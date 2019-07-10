Creamy Summer Crab Dip

Rating: 4.18 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0

A lovely cold and creamy crab dip. Fantastic served with butter flavored crackers. We never have any left!

By BUMPKINLVR

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and lemon juice in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in the green onions and crabmeat. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 195.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (60)

Most helpful positive review

MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2006
My family doesn't like imitation Krab so I changed the recipe to the real thing. Excellent!For a slight variation add finely grated Parmesan cheese to this dip. Read More
Most helpful critical review

kelcampbell
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
07/15/2007
I had such high hopes for this dip. I made it with very short notice for a group of people coming to my house and was pretty disappointed in it. While the recipe makes a massive amount of dip (easily enough for 10 people IMHO) all we could taste was green onion. The flavour of the crab....everything in fact was lost through the green onion. I may try this recipe again and will cut it in half and I will also cut the amount of green onion in half. Read More
Reviews:
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2006
My family doesn't like imitation Krab so I changed the recipe to the real thing. Excellent!For a slight variation add finely grated Parmesan cheese to this dip. Read More
Helpful
(27)
BUMPKINLVR
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2007
Thanks to all of you who like my recipe! I have a NEW twist on this for all of you watching your figure. I replaced the cream cheese sour cream and mayo with both "light" versions and "fat free" versions. Both were equally good. No one seemed to notice. Fat free mayo however tends to be a tad sweeter.:-) Happy cooking!!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
kaseymhodges
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2007
This was a wonderful recipe. I added cheddar cheese & garlic salt. Everyone who ate it wanted the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Ladyfish
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2008
This was the easiest dip ever! I added Old Bay and some parmesian and shredded chedder cheese to spice this up. I also added a few drops of tobaso...mmmm so good! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Jennaveve
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2006
I added a little shredded cheese(maybe half a cup) and that made even better...but this dip was EXCELLENT!! YUMMY whole family loved it!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Cherie
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2008
This is delicious! Try adding a touch of horseradish sauce just the right kick! Read More
Helpful
(8)
JANET
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2006
I like the texture of the dip but found it a little bland. I added Old Bay Seafood seasoning to taste and liked that much better. Read More
Helpful
(7)
miss bee
Rating: 2 stars
07/26/2010
I made this recipe exactly as directed and it was very bland. Nothing special about it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
