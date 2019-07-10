Creamy Summer Crab Dip

1 of 60

Rating: 2 stars I had such high hopes for this dip. I made it with very short notice for a group of people coming to my house and was pretty disappointed in it. While the recipe makes a massive amount of dip (easily enough for 10 people IMHO) all we could taste was green onion. The flavour of the crab....everything in fact was lost through the green onion. I may try this recipe again and will cut it in half and I will also cut the amount of green onion in half. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars My family doesn't like imitation Krab so I changed the recipe to the real thing. Excellent!For a slight variation add finely grated Parmesan cheese to this dip. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks to all of you who like my recipe! I have a NEW twist on this for all of you watching your figure. I replaced the cream cheese sour cream and mayo with both "light" versions and "fat free" versions. Both were equally good. No one seemed to notice. Fat free mayo however tends to be a tad sweeter.:-) Happy cooking!!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This was a wonderful recipe. I added cheddar cheese & garlic salt. Everyone who ate it wanted the recipe. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was the easiest dip ever! I added Old Bay and some parmesian and shredded chedder cheese to spice this up. I also added a few drops of tobaso...mmmm so good! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I added a little shredded cheese(maybe half a cup) and that made even better...but this dip was EXCELLENT!! YUMMY whole family loved it!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious! Try adding a touch of horseradish sauce just the right kick! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I like the texture of the dip but found it a little bland. I added Old Bay Seafood seasoning to taste and liked that much better. Helpful (7)