Ainaa's BBQ Chicken

30 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Ainaa, my 3 year old daughter, loves this dish so much that I named it after her.

By Zaleha

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • FOR MARINADE: In a large bowl combine the soup, garlic powder, ginger juice, cardamom, curry powder, salt, brown sugar and lemon juice. Mix well. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator overnight.

  • The next day, mix in the buttermilk, then grill the chicken until cooked through. You'll love it!

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 50.7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 156.2mg; sodium 810mg. Full Nutrition
