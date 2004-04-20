Mango Salsa Chicken

This is an easy and refreshing chicken dinner, great in the summertime. Nice served with mashed potatoes and salad. The salsa is also yummy served with fish!

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • TO MAKE SALSA: In a small bowl, combine the mango, onion, cilantro, green bell pepper and red chile pepper. Put aside until serving time.

  • Lightly pound the chicken breasts with a mallet to flatten. Beat the egg and milk together. Then coat them in the egg/milk mixture then the breadcrumbs. Chill for 1/2 hour.

  • Saute the chicken in olive oil until cooked through and juices run clear. Drain and serve with the mango salsa. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 116.2mg; sodium 308.1mg. Full Nutrition
