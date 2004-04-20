Mango Salsa Chicken
This is an easy and refreshing chicken dinner, great in the summertime. Nice served with mashed potatoes and salad. The salsa is also yummy served with fish!
Good salsa, with modifications. Made the salsa as indicated by recipe, but it didn't seem united upon tasting. I had only added in 1/3 bunch of cilantro, and although I'm a real cilantro fan, I thought 1/3 bunch was too much. Can't imagine what it'd have been like with a whole bunch. I added some fresh lime juice and salt and pepper to unify the salsa. Served with grilled chicken. No point in frying chicken when it's just as good grilled with fewer calories. I agree, this would be great with grilled salmon, and plan to try that next. Thanks!
Great combination of flavors.
This salsa is even better if you make it a day ahead and let the flavors meld. I also took the suggestion to use on fish..... WOW it is excellent. I think it would also be good on grilled pork chops as well. Will try that next. I wasn't too open minded about the mango thing, but I'm a believer now!
This was one of the best recipes I"ve ever tried! My husband loved it! The next day we also tried the mango salsa over grilled salmon, it was DELICIOUS! Thank you Emma for this recipe.
It was very good and very colorful! I would probably add some more seasoning next time. I put some pineapple in too and it added some extra taste. Great for entertaining!
This was great...I added some things to the salsa...pineapple, lime juice and a bit of strawberry, based on other salsas my family has enjoyed. The breaded and pan-fried chicken isn't anything new either, but what really made this dish was putting them together. It seems like it wouldn't work and that's really what made me decide to make this dish...but it *DOES* work and it's really, really good. We all cleaned our plates...thank you so much for a really good, simple recipe that we will definitely eat again and again.
Loved it! I think I would leave out the Red Pepper next time (a bit to hot for my own taste - I'll add more Mango too, Yummm!). It's great, very quick, and very easy...Just the way I like it!
This was really excellent and my husband loved it,too! This will be a staple in my menu planning from now on. I added an extra mango to the salsa. We made the salsa the next day, too and served it over grilled salmon. Just delicious!!
I made this for a church function with a "Spa" theme and the group raved!!! I toned down the onion just to be on the safe side.
I added about 3 T sugar and a half cup of tomato salsa to the mango mix. It was a little strong. We really enjoyed this recipe, it's nice on a hot summer day. It's also great with grilled chicken breasts, you don't have to heat up the kitchen!
Unusual addition for my taste, but excellent. Really livens up blah chicken.
This was delicious!! I used one fresh ripe mango, a slice of white onion, diced, cilantro to taste, a green bell pepper, and a jalapeno. The chicken was wonderful with a very light breading of Italian seasoned bread crumbs! I will definitely be making chicken this way in the future. I was amazed by how tasty the salsa was and I will definitely be playing with the ingredients next time to try to make it better! Served with brown rice and a spinach/romaine salad topped with fresh squeezed lemon. YUM! YUM! YUM! The hubby, little sister, and her friend all thought this salsa was wonderful, so 5 stars!!
Awesome, of course what do you think!
I made this without breading the chicken because I wanted to cut down on calories. The chicken didn't have enough flavor to go along with the awesome salsa. When I made the salsa I used canned tomatoes that had some peppers in with them too. I also added two mangos because the peppers added a little too much spice- the salsa was perfect. I will definately make this again but I will bread the chicken next time.
The salsa was good but for some reason it didn't go too well with the chicken. Now I grilled the chicken, I didn't bread it. I don't think I'll try this recipe again, but I will make the salsa again. My husband wanted to use it on hamburgers the next day but I had thrown the salsa out. My bad!
I thought this was terrific. I love a mango salsa, and this one was simple to prepare. I added 1/2 each red & green peppers, and nixed the hot pepper. I also used italian bread crumbs for the chicken and didn't fry it in oil. Just used a few shots of non-stick cooking spray and kept it on low.
Thanks for sharing, Emma! I added lime juice and less onion and it was delicious!
I salted and ground pepper onto the chicken before breading and it still needed more salt. Next time I would add 1/2 to 1 tsp of salt to the breadcrumbs before coating. The mango salsa was excellent.
My husband gives it a 3.5 and I give it 4. I think it would have been better if I diced the mango correctly. (this was my first experience with mango). The chicken turned out perfectly. I loved it. I will make chicken fingers etc. That way forever. Thank you. We will try again with less onion, more mango cut correctly and maybe some pineapple chunks.
I've never tried anything like this before. It was very good! Fresh, sweet, spicy and went perfectly with the chicken. I took a shortcut and used Tyson breaded chicken tenderloins. I also added diced cucumber because I had some and some fresh squeezed lime as others suggested. Keeper!
Just got done cooking and serving for dinner. It was a huge hit. I was worried as others commented that it would just be fried chicken with salsa on top, but it wasn't. I confess that I used Costco mango salsa that was leftover from Easter. Next time I am going to try serving over grilled chicken that was soaked in a lime marinate to make it healthier also will make the salsa as listed.
The salsa was great. Easy to make and so fresh tasting. Made it in the middle of winter and it made us think of summer. Nice addition to grilled chicken, too. Will try is with fish. Didn't add the red pepper, but will add some lime juice next time.
This recipe is great and easy to make. Watch out for the red chilis, the hotness sneaks up on you. I used grilled chicken instead and it had a nice, fresh taste.
this is always a hit every time i make it. perfect flavoring!
Definitely needed some lime juice, but all I had was lemon. This time I baked the chicken, but I think it would be much better marinated in a light marinade and grilled.
I added the juice of one lime and a little sal, black pepper and sugar to the original salsa recipe. I also served the salsa with grilled chicken and white rice. We really enjoyed the salsa recipe.
this went over better in my home than I expected... next time I'll add another mango. the onion & pepper flavors seemed overpowering to me. I also added lime, and that was good. served with grilled chicken, some steamed sugar snap peas, and brown rice.
We love this recipe! I add one chopped avocado to the salsa right before serving and it's awesome! If you like avocado, try it, it's amazing!!.
I made just the salsa portion of this since I was making salmon for lunch and we thought this was a nice change from tomato-based salsas. It was my first attempt at making a fruit salsa & I did this spur of the moment and didn't have any red onion so I substituted a basic white onion. I also subbed in a jalepeno (finely diced) for the red chile pepper (didn't have that either!) and it still turned out very tasty. I did follow some other suggestions and added a dash of kosher salt and some lime juice. I also added crushed pineapple to sweeten it up a bit (oh, and I just remembered that I didn't have the green pepper so I used two different colors of bell peppers for color). This was very delicious with the salmon and I served it with black beans and rice. I can't wait to try it with grilled meats this summer! Since I didn't make it exactly I didn't feel that I could fairly give it five stars... but I do look forward to making it as written!
The salsa had too much flair for plain ol' breaded chicken- try grilling it instead. Salsa was great.
Like some others, I cut down on the cilantro, as a whole bunch seemed like an awful lot. I like cilantro, but not that much! I used about 1/2 cup of chopped leaves. Also, I switched the color of the peppers, using a red bell and a green jalapeno, but that probably didn't make as much difference. Leftover chicken wasn't as crispy the next day, of course, but it made a decent sandwich with the salsa.
i used a red pepper in the salsa with a pinch of low sodium soy sauce, i also used Italian herbed bread crumbs, put a bit of a sweet and savoury spin to it! Delicious!!!
Great for a quick dinner.
pretty good, something different for chicken. i grilled the chicken instead and served with brown rice and salad.
The salsa doesn't need half a red onion. It masks the flavor of the mango and peppers. Next time I'm going to try leaving the onion out altogether because it was so strong. The chicken was simple and tasted great.
I love anything with mango and this is a good chicken recipe
I only made the salsa portion of this recipe, and found it to be lacking. The flavors did not combine well even after two days in the fridge chilling. As I completely disklike cilantro I tried to find a favorable substitute and found nothing.
i just made this dish for dinner and im happy with this recipe. i love it! the flavors are really nice. i modified some part of it. i didnt add the red chili pepper. i add lemon juice on the salsa. would love to try the salsa on fish.
Just okay; the salsa was great by itself, and didn't seem to "go with" the chicken very well.
I thought this was bland and the author was too vague on how much cilantro to use. When I think "bunch" I think the whole thing, I do not recommend using more than 1/4 cup because it can really overpower the rest of the flavors. I paired my salsa with pan blackened chicken rather than the recipe included because I did not find fried to be an appropriate pairing.
The chicken needs salt and/or some other seasoning. I suggest a jalapeno and maybe some lime juice for the salsa. (No "fresh red hot pepper" was available at my grocery store.) Otherwise delicious.
the mango salsa made this recipe. it was fabulous. i switched red pepper for the green pepper because i don't really like green peppers. it turned out great, i'll definitely make this again, possibly with grilled chicken next time.
Added some salt, pepper, and lime juice to salsa. It was tasty. I did not care for cilantro and only added a little. I think the salsa would go better over grilled chicken or fish instead of breaded chicken. I may try that next time.
I think the salsa needs some lime juice and it would be one step up. Made it as written
I made this the other night with free-range chickens, and they were so tender and perfect and the salsa complemented it nicely. Next time though I will cut the salsa ingredients smaller.
