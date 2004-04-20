Mango Salsa Chicken

I made just the salsa portion of this since I was making salmon for lunch and we thought this was a nice change from tomato-based salsas. It was my first attempt at making a fruit salsa & I did this spur of the moment and didn't have any red onion so I substituted a basic white onion. I also subbed in a jalepeno (finely diced) for the red chile pepper (didn't have that either!) and it still turned out very tasty. I did follow some other suggestions and added a dash of kosher salt and some lime juice. I also added crushed pineapple to sweeten it up a bit (oh, and I just remembered that I didn't have the green pepper so I used two different colors of bell peppers for color). This was very delicious with the salmon and I served it with black beans and rice. I can't wait to try it with grilled meats this summer! Since I didn't make it exactly I didn't feel that I could fairly give it five stars... but I do look forward to making it as written!