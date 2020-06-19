Authentic German Cheesecake

39 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My mom searched for years for an authentic German cheesecake recipe, but Germans use quark, an ingredient not readily available in the United States. This recipe uses cottage cheese in place of quark and makes its own crust while baking.

By MISS ALIX

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
7 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together sugar, cornstarch, and flour; set aside.

  • Combine cream cheese and cottage cheese; beat with an electric mixer at high speed until smooth and fluffy. Beat in softened butter. Gradually add sugar mixture, beating until combined.

  • Add eggs one at a time, blending well and scraping down the bowl after each addition. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla and mix just until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

  • Turn off the oven; let cheesecake rest in the oven with the door closed for 2 hours. Remove and cool on a wire rack. Chill for 4 hours or overnight.

Editor's Note:

If you can find quark, substitute it for the cottage cheese in the recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 129.1mg; sodium 341.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/10/2022