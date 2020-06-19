Authentic German Cheesecake

Okay, I hate having to give this a bad review. Okay here we go. I made 2 of these, one with the ingredients listed with cottage cheese, and the 2nd with quark(in the place of cottage cheese), since I live on a base and our commissary has it readily available to us. Now based on the 1st one only....the flavor was good, however, it had a nasty texture. It had gritty bits of cottage cheese that had harden in the baking process. Which no one liked at all. I whipped the tar out of the batter hoping that the cottage cheese would break up and not thinking it hadn't when I poured it in to the baking pan. While it looked pretty and eye pleasing and it set beautifully, it was not our cup of tea. If using cottage cheese, use your food processor to blend it to a fine mush like texture..that would work. However, as written I will not make this again. Now as suggested by the author of the recipe using Quark. I have to say it was fabulous. It was creamy, and yet a very soft. My only problem with the 2nd one was the cheesecake cracked straight through the cheesecake, but yet was totally soft. Use a 8 to 9 inch springform for better results. If anyone is unfamiliar to Quark, it's a very fine quality of ricotta. And that's what I would use in place of the cottage cheese if Quark is unavailable. I was impressed with the 2nd verison of the recipe more so then the 1st. The bottom never really crusted but it still was able to be removed from the pan and enjoyed by my family.

