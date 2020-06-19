My mom searched for years for an authentic German cheesecake recipe, but Germans use quark, an ingredient not readily available in the United States. This recipe uses cottage cheese in place of quark and makes its own crust while baking.
Okay, I hate having to give this a bad review. Okay here we go. I made 2 of these, one with the ingredients listed with cottage cheese, and the 2nd with quark(in the place of cottage cheese), since I live on a base and our commissary has it readily available to us. Now based on the 1st one only....the flavor was good, however, it had a nasty texture. It had gritty bits of cottage cheese that had harden in the baking process. Which no one liked at all. I whipped the tar out of the batter hoping that the cottage cheese would break up and not thinking it hadn't when I poured it in to the baking pan. While it looked pretty and eye pleasing and it set beautifully, it was not our cup of tea. If using cottage cheese, use your food processor to blend it to a fine mush like texture..that would work. However, as written I will not make this again. Now as suggested by the author of the recipe using Quark. I have to say it was fabulous. It was creamy, and yet a very soft. My only problem with the 2nd one was the cheesecake cracked straight through the cheesecake, but yet was totally soft. Use a 8 to 9 inch springform for better results. If anyone is unfamiliar to Quark, it's a very fine quality of ricotta. And that's what I would use in place of the cottage cheese if Quark is unavailable. I was impressed with the 2nd verison of the recipe more so then the 1st. The bottom never really crusted but it still was able to be removed from the pan and enjoyed by my family.
Delicious! If anyone wants to play with these ingredients, I found some substitutions for quark (which is what real german cheesecake is made of)...here they are... Note: There are 3 substitutions that can be used for the Quark in this recipe if Quark is not available. One is to use farmer’s cheese, another is to purée cottage cheese in a blender or food processor, and the third is to purée eight parts of ricotta cheese with 1 part of sour cream in a food processor.
I've only ever used quark for cheesecake... A nice touch is mixing some canned peaches (coarsely diced) into the batter before baking. This is what my German grandma always does for hot summer afternoons.
The reviewer who stated that this recipe was bad must not know REAL cheesecake. This was soooo good. If you are looking for something sickeningly sweet, then pass on this recipe. If you like the taste of mild cheesecake, go for it!
I uploaded a recipe for QUARK because I and probably lots of other Germans miss it greatly. If you use the Quark instead of the cottage and cream cheese the cheesecake is very smooth and delicious. Raisins (especially if they are soaked in rum) are often used in cheesecakes in Germany, gives it a delicious flavour.
Hedging my bets, I used a 9 in. cake pan with parchment paper, sprayed it with Pam, filled and baked it in a water bath. I wanted to add a crust to the bottom, so I found some German cookies. I crushed them and added a bit of melted butter and pressed them in place. This was the Best tasting CC I have Ever eaten! Smooth as a babies bottom and not a crack in sight! I had only limes so, in it went. I sugared the peel, very good. Thank You Miss Alix I will keep this one around. I would like to try it with oranges next time!
I disagree with the previous poster who said this wasn't authentic German. Cheesecake in Germany is very different than cheesecake here; this is the closest I've found to what I remember having in Germany. It bakes up very easily; I even added some raisins. My German grandma was pleasantly surprised.
I made this for my father-in-law, who is from Germany. He said this was an authentic German cheesecake recipe. I was a little worried about using cottage cheese because of the "chunks," but the consistency is very smooth. Also keep in mind that this type of cheesecake is supposed to be more brown around the edges than our typical sour cream American cheescakes. This is the real deal!
Where to begin... I've been trying to like cheesecake for a long time. I've done dozens of recipes trying to find one that I can say I like. Today I had cottage cheese and didn't know what to do with it and so started looking desserts made with cottage cheese and found this recipe. As soon as my husband spotted me making the cheesecake he said, "stop tying to like cheesecake, you will never like cheesecake." I gave it a try anyways and OMW! I LOVEd IT. I followed the recipe except that I put the cottage cheese in the blender to soften and smooth it. Everything else I did and it turned out to be an amazing cheesecake. Loved the consistency and the taste. Thank you so much for helping me fall in love finally with cheesecake! (only this recipe). I have promised myself not to look for anymore recipes since I have found the love of my life.
We like this cheesecake very much. We found it when looking for a recipe for my son to make for German class for Octoberfest. We liked it so well we made it again, and again. We use cottage cheese and puree it in the blender. My husband says it tasted like cheesecake from a fine restaurant. We plan to make a berry topping to put on it for Christmas on the side for those who like it.
I hate to change up recipes, but..I only had one 8oz 1/3 less fat cream cheese on hand and blended the cottage cheese in the food processor. I also planned poorly and wanted to eat it in less than 7 hours. I put it in the oven at 5pm and we ate it by 7:30pm. I baked for an hour and took it out of the oven and placed in front of a fan to cool. After 20min. or so I put it in the refridgerator. It tasted delicious. Very creamy, despite the lack of ingredients I had. I didn't feel so guilty eating it because it only had one cream cheese and low fat cottage cheese. I want to make it again according to the directions and see how different it turns out.
This is very close to the German recipes, I collected (I am German) however, one of the reviewers stated, that Quark is a kind of Ricotta - that's not true. Quark is creamy and low-fat - I always use a combination of Cottage Cheese (4 %)(I run it through my food processor, to give it a smooth consistency) and low-fat Cream Cheese for my recipes, because they don't bake alright here in humid Florida (I always have problems with German recipes, which are fabulous at my Sisters, but always weird looking at my place - and the crack is a sign, that the cake is done and baked through (and it will crack) - you'll make sure, by using a wooden toothpick or a butter knife and stick it in close to the center, if nothing sticks, it's done. You'll have let to rest these kind of cakes at least for a day, otherwise, it can fall apart.
omg! mother in law will be 90 she is very german and loves her german sweets so this will be a big hit at her 90th bday party....eating a piece of the test sample now...well actually the second piece...just plain no sauce on it....fantastic....thank you so much!
Delish! I've always liked cheesecake, but it's normally too rich to eat more than a couple bites. And I'm not a fan of the graham cracker crust. I could eat several slices of this cheesecake (which may be a bad thing!). Make sure you don't use a pan that's too wide or it gets over cooked!
I used Ricotta instead of cottage cheese. It was very good. The first few times I made it, it turned out great. Now I am having problems with the recipe. I have not changed any of the ingredients, but now it is turning very dark and wants to swell so much that it leaks out of the cake pan. I have always used cake pan for this, but it did not burn or leak out. I do not have any idea as to why. Can someone give me some advise?
I have made this cheesecake just as written and it was lovely! I also like the idea of being able to change it up by topping with a sauce, whipped cream or whatever I fancy. It was simple to make and a treat to eat!
Try this German cheesecake recipe the first time and the cake turn out delicious although the it don't not look so nice as the picture maybe because I have used brown sugar instead of white sugar so my cake turn brown at the top. I am from Singapore hence I do not know the real German cheesecake taste and I did not try the classic cheesecake when I went Germany. The lemon taste is not strong enough and will suggest to add more lemon if you prefer stronger lemon taste. I have try to bake classic cheesecake before and compare to this German cheesecake, German cheesecake is softer maybe due to cottage cheese.
This is so not an "Authentic German" receipe. While it tastes good and less rich than western recipes, Germans do not use Cream Cheese and they do not use Cottage Cheese -- they use Quark! Keep looking if you want authentic!
My husband grew up in Southern Germany and argued there should be a crust, but a visiting friend from Northern Germany said this was just as it should be... and it was. Extremely delicious!! I made this for a Christmas time, German made meal, and it was an absolute hit. I used 1 pound of quark instead of cottage cheese, which I found at the local whole foods in the yogurt section. I added a whole lemon juiced (pick the ripest you can find) with grated rind. I cooked it for the exact time specified, and left it in the oven to cool for 1.5 hours ( ... don't open the oven!) I made this the same day, and, Hint: if you need it to cool faster you can place it in the freezer for a half hour, and then the fridge. AJ
My family is from Europe and absolutely loved this cheesecake. I followed the advice of others and pureed the cottage cheese prior to adding it to the cake. I also used Tru-Lemon powder instead of lemon juice because that is what I had on hand. The cake is smooth and dense without being too heavy. It is not too sweet, unlike North American style cheesecake. I made this for a birthday and was asked to bring it to an event the following week. People always come back for seconds. This one is a keeper!!
I took this to a German party for friends who have served missions, study abroad, exchange students, heritage, etc in Germany. Overall there were over 20 people there and this went over well and I was asked for the recipe. I did puree all the ingredients together in the food processor instead of the electric mixer and it made the cake very smooth. I will make it again.
Just finished my second piece of this wonderful cake.It is not completely the real thing ( no quark )but it is VERY close.Not to sweet,good texture.All I did I added some blackberries.Had to bake it somewhat longer,ca 90 min.Love this cake.
Made this for friends one night while having a German themed dinner. Amazing flavor and not as sweet as American style cheesecake. Made it using Brownie Batter flavored quark that i found at Publix. Everyone said it was the best cheesecake they have ever had!
Subbed the cottage cheese out for ricotta (eight parts ricotta to one part sour cream, blended together) and made the best cheesecake I've ever had. Not too sweet, not bland, just the perfect cheesecake flavor. Will be making this my go to recipe in the future.
I discovered quark last summer. I live in northwestern Washington state up in the dairy country and there is a local cheese maker, Appel Farms, who sells it. So I was looking for quark recipes when I found this cheesecake, and I made it for Christmas dinner. We all loved it. I added some grated lemon rind. This morning I had it for breakfast with some blackberries that I had frozen from a local farm. This will be a recipe I make many times over.
I love this recipe, it reminds me of my grandmother’s. I’ve used quark, and when I can’t find that I’ve used the ricotta that comes in a container like cottage cheese which works as a great substitute. My grandma use to add a shortbread crust.
I've never tried German cheese cake, so I can't verify the authenticity of this recipe, but my husband said it's very close and even requested it for his birthday. I also enjoyed it, but my daughter did not as she's used to sweeter American cheese cake. If you like a lighter sweetened dessert, this is for you!
I visited my son in Germany s a few years ago and aside from being amazed by the beauty of the country and its people, I was in awe my a delicious delight I discovered in a small bakery in Bonn. What a perfect partner to a morning cup of coffee as we headed out for a day of discovery. When I returned to the U.S I think I missed the cheesecake more than I missed my son- and the hunt for that deliciousness began! Thank you Miss Alix for sharing your recipe- and thank you Lizzy Reed for your awesome suggestion. I run the cottage cheese through the magic bullet and quark- magic happens! If you want to make it with less cane sugar and gluten free, you can substitute almond flour for flour and 1/3 cup of stevia and 1-2 Tablespoons of regular sugar. It is then friendlier for anyone who is avoiding sugar and gluten and it still tastes delicious! Again- thank you!
Cheesecake goodness! I have eaten cheesecake's cakes all over Germany and this recipe is right on the money. It's light and fluffy that leaves you with the urge to have just one more slice. Only change I did was I used Linzertorte crust that was left over. Found it gave it that nice crisp texture and the almond flavor went well with the lemony flavored cheesecake.
