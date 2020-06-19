Tropical Grilled Pork Chops

Rating: 4.67 stars
227 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 170
  • 4 star values: 43
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Marinated pork chops are grilled to perfection and topped with a spicy salsa starring pineapple, mango, and applesauce.

By EVE11

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • With a mortar and pestle, mash together the garlic, chili powder, cayenne, and cardamom seeds. Mix in enough water to form a paste.

  • Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in spice paste, and cook until it begins to bubble, about 30 seconds. Stir in vinegar; cook without boiling for 2 minutes. Stir in sugar until it dissolves. Mix in mango, salt, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno; simmer 20 minutes. Stir in applesauce and pineapple; simmer 10 minutes more. Season with white pepper. Place in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • To prepare marinade, mix 2/3 cup of the salsa with soy sauce and 1/3 cup vinegar. Place pork chops in a large resealable plastic bag, and pour marinade over chops. Seal tightly, and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Prepare grill for medium-high heat. Drain marinade from bag, and heat in a saucepan until boiling.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place pork chops on the hot grill. Cook 10 minutes, or to desired doneness, turning once and basting occasionally with the boiled marinade.

  • Warm remaining salsa over medium-low heat. Serve pork chops topped with the salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 928.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (231)

Most helpful positive review

nixcraft
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2008
Wonderful! However I did not have time to make the salsa, so I just used a jar of Renfro's mango habanero salsa with the addition of some pineapple juice to replace the handmade fruit salsa... BAM! It was done in no time! Read More
Helpful
(130)

Most helpful critical review

limpy
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2009
Not worth the effort Read More
Helpful
(9)
