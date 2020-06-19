Tropical Grilled Pork Chops

1 of 231

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! However I did not have time to make the salsa, so I just used a jar of Renfro's mango habanero salsa with the addition of some pineapple juice to replace the handmade fruit salsa... BAM! It was done in no time! Helpful (130)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I loved these pork chops. I will definitely be making this again. I did cheat and use Newman's Mango Salsa instead of cutting up mango, and added it to the vinegar, soy and sugar. It was terrific. Helpful (104)

Rating: 5 stars I live in a fairly small town so my local grocery store is not what you would call "well-stocked" so the cardomum seeds and the rice wine vinegar were items I had to track down. Also, the mortar and pestle is something you pick up at a garage sale as decoration and not something used in the kitchen. I followed the instructions and used a mini chopper instead of the mortar and pestle. I also doubled the marinade recipe and used have as a marinade and the other half for basting. I am not big on heating used marinade for basting (I guess it's a bug thing I have). The tenderness of the chops depends on your grilling ability. The chops went well with the spicy salsa. Served with steamed rice and was a big hit. Great recipe all around and will do again. Thanks! Helpful (102)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I put rosemary on the Pork before marinating and substituted coriander for cardamom seeds. I also baked the pork at 350 for about 50 minutes instead of grilling. I put salsa with it in the pan and sealed it with aluminum foil. It probably tasted differently than grilling but came out very tender. It definitely had some kick I'm going to enjoy eating the leftovers. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars We LOVE this! It is a regular feature during grilling season at our house! As others have mentioned we used a jar of Newman's Own Mango Salsa and then added the vinagar and soy to that for the marinade. I also double batch the marinade and mix with a little sugar as my husband likes to put some over rice with this dish. Wonderful; my kids even love it! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Followed the recipe exactly, except I omitted the jalapenos. THIS WAS OUTRAGEOUS! I couldn't stop tasting the simmered ingredients! The key to any pork chop is not to overcook it and to only turn it once on the grill (never close the lid while cooking meet and it's stays moist). Will be adding this to my rotation of dinners. I'm going to try this marinade with grilled salmon and shrimp next...OH YUM...a MUST DO recipe! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars OUTSTANDING flavor! I've used chicken also with great success. I used coriander for the cardamom seeds and had to resort to frozen chunked mango but all was still great. I love this recipe!! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Wow these were delicious! When I read the recipe I wasn't sure how it would taste given the amalgamation of ingredients (e.g. white pepper has a very pungent flavor and so I always want to use it very sparingly) but when I cooked the chutney ingredients together as written I realized that the flavor combination is excellent. Instead of grilling I just covered the chops in the sauce and baked in the oven for an hour at 350 degrees. Served over rice. It tasted great. Thanks for the recipe - I will be making this again. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Best pork chops EVER! Helpful (20)