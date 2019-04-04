Multigrain Pancakes

Easy, satisfying, and full of whole grain goodness! Top as desired- I like mine with peanut butter and sugar-free syrup. Also, any chopped fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips could be added to the batter.

By 9KATIE9

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, oats, cornmeal, sweetener, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, yogurt, milk and water. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and mix just until moistened.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat, and coat with cooking spray. Pour about 1/3 cup of batter per pancake onto the skillet. Cook until bubbles begin to form in the center, then flip and cook until browned on the other side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 574.8mg. Full Nutrition
