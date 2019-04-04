Multigrain Pancakes
Easy, satisfying, and full of whole grain goodness! Top as desired- I like mine with peanut butter and sugar-free syrup. Also, any chopped fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips could be added to the batter.
Easy, satisfying, and full of whole grain goodness! Top as desired- I like mine with peanut butter and sugar-free syrup. Also, any chopped fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips could be added to the batter.
This is a wonderful starter recipe!! thank you so much!! yes, it needs a little more liquid but that is up to the cook, we all know what the batter needs to look like! I didn't use cornmeal.. don't like the grittyness of it. Instead I used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup oat bran and 1/4 cup white flour. I also added sugar instead of Splenda(don't like poison). The egg whites made it extra healthy! this is great! my kids are gobbling them up as I type.. begging for more without syrup! just plain hold in their hands treat!! thanks so much!! they even begged for them for breakfast and dinner yesterday!Read More
Enjoyed these a lot, but the recipe is off -- ended up having to increase the wet ingredients by 1/3 in order to get the right consistency. I also added half a banana (mashed) to the batter, which was quite tasty.Read More
This is a wonderful starter recipe!! thank you so much!! yes, it needs a little more liquid but that is up to the cook, we all know what the batter needs to look like! I didn't use cornmeal.. don't like the grittyness of it. Instead I used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup oat bran and 1/4 cup white flour. I also added sugar instead of Splenda(don't like poison). The egg whites made it extra healthy! this is great! my kids are gobbling them up as I type.. begging for more without syrup! just plain hold in their hands treat!! thanks so much!! they even begged for them for breakfast and dinner yesterday!
This was a good basic recipe, but I did totally change it up. I used 1/2c ww flour (no AP flour), 1/4c oats, and 1/4c Bobs Red Mill multigrain cereal. I used two whole eggs, 1T cinnamon, 2t vanilla, and 4T milk instead of milk and water. These turned out pretty dense, but good. My children ate them up and loved them.
These have become our standard Saturday breakfast. We love them with applesauce and maple syrup, also good with jam or jelly! They are great with raisins added (for a YUMMY treat try chocolate-covered raisins). I get 5 medium-sized pancakes out of this recipe - more like 2-3 servings than 4.
Used this recipe to learn the proportions of ingredients for a whole grain pancake made w/ yogurt. Since I skipped the cornmeal & replaced w/ add'l whole wheat flour which is more absorbent than cornmeal, it's not surprising that it needed more liquid. I increased the liquid by 1/4 of the total liquid, but as the batter was still too thick to spread well, it could have used a bit more. I did use whole eggs, so that added a bit of fat which gave the pancakes a moister texture. It raised up like crazy, so the baking powder probably could be cut back a bit, which would have made the pancakes denser and moister after cooking. Next time I plan to use the same amount of baking powder as the amount of baking soda that the recipe calls for (1/2 the original amount), and keep the same amount of baking soda. I used oat bran instead of the rolled oats. For people who felt the original recipe had too dry a texture, adding a lot of additional liquid might actually make matters worse since the pancakes will be thinner so be more well done. A moister texture is achieved by adding a little fat like a Tbsp or 2 of oil or egg yolks, and by using a bit less leavening (baking powder) b/c the liquid won't evaporate as much from a denser cake. I skipped the spice from the pancakes as I served them w/ spiced applesauce instead of syrup. Excellent after the changes.
Loved it. This is something I was looking for to replace regular pancake mixes. Like other reviewers wrote, the dough was very thick. That's naturally so based on the amount of liquid in this recipe, but that should be easily changed according to one's preferance (which is the case for any pancake recipes) and shouldn't be the reason to rate this recipe low. I doubled the amount of skim milk to thin it out, and made 9 medalions to share between me, my dh and dd. Used cane sugar instead, which to me is a healthier option, and added some sunflower seeds which came in handy. It turned out to be rather dry but honey or maple syrup should solve that problem. It was like eating pieces of bread. My 3-yr-old absolutely loved it and ate more than I did!
These are the best multi-grain pancakes I've made/eaten! I read the other reviews, so added a touch of extra cinnamon and a little nutmeg in the dry ingredients for flavor. I used granulated sugar rather than Splenda. I also slightly modified the 'wet' ingredients, using vanilla yogurt (instead of plain) and about three tbsp vanilla Rice Dream Heartwise rice milk (instead of 2 tbsp skim dairy). They turned out PERFECT!! Better than any other pancake I've attempted (except maybe pumpkin-pecan pancakes, which were also extraordinary). I served these with apple butter. YUM! Thanks for the great recipe!
Not bad at all! Add at least 3 Tbsp milk; double the cinnamon, and add 2 tsp oil - that would make it a lot less dry. Adding raisins is a great idea!
Excellent!! My family loved these so much that I'm about to fill a container with several batches of the dry ingredients. That way I can make this on weekdays by just measuring some out and tossing in the milk, water and yogurt. Thanks for the recipe.
Great great! I added more milk according to thne other readers comments and it was perfect! I am very happy that I found such a healthy pancake alternative!
really good. added ground flax seeds to the mix, and lots more milk to thin out the batter. also used whole eggs and raw sugar. will make again
This is actually my favourite "grainy" pancake recipe. I like my pancake batter thin and so I add MUCH more milk. That is a big NO to this recipe because you pancake will never be cooked thoroughly. I've tried using low heat, med heat... and adding too much milk won't get you by this recipe because of all the grains in there I suppose so stick close to the amount of liquid given. I really do love the flavour of these pancakes though I used: bran, whole wheat flour, & rolled oats (for the flours), no cinnamon, and I used actual sugar because the fake stuff isn't good for anyone. I ran out of yoghurt once and so I used cream cheese. It still works.
Delicous and hearty, these pancakes make the morning glory. Had no youghurt, so I used cottage cheese instead. Add a lot more milk, and they'll turn out perfectly!
i love these,so light and fluffy,delish! 5stars for sure
Loved this recipe! Though 1/2 tsp of salt is kinda too much as I can taste the saltiness while savouring each bite. XD
Very good! I found that I had to add a little extra water to make the batter more pourable, but I can't wait to experiment adding different things to these pancakes. I love the texture and taste the cornmeal adds...definately a new favorite!
Enjoyed these a lot, but the recipe is off -- ended up having to increase the wet ingredients by 1/3 in order to get the right consistency. I also added half a banana (mashed) to the batter, which was quite tasty.
To be honest, they were dry even after adding an extra 1/3 cup of milk or so. And covering them with syrup isn't going to work for me because adding lots of extra sugar just ruins the whole "healthy pancake" thing.They tasted more like slices of bread. I added a bit of nutmeg and ground cloves, but I would not do cloves or add only a teeny bit personally. Pumpkin pie spice would be really good I'll bet. The only thing I can think of that would make these have a better rating is turning them into Pancake French Toast. Then they'd get that extra moisture and a lot more flavor!
The flavor of these is nice, but they were a little too dense for my taste. In the future I will omit the cornmeal, too gritty and substitute flax meal. I did add flax to this recipe & used unsweetened almond milk instead of the skim milk & water. Like other reviewers I chose to use raw sugar as opposed to a chemically altered sweetener. Next time I will try it with agave; i did use whole eggs, tho separated them and beat the whites a bit before adding to the batter, and added additional liquid, I like the flavor and will make again & hopefully once I get it perfected will serve at my next sunday bunch with fresh fruit & good quality maple syrup.
These pancakes are tasty and filling but the dough is way too thick. Here is what I did different. I used agave syrup instead of splenda, whole egg instead of just egg whites, greek nonfat yougurt, corn flour instead of the cornmeal, almond milk (with some extra to thin the dough).
made them for xmas morning
I cheated a bit with this recipe. I doubled the recipe and got enough pancakes for probably five servings. I didn't have any cornmeal, so I just used more whole wheat and all-purpose flour. I did what another reviewer did and cut the baking powder in half and that worked out great. I used whole eggs instead of just egg whites and used all milk instead of water. Instead of sweetener, I used about a TB of sugar-free vanilla caramel creamer. I didn't have any plain yogurt, so I used about half a cup of left-over pumpkin pie filling. The pancakes turned out wonderful!
We love these at our house! Only changes I make are using regular sugar (2 tbs), 1 whole egg, and I usually have to add 2-3 more tbs of milk. I find that I need to turn my heat down a little because these take longer than regular pancakes to cook. If your heat is too high the middle won't be done when the outsides are.
I thought these pancakes turned out pretty good. I did have to add more milk and I added some vanilla to the wet ingredients. I also followed what someone wrote in their review and that was to grind up the oats. Glad I did that! Those are the only things I did differently. My whole family enjoyed them. The only thing I will do different next time is grind up my cornmeal because mine is organic and alot more grainy than usual.
I think these pancakes are great! Fluffy and wonderful. We added 1/2 a banana to the mix, used honey instead of sugar, rice milk instead of any liquids, 1/2 cup of oats instead of using corn meal, we also used more yogurt as there is not enough moisture in this recipe. Sounds like I changed a lot, but they turned out great!
These were phenomenal! I doubled the milk and didn't have any cornmeal home so I doubled the all purpose flour instead. Following everyone's advice I used a bit extra cinnamon (a heaping teaspoon) and a couple sprinkles of nutmeg. I made 6 perfectly shaped, thick medallions out of this recipes, which made for a nice breakfast for two. This one is already in my recipe book and will be a saturday morning staple!
This is a good recipe for healthy pancakes - great for healthy lifestyles. I made some changes (like others). Before I added rolled oats, I put them in a food processor. I did this so it could have the same consistency as the flours and cornmeal. I doubled the cinnamon and milk, and I added blueberry yogurt instead of plain (I didn't have plain yogurt). I used 1/2 cup of egg substitute rather than 2 egg white, and I also added a 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract for flavoring. I think these pancakes would be awesome with fresh fruit, so I'm going to add fruit next time. If you make these pancakes, don't expect light and fluffy. They are good, but they are somewhat dense.
I was exceedingly disappointed when I wanted pancakes for breakfast and discovered I had no mix. This recipe was simple and I had most of the ingredients, so I gave it a try- with a few changes. I only used 1 cup of whole grain flour as it was all I had in the house. I used 3 teaspoons of brown sugar as I didn't have Splenda. As I am Vegan, I removed the egg whites, yogurt, and milk and used 1/4 cup apple sauce and 1/2 cup (plus a bit more as needed) almond milk instead. Also didn't add the water. Recipe was quite sweet as I added 1 cup raspberries as well, so the brown sugar probably could have been reduced or eliminated. Will definitely keep this on hand for the future!
Okay recipe as is, but not great. I would need to tweek it a lot to make it a regular addition.
They were very tasty and smelled great, but dry. The only thing I changed was to add twice the wheat flour and no cornmeal. I will make these again, but add extra yogurt and/or milk.
Very good and easy recipe! My toddlers ate these cakes up and asked for seconds and thirds.
These were great! I was looking for a healthy pancake recipe and I found it! I made several substitutions based on other's suggestions. I did 1/4 cup bran, instead of cornmeal. I did 1 tsp cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. Then I did 4 T milk, 3 T yogurt, 3 T water. Oh, and I added a handful of frozen blueberries. They were delicious. One medium/large pancake was enough, so now I have some frozen for a quick breakfast. Yum.
I make these pancakes every weekend and put either one shredded apple in or a diced banana. I do agree with the review by Julia, there needs to be just a little more wet ingredients, so I add either more yogurt or milk. I also put in couple tablespoons of wheat germ.
These were very tough and extremely bland. The cornmeal made them gritty.
Like other reviewers, I used sugar instead of Splenda and two whole eggs. I substituted almond milk for skim milk and used an extra tablespoon. I also cut down the baking powder to 3/4 of a teaspoon (I always use the aluminum-free type) and I used 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt. They rose up very nicely! They were very filling, my young adult son who can usually eat five or six pancakes could only eat 2 1/2 pancakes. We topped them with organic strawberries and Maine maple syrup! We'll definitely have this recipe again.
These were okay, the flavor was good, but veryyyyyyy dry.
Great alternative! Like other suggestions I had to increase the wet ingredients - actually tripled the milk. Used simply egg whites (1/4c = 2 egg whites). The serving size of this recipe is very small, I doubled it to 8 servings to barely serve 4 (1 was a teen...). My picky 9 yr old son said they were the best pancakes. Great base recipe to which lots of variations can be added!
I altered the recipe slightly, and quadripled it. Found it needed quite a bit more liquid than called for, and added close to 1 cup of extra milk. Cook on low heat, as higher heat tends to burn. Taste, was okay. nothing to write home about. Kids give it a ok. thumbs up and down.
I read through the first six or so reviews and followed the recommendations of decreasing the baking powder to 1/2 teaspoon as well as increased the ww flour to 1/2 cup and eliminated the cornmeal. Also, used regular white sugar 2 tsp., vanilla nonfat yogurt instead of plain. More skim milk and no water plus the whole 2 eggs. Lastly I added 2 tablespoons of Flaxseed to the dry ingredients. Very healthy and tasty recipe. Didn't make near enough and will try doubling batch next time.
Very yummy and healthy! A little different texture than what we are used to but that's ok! I still prefer a big old buttermilk pancake, but these are a great alternative!
The grit was a bit strange. But they were good enough that I'll make them again with a few tweaks.
Not bad. A little bland but much healthier than regular pancakes. We used 4 packets of Splenda and topped with sugar free syrup.
Chicken wings
I used 0% fat plain Greek yogurt instead of regular yogurt and they turned out fantastic.
Very good! I found that it needed additional liquid, so I added extra milk, yogurt, water and yogurt... I didn't measure how much extra I added. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmet. I will definately make these again!
I read the reviews of the others and was worried that the pancakes would be too dry so I used whole eggs and I also used regular sugar. When I asked my son to try the pancakes, he eats all his pancakes plain he said they were to dry. I eat mine with pecan pumpkin butter, a gift I received in a gift basket. I liked them but like the others I thought they had a bread like taste.
I think my husband said it best with "this tastes like I'm eating a bran muffin in pancake form." Definitely edible & healthy, but not delicious. I used real sugar instead of Splenda. If you are looking for a light & fluffy pancake that is healthy, keep on looking.
Great texture! It was nice knowing they were healthy and not from a mix. I added another tablespoon of milk to help with the consistency of the batter. I also used strawberries and vanilla yogurt as a topping, which added a nice touch. Thanks!
Too much baking soda - not enough acidity to react that out of the equation. 1/4 tsp at most would be so much better. Mix the moist ingredients with the oats and you will see how low this recipe is on moisture. Adding milk and yogurt to the oats, let it sit 10 min or so, then see where the level is at -- I had to add in more to even have some moistness to just the oats (so no way to make the flours moist if the oats aren't even moist!). If you can add in milk to make a moderately wet bowl of the oats, the pancakes will work out much better. I think that I will just skip the baking soda next time to see how it works. Even after cool I could smell the soda.
The kids liked these well enough to eat them without syrup. We'll definitely be making these again. Thanks for the recipe!
Tasty, but cornmeal does create a drier texture than many may like. We topped ours with a berry blend, and the tart juices were sufficient to counteract the dry feel. Quite yummy.
This was wonderful, it tasted like a pancake version of oatmeal cookies. However, I did find that the mixture was to thick so I added a little extra milk (I used soy). I also added about a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. Great recipe!
These were pretty good, I liked the thicker and less fluffy texture to them. I had to add quite a bit more liquid to the batter, in order to pour it onto the pan. The cornmeal made it a little bit too gritty, which I was not expecting. Tasty with blueberries and no-sugar-added syrup!
I also made some adjustments. I didn't have baking soda so I only used the recommended baking powder! I also had a lot of rolled oats so I used 1/2 cup of the oats and 1/2 cup of whole wheat flower. I was also out of cinnamon (we just moved) so I substituted nutmeg and it was quite good. I used vanilla soy milk instead of skim and ended up adding more vanilla soy milk to get the consistency a bit thinner. Finally I used one whole egg (organic) rather than the whites. I also put in a fourth of a cup of semi sweet chocolate chips! They were really good pancakes! My husband said they were "so good!" And we didn't even use syrup!
These were excellent. I appreciate the healthy recipe a lot. My husband loved them...said they were hearty but still fluffy inside, and they tasted wonderful. He described the taste as a little bit "oatmeal cookie." I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose. I added at least 4 tablespoons extra liquid because the batter was just to thick. Also added 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract.
I make these pancakes over and over. They are fantastic. I don't do white flour so I use all whole wheat flour and don't like cornmeal so I have substituted oatbran or ground flax. I double the cinnamon (because it is so yummy). You could add virtually any fruit or nut to these but my favorite is vanilla and blueberries. These are delicious and oh-so-healthy! Bon Apetit!
I did like this recipe, but the taste of baking powder was kind of overpowering. So I would tone down on the baking powder, and add some honey to sweeten it a little more. But other than that, they were delicious!
Very good and easy recipe! My toddlers ate these cakes up and asked for seconds and thirds.
These were very good! The batter was really, really thick, so I added some applesauce and water to thin it a little. I also stirred in about a heaping 1/4 cup of chocolate chips.
Great
This recipe is excellent, I did modify it however. I used one whole egg instead of two egg whites and used Stevia sweetener instead of Splenda, and added a banana- I really think that the banana was the key here.
Very good. Note the small serving size- good for 2 people, not more. Heat water and add to oatmeal while you make the rest of the recipe or the oats are too hard. I needed to add more liquid too. Also, oat flour can be substituted for the white flour for xtra nutrition. Thank you for the great recipe!!!
These are really good! I followed some of the other reviewers suggestions like using 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and omitting the cornmeal. I also completely forgot to add the salt-but never would have known. I added a palm full of mini choco chips and my daughter age them up. I had to add extra milk as my batter was very thick and used one whole egg. Thank you for sharing this healthy recipe.
i really enjoyed this recipe. i've been making whole wheat pancakes for the kids for a long time, never thought to add oats or cornmeal! i only added a smidge more milk so that the batter would spread on the pan better (but i don't oil the pan, maybe that would help). a little jam on top, yum! loved the flavors of the different grains, great idea!
good flavor, but they came out REALLY dry. I added much more milk, which greatly improved the texture.
LOVED IT!
Made these w/o the cornmeal, used all whole wheat flour and added some flax seed and oil. Also sub the butter/oil with applesauce. They were so good, hubby and 5yo son ate em up!
These were dry and tough, though the flavour was good.
Great pancake recipe and so healthy! I didn't have any wheat flour so I substituted white flour. I also added frozen blueberries at the end. To adjust the thickness of the batter I just added a little more water. These were yummy. The recipe only made enough for a hearty breakfast for 2 people.
This was a good recipe and very filling. Definatley double for more than 2 people and does need more milk.
I've made this twice so far. When I want hearty pancakes, I'll be making these again.
Even though I read reviews, I tried this exactly as written. Of course, the reviews were right. As written the batter is so thick and dry that its texture is more like a very sticky hamburger patty. Recipe says approx. 1/3 cup per cake which yielded me only 4 patties. Flavor was pretty good (a 3 star for me)with prominent oatmeal and wheat flavor. With some tweaking, this might be special, but not the way it is written. I will try again, adding more milk and sweet spices.
This recipe was ok. I thought the pancakes turned out very dry. My kids and husband did not like them. I will not make this recipe again.
These turned out very heavy and dense. I was only able to make 5 pankcakes out of it because the batter was so thick. I really want this recipe to work, because it is so low in fat and calories. I might try adding some more milk and yogurt to thin it out a bit next time. The flavor was okay, but it needed to be spiked a bit. Maybe I'll add some more cinnamon or even nutmeg next time. I topped them with some butter spread and chunky applesuace, and my toddler liked them just fine. Little to heavy for myself, and I know my husband wouldn't eat them. So back to the drawing board to tweak the recipe. Good base recipe to work from though.
I doubled the recipe and made several changes: 1/2 cup all purpose flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup old fashioned oats, 1/2 cup corn meal, 1/4 cup freshly ground flax seed, 1 cup sour milk, 1tsp salt, 1tsp baking soda, 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup applesauce, 1 ripe banana, 4 tsp sugar, 2 to 4 eggs Fry in canola oil, olive oil, or butter. My family loves these. Top with maple syrup or jam.
I didn't follow this recipe exactly as written, due to the fact that I don't like fake food such as artificial sweeteners, and I don't always have yogurt. Based on other reviews, I used 1 cup buttermilk in place of the yogurt, milk and water combo, and I pre-soaked the mixture of flours, oats and cornmeal for about 15 minutes before proceeding. I used the cinnamon, but will not use it again. I also used 2 tbsp of sugar instead of teaspoons and I used 1 whole egg and 2 tbsp of oil. The flavor was still lacking something, but I will make them again and will add 1/2 tsp more salt and maybe vanilla extract. They did have a nice texture, not gritty at all and were not heavy. The batter was thinner due to the addition of oil, but not so thin that they spread much. I served them with sauteed apples mixed with cinnamon and maple syrup and they were quite good. I think pecans would also add a lot of flavor, will try next time.
It was good, but dense. I'd prefer a fluffier pancake, but I guess it is a trade-off for healthier. I swapped out the cornmeal with Great Grains. I ground the oatmeal and Great Grains in my MagicBullet. Used 2 whole eggs, 1/4 C milk, 1/4 C water, and cut Baking powder to 1/2 t, as recommended by others. Made 2-3 servings, depending on your appetite.
it tasted good and its better for me . :)
I have made this recipe many times now. It's a great base recipe. I have modified it a few times to meet my needs. Mainly for consistency by adding more liquid. Either milk, yogurt or applesauce. I also use honey as a sweetner. My toddler loves them. I serve them up with fruit and yogurt. I also make extra on the weekends and store the rest in the fridge to have during the week.
I thought it was just what I was looking for! I have a milk allergy so I substituted a Mind milk for the yogurt, milk and water! Turned out very good! Nice and Filling!!!!
I typically do 1/3 cup of each: whole wheat flour, oats, and wheat germ. They're a bit dense, but I like them that way. I generally don't measure things exactly, so they do need a bit of liquid. But I hadn't noticed that until I read other reviews. My husband loves them too, despite his preference for fluffy pancakes, and these keep him full longer.
Decent pancake batter, I did make some changes to lower carbs such as substitutions cornmeal and all purpose flour for almond flour and coconut flour. I also increased the milk like other reviewers did to 1/3 cup. I will be using this again as a base.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections