Multigrain Pancakes

Used this recipe to learn the proportions of ingredients for a whole grain pancake made w/ yogurt. Since I skipped the cornmeal & replaced w/ add'l whole wheat flour which is more absorbent than cornmeal, it's not surprising that it needed more liquid. I increased the liquid by 1/4 of the total liquid, but as the batter was still too thick to spread well, it could have used a bit more. I did use whole eggs, so that added a bit of fat which gave the pancakes a moister texture. It raised up like crazy, so the baking powder probably could be cut back a bit, which would have made the pancakes denser and moister after cooking. Next time I plan to use the same amount of baking powder as the amount of baking soda that the recipe calls for (1/2 the original amount), and keep the same amount of baking soda. I used oat bran instead of the rolled oats. For people who felt the original recipe had too dry a texture, adding a lot of additional liquid might actually make matters worse since the pancakes will be thinner so be more well done. A moister texture is achieved by adding a little fat like a Tbsp or 2 of oil or egg yolks, and by using a bit less leavening (baking powder) b/c the liquid won't evaporate as much from a denser cake. I skipped the spice from the pancakes as I served them w/ spiced applesauce instead of syrup. Excellent after the changes.