Burrebrede (Scottish Shortbread)

This is a medieval Scottish shortbread recipe. It has been a holiday favorite for my family and friends for years. The shortbread keeps very well in an airtight tin or tightly wrapped in tinfoil.

By TECHIMPAIRED

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, allspice and salt. Divide into two equal parts, and set one aside. Add the flour and butter to the other half, and stir until blended. It should be slightly grainy.

  • Press the dough evenly into an 8 inch square pan. Cut into 1x2 inch pieces using a knife, and prick with the tines of a fork. This will keep the shortbread from warping while baking. Sprinkle the reserved sugar and spice liberally over the top, brushing into all of the cuts and holes.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm and golden at the edges. Do not brown. Cool completely in the pan, and break into pieces along the lines to serve.

Cook's Note:

This recipe is really designed to be baked in a shortbread pan, which I highly recommend.

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 413.5mg. Full Nutrition
