Burrebrede (Scottish Shortbread)

This deserves a lot more reviews than it has received. It was really delicious and different, yet appealing to a wide variety of tastes. Everyone I served these to loved them. One thing I should note is that the mixture looks like sand when you press it into the pan, but will come together as it bakes, so don't worry. It's not too sweet and keeps well, so you can make it in advance.
Ugh! What a disappointment! I LOVE shortbread and LOVE the spices the recipe calls for, but this did not work! The shortbread itself was heavy and floury rather than light and melt-in-the-mouth. And I found the spices distracting rather than complimentary. Sorry, just not my cup of tea.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
I've made this recipe two times now. The first I followed the recipe exactly. The second time, I added all but 2 tbs of the sugar/spice mixture into the flour before mixing in the butter. I then sprinkled the 2 tbs on top after scoring the shortbread. I also baked in my brownie pan (9X10) instead of the 8X8 as suggested. Great recipe, great spice mixture. Don't omit the cardamon, even if you have to go out and buy some just for this recipe. It is a very fragrant spice and really adds to the taste.
We really liked these. They melt in your mouth! I didn't have any superfine sugar, but I whirled some regular sugar in my food processor, which did the trick. The flavor is very subtle, but letting the cookie dissolve in your mouth lets you get the full effect. Thank you for the recipe, Tech! I will add it to my collection.
This is delicious. I made it as described but opted for a 9 inch square pan. The result, at full baking was both a little undercooked in the center, and over crisped on the outside. Next time I'll go with a 10 inch pan and instead of sprinkling half the sugar over top, I'll reduce that to 1/4 on top, 3/4 inside. A nice shortbread with a wee tweak.
I would love to make this again. It's really tasty, and I like the middle ages part. Wouldn't it be good with wine? Could someome tell me how to make it less crumbly? I cooked it in a cast iron pan, spread about 1" thick. Also, is it supposed to bake to a graham cracker brown color? Thanks!
This was good for discovering we are not fans of shortbread. I had to boost the butter somewhat just to have something other than dry, dry, dry flour in the pan. It actually cooked up better than I thought possible, but the end result (for us) was less than we had hoped. I won't be making this (or any) shortbread again, so this may not be the most fair rating. Obviously there has been some success, and I will post a picture regardless. Techimpaired, it was fun taking a stab at a medieval recipe, even at that.
I was skeptical but it turned out ok, though the spice mixture is a bit odd, and the proportion of butter to flour seems off as well. With some tinkering it could be very nice. Mostly, though, I doubt the "medieval" part of this. Allspice is an New World spice, which medieval Scottish cooks would not have known about.
Mark Patrick
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2016
I don't see any way that this recipe could work as is. There was just not enough moisture to get the 'crumbly' texture. I doubled the butter and then added a little milk to get what I thought would be the correct texture. It baked up nicely with the extra butter and milk. The baked texture is what I would expect shortbread to be. The spice mixture is very fragrant and tasty.
I love this recipe!! I don't really care for anything that is too sweet and have always loved shortbread. When I saw this is a medieval recipe I had to give it a try! I love the spices and the texture. If you prefer sweet and moist, I do not recommend this recipe. OK, second time I made this recipe it came out moist. Don't know what I did different. Either way, I love it!
