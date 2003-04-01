Southwest Chicken Casserole
A 15 minute microwave casserole. Can substitute canned white albacore tuna for the canned white chicken. Casserole is as casserole does! Serve with mexicorn and green salad if desired.
I love the mexican flavor of this simple casserole. I make it in the oven rather than the microwave. I bake at 350 for about 25 minutes and it turns out great!
This was okay but nothing special. I used fresh chicken, real onion, and long grain rice instead of the canned/dried/instant which I think improved the flavor, but it was still bland and could have used some more seasonings.
I love the mexican flavor of this simple casserole. I make it in the oven rather than the microwave. I bake at 350 for about 25 minutes and it turns out great!
This recipe was very easy & would have been very fast if I had used precooked chicken. (I didn't want to use the canned stuff.) I also made some changes, but only minor ones. I used cream of chicken soup (not everyone in the house likes mushrooms), omitted the chilies & used jalepeno montery jack cheese instead. I also threw in some medium cheddar cheese. We were amazed that this tasted so good! We will definitely make it again.
I never make microwave recipes, but I was in a bind for time so I thought I'd give it a try. It was unbelievable.
This was okay but nothing special. I used fresh chicken, real onion, and long grain rice instead of the canned/dried/instant which I think improved the flavor, but it was still bland and could have used some more seasonings.
I made this with fresh, cooked chicken breast and it was still horrid. I don't even want to imagine what it would have tasted like with canned chicken. I only gave it the second star for quickness.
I used this recipe with the albacore tuna.... it was great! The entire family loved it except my 2 year old.... not colorful enough? I made mine with regular rice and baked in the oven as my family likes a crunchy top. I was so flavorful! I even used low fat cheese and low fat mushroom soup! I am looking forward to "refrying" the leftovers, and serving it as a side dish with Pork chops. This is Yummy!!!! My husband was skeptical, and he loved it, even had thirds!
For a family to is'nt really excited about tuna, this recipe was a big hit. My teens wanted to know in advance what was in it, but I convinced them to taste first. The green chiles give a great pepper taste without extra heat. Thanks for being there when I needed a new approach to tuna.
I thought that this recipe sounded so nice and quick and easy so I tried it and was so disappointed. It tastes awful and I used real chicken and real onion. I don't even know where to start to make this taste better, so I won't
I made this pretty close to as it was written. The only changes I made were that I used chicken breast I'd boiled myself and cut up, since I dislike canned meat, and I baked it at 350 for 25 minutes rather than microwaved. It was okay. It turned out fine and we ate it and liked it well enough, but it seemed to be missing something. My husband and I stirred in some salsa with ours and that helped a bit. I'll probably make this again, but I'll add either some corn or black beans, and something else for seasoning. I think a mixture of cheddar cheese and pepperjack cheese would be good. Overall, a quick and basic recipe that just needs a little tweaking.
Great recipe that is fast, easy, and delicious. My eleven year old grandson ate four servings of this casserole. This recipe is one that could easily be made successfully by young (8-12) year old cooks.
My family didn't like this at all. It was bland. Won't be making again.
Very good and quick.
I made this recipe exactly as written, but with tuna instead of chicken. Also, I baked mine covered in the oven at 375 for about 25 minutes. This is a great weeknight dinner because it is so easy and quick. Next time I think I will try cream of chicken or celery soup. Very versatile. Thanks!
This recipe was good, and so easy to make. My husband and I did think that it needed a little something else. What that is we couldn't think of. A filling in a burrito/enchillada would be good to help use up leftovers, but that adds a lot of carbs. I used freshed minced onion instead of dried, it worked fine.
Thanks so much for this recipe. We moved into a new house and are without a stove for two weeks. Normally I find the texture of microwave food horrible...especially chicken. The canned chicken made it work. I love the flavour of the green chiles. My 2 year old kept asking for more chicken. I added two cans of chicken chunks since one didn't seem like enough...other than that I followed exactly. Quick and easy I will make this again even when I get my stove!
So easy and so yummy! This is a recipe that will keep you out of the kitchen and at the table with your kids... Quick, Easy, and Delicous!
I was very impressed with this recipe! My fiance loved it and I'm having the leftovers tonight for dinner. I will make this again for sure. It's sooo easy, too!
I've made this a bit differently over the past few weeks. I've added 1 medium onion, a tablespoon of garlic, 1 can of mushrooms drained, and 1 can of corn drained. I put a little more green chile in it because I love the flavor. Sometimes I make it with tuna instead of chicken, but I've decided that I like 2 cans better than just 1. It makes it a little more hearty for not much more money.
This is a good base recipe, I added 2 cans of soup, 1 can of corn and fresh chiclen breast chunks and I added cayenne pepper for a little more heat. I topped it off with a half cup of shredded cheddar cheese and baked it at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. I would definitely would make this again. Even my fussy husband liked this dish.
It was very easy and quick to make. It also did not require alot of ingrediants. I served it in a soft shell taco. Very worth trying.
I like this recipe for how easy it is to modify. Like some others, I decided to bake instead of microwave. I also add black beans, onion, green pepper, jalapeno and red pepper flakes to kick up the spiciness. Again, a great recipe base.
Pretty good. I made this because I was traveling and staying in a condo that had a microwave but no stove. I saw someone thought it needed more seasoning to I added some cumin and Italian herb blend. I used instant brown rice. I also used pepper jack cheese which added a little spiciness. I will make this again.
