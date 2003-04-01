Southwest Chicken Casserole

A 15 minute microwave casserole. Can substitute canned white albacore tuna for the canned white chicken. Casserole is as casserole does! Serve with mexicorn and green salad if desired.

By AJINAZ

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken, chiles, soup, cheese, onions, salt, pepper and water and pour the mixture into a microwave safe 9x13 inch casserole dish.

  • Add the rice. The mixture should be the consistency of soupy pancake batter.

  • Cover the dish with a lid or plastic wrap and microwave for about 15 minutes (depending on the microwave). Serve with mexicorn and green salad if desired.

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 1354.8mg. Full Nutrition
