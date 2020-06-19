I read through all the hints, tips, techniques and EVERYTHING when it comes to meringue. And everything was going along well, the meringue was glossy and stiff, baked up nice and high, but within minutes after taking it out, fell down spectacularly into hard disks of sugar. No puff at all. Not to sound overly dramatic or anything, but I honestly felt like my heart broke. Everything was going so well, as opposed to the last time when I tried meringue for a Lemon Meringue Pie and that time the meringue didn't even come close to beating up stiff but instead kind of just was liquid like water.If I had to guess what went wrong, I think maybe I took too much time forming the cookies with a nozzle and so it deflated. Or maybe I overbeat it and so then it deflated. Nonetheless, I would have really appreciated it if the recipe had mentioned at least an approximate time for how long the meringue should be beat and mentioned how important it was to form the meringue extremely quickly just for novices like me, who don't know any better. Additionally, in order for it to have any flavor besides sugar at least 1- 2 TB of zest is necessary. If you like it to be tart, go with 2. The recipe should have also mentioned how to make it easier to remove the meringue from the parchment paper, it completely just stuck on. Arrgh...I wanted to make a good meringue SO badly.