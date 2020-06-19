Merenges
This is a Puerto Rican recipe. The meringues are as light as a cloud and not messy, you can make a lot of them, and they have a hint of lemon.
This is a Puerto Rican recipe. The meringues are as light as a cloud and not messy, you can make a lot of them, and they have a hint of lemon.
When I saw Puertorican in the recipe I had to try it. I was not disappointed at all. These are exactly the same I use to eat at the bakery back home. They melt in your mouth. My only suggestion is that I left them in the oven with the oven off, until they cooled down. It helps in them to get completely dry before removing from oven. Thanks so much! :Read More
They were a little too sweet for me. I wish I would have put in 1/2 or 2/3 the sugar.Read More
When I saw Puertorican in the recipe I had to try it. I was not disappointed at all. These are exactly the same I use to eat at the bakery back home. They melt in your mouth. My only suggestion is that I left them in the oven with the oven off, until they cooled down. It helps in them to get completely dry before removing from oven. Thanks so much! :
Wonderful! I've made this recipe twice now, once with orange zest and once with lime zest and it was delicious each time. Crunchy on the outside, soft in the middle - perfect!
I loved the hint of lemon in the recipe- it was like eating a piece of lemon meringuep pie! I think next time I makes these I'll divide the batch into 3s and put lemon zest in one, lime zest in the another, and orange zest in the third for a nice, light variation.
I didn't have parchment paper on hand so instead i greased a pan and placed it on the top rack. Also i didn't have any lemon zest on hand as well so i added vanilla extract and mini chocolate chips.
Truly authentic merenges. (crisp outer/moist center..the way they should be) I haven't tasted Merenges this good since I bought them years ago at a fancy bakery. 275degrees, for 30 min., was perfect!! I did use the parchement and they practically slid right off when done. I too substituted vanilla extract for the lemon zest. I will be making these often!
Wow!! These are just like the merenges from the Cuban bakery that I love. The only thing I changed was to add vanilla rather than the lemon zest. MMMmmmm. crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. Perfect!!! I will make these every time I have extra egg whites.
They were a little too sweet for me. I wish I would have put in 1/2 or 2/3 the sugar.
I added lemon extract with the zest. They melt in your mouth.
Stars completely for the taste and being forgiving. Mmmm. They're like lemon flavored bites of air. The first time I made these I didn't whip the egg whites long enough. For other newbs to meringue, it should kinda be shiny and ribbony, a little bit like marshmellow fluff. The second time they came out much better. It is a forgiving recipe all in all even if you mess up the whipping like I did.
These were awesome!!! They were exactly the kind of merenges I wanted -- crumbly outside, soft, chewy inside. The only thing I changed was adding more of the lemon zest. Also, I made about 25 big merenges instead of 50 small ones. Thanks a lot!!
Nice flavor- verrry sweet! The meringue whips up very glossy and heavy with the high sugar content. The lemon is a wonderful touch that I will use next time, but I'll use a less sweet recipe... ~~TIPS~~~: Cook in lower third of oven for best rising, be certain that not a speck of yolk or fat is in the egg white bowl when whipping, let egg whites come to room temperature before beating (but separate eggs when cold).
These turned out fantastic!! The guests were raving about my homemade meringues. I added two more egg whites and increased the sugar to 1 1/2 c. Instead of lemon zest I split my meringue in half and added 1 t of lemon extract to one half, and 1 t rum extract to the other. Also added food coloring. I filled each half into 2 separate pastry bags fitted with star tips to make swirly meringues, and baked for 1 hour at 250, then turned off the oven and left them in it with the door slightly open for another hour so they came out crispy. Very yummy melt in your mouth meringues!
I discovered this recipe about a month ago, and these are always in demand! I make them with my stand mixer and whip them until they're super-stiff, then put them through a cookie press to make them cute. For other variations on flavor, you can omit the lemon zest and substitute part of the sugar with one 3 oz packet of Jello mix. It adds a fun pop of color and flavor, but my friends and husband like these just as much plain.
These were very sweet. I am undecided if I liked them or not. Also,they are a very delicate cookie and fall apart easily. I prefer a heartier cookie but thanks for letting me try something different.
These were very good. I wasn't sure if the recipe meant granulated white sugar or confectioner's sugar, so I used 2/3 cup of each. It worked perfectly. Here's a few tips: 1) use any citrus zest you have on hand--I used a 1/4 tsp. lime juice and a 1/2 tsp. orange zest. 2) If you don't have cream of tarter, use 1/2 tsp. white vinegar. 3) Don't even think about not using parchment paper. At least grease the cookie sheet. :) If you don't, the meringues will stick something awful to it. I learned from experience. :D
Excellent! Perfectly crispy ont he outside and chewy onthe inside - comparable to a nuked marshmallow! Next time I'll try with candy cane topping for this upcoming Christmas...perhaps chocolate and toffee bits too! thanks!
It is amazing what a little lemon zest will do - these are amazing little treats. The lemon flavor is perfect! My daughter downed at least 10 of these in a matter of minutes - I had to hide them.
These are wonderful! My husband and I couldn't get enough of them. I used lime zest because I didn't have a fresh lemon. This is a keeper. Thanks for the easy, light recipe! Great as a summer dessert.
This recipes is great! I just want to say to all those bakers out there, don't be discouraged. These are tricky little things to make, and flat little discs happen to all of us. How long you mix it, what kind of bowl you mix it in, and in particular; the humidity in the air can all affect them. And if you are having a bad day already, do not attempt this(trust me I know). Keep at it, the results are as rewarding as making a perfect hollendaise!!!! (it doesn't happen all time but when it does, BLISS:)
These turned into flat cookies when I put them into the oven. Way to liquid. Would not make again.
Had to cook it more then stated time, and still wasn't completely done. And the flavor seams a little odd
I had no cream of tartar, so I used 1/8 tsp white vinegar per egg white. VERY good!
I remember making this with my mom once, when I was six. This is exactly what it was, I spent a long time look for this recipe, and now I finally find it. It is really tasty, and you can bake them on cookie sheets without parchmeant paper. Just spray them very well, I don't usualy add the lemon zest, but it gives it a nice tangy flavour. The bottoms should be slightly brown when they are done cooking, and should just come right off the pan when they are lifted. If they stay on the pan, you've got another five and six more minutes of baking.
super easy and way delicous!!!!!!!! : )
First time making meringues for me! It has been a warm December week here in Phoenix. Mid 70's. Maybe that is why after getting one batch on the cookie sheet, I had to re beat the egg whites to make them stiff again. If you decide to pipe them, put a little of the meringue in the bag at a time, if you add to much, the warmth from your hands can deflate the meringue. I accidentally used a big star flower tip and the lemon zest clogged it. producing not so pretty cookies. Use a large open star tip instead. I followed the recipe except swapped 1/3 c of the sugar for Splenda to see if it could be used successfully. These came out wonderful. Love the citrus flavor! I want to experiment with different flavors. The texture is very light and reminds me of a toasted marshmallow.
these were super easy and brought back memories of making cookies with my mom at Christmas. My mom would fold m&m's in them
Love these!!
Very easy dessert. The amount of lemon zest should be increased to give more hint of flavour.
I used egg whites from a box and found out the hard way that you can't use that. But I will try this recipe again.
These cookies are fabulous. I also experimented with these and made a dessert to entertain any dignitary with style. What I did was flatten the middle a little to make a "nest" before I baked them. I then filled them with lemon curd and lime curd. Not together but in alternate meringues. Such a hit! So easy
First time Ive made meringues. They turned out great!
I got a new KitchenAid Stand Mixer for Christmas. I've always wanted to make meringues, but I've never succeeded. This recipe along with my new mixer absolutely rocked! I chose to use vanilla rather than the lemon and the meringues taste amazing!
I read through all the hints, tips, techniques and EVERYTHING when it comes to meringue. And everything was going along well, the meringue was glossy and stiff, baked up nice and high, but within minutes after taking it out, fell down spectacularly into hard disks of sugar. No puff at all. Not to sound overly dramatic or anything, but I honestly felt like my heart broke. Everything was going so well, as opposed to the last time when I tried meringue for a Lemon Meringue Pie and that time the meringue didn't even come close to beating up stiff but instead kind of just was liquid like water.If I had to guess what went wrong, I think maybe I took too much time forming the cookies with a nozzle and so it deflated. Or maybe I overbeat it and so then it deflated. Nonetheless, I would have really appreciated it if the recipe had mentioned at least an approximate time for how long the meringue should be beat and mentioned how important it was to form the meringue extremely quickly just for novices like me, who don't know any better. Additionally, in order for it to have any flavor besides sugar at least 1- 2 TB of zest is necessary. If you like it to be tart, go with 2. The recipe should have also mentioned how to make it easier to remove the meringue from the parchment paper, it completely just stuck on. Arrgh...I wanted to make a good meringue SO badly.
Wonderful! I had leftover egg whites from a recipe that only called for yolks so I decided to try these cookies. I never made meringues before, but these came out delicious! Instead of the lemon zest I subsituted a teaspoon of vanilla extract and they ended up tasting like marshmallows! Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Yummy -- and beautiful too!
Oh my word. These are out of this world. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect. I used a very large star tip for cake decorating fitted in a gallon size ziploc bag to pipe them onto the cookie sheets. They turned out gorgeous. I did double the recipe but I probably won't the next time. The second batch had to sit while the first batch baked. (I have a double oven and baked 2 cookies sheets at once.) The second batch did not retain the lines from the cake tip because they sat. So they weren't as beautiful, but they were just as delicious. I am in love with this recipe. Wish I could give it more stars! A great way to use egg whites left from making creme brulee.
Im not sure if I made a mistake, but this merenge recipe didnt do it for me. I feel that 35 minutes is not enough time to finish this cookie, it came out rubbery, so I put it in longer... it was still rubbery and burnt at the top.
I have used this many times, and people love it SO MUCH. The last time I made them, I piped them and made them very tiny, with orange food coloring. All the food coloring did was make it look burnt, but it didn't affect the taste. I like them better when they're small, because if they're large it seems like they get eaten too quickly.
These were fabulous and so easy to make. I substitued chocolate chips instead of the lemon zest and they were great. I might make them with just peppermint extract during the holidays. Thanks for a wonderful recipe !
I hate to give this a bad review, but sorry, this was not good at all. I don't know if it was because of the one little change I made. Instead of the lemon zest I put in about 1/4 tsp lemon extract. To make 50, they came out really small, after 35 mins they were really browned and overall just didn't taste good.
WONDERFUL! I made these a little large and turned them into mini pavlovas -- topped with fresh-whipped cream and fresh berries -- they just melt in your mouth. Fabulous recipe!
I thought they were great! Very sweet (just the way I like it). They melt in your mouth like cotton candy. Instead of lemon zest I put in a splash of lemon juice, and they still tasted great. I made some small and big, the small ones cooked for 35 min and the big ones needed a little bit longer, so if they are big then you will want to cook them for longer. I will definitely make them again.
I really enjoyed this recipe! Very easy to make, but I made some modifications. I used granulated sugar and put in the blender for a couple seconds before use. It made the sugar more fine. Also instead of lemon zest I put in almond extract. I also baked for 45 minutes instead 35. It turned out very good
Really good! Didn't have lemon zest so used vanilla extract instead!
great! important note: bake these right away (don't let half of the unbaked merenge sit in the bowl while some bake. get as many in the oven as possible. i waited to bake some and they flattened a lot on the baking sheet. much prettier if baked right away!
I decreased the servings to 13 and use half of a strawberry instead of the lemon zest and it turned out great!
This turned out great....I decreased the sugar by half and folded in a 1/2 tsp of lemon juice . Wasn't lemony enough for me. I am giving these as a gift to a friend that did not a favor.
AWESOME! DELICIOUS! Best lemon merenges ever!
Super yummy and light! I love the crispiness of the shell! Thanks!!
These were fun and easy to make with my kids. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and used a Kitchen Aid mixer and 1 tsp vanilla extract in place of the lemon zest. Before cooking, we divided it into 4 bowls and folded in a few drops of food coloring. I didn't want to mix it too much and the result was beautiful colored stripes when we piped them through ziplock bags! This was a fun and easy project, as well as being a good gluten-free treat for my 2 year old with Celiac Disease. Thanks!
This is the first and only merenge recipe I use. My one daughter really Loves these-this recipe is for her! Easy, delicious, the best!
Very good recipe I flavored mine with orange extract and orange peel. Yummy, very versatile to make what ever flavor you want.
After 30 mins they got burnt. Charred bottoms. The mixture was delicious, used orange zest and a bit of orange juice, but there is no way you can bake these for 35 mins. Next time I'll leave them for 15 minutes tops.
Yummy!! They really do melt in your mouth and are as light as a cloud. I love that hint of lemon, such a nice touch. When I made these I didn't have any cream of tartar on hand so I used about 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice and it came out perfectly. While these don't beat the Authentic French Meringues, they're still really good!
this recipe didint work out it wan't thick enough so the meringues were flat
Light, sweet, delicious... These cookies are wonderful! The first time I made them, I had no lime zest, so I made them without. Since then I've made them with it, and they are fantastic. I make them at least once a week. ^^
I haven't made this yet but I know how good it is because it's the exact same recipe as my ewish Mom's except for one thing. She added chopped walnuts. They're addictive. You just can't stop eating them, with or without the walnuts. I guess this recipe has made it around the world. I won't speculate about who had it first.
good recipe; easy to do. have to cook them on low in oven and for a bit longer so they dont stay chewy inside. it helped to drop smaller merengues, the larger drops did not cook well inside.
I made these cookies recently, and they not only turn out beautifully, but everyone loved them! The only change I made was to substitute vanilla for the lemon zest. I piped these cookies into wreath shapes and used sprinkles to decorate them. Thanks for a yummy recipe; I will make them again!
Amazing recipe! This is my first time making merengue and it was so easy. The first time I tried the recipe i dropped a little yolk in the mix and so I couldn't get the "peaks", but it still tasted delish. The second time I was more careful and it was fast and perfect! Instead of lemon I added a 1/2 tsp vanilla and it was great. I also used a greased cookie sheet and it worked fine. The only problem with this recipe is that I end up eating half of it uncooked it's so yummy!
Excellent. I had to lower the oven temp on my stove. The first batch cooked too fast causing the cookies to crack and brown.
I like the sheen of these cookies, and the lime zest was delicious. It cut the sweet some. 275 degrees F for 35 minutes was much too high of a temperature and time for these cookies. I piped mine into snowflakes (using a plastic baggie with the corner cut off) and it looked like dirty snow after just 15 minutes. :-( Try 200 F for 20 minutes, turn off the oven, and leave the door shut until they cool. Also try sprinkling with sugar or colored sprinkles before baking - it gives off a festive sparkle.
My first time making meringues and it turned out perfect! I used only one cup of sugar and it was the perfect sweetness. Will be making again soon.
Wonderful! They melt in your mouth. I added more lemon zest.
I liked these, they were light and lemony and I love lemon meringue pie, so it was a no brainer!
I really liked these!
OMG!!! Okay, it totally helps if you follow the recipe...I read the salt content wrong...so I accidentally added a 1/4 tspn. Yuck. So, since I was using splenda, I made up for it and added a little bit more. Still a little salty, but still sooooo good. Added 2 tspn. of lemon zest. As for beating the egg whites, I am not sure if there is a set time...I just kept it going until it got a bit stiff like the recipe said. Cooked it at the same temp and turned the oven off and left them in like others suggested. Great recipe!
I love that these cookies only take 35 minutes to bake! They are so fast and easy. I didn't have enough white sugar, so I had to mix in a bit of powdered sugar. Also, I didn't have any lemon zest and so just used a teaspoon of vanilla extract for extra flavor. I will definitely try this recipe again with different types of zests! :9
Soooo good! and so fancy! I had never made merengues before and thought it would be so much more difficult. I was excited to see how well and hos delicious these turned out. My only recommendaion is to double the lemon zest for a bolder flavor.
I'm still pretty new at baking, but wanted to make my mom her favorite cookie as a special treat. And they came out great! The directions were easy to follow and the only bad thing that happened was that I dropped the baking sheet with the cookies still on it, but that's not the recipe's fault haha. Thank you!
I have a rule for making sweets, always double the vanilla, and if there's no vanilla, add some.
1st time making this recipe. They are delicious. They are light & melt in your mouth. They taste like the ones they sell in Puerto Rico's bakeries. I did not make any changes to the recipe.
Good recipe. i really liked even though it was to sweet for my liking and a little gummy in the inside. I aslo drizzled them with melted chocolate for a christmas party; everyone loved them!!!
My granddaughter thinks these are super special so I make a lot for her. She's 20.
I love this recipe but I messed it up by accident and made a mini meringue cake.
I finally did it!! I try many other recipes and none of them work. This one was easy to make and it came out great! I am very happy!
Another option for Meringues is to leave out the lemon and use vanilla or almond to flavor them. Use a spoon to make an indentation on top like a little nest. Just before serving, fill with whipped cream and sliced strawberries.
This was my first time making any type of merengue and I am glad that I picked this recipe as it came out perfect. I took some of the reviews to heart and I modified the recipe slightly. First I let the egg whites come to room temperature, I beat them on a high speed, reduced the sugar from 1 1/3 cup to 1 cup and substituted 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and a 1/4 teaspoon of almond extracts for the lemon zest. I will be making these again.
Really great, but a huge sugar rush. The lemon was perfect. My Spanish class loved them and they were easy to make
These remind me of my mother's favorites so I wanted to make them for her for Christmas. I did not have cream of tarter and I recall her recipe had vinegar so I made them with vinegar. I cooked them until most pulled off the parchment paper (I do not trust my oven but think it was at about 225-250 and cooked the for 30 mn) and then turned off the oven to let them cool in the oven. They are wonderful and exactly as I remember them. Thanks for, what I trust will be, making an 87 year old woman happy.
I've been trying merengues and finally got them right, this recipe is excellent...the texture in the mixture wow...I used also for a lime orange pie..thanks!
I love lemon and these were great little meringue cookies. I used a silpat mat instead of parchment paper which after the first batch I realized they need to stay in there a little bit longer so that the insides get nice and cooked through. I used more lemon peel than called for and added in some juice of the lemon I grated. Scooping them is tricky if you don't really know what to do (which was me) but I had the hang of it by the end. Looking forward to making another batch soon. thanks for sharing your recipe!
These are great!! I made real small ones and put lemon curd in the middle of two, sandwiched them together.Fabulous snack. Will for sure make these again.
These are absolutely perfect and so easy!! Merenges always scared me because they are so easy to mess up, but these work perfectly everytime. The second time I made them I put it in a piping bag and I liked the results even better. Not only did they look pretty, but the ridges seemed to make them taste even lighter and airier. Probably my imagination, but I will continue to make them this way because they look so nice. :) Definitely try this recipe!!!
I loved this recipe. I tried it as written and then for my second batch left out the lemon and used a few drops of vanilla extract instead. I had never made meringues before but using the tips from other reviewers (let eggs warm to room temperature, chill bowl and beats first, wiped down bowl and beaters with vinegar to ensure no oil residue) they came out perfectly. Definitely will make again and often!
Excellent cookie. You can also substitute the sugar for Splenda to reduce the carbs. I've also made them adding crushed candy canes for a peppermint flavor or adding some coffee for a different flavor.
I make these alot; they are often requested. Instead of dropping them from a spoon, I pipe them bite-sized. People love to 'pop them' in their mouths. I have made many flavors: Christmas I flavored half the batch with cocoa powder and half with cinnamon flavor - served as candy cane & hot chocolate. Gelatins of all types make great flavors-a little goes a long way. Sprinkle strawberry in with double the lemon zest for strawberry lemonade, raspberry gelatin is well likee, etc.
These are really good, but just a touch too sweet for me. Next time I will add just enough sugar to get the stiff peaks. I did end up baking them much longer in a cooler oven so they dried out really well and were crispy. I made mine bigger since we like meringues larger for desserts. They froze very well and are delicious with fresh berries on them that have been slightly juiced.
These cookies suck to make. I had to make them twice and still didnt come out right. Make sure egg whites are room temp, make sure no yolk at all present, bowl and blender is super clean. Beat eggs appropriately before adding sugar. Could never get solid peaks to hold on the tray.
Excellent. I used slightly less sugar (1 cup) as one of the other reviews suggested and was still delicious.
This recipe was so easy to make! They turned out absolutely perfect and delicious!
I really loved and so did my family. They fell a little when I cooled them in the freezer.
Followed it to a t and I loved it!!
Great flavor! Easy as can be. Made to use leftover egg whites and I think I've found a family favorite for the holidays! Thanks for the recipe.
My first batch didn’t make it to the baking sheet due to an overly helpful 2 y/o dumping all of the lemon zest (4 lemons worth) into the batter. My second attempt was beautiful. I substituted the lemon zest with vanilla extract since I ran out... amazing!
I honestly love meringues I always make these for parties :) You can change the shape using a frosting bag and put any flavoring you want in it I am making vanilla bone meringues for a halloween party tonight :)
These meringue cookies are the best I've ever had!! So easy to make and so delicious! It's hard to stop eating them! I put vanilla extract in mine rather than the lemon. (I didn't want lemon flavored). The top of them is light and airy, and the bottom is soft and chewy. Like I said, the best! I love them!!
These have become a go-to holiday treat for dinners with my partner's family. He has an uncle who has celiac disease, so I'm always looking for gf treats to bring, and these have been very popular with everyone. We can't stop eating them!
My step daughter needed a Latin recipe to take into her Spanish class for extra credit so I found these. I made a batch 2 nights ago to try them out and they turned out PERFECT!!! They were so yummy!! I am making a second batch right now for her to actually take to school for their Xmas party tomorrow. So far they are cooking up great, will try to post a picture of them when they're done. We halved the batch and added red and green food coloring for a holiday touch.
I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and thought it was way better
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections