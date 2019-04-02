Spicy Beefstick

Ground beef, pork sausage, and lots of spices are used in this beefstick recipe. These snacks are great for camping, tailgating, or just hanging out with buddies and drinking beers.

By BUCKS45

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
15
  • In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, pork sausage, mustard seed, liquid smoke, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, curing salt, black pepper, caraway seed, cayenne pepper, paprika, chili powder, and red pepper flakes. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • For the next three days, knead meat for 5 minutes, then return it to the refrigerator. On the fourth day, knead, then form into 6 equal logs. Wrap each log in aluminum foil, and poke a few holes in the foil.

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Place logs onto a broiler pan to catch grease. Bake for 6 hours in the preheated oven. Turn off the oven; leave logs in for another 3 hours after baking. Refrigerate until chilled, then slice and serve.

310 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 90.8mg; sodium 2680.7mg. Full Nutrition
