Spicy Beefstick
Ground beef, pork sausage, and lots of spices are used in this beefstick recipe. These snacks are great for camping, tailgating, or just hanging out with buddies and drinking beers.
I'm the person that originally posted this recipe. I'd like to make a few corrections. In step 2 it says to form the beefstick into logs then wrap them in foil. Instead, form it into logs then cook for 3 hours on a broiler pan then flip them and cook another 3 hours. After they are done you take them out of the oven and wrap each separate beefstick in foil then refrigerate. Just wanted to clarify that. Sorry it took so long.Read More
I made this twice now: the first time to letter of the recipe and the second time with changes. First off, I could not tell the difference in letting the meat sit 3 days and mixing for 5-10 minutes per day and the second batch where I mixed mine one day, rest overnight and cooked the next day. Second, the first batch came out greasy, so in the second batch I used 90/10 ground sirloin and it was drastically less greasy. Third, store the cooked sticks in an airtight container in the fridge. They have a much longer shelf life since they have no preservates or chemicals to keep the flavor.
I loved this recipe. I used Laura's Lean Beef and turkey sausage and it turned out super. The consistency was perfect and my family loved it and so did I. I did however only let it sit in the fridge for 24 hours.
My boyfriend absolutely loved these. I also made over one day and they were fine. I ommited the pork sausage and just used ground moose meat instead which was delicious far more healthy and almost no grease. Will make again!!
We have made this recipe for the last four years for our two week camping trip. Everyone loved it so much the first year, I made smaller logs and gave them to each campsite at the beginning of the trip. Going to try with a mixture of ground venison this fall. Great for low carbers too!
I made this as a beef stick to stuff into a casing. I cooked it on low heat in the oven. Then put it in a dryer for about 3 hours. Good!!! Next time I will try the smoker. The only thing wrong was it came out a little wet.
