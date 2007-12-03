Super Easy Chicken Fingers

My 3-yr-old helped me make these, and as we did, I talked up how they were chicken nuggets, like at McDonald's. Pretty sad when you have to convince your kid that your home-cooked meals are "as good as" the fast-food treats he's comparing them to! But when they were cooked and he was dipping them in ketchup, he loved them! Thanks for a simple but tasty recipe! I cut the chicken into nugget-sized chunks, and cooked them at 325* for 10 minutes on the first side, then checked them at 5 minutes on the second side. They were tender, juicy, and perfect! The bread crumbs don't form a hard "shell" like fried chicken, but if you serve them right away, the topping stays crisp. I also turned them with my fingers instead of tongs, which helped keep the bread crumbs from sliding off.