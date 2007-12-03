Super Easy Chicken Fingers

These strips are so easy to make. They are my family's favorite. They also are good on rolls or bread for a yummy sandwich.

Recipe by Trudi Davidoff

4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Roll chicken pieces in the melted butter or margarine, then roll in the breadcrumbs

  • Bake the chicken fingers in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes. Turn them over and cook for another 10 minutes or until they are brown and pierce easily with a fork. Ready to serve!

371 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 797.7mg. Full Nutrition
