Super Easy Chicken Fingers
These strips are so easy to make. They are my family's favorite. They also are good on rolls or bread for a yummy sandwich.
ok, heres the deal on this one. I was so glad i read the reviews before i cooked this. I really changed the whole recipe, but this was a great "staple" recipe. I used egg whites, instead of butter, (you know, those pesky fat and calorie things)used crackers and ranch style croutons (like someone else suggested) and cooked them 10-15 minutes at 425 on the top rack. I also tenderized the chicken breasts before i cut them up. I did not have a soggy piece of chicken, on either side, these were super crunchy. My WHOLE family said these were the absolute best, and when the WHOLE family agrees, you can bet it was good!
definitely crank the heat up to 375. i also add parmesan cheese to my breadcrumbs. with regards to the soggy crust, i solve that by sprinkling the sheetpan with a layer of the plain breadcrumbs. it lifts the chicken up and you will never have soggy crust again. this also works with breaded pork chops etc.
Very quick, very easy. To cut some of the fat I used mustard instead of butter to coat the chicken before I rolled it in the bread crumbs. It gave it a great "honey mustard" type of taste.
loved it i used panko bread crumbs and i baked it at 425 ten min each side very crunchy!
I TOOK THE ADVICE ANOTHER REVIEW AND USED MUSTARD TO COAT MY CHICKEN INSTEAD OF BUTTER AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT. MY HUBBY LOVED IT AND PUT THE LEFTOVERS ON BREAD WITH A BIT MORE MUSTARD AND HAD THAT AS A SNACK.
I thought this would come out better than it did. The breadcrumbs ended up soggy and came off the chicken anytime I flipped or moved the pieces with tongs. I also realized the mush wouldn't go away with 325 degree heat, so I eventually had to raise it to 425 just to brown them a little and take away some of the sogginess. I think rolling the chicken in butter is better if the breading is something more substantial like cracker crumbs.
My family enjoyed these, so they get 4 stars. I thought the temperature on the oven might be too low because they didn't become crunchy at all, the bread crumbs were still a very mealy texture...too underdone, I guess. That could have been my fault, but I would make these again on a higher temperature since my family likes them :)
Super easy, and super basic. I use this recipe as a staple in our home. I do add some seasonings to my breadcrumbs...regardless if there is already seasoning to it. If I want a good garlic flavor, I just sprinke a bit of garlic powder on when they come out of the oven. Thanks for the post.
I also use chicken breast tenders, dip in a beaten egg, then any breading you prefer I have used any one of the following: finely crushed soda crackers or plain corn flakes, flour, cornstarch, instant mash potato FLAKES mixed with parmesan cheese and italian dry herbs, or seasoned or plain dry bread crumbs. Then fry in a little oil to brown and crisp up then finish in the oven at 350 degrees about 5-10 minutes until juice runs clear and they are browned nicely and no longer pink inside!
This was pretty good, not great. I agree with other reviews with regard to the mushy coating. I added some Parmesan, extra herbs & garlic powder to the breadcrumbs, and jacked the heat up to 375*, which probably helped some, but the coating was still "flabby." On the plus side, it was very quick, the taste itself was good, and the chicken was juicy. Maybe baking on a rack would improve the crust? I'll try that next time.
I made this for dinner for a volleyball team at an away game. They loved it. It was quick and easy and made great sandwiches. My daughter continues to ask for it all the time.
My rating is based on my changes (influenced by other reviewers): I cut my chicken into nuggets because that's what my granddaughter wanted; I also added oregano, garlic salt, paprika, and grated parmesan cheese; and I cooked these for 10 minutes on 425 degrees and then flipped them and cooked 10 more minutes. The next time I make them just for me and my husband, I'll probably use egg whites instead of butter to coat them in.
I made this for my daughter and she absolutely loved it!! I did, however, make a few changes after reading other peoples' reviews. I used egg whites and about a table spoon of melted butter for the batter. I used ranch croutons and Parmesan cheese and dipped them once in the batter then the croutons, and then did that again. I also put the crouton crumbs on the pan so they would not be soggy. I also added a little garlic powder once they were on the pan. I also melted a little bit of extra butter and drizzled it over the chicken once it was on the pan. I put it on the top rack at 425 for ten mins on each side. They were great and I'll definitely be making them again!
These were excellent. Followed another reviewer's suggestion and dipped the chicken pieces in egg, then seasoned bread crumbs, and baked at 425 for 25 minutes (turning twice). My chicken pieces were thick, so they took slightly longer to bake, but they were very tender and juicy. Family loved it.
These were super easy as claimed and super good too. Anything dipped in butter and baked means good right? I pounded the chicken a bit beforehand so it would cook through. Anyway thanks for an easy meal tonight.
Very easy, crunchy and delicious. I turned up the oven higher, as suggested by other contributors.
Not bad, but not super either. I prefer my chicken drenched in eggs over margarine.
Yummy!!! I made this recipe tonight and it was delicious! I used bread crumbs (my own) added garlic powder, oregano, basil and seasoning salt and baked them on a rack. Noticed someone's suggestion of adding Parmesan cheese and added it when I turned it pieces over. Baked at 425 for 15 min one side and 10 the other. My husband loved them and I will definitely make these for our grand babies when they come to visit.
I make this all the time but i put popsicles sticks or small kabob sticks through them after their cooked. I call them chicken on a stick, the kids love them. Also you could dip them.
Very easy and good recipe-thanks, Trudi. I will make again soon.
Very easy, but not very crunchy.
I changed the recipe so only 4 stars. I placed chicken in flour, then dipped them in egg whites, and then Japanese panko bread crumbs and it was yummy! baked them in my toaster oven on convection at 400 for 15 minutes. Served with Honey Mustard Sauce from this site. I have also baked them as directed in conventional oven.
Ihave been making something like this for my grandkids for some time now. I do not bake mine as it is soggy that way. I deep fry them in a pan. Only takes a couple min's and the kids love them. They say they are better then McDonalds Chicken nuggets. I also find them good...
5 Stars because all 4 kids & hubby loved it! I used egg whites for dipping and coated in a mixture of seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan, and garlic powder. 425 degrees, top rack for 16 min. (flipping at 8 min.) The kids dipped their chicken in Ranch and ketchup. Yummy, quick & easy!
Was very good but it wasnt done for another 10 minutes!!!!!! Also it was very bland, Defiently use a sauce with this one.
Really is VERY easy. I got home at 5:37, dinner is in the oven at 5:55!
My kids weren't able to tell the difference between these vs. fried. This recipe was simple, fast and tasty!
yummy!
This worked great for me,, tasty,easy, and quick too.Family loved it.I made some of the pieces bigger so I could pack them for sandwich's the next day...
even cooking on a rack in the oven didn't keep the soggies away from these chicken fingers. definately need to try the panko bread crumbs to see if this helps, kids did not like.
These were easy & delicious. We punded out the chicken breasts and added parm cheese and pepper tot he breadcrumb mixture. Delish!
I made a variation of these last night and they turned out swell. I melted 2 tablespoons of butter and mixed with a beaten eat. I cut chicken tenders into strips, dipped in flour, then the egg mixture and finally rolled in a mixture of Italian flavored bread crumbs, some panko crumbs, a little garlic powder, some parm cheese, and a sprinkling of oregano. Then I baked in a 400 degree oven on an aluminum foil covered cookie sheet for about 15 minutes, turning once. Easy and tasty.
I made this as modified by another reviewer, and it was awesome! Crunchy and delicious! I used chicken tenderloins slightly pounded out, dipped them in egg whites and coated them with crushed saltine crackers (seasoned with a bit of garlic powder, cajun seasoning, salt and pepper). I left some of the unsalted saltines a bit coarser which made a terrific coating. I baked them in my toaster oven on convection at 400 for 15 minutes. I would go easier on the seasoning next time, but I would suggest just seasoning them with whatever you like. I served them with a couple dipping sauces and my husband absolutely loved them! This was a quick and easy way to enjoy chicken fingers, while being very healthy at the same time! Thanks.
THis was was easy to make and okay in taste. I added italian seasoning to the bread crumbs, salt , pepper, and parmesan cheese to enhance the flavor. They were definitely moist and tender.
AWESOME! used egg whites rather than butter and 425 degree oven, and the bread crumbs sprinkled on the cookie sheet so it didn't stick. made a delicious red hot/ranch dip for dipping. wow!
My 3-yr-old helped me make these, and as we did, I talked up how they were chicken nuggets, like at McDonald's. Pretty sad when you have to convince your kid that your home-cooked meals are "as good as" the fast-food treats he's comparing them to! But when they were cooked and he was dipping them in ketchup, he loved them! Thanks for a simple but tasty recipe! I cut the chicken into nugget-sized chunks, and cooked them at 325* for 10 minutes on the first side, then checked them at 5 minutes on the second side. They were tender, juicy, and perfect! The bread crumbs don't form a hard "shell" like fried chicken, but if you serve them right away, the topping stays crisp. I also turned them with my fingers instead of tongs, which helped keep the bread crumbs from sliding off.
This is a SOLID 4 stars based on what this was presented as: SUPER EASY! Tastey , tender, crowd-pleaser when all you have is chicken and bread crumbs! :) I added some dried minced onion & a tbsp of garlic powder b/c I knew bread crumbs wouldn't be enough for me. :) Cooked for 25 minutes to be safe & that was perfect. This is a keeper for simplicity & satisfaction!
My husband really likes this one. I found that very lightly buttering the chicken helped the seasoning stick a little better. I also turned up the temperature and browned them a little. Overall, it is very good. I serve it with buttered noodles for a quick, simple dinner.
Really good!! DEFINITELY crank the oven temp. up to 475, its a basic quick and easy meal, switch it up or add whatever you like. SAVED me tonight at dinnertime!! Everyone enjoyed it!! thank you!!
It was very good, I used the italian bread crumbs, and it was both flavorfull, and delicious, and so tender! Yum!
I love this recipe. I did not have the soggy chicken others had and I only had the oven at 350. My husband cooked these and it was easy and tasted great. Will definitely try this again. I had cut my breast really thin and they were preseasoned. This was the only change made.
I did change one thing. Instead of baking I fried it in olive oil. I love it! Thank you for posting it!
I think this recipe, as it is, is a basis to change it to suit yourself. I think the problem is that the cooking temperature is too low to result in crispy chicken finger. I dipped the chicken in beaten egg instead of the butter and coated it with a mixture of rice crumbs and Italian herb seasoning due to food intolerance issues. Baked on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet so it could be crispy on both sides without turning. Thanks!
my boyfriend makes chicken fingers kind of like this, but instead, he mixes butter in with regular bread crumbs so that they are sticky (not mushy) they arent crispy but I prefer not to be too crispy. Great flavor!
This recipe was so easy. It was very good!
Super easy, super fast and super good!! It's not everyday I can find a meal that everyone likes, but this did it!! Even my husband who was horrified I was going to turn perfectly good chicken breasts into chicken fingers loved them and said that it would for sure be acceptable to have again! LOL Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a great recipe for the quick and scrumptious. We are not really chicken people, but even my husband loved it. For late night snacks, late dinners, or anything other meal that you don't have time for, this is a great treat!!
Coated the chicken with dales marinade and then dipped each strip with mayo and rolled them in an italian breadcrumb & panko breadcrumb mix. Layed out parchment paper and I spread some panko breadcrumbs on the baking dish to keep the chicken from laying flat on the pan (to keep from getting soggy). Cooked at 375 for 10 mins on one side, flipped it over and cooked for another for 10 mins. Served w/ mashed potatoes and veggies. Some of the breadcrumbs came off while eating it, but it was still good. Super easy and delicious in a fix!
i was very happy with how quick it was and it was baked and not fried (much healthy for you)...i made these for my boyfriend and i and he loved them!
this was quick n easy. I too added the Parmesan cheese, and some seasonings to give it a little more flavor.I used panko to bread them. The kids enjoyed it.
Nice idea, but mine got mushy, too. I was careful not too get too much butter on the chicken, I thought that would help with the mushiness. Didn't help.
I was really pleased to find my chicken did not come out mushy! HOWEVER, I tried the honey mustard coating with the bread crumbs and not entirely thrilled with the taste. It may be the brand of croutons I crunched up and sprinkled on there. I would originally give this recipe a four, but in light of my modifications and the process was good in and of itself it gets a five. If I make this again, I may attempt my own croutons or stick with plain breading with the honey mustard coating. Overall, not a bad recipe at all!
I used ranch flavored croutons and mashed them in the bag they came it using a rolling pin. Followed the recipie as stated the rest of the way. My picky 3 and 5 year olds loved these chicken tenders; a first for my homemade kind! Thanks!
These turned out pretty well. I also used honey mustard to help the bread crumbs stick better. I placed them on a wire rack in the oven to help keep them from getting soggy, which worked. I only gave it four stars since the family didn't really care for the mustard flavor...though I did. If I can find another base to coat it with that they like better, that would be great. But I will probably still make this again!!!
These are really good... and my fiancee LOVES them.
Good recipe. Tried as written as well as with mustard as some reviewers suggested. Dipped in butter is the way to go. Much tastier. The only suggestion I would make would be to brush chicken with melted butter before putting in the oven. Also best if baked at 375 degF.
These were okay, but they didn't come out crispy at all. The breading was sort of soggy and fell off easily. Ive tried other baked chicken nugget/finger recipes from here that turned out better. Sorry, we didn't care for this one. I'd bake it at a much higher temp and get the strips crispied up if I were to try this one again and add some parmesan cheese and garlic powder to give it some more flavor.
Was really easy to make. I did drizzle a little bit of margarine (approx 1 - 2 tsp) over the strips to make them a little more crispy.
I was not impressed with this recipe. I dredged the strips in flour, butter, then bread crumbs. The breading was just too soggy for my taste. I don't think I will be making this one again.
It didn't work for me. They didn't crisp up in the oven and were more of a soft breaded chicken finger. Very bland. I was intrigued by the idea but didn't work out. Won't make again.
loved this recipe. super simple kids loved it.
Super easy and even my kids liked it!
I used panko instead and they turned out very tasty. This is a good simple recipe
Loved these. I found Canfern's review very helpful. I never cooked much in the past and all the recipes I read before this one required pan frying before going into the oven, a step I preferred to skip. I used egg whites instead of butter. I only had a small amount of bread crumbs left so I added crackers to them and some Italian seasoning and baked at 425 for 10 mins. on each side. My daughter and I dipped them in barbeque sauce while eating them. Yummy! Not at all soggy.
The recipe was easy to do and the kids liked them, which is the test. The biggest drawback was all the butter. I tried olive oil on half. The kids couldn't tell the difference, but I could. I don't like the taste of butter. Using EVOO is a healthy alternative that worked nicely, they just don't get as brown when ready so you have to check them. I also covered my oven rack with tin foil and put the chicken on that. Clean up was very easy; all I had to do was carefully roll up the foil!
Excellent recipe but I used my toaster oven at 400 degrees. I crushed Stove Top Stuffing Mix and and olive oil. After 20 minutes it was perfect.
This was easy and very good. :) It is a quick easy dinner option.
I took the advice of others and used an egg dredge and also increased the oven temp to 450. I also used Panko. They turned out ok but the Panko didn't brown very well, making them not look very appealing. I ended up pan frying them for a couple of minutes just to get some color on them. Chicken was moist.
this recipe was fine, if a little bland. the big plus is that it's very easy to prepare, but next time I'll probably spice it a bit more, with some garlic and cracked black pepper. and perhaps moisten it with the butter again after the first coating and put a second coating of bread-crumbs and seasoning.
I sprinkled bread crumbs on the baking sheet first. I dipped the chicken tenders in Newmans light Italian dressing then in Itlaian bread crumb. Placed the chicken tenders on the baking sheet. Sprayed the chicken tenders lightly with Pam Olive Oil baked at 425 10 min on each side. Put on the top rack for another 5 minutes or so. When I took them out I put them immediately on a rack which kept them from getting soggy. We dipped them in Ken's Steak House Light Honey Mustard dressing. Yummm tasted just like honey mustard sauce at McDonalds! They were great and non fat.
I made this for my kids and I and we loved it. Instead of butter, I used egg whites. I rolled the chicken tenders in flour first then dipped them in the egg whites and finished them off in the bread crumb mixture. I used plain bread crumbs since that was all I had but added Italian seasonings, salt, pepper, and grated Parmesan cheese. I baked it at 450 for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. I baked it on parchment paper and it was crispy and juicy. I will definitely make this again.
Very good, but you really have to jack the heat up! Otherwise, very tasty! :)
I make this all the time,, instead of butter i dip the chicken in italian dressing then roll in the bread crumbs, have served it this way to hundreds of people who love it.
This was pretty good and super easy. The bread crumbs did come off a little too easy though.
Easy & good. Followed the recipe,adding garlic & onion powders (just the way I cook!) to the bread crumbs. Turned out very good. I will "kick" them a little next time with some heat!!! Love spicy foods. Keeper in my books !! Thanks for sharing !!
I would definitely back it longer, and at a higher temperature. I did mine for 15 min on both sides at 400 degrees F.
This was really good, though I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I didn't have italian seasoning so I had to make some and messed up the recipe, but the flavor turned out great. I also used an egg as the coating before the bread crumb mixture and I fried it over the stove because I hate baking chicken. It takes too long (in our oven it takes longer than it should) and I'm impatient. The inside was moist, outside just the right amount of crispy. It looked burned on the outside, but it wasn't. I don't know if you can count the five stars for the recipe since I altered it based on what I had, and I used chicken wings, not breasts.
Made this for lunch today! I used garlic & herb bread crumbs! Amazing!!! I was expecting it to be a little crunchier. I think it would help to turn the heat up! Still....amazing flavor!!!
Good base.. as other reviewers did.. I used egg instead of butter and sprinkled a layer of plain bread crumbs on the pan to make it so the chicken would crisp.. worked well! Also added parmesan to the bread crumbs and next time will add some extra herbs as well. Baked chicken tenders at 425 for 10-15 min. Easy kid friendly recipe!
I've made these three times now and we really enjoy them. My only change is that I use regular bread crumbs (because I can't always get Italian) and I add grated Parmesan Cheese to it. This gives it a crunch and a little cheesy taste we particularly like.
I used mustard instead of the butter as recommended before.......but, it didn't really turn out very tasty.
I gave this 5 stars after changing a few things others suggested, such as using an egg instead of butter and adding Parmesan cheese. I also used roasted vegetable Ritz crackers since we didn't have saltines.
very good very basic
Because of food allergies, I made this with Glutino brand Gluten-free breadcrumbs, which I seasoned with Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and garlic powder. Based on other reviews, I sprinkled breadcrumbs on the baking sheet before adding the coated chicken pieces. I then baked them at 425 degrees on the top rack for 10 minutes, flipped them, and baked another ten minutes. Crunchy and delicious! Not even slightly soggy.
OK, 5 stars for being a super basics recipe. I subbed 3 Tbsp. liqui d egg whites + 1 Tbsp. water for the butter to reduce fat and increase adhesiveness for the coating. It coated 12 chicken tenders (2 lbs.). I used panko on half and Italian style breadcrumbs on the other half of the pieces. (the panko was crunchier) I lightly sprayed the tops with butter flavored spray, then baked at 425 degrees F in the top third of the oven.
added some grated parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs
It lives up to its name. Couldn’t be easier. Simple and quick. Chicken cam out tasty and tender. I will no doubt make it again.
very buttery and while ok to eat, nothing special about it and kinda plain
The chicken came out delicious !
i mixed lemon pepper season in bread crumbs,dipped in honey mustard and a lil hot pepper sauce easy and rate excellent
This was so very good. My kids absolutely loved them. Next time, I will try the suggestion of mustard.
Very easy and tasty. It was a little soggy on the bottom. I used mustard in the butter dip as suggested by reviewers and it added a nice flavor.
Very bland but the recipe was easy.
I followed the reviewers suggestions and they were still a wee bit mushy...better luck next time!
I used this for my 12-year-old daughter's volleyball team before they went to their game, and everyone LOVED it. I even had comments from the coaches that they loved it, and 1 even asked for the recipe. I'm using it again for basketball now.
I used mustard as well in place of the fat butter...and I will not do this again. My husband decided he does not like mustard, although I thought they tasted good. I used Japanese planko bread crumbs and it was yummy!
I made these exactly as written. My husband and I both loved them and I will make them again and again! I served them with oven fried potatoes and a cold vegetable salad. They are easy, quick to make and don't make a mess on your stove to clean up later. I added a sprinkling of kosher salt and black pepper when they came out of the oven to fit our flavor profile. Delicious!
Why didn't I think of this recipe!?! It's yummy & easy! If you don't want to use butter, you can use olive oil or even coconut oil. And a little parmesan cheese in the bread crumbs is also great.but as is, this recipe is a keeper!
