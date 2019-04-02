Pork Chops with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Garlic, and Feta

Rating: 4.64 stars
735 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 540
  • 4 star values: 148
  • 3 star values: 34
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 6

You will not be disappointed with this wonderful pork chop. It is tender, moist, and full of fresh flavors. I serve with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. It's a favorite in our household.

By Lovecooking

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion and cook until golden brown. Set aside.

  • Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in the skillet. Season pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and place in the skillet. Cook to desired doneness. Set aside and keep warm.

  • Heat remaining oil in the skillet. Return onions to skillet, and stir in tomatoes, garlic, and basil. Cook and stir about 3 minutes, until tomatoes are tender. Mix in balsamic vinegar, and season with salt and pepper. Top chops with the onion and tomato mixture, and sprinkle with feta cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 112.5mg; sodium 690.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (784)

Most helpful positive review

JULIECT
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2005
I LOVED THIS DISH!! So did my husband, 5 year old & 2 year old. I did modify a few things. I sauteed the onions and then browned the chops in the same pan w/ the oinions still in it. Then I braised the chops w/ onions in about a cup of chicken broth for maybe 30 minutes. I removed the chops and reduced the chicken broth by about half. Then I added the tomatoes, vinegar and spices. Topped w/ feta and the house feel silent while we devoured our dinner. I am going to try this w/ chicken next time. And then make it again, and again and again!!! Read More
Helpful
(317)

Most helpful critical review

hrussel2
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2012
Amazing flavors from the tomato and balsamic! Paired nicely with the meaty pork chop. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JRIVIERA77
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2006
My, my, my...this was sooooo good! The only thing I changed was, I used a 28oz can of diced tomatoes. I would change nothing else, it was absolutely wonderful! I lie...I did change it, I also tried it with chicken thighs...every bit as good as the pork. The feta cheese really added zip. Made it for company, they took home the recipe....made it for my married children and spouses...and both daughters have made it at home, and I only found the recipe 3 weeks ago! Just one other thing...I used white balsamic the first time (to keep the colour more pleasing), was very good, however, it had just a little more spunk with the dark version. For those of you who find pork chops too dry, try pork shoulder steak...I rarely use chops and find the pork steak is always more moist and flavourful. Read More
Helpful
(215)
deuxbebes
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2006
OMG! This was fantastic! I did use fresh basil and the only other change I made was that I browned the pork chops on both sides first and put them in the oven until they reached 140 degrees. In the meantime I continued on with the recipe. Wow! I will make this again...and again...again! Read More
Helpful
(85)
Natalie
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2007
I added extra balsamic vinegar and after cooking the chops I put them into a casserole dish topped them with the tomato mixture covered it and baked it at 300 degrees for 30 minutes (to allow my other sides to get ready). Everyone loved the meal. Read More
Helpful
(66)
Mrs D
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2006
Great flavors! The tomatoes add just the right amount of 'juiciness'. Don't worry if you can't find the yellow ones...just increase the amount of red ones and it will be fine! Today's pork is quite lean and can turn out dry but I find if I cook it on a bit lower heat and cover it (after its browned nicely on both sides) that it turns out yummy. This recipe will be added to my list! Read More
Helpful
(59)
terry ny
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2009
Same ingredients--different method. S & P and garlic powder on chops. Brown quickly on high heat on both sides. Place in a baking dish. Brown onion in same skillet then add tomatoes, basil and garlic to heat through and then place in top of chops. Cover and bake at 300 for 30 min. Sprinkle with balsamic vinegar and top with feta to serve. Keeps the chops very moist. Just delicious. Read More
Helpful
(40)
Jennifer Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2008
This recipe was delicious but I will be making it with chicken from now on. We're not huge pork fans but that's not the recipe's fault! I added a few capers to the mix and I loved how the tomatoes tasted after they were cooked--warm savory/sweet and fabulous. Thanks for a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(38)
Butterfly Flutterby
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2005
WOW! This is awesome! We LOVED this! This is a nice restaurant quality dish. We used 1 can of diced tomatoes, drained, instead of the grape tomatoes. We also served this up with a side of pasta that was tossed in olive oil. This was wonderful. Oh, one thing that we did was used basil and sundried tomato feta, just because I had it. It would have been awesome with plain feta. If you like spicy italian dishes you will love this! Thanks so much for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(37)
Elizabeth P.
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2006
What an excellent dish! I pan seared really thick pork chops and then baked them to maximize tenderness and flavor. Every bite was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(35)
hrussel2
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2012
Amazing flavors from the tomato and balsamic! Paired nicely with the meaty pork chop. Read More
Helpful
(4)
