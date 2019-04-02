Pork Chops with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Garlic, and Feta

1 of 784

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED THIS DISH!! So did my husband, 5 year old & 2 year old. I did modify a few things. I sauteed the onions and then browned the chops in the same pan w/ the oinions still in it. Then I braised the chops w/ onions in about a cup of chicken broth for maybe 30 minutes. I removed the chops and reduced the chicken broth by about half. Then I added the tomatoes, vinegar and spices. Topped w/ feta and the house feel silent while we devoured our dinner. I am going to try this w/ chicken next time. And then make it again, and again and again!!! Helpful (317)

Rating: 5 stars My, my, my...this was sooooo good! The only thing I changed was, I used a 28oz can of diced tomatoes. I would change nothing else, it was absolutely wonderful! I lie...I did change it, I also tried it with chicken thighs...every bit as good as the pork. The feta cheese really added zip. Made it for company, they took home the recipe....made it for my married children and spouses...and both daughters have made it at home, and I only found the recipe 3 weeks ago! Just one other thing...I used white balsamic the first time (to keep the colour more pleasing), was very good, however, it had just a little more spunk with the dark version. For those of you who find pork chops too dry, try pork shoulder steak...I rarely use chops and find the pork steak is always more moist and flavourful. Helpful (215)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! This was fantastic! I did use fresh basil and the only other change I made was that I browned the pork chops on both sides first and put them in the oven until they reached 140 degrees. In the meantime I continued on with the recipe. Wow! I will make this again...and again...again! Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars I added extra balsamic vinegar and after cooking the chops I put them into a casserole dish topped them with the tomato mixture covered it and baked it at 300 degrees for 30 minutes (to allow my other sides to get ready). Everyone loved the meal. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars Great flavors! The tomatoes add just the right amount of 'juiciness'. Don't worry if you can't find the yellow ones...just increase the amount of red ones and it will be fine! Today's pork is quite lean and can turn out dry but I find if I cook it on a bit lower heat and cover it (after its browned nicely on both sides) that it turns out yummy. This recipe will be added to my list! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars Same ingredients--different method. S & P and garlic powder on chops. Brown quickly on high heat on both sides. Place in a baking dish. Brown onion in same skillet then add tomatoes, basil and garlic to heat through and then place in top of chops. Cover and bake at 300 for 30 min. Sprinkle with balsamic vinegar and top with feta to serve. Keeps the chops very moist. Just delicious. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was delicious but I will be making it with chicken from now on. We're not huge pork fans but that's not the recipe's fault! I added a few capers to the mix and I loved how the tomatoes tasted after they were cooked--warm savory/sweet and fabulous. Thanks for a keeper! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! This is awesome! We LOVED this! This is a nice restaurant quality dish. We used 1 can of diced tomatoes, drained, instead of the grape tomatoes. We also served this up with a side of pasta that was tossed in olive oil. This was wonderful. Oh, one thing that we did was used basil and sundried tomato feta, just because I had it. It would have been awesome with plain feta. If you like spicy italian dishes you will love this! Thanks so much for sharing! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars What an excellent dish! I pan seared really thick pork chops and then baked them to maximize tenderness and flavor. Every bite was delicious! Helpful (35)