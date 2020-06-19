Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Apples

It was too cold out for grilling, so I baked this in a covered casserole dish @ 400 for about 40 min. Yum!
The first time I made this I used the white sugar as it suggests. The second time I made it I used brown sugar and it was MUCH better. This is now one of my favorites!!! It's super yummy!
Got rave reviews on this. I started with two large Granny Smith apples, peeled and thinly sliced. In a large bowl I sprinkled them with juice of one lemon to keep them fresh. I then peeled and thinly sliced three yams and mixed with the apples. I added a healthy sprinkle of salt and ground pepper along with about 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, two tbls of brown sugar, 1 tsp of white sugar and about a 1/4 cup of melted margarine. I tossed all together and put into casserole dish and tightly covered. Baked at 350 for about an hour. Very, very good and really easy.
watch these carefully will burn if left too long on one side
Omitted the apples used olive oil in place of some of the butter and replaced white sugar with brown. Delicious thanks!
I DON'T LIKE SWEET POTATOES- MY WIFE LOVES SWEET POTATOES- AFTER FIXING THIS RECEIPE- I LOVE SWEET POTATOES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is the only way I truely enjoy sweet potatoes. Great side to any meal and very easy!
I lightened this up a bit... I used half the butter and only a couple tablespoons of sugar. It might be a 5 star if I used all the butter but I wanted to keep it as healthy as possible. Next time I will add another apple or maybe use half apples half sweet potatoes because the apples were the yummiest part!
I paired these with the Chinese Pork Chops on the barbeque. Turned out great and the kids liked them. I substituted brown sugar for white.
Made these on the grill.Turned out ok.Took about 20 minutes to cook.But they were just not for us.i probally wont make these again.