Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Apples

Rating: 4.51 stars
127 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 80
  • 4 star values: 36
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Deliciously spiced sweet potatoes are grilled with apples for a perfect summertime dish!

By BCRANE75

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill.

  • In a bowl, toss the sweet potato and apple slices with the cinnamon and sugar. Divide the mixture into 4 portions, places each on a large piece of aluminum foil. Top each with an equal amount of butter. Tightly seal foil around each portion.

  • Place foil packets on the grill, and cook 40 minutes, turning every 5 to 10 minutes, until potatoes and apples are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 288.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (126)

Most helpful positive review

Julie Hoffman
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2007
It was too cold out for grilling, so I baked this in a covered casserole dish @ 400 for about 40 min. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(153)

Most helpful critical review

Tara
Rating: 2 stars
06/08/2011
Made these on the grill.Turned out ok.Took about 20 minutes to cook.But they were just not for us.i probally wont make these again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
