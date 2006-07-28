Thai Coconut Chicken

Rating: 3.44 stars
119 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 29
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 16

This dish is super easy and lower in fat too!

By Amy Brolsma

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, combine water and rice. Cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium size bowl, combine the chicken and curry powder, and toss to coat.

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Cook the chicken, stirring frequently, over medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Mix in the asparagus, snow peas, carrots and green onions; cook for 3 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk , continue cooking until sauce is hot, and chicken is cooked through. Serve over the hot, cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; protein 50.9g; carbohydrates 91.4g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 98.8mg; sodium 140.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (121)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

dworkun
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2006
The first time I made this recipe I thought that the flavour was rather bland. The recipe needed a lot more flavour for my tastes. I have made some changes that I think add more flavour. I now really enjoy the recipe. To start, I heat about 1 tbsp. of sesame oil, 1 tbsp of minced gingeroot and 1 tbsp. of minced garlic in pan. Then I cooked chicken until no longer pink. I then added the veggies and cook for about 3 minutes. I then add coconut milk, 1 tbsp. lime juice, 2 1/2 tsp. of thai green curry paste, 1/2 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and 1 tsp. chili powder. I also serve it with a garnish of sesame seeds or chopped cashews. The sauce is still rather thin but I still enjoy it over jasmine rice. Read More
Helpful
(95)

Most helpful critical review

KANDIYOHIV
Rating: 1 stars
03/15/2005
This is horrible. The sauce is so incredibly bland. I tried following other's suggestions of spices to add but it was still terrible. I feel bad that I wasted the money on the groceries. Read More
Helpful
(13)
119 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 29
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 16
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
dworkun
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2006
The first time I made this recipe I thought that the flavour was rather bland. The recipe needed a lot more flavour for my tastes. I have made some changes that I think add more flavour. I now really enjoy the recipe. To start, I heat about 1 tbsp. of sesame oil, 1 tbsp of minced gingeroot and 1 tbsp. of minced garlic in pan. Then I cooked chicken until no longer pink. I then added the veggies and cook for about 3 minutes. I then add coconut milk, 1 tbsp. lime juice, 2 1/2 tsp. of thai green curry paste, 1/2 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and 1 tsp. chili powder. I also serve it with a garnish of sesame seeds or chopped cashews. The sauce is still rather thin but I still enjoy it over jasmine rice. Read More
Helpful
(95)
ROKMELON
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2004
When I read this recipe I thought "Hmmm...no salt???" I knew it would be too bland for me if I made it that way. I'm all about high blood pressure (just kidding);) Anyway I added about a tsp of salt to the chicken and curry powder as well as a little cayenne pepper. As I sauteed the chicken I added about two tsp of fish sauce (what is Thai food without fish sauce??) I didn't have any jasmine rice on hand so I used short grain sticky rice and oh my goodness...the way that coconut sauce melds with the rice is pure ambrosia! I also wouldn't say this is a lower fat recipe if you use a can of regular coconut milk as the recipe states it is nearly pure fat! 12 grams per serving to be exact...but we live once and I personally wouldn't substitute low fat coconut milk in this recipe...so I'm all about clogging my arteries as well LOL but who cares this was DELICIOUS! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(57)
Josephine Franchino Twohy
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
I forgot to mention in my previous review - Try sauteeing the chicken in a tablespoon of sesame oil along with a few chopped garlic cloves and some fresh chopped ginger root... tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(36)
Advertisement
Mrs B
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2007
i knew from the ingredients list and the other reviews this was going to be bland if i didnt do something about it. so taking a bit of everyone elses advice i used a normal brown onion - chopped into slices and sauted in normal and sesame oil. i also added two minced cloves of garlic. i then added the chicken browned it for a moment then i added 2 tablespoons of curry powder and 2 teaspoons of garam marsala. i added a tin of coconut cream snow peas asparagus and very thinly julieneed carrots and let the whole lot simmer gently whilst i cooked the rice - i use basmalti because it is extrodinarily low carb. i threw in a pinch of salt whist cooking and then salted lightly once i served. FANTASTIC! use this recipe like a base and go wild. it really is that good. yes its a thin sauce but i like it like that. Read More
Helpful
(29)
KANDIYOHIV
Rating: 1 stars
03/14/2005
This is horrible. The sauce is so incredibly bland. I tried following other's suggestions of spices to add but it was still terrible. I feel bad that I wasted the money on the groceries. Read More
Helpful
(13)
LUCIE H.
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
Very easy quick and with great results!! I used green curry paste and added some fresh cilantro. Will make often. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Stephanie Bain Lockerbie
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
what a wonderfully romantic addition to a romantic day on the beach... a glass of wine... chicken curry.. watching the sun set from the Patio...mmmm The addition of salt garam masala and full fat coconut milk do the trick... cilantro and lemon grass really kick it up... lemon sorbet with a Tbl of Vodka for dessert..mmmm Read More
Helpful
(8)
sam
Rating: 2 stars
11/26/2005
I agree with "KANDIYOHIV " this recipe is incredibly bland. Maybe I'm just used to eating more Thai dishes because I live in NYC and there are lots of great Thai restuarants but this is NOT how Thai food should taste. There was no flavor in the broth other than a light hint of curry powder from the chicken. The veggies didn't have any flavor to soak up so they didn't taste like anything. Overall very bland but if you don't usually eat flavorful Thai food maybe this recipe is for you. Is it very simple to make so that's why it gets 2 stars instead of 1. Read More
Helpful
(8)
NANCYARBUCKLE
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
Delicious! I varied the vegetables for what I had but it's definitely a favourite new recipe. I love the use of asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022