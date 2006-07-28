Thai Coconut Chicken

1 of 121

Rating: 4 stars The first time I made this recipe I thought that the flavour was rather bland. The recipe needed a lot more flavour for my tastes. I have made some changes that I think add more flavour. I now really enjoy the recipe. To start, I heat about 1 tbsp. of sesame oil, 1 tbsp of minced gingeroot and 1 tbsp. of minced garlic in pan. Then I cooked chicken until no longer pink. I then added the veggies and cook for about 3 minutes. I then add coconut milk, 1 tbsp. lime juice, 2 1/2 tsp. of thai green curry paste, 1/2 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and 1 tsp. chili powder. I also serve it with a garnish of sesame seeds or chopped cashews. The sauce is still rather thin but I still enjoy it over jasmine rice. Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars When I read this recipe I thought "Hmmm...no salt???" I knew it would be too bland for me if I made it that way. I'm all about high blood pressure (just kidding);) Anyway I added about a tsp of salt to the chicken and curry powder as well as a little cayenne pepper. As I sauteed the chicken I added about two tsp of fish sauce (what is Thai food without fish sauce??) I didn't have any jasmine rice on hand so I used short grain sticky rice and oh my goodness...the way that coconut sauce melds with the rice is pure ambrosia! I also wouldn't say this is a lower fat recipe if you use a can of regular coconut milk as the recipe states it is nearly pure fat! 12 grams per serving to be exact...but we live once and I personally wouldn't substitute low fat coconut milk in this recipe...so I'm all about clogging my arteries as well LOL but who cares this was DELICIOUS! Thank you! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars I forgot to mention in my previous review - Try sauteeing the chicken in a tablespoon of sesame oil along with a few chopped garlic cloves and some fresh chopped ginger root... tastes great! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars i knew from the ingredients list and the other reviews this was going to be bland if i didnt do something about it. so taking a bit of everyone elses advice i used a normal brown onion - chopped into slices and sauted in normal and sesame oil. i also added two minced cloves of garlic. i then added the chicken browned it for a moment then i added 2 tablespoons of curry powder and 2 teaspoons of garam marsala. i added a tin of coconut cream snow peas asparagus and very thinly julieneed carrots and let the whole lot simmer gently whilst i cooked the rice - i use basmalti because it is extrodinarily low carb. i threw in a pinch of salt whist cooking and then salted lightly once i served. FANTASTIC! use this recipe like a base and go wild. it really is that good. yes its a thin sauce but i like it like that. Helpful (29)

Rating: 1 stars This is horrible. The sauce is so incredibly bland. I tried following other's suggestions of spices to add but it was still terrible. I feel bad that I wasted the money on the groceries. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy quick and with great results!! I used green curry paste and added some fresh cilantro. Will make often. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars what a wonderfully romantic addition to a romantic day on the beach... a glass of wine... chicken curry.. watching the sun set from the Patio...mmmm The addition of salt garam masala and full fat coconut milk do the trick... cilantro and lemon grass really kick it up... lemon sorbet with a Tbl of Vodka for dessert..mmmm Helpful (8)

Rating: 2 stars I agree with "KANDIYOHIV " this recipe is incredibly bland. Maybe I'm just used to eating more Thai dishes because I live in NYC and there are lots of great Thai restuarants but this is NOT how Thai food should taste. There was no flavor in the broth other than a light hint of curry powder from the chicken. The veggies didn't have any flavor to soak up so they didn't taste like anything. Overall very bland but if you don't usually eat flavorful Thai food maybe this recipe is for you. Is it very simple to make so that's why it gets 2 stars instead of 1. Helpful (8)