Mochiko Chicken

A chicken dish that has been marinated for 24 hours, then deep fried. Add any spices you like!

By Nancy Jones-Ailor

Servings:
7
Yield:
7 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the flour, cornstarch, soy sauce, salt, sugar, green onions, garlic, cayenne pepper and eggs. Mix well. Add the chicken and marinate for 24 hours, refrigerated.

  • Remove from refrigerator, deep fry and serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 83.5g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 321.1mg; sodium 3820.8mg. Full Nutrition
