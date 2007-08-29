The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 83.5g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 321.1mg; sodium 3820.8mg. Full Nutrition
Love the recipe. I've noticed that some people think that it's too salty or strong so I have a suggestion. I don't know if this is available everywhere but....I use Aloha Shoyu, which is a Hawaiian version of regular soy sauce. It is has a much lighter taste than the regular soy sauce. Mochiko chicken is a popular dish in Hawaii and uses Aloha Shoyu instead of soy sauce. I use it all the time and never salty.
I helped my sister make this chicken recipe for a New Year's Eve party snack. It was delicious! A lot of fun to make! I tried a variation with honey to make it sweeter, turned out great! Love you sis!!
i used thighs instead of breast. i just like 'em better. very good!
03/22/2010
This is exactly what I was looking for. Moist and tender, flavorful and perfectly browned. I took the extra time to make sure the tendons and connecting tissues were removed. It was worth the time spent!
I've tried other Mochiko Chicken recipes and think that this one is the best. This recipe makes a huge batch so I halfed it and was still able to feed 4 people for dinner. This is a good item to have ready in the fridge...when I come home from work, I just fry it up and we're ready to chow down!
I made mochiko chicken for the first time using this recipe and agree about the saltiness. The next time I'm going to use low sodium soy sauce and not add salt. For those of you using a deep fryer set the temperature to 350 degrees frying for 7 minutes using medium size drumsticks and thighs.
THESE ARE FANTASTIC!!! I had never heard of Mochiko Chicken before. I've already made them twice in ten days and can't get enough. I'm not a meat-lover but these I can't resist. Family really liked these and gobbled them up. The chicken came out looking exactly like the photo, was easy and quick, using ingredients I mostly had on hand already; used EV coconut oil for one batch and combo veg. oil for the other. I never add salt when recipes call for soy sauce. Didn't have green onions, only dehydrated so I used those. I keep wanting to upload a photo but they literally don't last until the whole batch is fried! Thank you, thank you for this incredible recipe!
This recipe is definitely too salty. Next time I will make this recipe with no salt in it as the soy sauce makes it salty enough. I did not marinate it over night and it was potent enough and yes it does dirty the oil. :)I will make this again tweaking the ingredients or adding maybe others (honey etc) and experimenting. Besides the salt issue it was pretty good.
This was really good! I only marinated for about 8 hours and it was very flavorful. I used breast tenders and next time will fry at 360 ° instead of 350° as they got a little dried out trying to get them nice and golden brown. Leftovers were just as good. I made a dipping sauce out of soy sauce, sesame oil, siracha, rice wine vinegar and sugar. I think I enjoyed the leftovers even more. Definately will make these again soon.
Great recipe, but an important point is left out. A lot of people found it to be too salty. This comes from the soy sauce you use. Most people in Hawaii are using Aloha shoyu by default. On the main land, you are probably using kikoman. Kikoman is really salty, so either cut out the salt all together, or use a low sodium variation.
My husband and I enjoyed it. I chose not to add any additional salt since shoyu has a lot of salt already. I also used Low Sodium Aloha shoyu. Kikoman Brand gives it a whole different flavor that my husband isn't crazy about so I use Aloha. The flavor was great and the saltiness was just right. Will be making this again and again.
