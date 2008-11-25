Salsafied Chicken and Rice

A delicious combination of chicken, salsa, and rice to spice up any night at your dinner table.

By Jamey Corrin

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook and stir chicken in hot oil until cooked through and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the broth and salsa and bring to a boil; turn off the heat and stir in the instant rice. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the mixture. Cover the skillet and let sit until the rice is tender, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 45.4g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 127.7mg; sodium 1347.2mg. Full Nutrition
