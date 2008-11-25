Salsafied Chicken and Rice
A delicious combination of chicken, salsa, and rice to spice up any night at your dinner table.
Um...can you say DELICIOUS!!?? This is such a fantastic recipe! The version I make takes a bit longer because I don't use instant rice: If I have it, I like to use 6-8 bone-in skinless chicken pieces...season them and brown them in olive oil. While they're browning I also throw some sliced yellow onions in the pan and get them all nice a browned as well. Then I add the chicken broth and salsa (I always use the fresh stuff from the deli section of the grocery store packed with cilantro!!), also add 1 cup uncooked brown rice and 1 cup water..and as a nice nutritional bonus, a can of black beans. Turn to low, cover and simmer until the rice is cooked, about an hour, adding water if necessary. Cilantro is a yummy garnish. Also, if you use the small cubed chicken as in the recipe or just pick some chicken off the bone in my version..this makes amazing taco/burrito filling!Read More
This was ok, but I like it better to use regular rice. Instant didnt aborb the flavors very well. The flavor was so much better and more authentic when I tried a second time. I used 1 c regular long grain rice. I added it to the cooked chicken before adding the broth and salsa. I covered and brought the whole thing to a slow boil for about 20 minutes. Next time I will throw some onion and bell pepper in with the chicken too. Thanks for an easy arroz con pollo idea :)Read More
I made Salsa Chicken in the crockpot today (homemade salsa, chicken breasts, homemade taco seasoning--cook on low all day) in order to make this dish. I just folded in the chopped Salsa Chicken into the rice after it had cooked. I also adjusted the dish in order to use regular long-grain rice instead of instant, which I never keep on hand. Other than that, I kept everything the same. I did not care for this, but my husband and kids did--they ate every single bite. I served this with additional salsa and reduced fat sour cream and I made a black bean/corn "salad" to go with--the combination together was very nice.
Love Love Loved this recipe! Will make again and again. Next time will add a bag of frozen mexican veggies (black beans,corn,onion, peppers) and maybe use brown rice to make it healthier. The only change I made was to add taco seasoning to the chicken while it was cooking, i think it added lots of flavor
This has good flavor, but I wonder if the 2 cups of instant rice isn't too much. I included 16 ounces of salsa instead of only 8, and added 1/2 cup sour cream and 2 tablespoons green chilies before the rice. I served it with taco sauce and tortilla chips. You can also throw in a cup of corn, or serve with corn bread.
Simple, quick, and delicious! Everything in one pan for easy clean-up which was a plus. I needed something easy for a late night supper for me and my husband and this was perfect. I did season the chicken with "Taco Seasoning II" from this site before browning. And I used Ortega's Thick and Chuncky salsa - a bit more than called for actually. This was done in no time at all! I used a Mexican blend cheese and to make the presentation a little better I chopped some green onion and sliced black olives on top and served with a side of light sour cream. This has to be one of the easiest meals I've ever made off of this site!
This was great. I was not sure if two cups of rice meant cooked or uncooked so I only put one bag of uncooked rice in and it needed more so I put two. Hopefully that will help anyone else that may be wondering. It is definitely worth tryig.
My FAVORITE! I have made this recipe about 5 or 6 times already and love it! It is super simple and delicious. I never have instant rice on hand, so I just use regular rice. I also add a dab or two of sour cream before serving and I add less cheese than the recipe calls for. Other than that, it is perfect!!!
Excellent! Used brown rice and sprinkled the chicken with some taco seasoning while it was cooking. Added some corn and topped it off with some sour cream, very good! Thank you!
I used 4 chic breasts(they were big) and tossed them into taco seasoning as someone suggested. I also added more salsa. I think you could add anything to give it more flavor or your secret ingredient. Great thing to put in a burrito as someone suggested.
So Yummy! Relatively quick to make. The longest part of it is frying the chicken. It tastes great, but even I like a little less cheese. The flavor is great and I love it. I make it once a week I like it so much! Thank you to whoever submitted this one!
This couldn't be any quicker to make. Added paprika & cumin as others did to the browning chicken (used Tyson diced frozen chicken -- so easy!) Followed remainder of recipe as is and found it a little bland. Could be due to the mild salsa I used. So I added 2 tsp diced jalapeno, 1 tbsp Cilantro and 10 drops Tobasco. Now we're talkin'. Decided I would throw in a can of diced tomatoes in the juice and a can of rinsed corn as others did. It is now delicious and with just enough of a kick -- not too spicy. Going to serve corn bread on the side.
This was good. I served it with sour cream on top and a side of corn bread. Will make again!!
Easy; delicious; doesn't need the added salt on the chicken. I used instant brown rice and kept the pan on low while it cooked; I also added black beans. Served with unsalted taco chips and corn bread. I made this again, one week later. This time, I sauteed onion and green peppers, added white beans,pineapple chunks, and a pinch of cayenne, and used a peach-pineapple salsa. Delicious!
I love this recipe made it for my whole family and i am only 12 years old. It is so easy my 3 yaer old brother helped me make it. There is only one thing that i changes about this recipe. I added about 1 whole oinon. It tasted delic. I goes great with green beans. Ally21 out. PEACE!
GREAT recipe - so easy! And tastes so good. Best of all - you can choose how spicy just by choosing a different salsa
Absolutely delicious! My boyfriend made me promise to make it again! I substitued slices of munster cheese instead of the mozzerella cheese because I didnt have any and it was outstanding! Fabulous recipe, THANK YOU! I will definetly use this recipe again!
4 stars as written, minor modifications for even better results. 2 chicken breast sauteed with 1Tbs taco seasoning (although I wish I didnt use the packet as it became sticky. Next time a homemade taco seasoning or just some paprika and cumin.) ENSURE the broth is at a rolling boil before adding the rice, mine took a while too cook and I had a little extra mositure...boiling for a little longer should prevent this next time. ADDED half cup corn (great addition) and I topped with light coating of reduced fat cheese (1cup?). The bf LOVED it. Definetly make this again. Super fast. Super simple. And I had all the ingredients on hand.
Used brown rice that I prepared before hand and coated the chicken in fajita mix before browning to give it an extra kick. Only used 1/4 cup of chicken broth to mix with
I love this recipe. Use rotisserie chicken to make it even faster.
Delicious but use converted rice, not that gluey, nutritionless instant rice!
Wow! What an easy, quick and delicious meal.The whole family enjoyed this, but I think I will serve with some low fat sour cream next time. Thanks so much for this new family favorite.
As is, I believe this recipe is about a 3.5 taste wise. Very simple to make though. I used taco seasoning as suggested by some reviewers. I also added garlic, paprika, oregano and parsley. I changed the procedure slightly and cooked the rice separately so maybe that is why? I used a lot less salsa, 3 tbs with the chicken with a bit of water rather than broth in the meat mixture. The reason for reducing the salsa so much is due to children who do not like anything spicy. I also added a can of black beans, 1/2 cup of corn and multi-colored bell peppers to the meat mixture as well. Added a bit of shredded cheese with a dollop of sour cream to top off each serving.
I was wary on this one but after reading the reviews I tried it. My family loved it. We literally cleaned the pan. Great recipe. I did take a shortcut and bought a rotiserrie chicken and pulled off all the meat which shortened the prep time and was still delicious. Unbelievably tasty!!!!
This is wonderful and easy to make! I would use MILD rotel in place of salsa. It adds so much more flavor. This is a definite repeat. My family LOVED it!
Not bad! I didn't use Instant rice. I cooked two cups, and then spooned the chicken/salsa/broth mixture over individual servings of about 2 ice cream dippers on each plate. Also I tried using a drained can of Ro-Tel in place of the salsa. (mainly because I didn't want to go to the store to get salsa that I thought I had). The only thing I will do different next time is adding onions and garlic. However, as is, it played to rave reveiws amongst a small group of family and friends. The best sign...no leftovers. Larry Houston
Great idea! I used brown instant rice. I used 1/2 tsp salt, pepper, paprika & cumin. I added a bag of frozen corn, peppers & onions when it was done cooking. I served this on soft tortillas with sour cream. I also at it plain and it was good. Will definitely make again. 5 Stars.
I made this dish exactly as stated not expecting it to be all that great, but it was good enough for a weekday meal and for lunch the next day. It tasted fine, and could be made special by adding other ingredients as some other reviewers did. One thing I liked about it was that you could make it with items you have on your shelf and without fresh ingredients as it is nice to have a few meals like this in your recipe file.
I would like to see this recipe amended so that the time for preparation and cooking is included and so that the issue of the rice (cooked or uncooked ??) is addressed. I'm not that smart at cooking so I don't know these things. Also, I would like to see what the change would be with regular (not instant) rice. Thank You.
Very good dish! Like other reviews just used a little taco seasoning instead of salt and pepper...added jalapenos and used brown rice instead...easy and delicious!
I thought it turned out great. I loved it and so did the husband.
I really liked this recipe. It was very easy and quick. The salsa added enough spice.
used brown rice. definitely needs something more, perhaps cilantro? Used trader joe salsa...has a bite to it
This was really yummy, and oh so easy! I doubled the recipe, used fresh salsa, put the chicken in a bag and tossed with a package of low sodium taco seasoning and added a can of black beans rinsed and drained and cut the cheese down as suggested by others. Dh added some sliced serrano chili on his. next time I make this I would probably add some frozen corn to the mixture.
This was a nice quick dish to prepare after dinner. I added onion and hatch green chilies. I am sure glad that I did, or I would be fearful that it would have been rather bland. The dish is tasty, but for the calories of this dish, I think that there are some other dishes I would rather make.
Great recipe...seasoned chicken with poultry seasoning, used Brown rice, added sliced olives and diced jalepenos....its a keeper
You should definitely add that the rice needs to be cooked FIRST if you are not using instant rice.
I thought this was very good. It was light and tasty. I added chopped artichokes on top before I put it in the oven. I'll make it again!
This was really yummy! Next time I will cut my chicken into smaller cubes though... I ate it wrapped in a tortilla like a burrito with sour cream and guacamole! mmmm!
Excellent recipe! Based on other's suggestions I did make a few additions including red kidney beans, corn and taco seasoning. Loved the meal and my kids went wild scooping the mixture up with nacho chips and sour cream! Will use leftovers for lunches tomorrow in a wrap! Thanks for the great meal idea!
Excellent recipe! I like how you can take control of the heat factor by the type of salsa you use....this is a keeper.
this was a wonderful recipe! easy and quick! i did stir in a little sour cream with the rice and served extra salsa and sour cream on the side.
This is one of my favorite dishes when I am in the mood for semi-mexican flavors. It is so quick and easy. Not to mention, its amazing in taste. The only difference I do is roll the chicken in taco seasoning before cooking. I also add the green chilies with salsa and chicken broth. Then, I serve wtih a dallop of sour cream on top...fabulous!!! Try it, you'll love it!! Thanks!!!
I had tossed some rice in my steamer and wanted something to go with it and came across this recipe. After reading the reviews I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and cumin and when it was done added Salsa, a can of corn and a can of black beans. We made burritos with it and it was very good! Will make again.
I used this recipe as a jumping off point. I cubed 1.5lbs of boneless/skinless chicken breasts and cooked them in olive oil with a packet of Taco Bell taco seasoning. Added some chicken broth (not sure how much), 2 packets of Taco Bell salsa from a taco kit (all I had), 1 can of well rinsed black beans, 1 can of rinsed corn niblets, and about 1.5C uncooked brown rice. I then just let everything simmer for over an hour. After it was all cooked, I decided it needed more tomatoes, so I added 1 can of diced tomatoes. In the future, if I'm short on salsa I'll be sure to add the tomatoes earlier so they absorb the taco flavor better. I completely forgot to add cheese, but it was still *delicious*! I'm sure a little cheese, as well as some sour cream would enhance this further. Anyway, needless to say, this is a definite keeper. As a base that you can modify, I think it's great. As a complete recipe, I imagine it'd be awfully bland. Regardless, thanks for a great idea! :)
Pretty good. Not a throw it out recipe, but we did prefer the Chicken Diablo from this sight.
Very good! we changed it up a little. We added bell peppers and onions (frozen), we used 1/2 - 2/3 can of cheddar cheese soup instead of the shredded cheese and we added some black olives. Super good and filling.
Excellent dish. I didn't have salsa, so I sauteed onions and green bell pepper with the chicken and added diced tomatoes. Had to let it sit a little longer to make sure all the rice was soft. My husband took it to work and now I have a request to make a batch for the guys :-).
I read the reviews and added taco seasoning mix to the chicken and a can of Ro-Tel Mexican flavored chopped tomato with lime juice. I also threw in some chopped onion, bell pepper and green chilis, sort of in the "fajita" style. I refrigerated part and froze the rest in portion sized freezer bags for my teenagers to make healthy burritos from after school (instead of the other junk they usually eat!) They can just heat the packet in the microwave and wrap 'em up in a tortilla - I'll make it again with different ingredients; I think everyone at my house is gonna like this idea!
This dish is quick and easy to make. It is great as a leftover the next day.
This is a good starter receipe, it was pretty bland.
This was a easy meal to put together. Great for a quick meal.
LOVED IT!!! I added taco seasoning to the chicken while cooking in the olive oil. Didn't have instant rice so used 1 cup regular rice and added 1 cup water. Simmered for about 40 minutes. Came out perfect and my hubby loved it!!
This was AWESOME! I did cook the chicken with a package of Taco seasoning because we love lots of flavor, but it was so easy and quick! This is a keeper for sure!!
I loved this recipe. I only gave it 4 stars because I did alter the recipe as others suggested. I cooked the cubed chicken in about 2 tbsp of butter (I prefer the flavor over oil - I know not good for you). Then I added a package of fajita seasoning to spice up the chicken in place of the salt and pepper. I only used about half the can of chicken broth and used a whole 16 oz. jar of Pace's chuncky salsa. While all of that was cooking I cooked two boil-in-bag's of rice in the microwave for about 7 minutes. When they were done I added almost all of both bags (maybe about 1 1/2) to the chicken mixture and topped with the cheese. I covered and let sit. This was delicious and easy. One of the first recipes I've found that both my boyfriend and I enjoyed!
Very good and easy!! I added some chopped onion and minced garlic when sauteeing the chicken, and it turned out great! Good last-minute meal and it tastes awesome!! :) It's good with or without the sour cream.
This dish is great - I used a black bean and corn salsa and added a little taco sauce and sour cream. We all really enjoyed it - will definitely make again.
This recipe turned out great and was so easy! My husband did not like it as much as I did though. I cooked up some brown rice separate and served the salsa chicken over top of the rice and then sprinkled cheddar cheese on top. To make the chicken sauc, I first sauteed half of a medium onion in some butter and then I added the chicken cubes. I cooked the chicken in salt and pepper, and then squirted lime juice on top to give it some zing. Then I added a whole 16 oz tub fresh summer salsa and let it simmer with the chicken until it reduced a bit. Then I added 1/2 cup of sour cream to make it a cream sauce. I served it over the brown rice then added cheese. I think next time I will go ahead and mix it with the rice. I think this would make an excellent filling for tacos or burritos! Thanks for the recipe, it gave me some great ideas and I will DEFINATELY make this again!!!
My favourite stand-by recipe. The only thing I do differently is I add half a package of fajita seasoning when I'm cooking the chicken and then the other half when I'm boiling the broth and salsa. Gives it a little more flavour!
This recipe was very disappointing! It just tasted like bland chicken and bland rice smothered in salsa.
Awesome recipe! My husband REALLY enjoyed it too. It tastes great wrapped in a tortilla for lunch the next day. Unfortuately, I am nursing and it bothered my baby. This will be the first thing I eat when he is weaned!
This was quick and tasty! I did cut back the cheese to make it lower in fat, and served it with low fat sour cream.
Definitely needs green onions. Also, I seasoned the chicken with my homemade taco seasoning that is awesome. And I made the rice into a burrito with guacamole, sour cream, reduced fat cheese, and black beans. It was great!
Fast and tasty! Great weeknight dinner.
Really quick to throw together! I added garlic powder and onion powder to the chicken, crushed red pepper instead of black pepper. Instead of the olive oil, I cooked the chicken in 1/2C of broth. The rest of the broth was omitted because I used cooked rice instead. Next time I'd add cumin and fresh cilantro. Great and quick!
This is great, simple, and FAST! I chopped up some red onions, green bell peppers, a large tomato, and some garlic... let that go over medium heat with some oil... then added the cubed chicken. Didn't have chicken broth on hand, so I used some water and Beef Stock had... added salt/pepper/garlic powder... and of course the salsa... then brought to a boil. I put it into another pot (skillet wasn't holding it!) ... then added the cheese and a bit more salsa from another jar just for kicks! It is GREAT! Thanks again for the super easy recipe! -erica b.
Made this tonight. It was very tasty. I used taco seasoning in with the chicken as suggested so I didn't add salt or pepper and used No salt added chicken broth. Turned out excellent...I will definitely make it again.
Cooked the chicken in crock pot the day before so it would be quicker on the night that I made the recipe. Cooked the rice (used brown rice) first in water and some taco seasoning. Only used 4-6oz cheese to keep it lower fat. Served with a little sour cream. Next time will add black beans (I meant to this time but forgot). Very good quick and easy dish.
I made this last night for the first time. The recipe was very easy to put together, but I thought it tasted a bit bland. However, that could be because of the salsa, which was mild. I'll try it next time with maybe half medium salsa and half hot. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!! :)
This recipe is really good. We added a can of corn to it. It is also really good with Salsa Verde Doritos. We will definitely be making this again!
Very good. Only change I made was to add Franks Red Hot to it
This is an interesting idea, and it WAS really easy... but the recipe calls for waaay too much rice. That is why it's bland. I might try cooking it again with about half the rice, and more southwest seasoning.
Not bad, but it seemed like something was missing. I did use brown rice that I cooked ahead of time, so that might of been if. Next time I may try adding some green chilies.
This was fabulous!!!
Good and easy!
made it last night for dinner. took out some of the liquid and added a bit more cheese than called for. didn't have instant rice on hand, so i cooked rice in our rice cooker while cutting up the chicken. my dad and i loved it! really easy to make. will make this again and again - i love it!
This stuff was AMAZING! The recipes says to stir in the rice then put on the cheese and cover it, I suggest to stir in the rice, and cover it for a minute or 2, then put on the cheese and let it sit for 5 min or more....just so the rice would fully get cooked. I also used brown rice and fat free cheese to make it more diet friendly for my mom. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly as it says and it turned out FANTASTIC!
Wow, what a great recipe! I added sour cream and a can of drained black beans, next time I cook this I'll also add a can of corn and green peppers. My only suggestion is to cook the rice seperate then mix together. My rice wasn't fully cooked even after letting it sit close to 20 minutes.
This was fantastic! I cut the amount of rice in half, leaving it more soupy. I also added a can of black beans & a little bit of sour cream, then served for dinner with tortilla chips. My husband and 2 yr-old son loved it! I'm definitely saving this recipe!
This one is a requested repeat from the family. So easy to make and so pleasing.
I wanted something easy and quick and tasty...not too bad!! I did add green onion and green pepper and a splash of hot suace to kick it up, great for a tasty fast supper!
I rated it 4 stars due to all the changes I had to make to it. For me, the recipe was too "box like" and basic and with a few simple additions, it was fantastic. I cooked mexican rice II (from allrecipes), seasoned the diced chicken with salt, pepper, and cumin, browned it, then added 10 ounces of salsa, a bit less than a whole can of black beans, a can of green chilis, and some corn. I completely omited the chicken stock since I cooked the rice on the side. Once the mixture started to boil, I added the already cooked mexican rice and stirred. I used 4 oz of cheddar cheese which was perfect. My family LOVED it.
I was really excited about this recipe, but it was not good at all. It came out way too soupy, even after I cut the broth down a little. I had to serve it with a slotted spoon and it was still way too soupy. And the rice was undercooked and I had to cook it more, but it was still kind of gross. Great idea, doesn't work at all.
YUMMY!!!! I use fresh salsa, lots of cilantro, and it's delicious!
Followed the recipe exactly as written and it came out too salty for my taste. If I make it again I will probably completely omit the salt.
This recipe was excellent! My whole family enjoyed it very much. I took the advice of others and added a can of corn and a can of mushrooms and it tasted wonderful. Next time I'll try making it with black beans.
Very good recipe. I followed the advice of a few other reviews and used one cup of regular rice and black beans so it took a little longer to cook. The entire family gave it two thumbs up!
Husband loves this and will now become a regular for dinner. I boiled the chicken the night before so all I had to do the next day was chop it and then added all of the other ingredients.
We did not like this . My husband called it Chicken Hamburger Helper.
This is a great last minute dinner! As a busy mom of 3 kids all under age 5, this was a cinch to make. It's tasty as is, but fun to play with too. I used fresh salsa and mexican blend shredded cheese (what I had on hand). I cook the chicken with dried minced garlic, onion and a dash of cumin. I also subbed in instant brown rice for the white rice and topped each serving off with a tablespoon of lowfat sour cream. I didn't feel a lick of guilt gobbling this down! This one's goin' in my recipe box! Thanks!
This as quick, easy, but average. I left it covered for 15 minutes and the rice was not as soft as we would have liked. My husband put his in a soft tortilla and said it made a good burrito.
I prepared this for a party and it was a HUGE hit. Everyone loved it! The only changes I made were that I grilled the chicken beforehand about 80% done and then I put the pieces in the oil with some taco seasoning, garlic powder and pepper. I took other reviewers advice and used instant rice, but I used Mexican flavored rice (like rice-a-roni) instead of plain white rice. Also, I used a Mexican cheese blend instead of just cheddar. This is a GREAT dish (and so easy) and I'll be making it again for the family in the near future.
Delicious recipe that even my son enjoyed! I added some fresh corn to it and used yellow instant rice. Will definitely be making this again.
Yummy, and so easy to make... the only change I would make is to cut the amount of cheese in half. I love cheese, but that was too much for me.
DELISH!!!
Very tasty recipe :)
This recipe was pretty amazing. My husband and I give it a 4. Pairs well with cornbread on the side to help with the spiceyness. I added frozen vegetables (corn, onion, red and green pepper package) and taco seasoning. I was going to add black beans but I forgot them. I noticed though that I needed more liquid after we started chiding down. The rice wasn't able to fully cook because there was not enough liquid. Next time I might add a 1/2 cup of water just to be safe.
I used brown rice and it takes a little longer to cook. I used GOOD salsa not el paso and bought rotisserie chicken and shredded it (I was short on time) followed the rest of the recipe as noted except for adding Bijol (yellow coloring that latins use in arroz con pollo). It was delicious. Thanks :)
I gave this recipe 4 stars because it would probably have been a bit bland for us without the changes I made. I sprinkled the chicken pieces with some taco seasoning, then sauteed with a sliced onion and a couple cloves of minced fresh garlic. I used my home-made salsa, and also added some frozen corn. I thought the rice/liquid ratio was off, so I only used 1 cup of instant rice, and it turned out perfect. I made this early in the day, then poured it into a casserole dish, topped with shredded cheese, and aluminum foil, then refrigerated it. 30 minutes in the oven before dinner time, and it was ready. I served it with tortilla chips and sour cream. It was delicious! This will be a regular for us.
