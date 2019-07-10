Lobster Thermidor

I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a huge hit. Here's what I did different: I shelled the lobster and boiled in 2 cups water, 2 cups white wine, a little celery salt (didn't have any celery and a few onion slices. I removed the lobster and cut up into chunks. This left me with true lobster stock for the recipe. I made the sauce exactly the same EXCEPT I didn't use the mustard or the double cream. I used cream of mushroom soup and some half and half. The result was delicious. Not too fishy at all and creamy. It was a little thin like some of the reviews stated so I pulled out some of the sauce, added some cornstarch, and returned it to the pan. This thickened it up. I layer out the lobster chunks in a casserole dish with low sides and poured the sauce over it. Placed in oven and broiled at last minute. Garnished with some fresh parsley. Everyone loved it! I prepared the lobster chunks and the sauce earlier in the day. Returned the lobster to the refrigerator with a damp paper towel covering and left the sauce on the stove (no heat). When I was ready to put it all together, I heated up the sauce again and poured over the lobster as mentioned above. Great recipe and it was easy.