Lobster Thermidor
This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make. Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden.
This recipe is much easier than Julia Child's complicated but AMAZING recipe. Taking the best ideas from both, make this recipe but add 1 tablespoon of dried or fresh tarragon to the sauce. Instead of fish stock, boil the lobsters in 2 cups white wine, 2 cups water, sliced onion, 1 carrot and 1 celery stalk. This is a dramatic dish that can be made ahead of time, popped in the oven for browning, sure to impress your guests!
I was somewhat disappointed in this recipe for Lobster Thermidor. I made it exactly as instructed. The sauce was too thin and not rich tasting enough and had too much wine and/or lemon in it. If I make it again I would add more cream, less wine and lemon and would thicken it up with a little cornstarch.
To whoever suggested imitation crabmeat, thank you. I'd never have thought of that! I don't eat crab or lobster, so I've been mssing out on the thermidor I've been cooking for my significant other. Mind you, the sauce is good in my usual recipe, which is different from this one. I sub. about 3/4 of the wine with brandy, simmering the sauce before this also helps thicken it some. Definately a keeper, but one I'm going to 'fiddle with' before I'm sure I got the perfect, FOR US, recipe. That's the secret, fiddle until you got it just how you like it, recipes ain't written in stone, they're meant to be 'adjusted'. Anyway, nice recipe, thanks!
Delicious! I did have fish stock so I used 1.5 cups of the water I used to boil the lobster and I used a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup in place of the double cream, diluting it with the white wine noted. It was quite easy to assemble and prepare and hubby thought it was the best thing ever - even better then restaurant quality.
Made the sauce to pour over the cooked lobster meat, very quick and easy, everyone loved it, thanks.
I substituted imitation crab meat for the real stuff but it was great! Next time I will not put as much into each tortillia. It goes a long way. My husband loved it! Thanks!
A great recipe... Making the sauce i was hesitant but once the mustard parsley were in, the flavor changed. Just be careful with the salt. Only problem i had was when i broiled for 3 minutes. It wasnt long enough and the lobster meat at the bottom was still raw. I had to throw back in the oven. A suggestion: place a small amount of lobster meat in the shell and place the rest in the pan with the broth...it will all cook and you'll still have the decoration
This was a good base recipe. Used the boiling water from cooking tail (with some old bay). Started with butter/onions, added flour to make a roux, also added some roasted garlic, didnt really measure anything cause I made a smaller batch. Wish I made more, going to use the leftovers on some imitation crab, and add to pasta. This would make a great sauce for a lobster pasta too, I almost made it that way, wish I did. Would have stretched the meat and filled me up, just wanted more after I ate it. *Also, served with lemon on the side to taste instead of mixing it in, might save some headaches that way.
my father loves this
A new take on lobster for me, I though it turned out well. It was a bit too salty, but that could have happened due to no salt measure out. I would add fresh shredded parmesan as opposed to grated parmesan, which would cut the salt flavor a bit. Other than the salt factor we throughly enjoyed this recipe. I believe it would cost less and taste just as good, to buy a couple of lobster tails instead of a whole lobster.
Extremely easy to make! Followed this recipe exactly. Came out wonderful. I used a Pinot Grigo for the white wine.
Would be excellent cold
Made this as a birthday dinner for my girlfriend who loves lobster. She was skeptical at first, but as soon as she took the first bite she made a face like she'd just tasted the best thing ever. She said it was great, rich and creamy with lots of lobster flavor. I'm not the biggest lobster fan in the world, but I thought it was okay too, definitely one of the better seafood dishes I've made. Adjustments I made: instead of fish stock, I added some white wine and mirepoix to the lobster cooking water and simmered it to create a makeshift lobster stock. I also added maybe 2 tbs more cream after reading some comments that the sauce was too thin. Since she liked it so much, I'll probably make this again the next time my girlfriend has something to celebrate.
First, make and use your own fish stock using a white fish bones and head (remove gills and fins.) Generally, I use red snapper. Just ask at your high end fish market and they will both save and give you these often discarded items. Follow any fish stock recipe, but add one teaspoon of corn starch which will help thicken the thermador sauce faster. I also add 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese in the sauce during the reduction process. Gives the sauce a little extra zing. In addition to sprinkling Parmesan cheese on top prior to broiling, I also use some bread crumbs that I make out of left over sour dough bread. And lastly, after cubing the lobster, I add some coarsely chopped raw baby Bella mushrooms and then placed the meat/mushroom mixture into the shell. This adds an additional hearty flavor and bulk to the filling. I've made this recipe about 10 times now and this final rendition is by far the finest way to prepare it. The comments I have received from those that I have served this to are exceptional with many stating it is one of the best things they have ever eaten in their life - and generally high end "foodies."
This was easy and delicious. Always wanted to know how to make this and I was really pleased with how it turned out. Next time I would use more wine and less fish stock and definately thicken it too. A keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
YUMMY! This sauce is spectacular and would be great even over chicken or fish!
This recipe was really good. My boyfriend loved it. I don't like lobster claw meat, so I added some crab meat to the mix.
I made as written except I used a medium cooked lobster tail which I chunked into two individual casserole dishes. It had a wonderful flavor but I agree with other reviewers that it could be thicker. Next time I will reduce the fish stock to 1 cup and increase the cream to 1/2. I may also put the shell into the sauce as I reduce it and put the lobster in raw just before the mustard, etc. Then I can broil it until the cheese is brown and bubbly without the lobster being too done. I served it as an appetizer with toast rounds. It was a huge hit. I'd like to try the sauce over pasta too.
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a huge hit. Here's what I did different: I shelled the lobster and boiled in 2 cups water, 2 cups white wine, a little celery salt (didn't have any celery and a few onion slices. I removed the lobster and cut up into chunks. This left me with true lobster stock for the recipe. I made the sauce exactly the same EXCEPT I didn't use the mustard or the double cream. I used cream of mushroom soup and some half and half. The result was delicious. Not too fishy at all and creamy. It was a little thin like some of the reviews stated so I pulled out some of the sauce, added some cornstarch, and returned it to the pan. This thickened it up. I layer out the lobster chunks in a casserole dish with low sides and poured the sauce over it. Placed in oven and broiled at last minute. Garnished with some fresh parsley. Everyone loved it! I prepared the lobster chunks and the sauce earlier in the day. Returned the lobster to the refrigerator with a damp paper towel covering and left the sauce on the stove (no heat). When I was ready to put it all together, I heated up the sauce again and poured over the lobster as mentioned above. Great recipe and it was easy.
I made this from a small tail, about 6 oz, and had to cut back proportions accordingly. My only comment was that the sauce might have been thicker as a lot of it ran out on the roaster pan during broiling. Flavor was excellent. I'll do it again.
Thanks to Exceluk. This is gourmet seafood. Love it, cooks well with frozen lobster tail.
Great Recipe, Definitely a keeper. Next time I will put it over a bed of linguini without the shells. complete it in the oven with the parmesan, Au Gratin style.
I was short on time and just added the Parmesan cheese to the sauce, then it poured over BBQ'd lobster tails. Even without broiling it tasted excellent!
Hello! This recipe was pretty easy, and took about 45 minuets to prepare. Forgot to gather Whipping cream, so we used 3 table spoons of melted butter and 1/3 cup of milk as a sub. Also could not get fish stock, so we used (as recommended by the fish guy at the counter) vegetable broth and about 2 teaspoons of tai fish sauce mixed together. The sauce, after being cooked, was DELICIOUS! Overall it was a flattering dish!
I would definitely Make it again. I didn't have any fish stock so I did what another reviewer suggested and boiled the lobster tails in water, wine with a few spices, onion and carrots for flavor and then used a cup of that liquid in place of fish stock. Quite good. Be sure to make plenty of sauce!!
I thought this was a great recipe. Taste is excellent. The first time I made it I found the sauce to be way too thin. I reduced it a lot but still way too thin. The next time I made it, before I added the shallots I added 2tbs flour to the butter and made a rue similar to how you would start bechamel sauce. If you add the following liquids slowly, keep stirring constantly with a whisk so as not to get flour lumps and let the rue take up the liquids slowly you finish up with a much better result. I believe the flour has simply been omitted when the recipe was created. Good luck!
delicious. like all baked lobster, this is better and easier with bigger lobster. I used a 5 lb critter. I also subbed rum for wine, onion (and garlic) for shallot, milk for cream (about a cup or more). I topped it with a TON of gouda.
This is a sinfully rich and delicious meal. A wonderful treat to serve your family and guests!
first time I cook lobster and it was so delicious.And my three guest was awed. thank you for this recipe
Great recipe, easy to fallow ritualized sacrifice of a lobster. We skipped the "Hot English Mustard" and instead used standard dried mustard powder. The dish tasted great. It was served over a bed of angel-hair noodles.
I am not very good at cooking but this is pretty easy and taste amazing!!!!! My whole family loves it!!