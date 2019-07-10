Wilted Spinach
Delicious wilted spinach with a simple Mediterranean dressing.
I made a ton of changes to this recipe to make it my own. I put the oil, vinegar, garlic, lemon, salt, and pepper into a pot on medium heat. I added the spinach and cooked it until the spinach was soft, but not mushy (like when you steam). Cooking it this way is how you wilt spinach. This recipe is actually having you steam it. All my guests absolutely loved it as it was tasty and spinach done a different way.Read More
Not very attractive--the amount of dressing overpowers the limp spinach. I'd rather have this over fresh spinach, or at least double the amount of wilted spinach.Read More
I found fresh young spinach in the wholesalers on Saturday, so bought 2 huge bags (that's a total of over 5 pounds!) and we have been eating it since (it is now Thursday) in various forms. I decided to check out AR recipes for somethng different for last evening meal. Selected this one because I had all the ingredients to hand. My only trouble with this recipe is that it has caused marital strife, as my wife asked me why I had waited so long before doing this for her! We had it as a side with grilled Lamb filets and loved that simple meal.
Don't let the name fool you, this "steamed" spinach had a wonderful taste. Very Middleastern flavor that I love. I didn't have pine nuts on hand, and I realize that is why the recipe is high calorie. Left it out and it was still great. It's very easy and quick to make.
this salad was really lovely. I think the pine nuts would definitely be missed if deductec from the recipe. I didn't have the steamer so i put my metal strainer on top of boiling water and it worked great!
This is incredible!! I would say as others have that there is waaaay too much dressing for the amount of spinach. I would highly reccomend doubling the amount of spinach at least. (This could make it tough unless you have a very large steamer.) Luckily I caught this and just doubled the dressing recipe and saved half of it for later - probably tomorrow. I also would say throwing in some pancetta (or bacon) and some crumbles of blue cheese or something similar. Other than that this flavor blew my mind and I'll be having it over and over!!
Very good! I followed the recipe almost exactly--I didn't have balsamic vinegar, so used red wine vinegar instead. Even my picky preschooler and toddler ate it. It's a great recipe for such a healthy "superfood"!!! I suspect it would also be excellent with a bit of parmesan cheese sprinkled over it.
Delicious! I will definitely make this again. However, I used 12 oz. of spinach with the original amount of dressing, which was perfect because the spinach cooks down so much. Also, I toasted and chopped the pine nuts.
amazing recipe! my 14 year old daughter thought this was the best vegetable she ever tasted.
This is a wonderful recipe - I made the dressing according to the recipe and it was perfect. I fed it to my boyfriend who shys away from any recipe that is not teeming with strong flavors. He was pleasantly surprised by this dish and asked me for the recipe!
This was my first time making wilted spinach and it came out heavenly with some changes. The amount of sauce is WAY too much and I used a whole 6oz bag of spinach and I dumped 90% of it out and there was still plenty. I used fresh minced garlic, and omitted the pine nuts because I just wanted it without them. I also added about 2 tablespoons of soy sauce trying to emulate my favorite sushi place. This is really amazing and will be eaten several times a week!! Also, don't be afraid to use more than just a pinch of pepper :)
I steamed the spinach in the microwave for 3 minutes. The dressing made the spinach zesty and tasty. It was really yummy!
Very good with and without the pine nuts.
My family loved this… Will definitely use half of the olive oil next time and I added my salt to taste. Roasted the pine nuts as one review suggested. Very tasty! I also love the idea of the beacon and/or blue cheese. I will try that next. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was good. Based on earlier reviews, I doubled the amount of spinach to serve 4 people. Only needed a couple tablespoons of the dressing (and probably could have just used a balsamic vinaigrette). Definitely top with Feta cheese!
This is an elegant recipe- simple to make and very, very tasty!
half the amount of dressing, good but way too much. Topped with feta and it was great.
Next time I will cut back on the balsamic vinegar!
Excellent !!! Very tasty, this dressing is delicious. Very nice spinach dish.
Surprisingly good (especially considering I don't like spinach or balsamic vinegar). We use 1 pound of baby spinach for four people and serve as a side dish. Once it cooks down one pound of spinach is perfect for the measurements listed here (I barely use any oil though). To make everything go a bit faster: don't bother steaming and, instead, wilt the spinach in the same pan you used to saute the garlic with the olive oil, lemon, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Then turn off the heat, add the spinach, and cover for roughly 5 minutes so that the spinach wilts. Toasted pine nuts are a nice addition.
This was a decent recipe. It made way too much dressing and the dressing was way to tangy. I would cut the vinegar in half. To cut the tang, I added a couple pinches of sugar. I also added about a quarter cup of Gorgonzola cheese and a quarter cup of dried cranberries. I used pecans instead of pine nuts because that is what I had on had. It was a good basic recipe, but I am not sure I would have like it as much without my changes.
Gave it only 3 stars due to way too much dressing for spinach. I also used an entire bag of spinach but it was still too much. Next time will use half the amount of dressing called for. Put feta & almond slivers on top served with rice & fish.
very tasty, but way too much dressing. I would definitely increase amout of spinanch with the twice the amount at least. Steaming is the best way to cook spinanch and the healthiest. Steam in batches if basket is not big enough.
I'm not a fan of this...the dressing wasn't right and the measurements seemed off. I had a few bites.
Used only about 1/2 the sauce - plenty and forgot the pine nuts. Good, simple, easy.
My husband and I really liked this dish and will make it again. I used canola oil by mistake, but it still was delicious. I'll try it with olive oil next time. I didn't use nuts, and I didn't miss them. I also recommend making 1/2 the dressing or increasing the amount of spinach to a full bag of spinach, which is what I had on hand.
Hmm. I like the dressing, I really do. I just don't like it on wilted spinach, and I think the amount is too much for 4 oz. Maybe thats a misprint? I planned on using 12 oz like another reviewer suggested, but this was the last of my spinach and I barely had 8 oz. I'll make the dressing again, but put on fresh, unwilted spinach and top with pine nuts, bc I did like the taste. Just was a bit bizarre with wilted spinach. Thanks!
Sooooo good! I used a bag of fresh baby spinach. 3 minutes was too long for me, so I'll try 2 next time. I made a half batch of the "dressing" and it was perfect. It made it to have with ham steak, which added the saltiness I wanted. (I used lemon juice out of the little plastic lemon since I had no fresh and I toasted my pinenuts.)
This was a delicious dish. It's quick, easy, and healthy. I did make some changes based on reviews. First, I used a lot more spinach. I used 16 ounces. Second, I steamed the spinach for less than 2 minutes. My spinach wilted fast. Third, I sauteed the pine nuts to give them a roasted taste. Lastly, I added fat free feta cheese and alittle more salt. Delicious!
It was awesome. Was skeptical at first, but it turned out really tasty.
Followed this exactly, except left out the pine nuts because I didn't have them on hand. It is so easy to make and very tasty. This will be a staple at my house!
This spinach is really good. I would suggest steaming for only 1 minute and using half the oil the recipe calls for and doubling the spinach. I did not have pine nuts on hand but did add feta to my serving and It was so delicious!
Wayyyyy too much liquid/vinegar! I took the advice of others and, rather the halving the sauce, I tripled the spinach recipe (12 oz.) and there was still too much liquid. Maybe applying this same recipe to 12 oz. of spinach and halving the oil and vinegar? Also I brought the ingredients (minus the spinach) to a simmer in a pot, then added the spinach until it wilted. Next time I'll add some feta and dried cranberries maybe? I don't know, but I'd still try it again!
This is very good and very easy. But there is way too much dressing for the amount of spinach. The second time I made it, I doubled the spinach and halved the dressing and sprinkled with feta. YUM YUM YUM.
The recipe has potential, but I agree with other reviewers - there is way to much dressing for the amount of spinach it calls for. With modifications, I think it could be great, but as written the dressing is overpowering, and the balsamic overwhelmed the taste of the spinach. If we make this recipe again, we will modify the ingredients.
Did'nt have pine nuts but will use next time. Loved the dressing but only used about half! Thank you for sharing!
I love spinach.
This recipe was pretty good. I would make it again. This will only make enough for 1.5 people though. I doubled the spinach and halfed the rest of the ingredients. I also added some feta.
Quick and simple and delicious!
yummyyyyy
As some others suggested, I used the dressing on a fresh spinach salad. Delicious! I doubled the recipe for the dressing and used it as a dressing for the salad as well as a beer marinade. The flavors really complemented each other doing it this way and made for a nice, healthy meal.
I quadrupled the amount of spinach only because I wanted to make a bigger batch and the amount of dressing looked like it would handle more. I also toasted the pine nuts. It was fantastic!! This is so easy and is my new favorite way to make spinach. Yum!!
Good, simple recipe.
Delicious! I had some beet greens to use up which made it a very pretty dish.
This was really good except that there was WAY too much dressing/oil. I'd either double the spinach or halve the dressing next time. It would be good with feta or bleu cheese.
I was surprised at how well it turned out. I used fresh minced garlic and walnuts instead of pine nuts. I've honestly never made fresh spinach like this, so when I filled the pot and it shrank down, I was like dang and ended up using all the box of spinach haha
This was a fast and nutritious side dish to go with our meal. I used 2 Tbsp. olive oil and 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar and it was more than enough for 12 oz. spinach. Also, I sauteed the spinach with 2 tsp. olive oil rather than steam to reduce some of the moisture that is inherent in the spinach. Will make again and again. Thanks for sharing!
I love spinach. This is yet another way to enjoy a classic favorite. Yumm.
Very good. I used a 9 oz bag of spinich and halved the oil. Still pretty oily, will use even less next time. I added blue cheese and was delicious.
This was very tasty - although I did modify it just a bit. It was very quick to throw together and a great way to use up older spinach. I used a lemon flavored olive oil and added just a splash of lime juice. I didn't have a lot of spinach so I didn't measure anything, just eyeballed it. The balsamic vinegar gave it a wonderful flavor. I also didn't have the pine nuts, but my husband stll commented on how good it was. Will definitely made again.
This was a nice mild dressing for spinach. I've never wilted it and it was easy enough to want to try it for the first time. I didn't have pinenuts and know it would taste great, so I toasted slivered almonds instead and it worked pretty good. Thanks for the recipe!
I sauteed a 10 oz bag of spinach and added dried cranberries, and a little bit of crumbled blue cheese. Wow, it was so good!! Tasted like an expensive restaurant dish yet was so easy to make. I'll have to keep this one in mind for when we have company!
Everyone enjoys this at our house. The recipe works with other greens too, i've used it with kale and chard.
Easy to make and simply delicious!
21 guests and all loved it. i was mad at myself because i kept it warm in my oven while trying to coordinate dinner and overcooked the spinach a little bit.
This was excellent. My only change would be to change the ratios so that there is less dressing. Either reduce the dressing or increase the spinach. Thanks!
Overwhelming not my favorite. Will not make again.
Versatile and yummy. I'll definitely use this again. Make a douple/triple batch!
My fam loved this recipe! So easy and yummy! Next time, I am going to use the huge bag of spinach from Costco! We didn't have enough for our family of 4. Everyone wanted more! I might add a little dijon mustard to the dressing next time, not too much (would hate to overpower the other flavors), but just enough to add a little heat. VERY YUMMY!
This was really good. Followed recipe exactly.
Been eating this 3 days in a row & counting! I used apple cider vinegar bc its all I had. Didn't bother with the pine nuts. I just LOVE it! Thanks!
My husband raved for an hour about how wonderful this spinach recipe is. I served it on a bed of brown rice and it was spectacular. It is a lot of dressing but, after I used tongs to get the spinach out of the dressing, I saved the dressing to pour over leftover brown rice and cucumbers for a snack today. I LOVE this recipe. My only change was, because we're trying to be lowfat, I only put 1 tsp of olive oil in the dressing but it was still delicious.
Next time I will reduce the olive oil a little bit but all in all a great recipe!
As opposed to just forcing myself to eat spinach, I actually even enjoy it prepared this way. Super simple. I add the dressing slowly to make sure it isn't too much. It's great without pine nuts as well.
Delicious and easy. My very picky husband ate two helpings!
I loved this! It can be used as a chicken breast filling, and I also mixed it in rice.
I roasted the pine nuts first, then added the dressing mixture with an additional 2 tablespoons of chicken broth. I heated up that mixture then added 5oz of chopped spinach and let it simmer for 10 minutes. The results I thought were delicious.
This was fabulous! Even my kids liked it! I used a whole bag of fresh spinach (10 ounces) and added dressing slowly so as to not over-saturate it. Loved it!
Made this exactly as the recipe says, except that I did not have pine nuts, and used a bit more spinach as suggested by others and it turned out wonderfull! Even my picky-eating husband liked it.
I've always loved wilted lettuce, so thought I would try this. It was ok, but the sauce didn't quite have the zing I was expecting. It was a little bland and if I made it again I would use a little more vinegar.
very good!
I really liked this, it was easy and delicious. My husband doesn't like cook spinach but he actually liked this one. It will be served again.
I did as the last reviewer suggested and cooked the spinach in a pot with the vinegar, oil salt and garlic. I cooked and stirred it for just a few minutes and am now enjoying it very much! Will make again!
not my favorite. It was okay.
This recipe was just average for me. I followed the directions exactly and the taste was too bland for my liking. It definitely needs some alterations and/or extras. Don't see myself making it again in the futre.
easy and delicious!!
I love fresh spinach. The flavor in this was great, but I think I over cooked the spinach. It was too wilted. Next time I will watch it better.
I didn't have pine nuts so I threw some feta cheese on top and it was great. Given that I don't generally like spinach, I would actually eat this again.
Fabulous and took 2 seconds!
The seasoning and flavor were fine but the sauce overwhelmed the spinach. I didn't even add all of the sauce to the spinach and it was still too much. I think even if I had cooked the whole bag (9oz.) I would have only needed half of the sauce.
Great sauteed and topped with feta and course salt.
This recipe was wonderful, though next time I will use less balsamic vinegar. The flavor was too overpowering. Great otherwise!
The balsamic vinegar overpowers everything, and there's entirely too much dressing for such a small amount of spinach.
Great idea. I'll be making this again, but with a little more salt and quite a bit less oil. I served mine over brown rice, which helped balance out the oil when prepared as-is. Also, as an alternative to the steamer basket, I like to put fresh spinach in a colander and pour a kettle of boiling water over it.
The amount of dressing this recipe made was way too much for the amount of spinach. Luckily I realized this before I mixed the two together. I added just a small amount of the dressing to the spinach and it was more than enough. Also I did not have pinenuts so I used sunflower seeds instead.
I left out the pine nuts to cut down on fat. Still was great. WAY too much dressing for the 6 oz of spinach I used. I steamed my spinach in my tabletop steamer which made it very easy. I will definitely make again but either half the dressing or double the spinach.
Very good. I substituted pumpkin kernels in place of the pine nuts,
We loved it. The only thing I changed was to use frozen spinach in the bag. Everything else as written. I think it would also be great with walnuts or pecans.
Minus the pine nuts, I followed this recipe completely. The dressing was very flavorful overall, it didn't do much to the spinich. I doubt I'd try it again - though I'll make the dressing and use it on a salad.
Excellent easy and delicious.
I thought this was absolutely DELICIOUS. I could make this again and again -- all of the ingredients are things I love that I always have around the house. My guests thought the balsamic overpowered it a bit too much and thought the entire thing was a little too intense. I thought it was great, and maybe next time they're over, I'll dial down the garlic and balsamic.
I made it and it was delicious but 4 oz. was not enough, no seconds.
Wow!!!!!!!! I love this!!!! I have a garden full of fresh spinach and it will be gone in no time now!!
I made it larger x 4 for everything
Extremely easy to make and the wife and kids loved it.
I used a 10 oz. bag of spinach and put everything in a large pot and put it on low. It was perfect. My husband loved it.
An easy dish to make and very tasty. I used the spinach as a base for some pan seared scallops and added some artichoke hearts. This was the same meal that I had at one of Seattle's nicest restaurants. The meal cost $175.00 for two. This recipe, although not quite as tasty as the restaurant, was certainly close and for a fraction of the cost. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good flavor, but I think there is a misprint on the quantity of spinach. We didn't have any pine nuts, so I substituted some chopped walnuts instead. I'll add it to my list of regulars.
These were easy and quick to make. I added cranberries.
