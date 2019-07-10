Wilted Spinach

Delicious wilted spinach with a simple Mediterranean dressing.

Recipe by KNIVES0UT1979

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper.

  • Place the spinach over boiling water in a pot fitted with a steamer basket, and steam 2 to 3 minutes, until wilted but not soggy.

  • Toss spinach in a bowl with the dressing, and sprinkle with pine nuts to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 31.6g; sodium 209.8mg. Full Nutrition
