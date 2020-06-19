Rhubarb Berry Pudding

This is a traditional Finnish rhubarb pudding with berries added for sweetness. My kids big favorite! This can be served with whipped cream on top or vanilla ice cream on the side.

Recipe by KIRSILOUIS

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, layer the rhubarb and 1 cup of sugar. Pour in 1/2 cup of the water, and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 to 45 minutes, until rhubarb is tender. Smash the rhubarb into smaller strands if you like.

  • Stir in the mixed berries. Mix cornstarch with a small amount of the water, and pour the rest of the water in the pan. More or less water can be used to achieve your desired thickness. Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat. Wait for it to stop bubbling, then stir in the cornstarch slowly. Return to a simmer until the cornstarch is no longer cloudy. Remove from heat, cool, and serve. Sprinkle additional sugar over the top to keep a skin from forming.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
