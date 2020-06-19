Rhubarb Berry Pudding
This is a traditional Finnish rhubarb pudding with berries added for sweetness. My kids big favorite! This can be served with whipped cream on top or vanilla ice cream on the side.
very good!! although the sauce was a little too thick, it had a great taste, especially on top of french vanilla icecream. Delicious!!
I found the pudding to be a little bit thin, actually, but still very good. I thought a little bit less sugur might be needed and a little more cornstarch.
Lots of potential! the instructions are a little confusing. It took 15 minutes to cook the rhubarb and I simmered for almost an hour once everything was in and it still did not thicken. The flavor is really good so I can use this as a sauce on ice cream on something. Next time I'll use 3 1/2 cups water and 1/2 Tablespoon more of cornstarch. Will try again.
It tasted like my grandma/mormors cooking in Norway. A little on the runny side but that can be fixed with more cornstarch or less water. I added cardamom, a favorite spice.
