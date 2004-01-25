Jerk Chicken and Pasta

66 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 15
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Jerk Chicken and Pasta is a passionately spicy Jamaican-style dish that when tempered correctly will tantalize even the most fire-fearing palate!

By Lois

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub each breast half with 1/2 teaspoon jerk paste, and place in a shallow dish. Cover, and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the grill for high heat. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, cook the egg noodles 6 to 8 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill chicken 8 to 10 minutes on each side, until juices run clear.

  • Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, and cook the garlic for one minute. Mix in the chicken stock, 1 tablespoon jerk paste, white wine, chopped cilantro, juice of 1 lime, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and stir in the heavy cream. Cook and stir until mixture is thickened, about 5 minutes. Do not allow it to boil.

  • Pour the cooked egg noodles into the saucepan, and toss with the cream sauce. Divide noodles onto 4 serving plates, and top with grilled chicken. Garnish each serving with a cilantro sprig and the juice of 1/4 lime.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 168.9mg; sodium 205.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022