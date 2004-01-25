Jerk Chicken and Pasta

I have been a fan of Jerk pasta since I was 15 working at a gourmet restaurant in my hometown, Now that I am pregnant I have been craving it ALL the time, but at over $10 an order I decided to make my own...I use only Walkerswoods Jerk Paste, I can buy it from that restaurant for around $7 a jar--Im sure you can find it online or at your local store--I followed this recipe since It sounded just how we made it at the restaurant and it tasted EXACTLY like it was made there!!! I couldn't believe myself, and Im not the most experienced cook around....The only thing I did was saute slices of raw chicken in the olive oil, garlic and jerk paste until cooked...Took that out, then added the ingredients minus the chicken stock and upped the lime juice since I feel Jerk can be to spicy, lime juice tames it down. Let that cook together for a bit, then added lots of cream but DID bring to a boil to thicken some, added penne pasta, the cooked chicken, heated well and added a bit more lime juice and it was perfect!!!! I recommend making it extra saucy and serving with a really good french bread toasted with garlic butter spread, GREAT for dipping.