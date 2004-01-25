Jerk Chicken and Pasta
Jerk Chicken and Pasta is a passionately spicy Jamaican-style dish that when tempered correctly will tantalize even the most fire-fearing palate!
Hi, everyone!!! I just made this recipe and it was a smash hit.. I made a few modifications though. I totally suggest using the Island Pepper Company, Island jerk seasoning as your jerk paste. It's the best paste you can buy and is superb. I like grilling my chicken but I chose not to. For the chicken, I took two boneless chicken breasts with jerk seasoning (3-4 tablespoons rubbed in) cooked them in a skillet with a tablespoon of olive oil until almost cooked. After that, I cut the chicken into strips and cooked until some browning occured. Then, mixed all the pasta egg noodles into the sauce with the chicken to follow. Simmer in the pan for 5 minutes and you have yourself a treat. If you have ever eaten at Bahama Breeze, this recipe mocks thier Jamaican Jerk Chicken. The key is the Jerk Paste... Try to find the Island Pepper Co. paste.. You will be totally satisfied. I blew myself away with the recipe. You should also try bowtie pasta for an awesome presentation..Read More
I fell in love with Jerk Chicken pasta when I was in the Carribbean last July and came home and scoured the net for a similiar recipe. I gave this one 3 stars because the taste was good, but the sauce never thickened up as it should have done. It was very runny. I made it a second time and made the following modifications which helped: Use about 1/4 cup of the chicken stock, increase cream to 1 full cup and leave out the lime juice altogether. Also used penne pasta rather than egg noodles. Also served with garlic bread (french bread with butter and minced garlic). Even at that, I still had to thicken the sauce with a cornstarch paste. I cannot find the jerk paste, so I made some with McCormicks Carribbean Seasoning, add a little oil, soy sauce and apple cider vinegar to the spice to make the paste.Read More
I used this recipe recently for a bridal shower. The bride and groom were going to one of the islands and wanted to get into a festive mood. The dish was a smash hit. I did make a few changes -- I sauteed a small onion and a few strips of green pepper with the garlic. To add body to the pasta sauce I made a simple white roux and added it to the sauce. Thanks for the recipe!!!
A little on the spicy side for kids. But it tastes great. The creamy pasta is a nice complement with the spicy chicken. This will become a regular at our house. It is definitely worth the effort!
this is truly a pasta dish that will knock the socks off of your family and guests! the corn starch is a definite must to thicken the sauce, and i learned a neat trick to add it without leaving clumps in your sauce that don't blend in. take about a cup of the cooked sauce in a seperate bowl, and add the corn starch to the cup of hot liquid and blend well. when it's blended, dump the cup of sauce back into your pan with remaining sauce and it will thicken nicely without the unstirred corn starch clumps!!!
This was absolutely phenomenal! My finicky boyfriend was stunned by how incredible it was. He looked like he wanted to kiss me but was too afraid to put down his fork for fear the taste would end! The creaminess of the pasta blends perfectly with the spicy chicken, and there is a tangy zip to it that I was pleasantly surprised by. Mild Enthusiasts Beware: This dish is spicy! ...but so darn good.
Great Recipe! I have a few modifications to make it even better! I think it's best to double the sauce so that it covers all the pasta! I increased it to 2 c. chicken stock, 1 cup wine and 1 cup heavy cream. In addition I used a jerk rub plus a simple jamaican marinade I found in the salad dressing aisle. I prefer to bake the chicken so that it's nice and juicy (350 for approximately 25 minutes). This was a crowd pleaser and the pasta was enough to easily feed 6-7 people, just use more chicken.
This is a great change up for chicken. I love Jamaican and I have my own Jerk recipe so I use it, not a commercial blend. I agree with whoever said that this is close to the recipe at Bahama Breeze. It's great. Even my picky eaters liked it. Thanks!
This was very good I like spice and it was good but I think next I will try more jerk paste and let it marinate longer.
I have been a fan of Jerk pasta since I was 15 working at a gourmet restaurant in my hometown, Now that I am pregnant I have been craving it ALL the time, but at over $10 an order I decided to make my own...I use only Walkerswoods Jerk Paste, I can buy it from that restaurant for around $7 a jar--Im sure you can find it online or at your local store--I followed this recipe since It sounded just how we made it at the restaurant and it tasted EXACTLY like it was made there!!! I couldn't believe myself, and Im not the most experienced cook around....The only thing I did was saute slices of raw chicken in the olive oil, garlic and jerk paste until cooked...Took that out, then added the ingredients minus the chicken stock and upped the lime juice since I feel Jerk can be to spicy, lime juice tames it down. Let that cook together for a bit, then added lots of cream but DID bring to a boil to thicken some, added penne pasta, the cooked chicken, heated well and added a bit more lime juice and it was perfect!!!! I recommend making it extra saucy and serving with a really good french bread toasted with garlic butter spread, GREAT for dipping.
So Good!! We used bowtie pasta and added sliced portobella mushrooms, peas, and sun-dried tomatoes. Loved it! This one definitely has some zing!
Mmmm! I made this recipe a few months ago and liked it, but didn't think I would make it again...until I got a serious craving for it the other night! So this time I made some changes, making it even better: 1. Cut the chicken into pieces and marinated each piece with the jerk paste to give it a spicier flavour. Then I cooked the chicken in a skillet. While I drained most of the juices, I heated my sauce in the same pan, giving the sauce more of a jerk flavour. However I did omit the extra jerk paste from the sauce. (PS, I'm Canadian and I used the Presidents Choice Jerk Sauce & Marinate). 2. I sauteed yellow and orange bell peppers,red pepper flakes, peas and onions in with the garlic. 3. I added some flour into the sauce to thicken it. I also threw the chicken in after I added the cream and let it thicken a bit. I really really liked this recipe, especially with my changes!
This Jerk chicken was VERY good, the whole family loved it. My six year old daughter really liked it too. It was spicy, but a delicious spicy. My mother in law took some leftovers for my father in law, but she ate them instead Lol! Overall, this was excellent I am sure that your loved ones will LOVE IT this is a definite keeper
I am giving this 5 stars even though I burnt the sauce due to giving kids baths. It still tasted amazing! The only changes I made were I did not use cilantro because I do not care for it and instead of egg noodles I used fettecine noodles. I will definitely make again so the husband can taste it as I bragged it up tonight;o)
Awesome dish! We used an authentic jerk paste and this meal was amazing. I definitely took the advice of a previous review and added some corn starch, for thickening purposes. Will definitely cook again!
This was very good, but I had a hard time getting the sauce to thicken. I used cornstarch and then after adding the pasta to the sauce, I let it sit for a few minutes and it thickened a little. I used Bowtie pasta. Definitely will make again!
This was delicious. We made our on jerk paste, still spicy, but we add a little cheese and flour to the sauce to make it thicker. It was delicious not too spicy!!
This recipe is great. I make enough for several days, & my kids just heat up the leftovers anytime they want. The kids just love it. I cut the chicken into bit size pieces & cook in the skillet, then I mix the chicken into the sauce.
This was excellent! I made it a few times and played around with the recipe a bit. the problem with the dish is the sauce..it says 5 minutes to thicken, well, everytime i have made it i stir FOREVER and it doesnt thicken. I end up having to add cornstarch or flour. also, add the paste to the cream sauce without it its too mild.
very different taste! It was ok, I might have used a cheap Jerk seasoning, which really makes up most of the flavor. I'll try it again with a different kind of jerk seasoning. I can't find that paste some other people were talking about anywhere!
This was SOOO good! But you have to be ok with spicy foods! Brought me back to my honeymoon in Jamaica!! =)
Soooo good!I followed the recipe exactly,tasted very similar to the sauce at one of my favorite local restaurants.I did however use tofu instead of chicken,I breaded and fried it and used the jerk seasoning in the flour.I will definitely make this again and again.Thanks!
This tasted like something out of a restaurant! I made a few changes. I did not use jerk paste (couldn't find it). I used a jerk seasoning rub from the site, used a portion, and added a bit of olive oil to it to make a paste. Instead of using chicken, I broiled 4 tilapia coated with olive oil on both sides, then sprinkled with salt and the homemade jerk seasoning. For the cream, I substituted coconut cream. That "made" the recipe for me. It went over well with company and I love it.
I couldnt' find jerk paste, so used jerk seasoning. My husband, daughter and her boyfriend loved it. Instead of grilling the chicken breasts whole, I cut them into chunks, put them on skewers with onion, orange peppers, fresh pineapple and then grilled. The pineapple really added a special taste! Next time, I'll thicken the sauce a little. Will make again!
I made my own jerk paste using a recipe from another website. I marinated the chicken overnight and it was great. Unfortunately, the pasta sauce did not taste good. I made 2 batches of the sauce. I tried again thinking that I must have made a mistake on the first try - but this was not good either. The sauce was too thin, and tasted strange. I ended up putting olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper on my egg noodles to save the meal, because there was no way I was putting that sauce on my noodles.
This was pretty good. I couldn't find jerk paste so I used jerk sauce. It lacked a little flavor - but that may be due to the sauce I used instead of the paste.
Awesome!!! the sauce needs a little cornstarch, though.
All I can say is Wow! This was an awesome recipe. I am enjoying the leftovers for lunch today and am a little disappointed that there aren't more leftovers. I did make a few changes to the recipe, per other's suggestions. I added mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and frozen peas and carrots to the sauce. I also added some extra wine and chicken broth since I added so many vegetables. Then I mixed some flour (1 tbsp) with milk to thicken up the sauce, but honestly it didn't really thicken it at all. The sauce was still runny and seeped right through the noodles on my plate and sat at the bottom. I, of course, had no problem spooning up the sauce, but next time I may add a little more flour so that I can really get a nice thick sauce. I will definitely add this recipe to my Hall of Fame and make as often as my husband will let me!
Great recipe! I've been to Jamaica twice and always enjoy their jerk chicken. This was an interesting way to eat it. I used Linguini in lieu of egg noodles. I thought the sauce was a bit watery too, but hey, it was good. Next time I think I'll add some veggies to it. This one is a keeper!
Loved it!!!!! I love Jerk, but i asnt too sure about the cilantro at first but it was delicious! I went alittle to crazy with the jerk paste so next time I have to tone it down, but very very good!
I made the recipe as written after reading reviews-"too hot" and "too spicy" being subjective I thought I'd start with the original and adjust. I will definitely be adjusting the heat and the spices to lower amounts next time! Despite the heat there will be a next time--this recipe had great flavor and consistency. I did serve the chicken breasts whole with the pasta on the side (as I had one taster who dislikes citrus flavor on meat) and even my picky taster seemed not to realize that the citrus was there (again--pervasive heat? No, the flavors were really nicely balanced.) I will make again. Enjoy and thanks for the recipe.
I made this with shrimp and it was outstanding. I didn't grill the shrimp; rather when the mix is brought up to a boil (before adding the cream), I added 2 lbs. of peeled and de-veined shrimp and cooked for roughly 1 minute. I pulled the shrimp out and put into a bowl and covered. I then went ahead with the rest of the recipe as stated, only adding the shimp back to the mixture when it was nice and the pasta had been added. Outstanding.
Good recipe, my ten year old loves chicken pasta dishes and I like to try to mix it up. The only problem I had was that this was a little runny. I added some rue to thicken the sauce. I have used both a grilled chicken and a sautéd chicken with flour and olive oil plus jerk seasoning and both are very good. The sauté chicken is a little less spicy and can give a good alternative to mix things up.
This tasted pretty good, but it was so hard. In my opinion, it was not worth the effort.
This is really great, but I recommend leaving the jerk paste out of the sauce. It was WAY too hot...and I love spicy. But I couldn't get through it. It could've been the brand jerk paste I bought though...so test out the sauce before hand!
This was really good! Would have been perfect with some veggies added in - maybe some bell peppers!
Pasta was a little bland for my taste (I like it spicy!) but it went well with the chicken. Not bad but I wouldn't make again.
Great recipe!! My picky father and boyfriend both loved this recipe!! I couldnt find jerk paste at my grocery store so i used a jerk marinade. I only needed about one bottle or less. It was amazing, not extremely spicy with the marinade.
Was fantastic! The combination of favours is a refreshing change for a cream sauce. Definitely make it again.
Absolutely delicious and it taste better than the one made in Bahama Breeze. The recipe was definitely on target.
Great recipe, combined with a couple others to duplicate a dish I had at Seabreeze in Clearwater. For those saying they can't find jerk paste, here's an outstanding recipe. A bit of work but worth it. https://www.christinascucina.com/a-taste-of-jamaica-authentic-jamaican-jerk-chicken-a-recipe-by-executive-chef-dwight-morris/ The dish I had in Clearwater was served over Angel Hair pasta and had sauteed mushrooms, which I added as well. White mushrooms are what restaurant used; I prefer baby bella as my son will eat those. I didn't use cilantro as I don't like it, subbed fresh parsley from garden. Solved thin sauce issue by mixing a little cornstarch with small amount of the chicken broth to create a slurry; add in at end to thicken.
I made this and it was a hit. I added peppers, onion. Lots of chicken. Loved it
Very good, just be sure not to overdue to the jerk paste unless you like it super spicy
Best spicy and savory creamy at the same time
Very tasty, but not enough sauce.
I may try and make this again but it would be with quite a few revisions and I just haven't figured out what they are, yet. My daughter really liked it but the rest of us didn't. Thanks, anyway.
This was one of the entrees I used formy husbands retirement party. This was a hit and I will make it again. I got plenty of compliments as well. I did however, prepare extra sauce because pasta will soak up most.
I loved it! I just wish I could have gotten the sauce a little thicker, otherwise amazing!
This is a really nice recipe. I cut up the raw chicken breasts into bite size pieces and marinated them with Grace jerk seasoning (paste) which can be bought on amazon. I used the mild variety. I let the chicken marinate for 2 hours. I then crushed 2 cloves of garlic into my saute pan with olive oil and cooked the chicken in the pan with the garlic. Then I added the chicken stock and additional jerk seasoning and the rest of the ingredients according to the recipe. Instead of heavy cream, I used a can of fat free cream of mushroom soup. When I tell you this dish is bomb, please believe me. I used whole wheat penne which help to make this dish very healthy. Great recipe.
WOW this was amazing. I doubled the chicken stock and wine, used juice of half a lime, and didn't have heavy cream so used milk and cornstarch instead. Also added green bell pepper and onions with the garlic. Next time I will use two or three bell peppers.
