Italian Chicken Bow Tie Pasta
This is a great tasting recipe. Its good served warm or chilled.
My daughter is in private school and has to bring her lunch every day. She is fed up with sandwiches and tonight she absolutely refused for me to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for her lunch tomorrow. I came on Allrecipe to see if there was anything else I could make and your recipe popped up. It just so happen that I made chicken tonight for dinner. I put everything in there and added some parmesan cheese. She tried it before she went to bed and asked me to put extra in there for her friends to taste. Thank you!!Read More
I've been making this dish for about 20 years. I like to cut my boneless skinless chicken breast into small cubes and brown in olive oil that I sauted couple of cloves of minced garlic in, dash of salt/pepper. I used a large can of drained diced tomatoes that I marinate in a mix of olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt pepper, garlic powder, sugar and tarragon. Once chicken & noodles done mix all ingredients together, taste, adjust seasonings if need be and spoon in bowl and top with fresh grated ramano cheese. This recipe, 3, add some spices and marinate those tomatoes, 5!!!Read More
Standard pasta salad recipe with chicken. I would recommend using your own dressing, always tastes better that way. I usually add additional items such as cheese and veggies. The bow tie pasta works well though as it catches lots of dressing.
This was a great recipe. I loved it. And what's so great about it is you can modify it to your taste . . . add a green pepper, or perhaps some mushrooms. I put in both and it turned out to be the best sald I've had ina while. Bravo to whomever thought this one up.
This was really a good dish for only a few ingredients!! I added chopped roasted red pepper and sprinkled with Asiago and Parmesan cheese. I will make this again.
Great base recipe. You can customize it with veggies and cheeses as you wish. Most times I prepare the pasta the night before , stir the dressing in and then the next day add another bottle of dressing right before serving.
Great salad for a summer party. I added olives and mushrooms for more flavor and it was yummy.
This is very good and modifiable to suit your own tastes. I added some cucumber and parmesan cheese. I used a creamy italian dressing that I made using a recipe from this site, but I'll use a vinegarette of some sort next time. Perfect to take for lunches.
This is a fantastic recipe! I've fixed it several times for family get-togethers and there are always compliments and requests for the recipe. I add sliced black olives to it, it's a recipe you can really personalize to your own taste.
This is a fantastic recipe - easy to prepare & most delicious to eat! I added mushrooms, cucumbers, eggs and lots of chunky tomatoes. It's a winner!
Good base to start with. Added shredded parmesan cheese as well as salt, pepper and black olives.
Great recipe to start with and later make it your own. I add the shredded swiss cheese on top, a spoon full of minced garlic from the jar, and when I'm pressed for time, the chopped up grilled chicken that comes already prepared for salads. Fresh chicken that you cook youself if always better but if you need something quick this works too. I have also added a thin layer of lettuce and some black olives to spruce it up when I take the dish to get-togethers, but just plain is how I like it the best!
I read through the reviews and almost all sggested or added extras. So, I started with the basic here and added sauteed, mushrooms, onions, red and green bell pepper, garlic and basil. And then went on with the directions. Oh, I left out the can of tomatoes and put in a can of taomato sauce. With the additions, it was great. We will difinitely be having this one again. It is basic enough taht a whole list of extras can be added to personalize it to suit most any family.
Four stars as is , but when I added garlic and artichoke hearts it was five star.
Loved it! Loved it! Quick, easy and taste good!
Good and easy. Not the best meal ever but something that is easily thrown together when the cupboards are empty or you are out of time. Then its worth it. The kids liked it.
I've made this before, except I put in sauteed yellow squash and zucchini, and sauteed mushrooms with the tomatoes. Mmm, excellent!!
This was a great recipe. I did have to modify it simply because I didn't have the 'exacts' on hand, even though I usually don't the first time I try a new recipe. I had left-over (original flavored) rotisserie chicken so I used that as well as Zesty Italian dressing and ziti pasta with the tomato. With the left-over chicken being used, it didn't take very long at all to make this recipe and have it plated which is a great aspect of the recipe (Quick, easy, fast, delicious). I did sprinkle some shredded Italian five-cheese on top the plated servings (I love cheese). This will definitely be something I will make again in the future- perhaps an every or every other week recipe and use variations of vegetables primarily, but also dressings or pasta shapes.
I thought this was ok the first time but the second time making it I changed a couple things and it turned out much better. I added 1 c fresh parm, used 1 14oz can of diced flavored tomatoes and made a packet of dry italian seasoning instead of putting in a whole bottle (cheaper that way). A pretty good fast/basic recipe though. My kids liked it, so thats always good :)
I had some leftover rottiserie chicken and farfalle pasta and found this recipe. I added salt and pepper to taste and added parmessan pepper on top. It was good, simple, and extremely fast.
This dish is very easy & inexpensive to make. Good for large parties also. I bought fresh chicken beast (boneless), cooked and shredded it. It blended right in with the pasta. The farfalle pasta is best suited for this dish. I also added Olives and salad shrimps...perfect!!! My TIP: SHRED the chicken. If you cube it, it separate from the pasta. I would make this again.
really good and so easy to make. I just bought premade italian dressing (cheesy garlic) and added fresh sauteed mushrooms, a half of a jar of roasted red pepppers, canned tomatos and extra grated parmesan cheese. I think it is best served slightly warm to room temperature. Made it several times and got great reviews from all who ate it
Very tasty, easy recipe.
I didn't have fresh chicken or tomatoes, so used canned: 2 cans chicken, 1/2 box pasta, eye-balled the Italian dressing, 2/3 can diced tomatoes (Italian), 1 small can sliced black olives, 2/3 small can mushrooms. I should have added parmesan too, but forgot. I'd love to try this again with rotisserie chicken, fresh tomatoes, black olives and parmesan. I'd skip the mushrooms, only because my 2 year old avoided them. Thank you for the quick and easy recipe!
easy is about it.... and definitely cold!! we also mixed in a bit of ranch, that helped.
Delicious! Used grilled chicken that had been marinated overnight in Italian dressing. Had to sub farfalle with spaghetti noodles.
Not a bad meal on a hot day when you don't want don't want to slave over a hot stove on a summer day.
just a pasta salad with chicken
Thank you for the recipe? most of my pasta salads are made up from whatever I have on hand, I don’t even remember half of them. Usually I season then add olive oil, a touch of sugar, and vinegar I like to keep it simple. But for some reason I have not used Italian salad dressing. Not to mention I usually have a bottle in the fridge because I like to use it as a marinade on wild meat.
We have been making a version of this salad for years. The difference in ours is we add fresh chopped onions, cucumbers, green, yellow and red bell peppers along with fresh tomatoes instead of canned tomatoes. We also use a diet Italian dressing to cut out some of the calories. It is a wonderful salad and makes for a wonderful dish to take to summer time picnics.
Marinate the chicken with the dressing before cooking. Add some dressing to the final pasta and chicken combo to enhance the flavor. This way you don't have to add a lot of dressing to the finished dish.
Wow! I was impressed! I was afraid that this dish be too "greasy" from the dressing, but happily....I was wrong. It was a big hit with my family. My teenage boys barely left any for the rest of us! I increased the amount of chicken and used Kraft Light Zesty Italina dressing. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
Delicious and easy to do! I used ready-cooked packaged chicken breasts (2 packages) and diced them instead of cooking fresh chicken breasts. I also added 2 small cans of sliced olives (drained) and 1 small can of sliced mushrooms (drained). I had available for use crushed red pepper but nobody used it. I found that this recipe rendered far more than 4 servings as stated in the recipe, but I think adding ingredients will also increase the amount of food. While the pasta was cooking, I also heated the chicken and dressing over low heat on the stove. Another reviewer suggested baking in the oven and I might try that next time as the temperature was more lukewarm. I served this along side a Mediterranean salad. Overall, this was a hit with my family and we have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow! This will probably taste just as delicious cold from the refrigerator!
I made this yesterday and my family and I loved it! I added scallions and grated parmesan cheese on top. YUM! thanks
This was pretty good for a quick, easy dinner. Next time I will marinate the chicken in some Italian dressing before I cook it.
Very good meal
I like it as a hot entree. Added Parmesan cheese as others suggested.
Very tasty and acceptable. Did we ever need another way to serve chicken with pasta.? How about reserving these offerihgs for something novel and exciting. No offense??
Very easy and tastey! Will make again.
Yummy!!! I marinated the chicken in Italian dressing before I cooked it and added sliced black olives. I served it hot with cheese the first night and then ate it cold as leftovers. I think I'll add scallions next time. The possibilities are endless. What a quick, versatile dish. I shared this with all my friends.
I made this for my family and in-laws for lunch. Everyone loved it! I did add fresh spinach and cucumber and mozzarella cheese. I also seasoned it with garlic salt and salt and pepper, because the dressing is not enough flavor for us. Very simple and tastes great! Thanks
This was absolutely delicious! The Italian dressing really gives it a wonderful taste!
A little bland, not much taste
I love this recipe. However, I use the Sundried tomatoes (in a jar). I also add mushrooms and broccoli. Whenever I make it all of the kids come home.
Very simple recipe. Great way to use leftover chicken. Added the Italian dressing to taste for fear of drowning the dish in dressing. Very good hot or cold.
Add sauteed garlic in olive oil and basil for color and its even better
This was very easy to make. I added some basil to the pasta, and it turned out to be yummy!
Loved it. Added red onion, grape tomatoes and red & green peppers. Very nice. My family really enjoyed it.
So simple and very good. I added some sauteed mushrooms, peas and put out some parmesan cheese for anyone who wanted to top it wiht that. For the chicken, I used cutlets and marinated them in the italian dressing for a couple of hours and baked them in the oven while I was cooking the pasta. Everyone liked it a lot and my daughter asked me to pack the leftovers for her lunch the next day just like another reviewer said.
Throw in some sliced black olives, feta cheese, green onions, and a tsp of italian seasoning. Can also add 1 cup mayo for a creamier version. Always a hit at parties!
This was good the first day but very dry the next day.
I was really looking forward to trying out this recipe - after all, it was so easy and had such great reviews. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and sauteed the chicken pieces in olive oil with garlic. Then I spiced it up a bit because it was so bland. I added fresh basil, more minced garlic, italian seasoning, salt and pepper. It's better with the additions - but still - it's just okay at best. Think I'll stick with the boxed pasta salad mixes from now on.
Excellent! Very versatile. I added olives, green onions, parmesan cheese, cucumbers, and tomato, salt & pepper. Very good. Will place in my favorites list.
I made this as a hot dish and it was okay. Maybe better cold? I would give it 3 stars for hot but to be fair I give 4 stars because I think it would be good cold.
This was okay.But even after adding some garlic to the chicken when cooking, adding red onion and Italian cheeses to the pasta, it was still lacking a little. Next time I might try marinating the chicken before I cook it and see if that helps.
This is a simple tasty recipe. The next time I will add parmesan cheese or feta, and white balsamic dressing. I would add more tomatoe - there wasnt enough for me the way the recipe is written.
Great recipe. I added feta cheese and broccoli.
Kids loved it...quick and easy!
Love this very much. Didn't quite have enough chicken breasts, but 3 worked fine. And I added a green bell pepper. Thank you for great recipe!
Made this for dinner tonight because I need to go grocery shopping, but I had all of the ingredients on hand for this. I didn’t expect it to be anything special, but we all loved it! I used Olive Garden Italian dressing, and topped it with shredded Parmesan. Delicious as a family meal, and would also make a great side dish to bring to gatherings! It was very easy to make.
Very quick and simple to make. Tasty.
this is great cold.my 11yr even likes the flavor and he helps me make it.i didnt have tomatoes one time so used roasted red pepper that was great too.thanks for a good cold summer salad.
Excellent! My grandparents live with us so our family totals to 8 people and I made way to much. It make an excellent leftover though. I had for 2 other lunches
Nice! Very light, easy to make. I used a roasted chicked from the market and added a little onion and fresh basil. I wll make this again for myself or as a side dish for a bbq or pot luck! Thanks for sharing...
This was good. I originally made it for my kids because they LOVE italian dressing and pasta and chicken, but they didn't love it as much as I had hoped. I tried to use it as a main dish, but I think it would be better as a side dish at a potluck or picnic. Easy and yummy!!
I also add feta cheese and black olives, but I also add diced cucumber and sunflower seeds for a little crunch! Serve it chilled!
Tried this at work (grocery store) and was pleasantly surprised!! :)
good basic recipe. I marinated the chicken in 1/4 c of italian dressing and then used (3!) of my parents' homegrown tomatoes, sauteed with onion, garlic, basil and olive oil. Tastes wonderfully fresh!
Nice family fave! I love it when everyone eats!
Didn't think it was all that great. Recommend adding parmesan cheese too. Might try again but will use different dressing and cut back on the amount of bow tie pasta.
