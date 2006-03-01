Italian Chicken Bow Tie Pasta

Delicious and easy to do! I used ready-cooked packaged chicken breasts (2 packages) and diced them instead of cooking fresh chicken breasts. I also added 2 small cans of sliced olives (drained) and 1 small can of sliced mushrooms (drained). I had available for use crushed red pepper but nobody used it. I found that this recipe rendered far more than 4 servings as stated in the recipe, but I think adding ingredients will also increase the amount of food. While the pasta was cooking, I also heated the chicken and dressing over low heat on the stove. Another reviewer suggested baking in the oven and I might try that next time as the temperature was more lukewarm. I served this along side a Mediterranean salad. Overall, this was a hit with my family and we have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow! This will probably taste just as delicious cold from the refrigerator!