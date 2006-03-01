Italian Chicken Bow Tie Pasta

88 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 31
  • 3 11
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

This is a great tasting recipe. Its good served warm or chilled.

By Gail

1 more images

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Add 2/3 cup salad dressing to the cubed chicken and stir together.

  • Cook pasta per package directions. Drain and rinse. Add the pasta to the chicken and dressing and toss. Pour enough dressing on to coat everything (or to your taste) and add the chopped tomato. Toss to coat. Ready to serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
712 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 88.7g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 982mg. Full Nutrition
