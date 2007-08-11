Honey Baked Chicken II

Baked chicken with a sweet and spicy glaze.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken pieces in a shallow baking pan, skin side up. Combine the melted butter or margarine, honey, mustard, salt and curry powder and pour the mixture over the chicken. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/4 hours (75 minutes), basting every 15 minutes with pan drippings, until the chicken is nicely browned and tender and the juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 137.7mg; sodium 709.3mg. Full Nutrition
