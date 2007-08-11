Honey Baked Chicken II
Baked chicken with a sweet and spicy glaze.
Baked chicken with a sweet and spicy glaze.
FABULICIOUS! Who knew you could mix honey, mustard, and curry to create such a marvelous flavor? Now I know! I used boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut the butter in half, used ½ teas. regular salt and ½ teas. garlic salt, doubled the curry powder, and added ¼ teas. cayenne pepper. I also poked holes in the chicken and let it marinate in the sauce in the fridge for at least an hour before baking it, then put in the oven - 30 minutes covered with aluminum foil, then 20 minutes uncovered. I paired it with brown rice and garlic roasted asparagus, for an amazing meal. Bless you Gretchen!Read More
I'm giving this 3 out of 5 stars as written, four stars with my changes. I used 6 good sized chicken thighs (with bone-in and skin on) which I parboiled for 15 minutes first. I only used 1/2 stick of melted butter since I was decreasing the amount of meat used, but stayed with the 1/2 honey. I did up the amount of curry powder, since a teaspoon is such a small amount for the mild curry I had on hand. I kept the salt in the recipe, but did sprinkle some black pepper on at serving time. I am a fan of curry - all types and flavors from Indian to Irish. Don't expect a high powered spicy sort of curry with this dish unless you use one of the spicier curry blends (like African or Malaysian) that has more hot pepper flavor. With a mild yellow curry blend, combined with the honey and mustard you will get a nice mellow curry dish. I sliced up some potatoes and carrots and baked them along with the thighs, basting them and the meat every 15 minutes for one hour at 350. I did cover the pan with foil for the first half and then uncovered it, which did the veggies a favor in their cooking, but left the skin on the thighs slightly less crispy than I would have liked. This is one of those recipes that you should try and get creative with as there are so many things that you can do with the basic guidelines here.Read More
Excellent flavor! My husband asked me to make it TWICE this week! I made the following modifications based on other reviews and personal preference: I cut the butter to 1/4 cup, used spicy brown mustard, and upped the curry powder to 1 1/2 teaspoons. I also added one large clove of garlic, minced, a scant 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper, and half and onion sliced very thin. I used chicken thighs, and there was enough sauce to do a dozen between two casserole dishes. I coated them well and baked them covered at 350 degrees for an hour, turning halfway through. I then removed the foil, basted them again, turned the oven up to 400, and baked them skin side up for an additional 20 minutes. The skin got nice and brown and crisp. After baking, there was a lot of fat from the chicken. I separated the fat and ended up with a nice sauce. I served the chicken on a bed of long grain/wild rice topped with the sauce - which was really excellent on the rice. The changes I made resulted in a mildly spicy background flavor that really complimented the sweetness of the honey mustard. I highly recommend this recipe!
Wow, this was surprisingly delicious. I used 4 skinless, boneless breasts and cut the butter to 2 tablespoons. I also eliminated the curry and marinated the chicken for about 4 hours in the sauce mixture. It was so tender and delicious, everyone was pouring the remaining sauce on their chicken. I didn't even baste it during cooking and it was great. Very easy meal- Thanks!
Scrumdiddlyumptious!!!! Increased the curry to 1.5 tsp, cut back the butter to 1/4 cup and added 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper. Picky husband loved it!!!! Thanks Gretchen for a GREAT recipe.
I have been using a modified version of this recipe for more than 20 years. It is best with chicken thighs. I have also used turkey breast tenderloins cut into serving pieces and had it turn out very well. My recipe calls for 1/2 c honey, 1/3 c mustard and 1/4 c butter, 2 t curry powder and no salt.
This recipe has been a family favourite for as long as I can remember. As much as I hate people who completely change a recipe and then rate it, I'm going to do just that. I make this with chicken breasts cut up into bite size pieces. Drop the amount of butter down to about a tablespoon and increase the curry powder to a tablespoon. Then I add dried fruit (apricots, raisins and craisins are my favorite). Throw it in oven and bake it until the chicken is cooked. The mustard/curry/honey sauce gets all gooey and thick and is delicious over rice.
Excellent chicken!! I did cut the butter in half as recommended, instead of regualr salt, I used Lawry's, and instead of regular mustard, used dijon. Used a pack of drumsticks instead of a fryer chicken, since that is what I had on-hand. I dipped each drumstick in the sauce, and placed on a foil lined pan - I like easy clean-up. Covered the pan with more foil and baked for 30 minutes. Then uncovered and poured the remaining sauce over the drumsticks and put back (uncovered) in the oven for 45 minutes, basting every 15 minutes. Served over white rice and poured the yummy cooked up sauce over the rice too. Both my husband and I loved it!! He's already planning on trying it out on the grill. If you like honey-mustard, this is a sure winner!!
I honestly was a little hesitant about using curry since I haven't cooked much with it before but we have found we like it very much in this recipe and it wouldn't be good without it. I mostly always cook with boneless/skinless breasts and it was great. I doubled the sauce recipe but left the butter at 1 stick still because I wouldn't have any natural grease from the skin. We also prefer to use a dijon mustard. Cooked about 9-10 breasts in 9x13 pyrex (kind of piled them in there)at 400 degrees for 1 hour. I turned them over in the sauce 2 or 3 times while cooking. I made myself a note that there wasn't much left the times I have cooked this so I might want to consider doubling again:)
Very easy and delicious chicken recipe. Not all my family liked it and it was a bit greasy. Wish I had read the other reviews, I would have decreased the butter as well. :-) Will definitely make it again though with a few tweaks.
I've wanted to try this recipe for a long time, but when I saw the calorie content for 1 serving (over 1000 calories- are you kidding me!?) I said forget it. Well, I never forgot about this recipe & I thought I'd try it anyway because of the great reviews. I cut the butter down to 1/4 cup & used skinless, bonless chicken breasts.... for all of you who claim your chicken breasts are dry and gross- try this recipe next time you cook the breast. I reduced the cooking time to 45 minutes to ensure that they wouldn't turn out dry. It was so tender & moist! I believe I used a little too much curry though b/c our kitchen smelled like curry for 2 days after I made this lol. This was delicious & a few healthier changes made this dish worth eating.
Thanks to other people's reviews, the version of this I made was truly terrific. The changes are: half the butter (1/4 c. butter instead of 1/2 c.), 1-1/2 tsp. curry powder instead of 1 tsp., and the addition of 1/2 tsp. cayenne and 4 minced garlic cloves. My husband said it was "super yummy," and the "zinginess was great." (The cayenne is important.) I wrote my strongest compliment on the printout: "Make again." I did, and it was just as terrific the second time. A keeper for me, and I don't have many of those!
My mom has made this ever since I can remember and now it's one of my favourite easy recipes. I use 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts-- it's delicious!
I thought this was an easy, delicious recipe. I did not use a whole chicken, though, as I found this recipe when I was looking for a way to cook up some chicken breasts I had. It was the perfect amount of sauce to cover the 5 large chicken breasts in a 9x13 pan. I covered it with aluminum foil and baked it on 375, pulling it out after 40 minutes and flipping the chicken over. I re-foiled it and baked for another 20 minutes. For personal preference, I removed the foil and broiled the breasts for 4 minutes, flipped them over and broiled the other side for 4 minutes. It was perfect. Delicious. Moist. Hmmmmm. My 16 year old son was home and I had him taste it. He loved it. I then had my husban stop working on the yard and taste it. He said it was delicious. My 15 year old (super picky) daughter took a bite, said she did not have enough to really taste it and asked for more... (twice), at which point I knew she liked it. Over all, I was extremely pleased with the chicken. WHEN I make this again, I will definitely omit the salt because I thought it was too salty. That was the only downfall. I will probably use another 1/2 tsp curry since I really like that flavor. I loved the underlying sweet flavor of the sauce and turned it into a gravy by adding some cornstarch and cooking it up in the microwave until it was bubbly (3-4 minutes..) The grease from the chicken rose to the surface and I just carefully tipped my glass measuring cup until it drizzled out into the sink and only
We liked this one a lot. I did reduce the butter as others suggested and I used boneless, skinless thighs. Because I used boneless chicken, the cooking time was only about 40 minutes. After 20 minutes, I turned them over. I'm thinking of using peanut oil rather than butter next time. Not sure yet. :)
WOW! Very easy to prepare, simple ingredients- my kind of recipe. My kids & hubby loved it. I did cut the salt & butter to 1/2 of what the recipe called for & doubled the curry powder (our family happens to like curry). I also took another reviewer's suggestion and lined the bottom of the pan with sliced onion (I highly recommend). I covered with foil for 1/2 of the cooking time and removed foil to brown chicken for the remainding time while basting every 15 min. It does make plenty of sauce which is terrific on just plain white basmati rice. This recipe definitely stays in my recipe box!!
Easy, and came out perfect. DH ate FOUR pieces!! Thanks for a great recipe!
This chicken came out very good! Even my two young girls loved it. My only change for next time will be to start the chicken off skin down for about 30 mins then flip it over and cook skin up for the remanding time. I really liked how it browned on top, however, the bottom of the chicken had all the flavor since it sat in the juices the whole time with only the top being basted. If it doesn't brown as well next time when I flip to cook with both sides in the juice, then I will turn the broiler on for a few to get the caramelized look.
wow! was this an amazing dish or what! Love the flavor and the simplicity of the recipe. followed other reviewers suggestion and reduced the butter by half, cooked with foil on top for 40 mins, later up the oven temp to 250deg C and baked for another 20-30 minutes. I used boneless chicken thighs and they were soooo soft and tender. What I did with the remaining juice was that I added some heavy cream and thicken it with a bit of flour. Dip the chicken in it and absolutely YUM! Oh, and I used Dijon Mustard here. Will make this again! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Turned out pretty good, my husband and I both enjoyed it. Changed a few things based on other reviews...added 1 1/2 tsp curry powder, 1 clove minced garlic, 1/8 tsp chili powder, and I topped the chicken with sliced onions. I used chili powder instead of cayenne because that's what I had! I also used chicken breasts instead and covered with foil for 30 min, then uncovered for 20. If you feel ambitious like I did, spoon sauce over chicken a few times in the last 20 minutes. I served this with rice and green beans on the side. Will make again! TIP: Do not taste the unlabelled chili powder to check...my tongue almost fell off!!
I must admit that I giggled when I saw this recipe. My family has been using this exact recipe for twenty some years! I also cut the butter, use spicy dijon mustard, and use extra curry. Everyone I serve it to loves it. I always make extra and then cut up the leftovers into a wok with any kind of rice pilaf recipe! The spices and honey make the second dish great as well!
I used 8 chicken thigh bone-in and used about half the butter and added no salt. I did double the curry powder and cranked my oven to 375 degree F for 65 minutes. I basted every 15 minutes and did not have to cover it at all. It came out perfect and delicious! This one's a keeper. Thanks for posting!
The chicken was delicious! I'm making it again tonight! This time though I added a dash of lemon juice, 1/4 tsp ground ginger and I sprinkled the chicken with onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. The sauce goes great on rice or vegetables on the side!
I have been making a this recipe for years! It is one of my go to, tried and true. I use 1/3 cup melted butter, 1/3 cup honey, 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, and 4 tsp. curry powder. Served over rice, it is super easy and always a hit with my family.
Love it! Followed recipe exactly. No need to cover the chicken as long as you baste every 15 minutes, as the recipe directs. I do suggest that you check the internal temperature of the chicken after about 45 minutes. I baked mine one hour, and it was slightly overdone.
This one goes into our weekly menu plan. So easy, I love to burn the edges of the chicken. Also slice a whole onion and add to the bubbling sauce. The onions candy nicely and it's war with my hubby to see who gets the most.
I follow the recipe as written. This is a staple in our house, I have to make it every other week or so. I do not recomend covering the dish while baking as per other reviews. The sauce needs to caramalize and thicken, it will turn a beautiful golden color and coat the chicken!
YUM YUM YUM.... FOR LOW CARB DIETS! I just substituted 1/2 cup sugar twin brown sugar for the honey and it has just the sweetness my hubby desires on his low carb diet (he's lost 45 pounds since January)! Quick and easy and very tasty! Thanx!
I followed other reviewer suggestions and only used 1/4 cup melted butter and then used 1 1/2 tsps curry powder. (We had all chicken thighs) What a great dish!! DH ate 3 pieces and then finished off the chicken for lunch the next day- he doesn't do that! I will definitely be making this in our normal rotation and will send the recipe to my daughter!
This recipe is absolutely amazing! I wanted to make a nice dinner for my parents on Mother's Day, and I had baked chicken on the mind (My parents' favorite). I decided to try this recipe, and I felt bad that I hadn't made more! It is one of the best things I have ever made and eaten! I'm normally very modest about my baking and cooking, but this is one of very few dishes that made me go, "Holy cow, that tastes amazing!" My parents loved it, and my friends tried the leftovers I took in my lunch and exclaimed it was really great. I used pre-cut pieces of chicken (Legs and thighs), but followed the rest of the directions precisely and it turned out perfectly. A must-try for all chicken-lovers!
YUUUUMMMMYYY! My entire family LOVED this recipe (including my 4 yr old who doesn't like anything new). I used Dijon mustard and left out the curry. I also used skinless drumsticks and thighs.
I was really surprised with this recipe. Needed something to do with leg quarters and came across this recipe. Had everything on hand and I have to admit, this was absolutely delicious. Added a special black and red pepper combination and cayenne just to give it an extra kick. Removed from pan as soon as it was done and it was tender, moist with a very crisp skin..Excellent and easy dish.
My husband is not a curry lover & I am so I have been trying to find one that he'd like....THIS IS IT ! In fact the whole family & ANYONE else I've served it to LOVES it....simple & delicious. I use the melted butter when I use breasts but I most often use thighs which are much tastier & don't need it. Made it again last Sat night for friends & served with a vegetable fried rice. Thanks for the recipe:)
This was absolutly fantastic. I only needed to cook 4 chicken breasts so I had a lot of sauce left over. We served it over the chicken and poured it over the rice too. We served it with sauteed asparagus. My husband actually said "I can't get enough of the sauce." And with 4 chicken breasts it only took 20 minutes to cook!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I did follow the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sauce but decreased the butter. I should have just left the butter out though. I also added paprika, thyme, basil, garlic and onion powder and pepper for some more flavor. My 8 yr old son even dipped his cauliflower in the sauce and said it was great.
This is so yummy! Next time I might add a little extra curry. Very tender and delicious, I used all thighs and it was perfect. Thanks!
I love recipes that have minimal ingredients, one's you usually have and it tastes this good. All the while i was enjoying it I was thinking what a great sauce this would be for buffalo wings. Right off the grill, tossed into a bowl with this sauce and a little ceyenne pepper or Franks red sauce with some ranch dressing for dipping and it would be amazing.
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead. The sauce is delicious! Definitely a keeper.
Wow, Try this recipe!!!! I've made this several times. Very little effort. Used thighs. And flipped half way through. Thanks, Gretchen just YUMMY!!!!!
Following Colleen's suggestions, I cut down the butter to 1/4 cup, used Dijon mustard, upped the curry powder just a bit, added a few drips of tabasco sauce and added some minced garlic. I put my chicken pieces in a zip-lock bag and allowed it to marinate for several hours. Then I poured the whole thing in a flat casserole dish, covered it and baked it at 350 for over an hour. Then I took off the lid, increased the oven temp to 400 for another 30 minutes, the chicken pieces turned out very tender, nicely crisped and tasted wonderful. My teenage son is a very picky eater and he loved it!
Loved it! I did make some make some changes though. Like everyone else i cut the amount of butter to two tablespoons. Minced 3 garlic cloves and added them on top of the chicken (2 chicken breasts) along with 1/2 onion, sliced. To the mixture of butter, mustard, etc., i added a teaspoon of chipotle adobo sauce and 1 chiplotle chile- because my bf and i love spicy food and i thought the mixture would be too sweet.The chipotle does not take away from everything else and it actually didnt make it spicy at all but it does give it a yummy kick. I covered the chicken with aluminium foil for the first 30 minutes, uncovered after and started pouring the mixture every 5-10 mins after for ~35 minutes. When served the chicken was very juicy and by far the best ive had!!! I served the chicken with red potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower which i also had put in the oven (on a separate pan) and added parsley and 2 teaspoons of the mixture. Also made rice. Ill be making this recipe again, loved, loved, loved it! =)
Maybe it's a matter of taste, but I absolutely loved this recipe and the curry in it. I added onions and some garlic and halved the butter and it's already a favorite. I've made it three times - each time perfect. I also used the glaze on a whole chicken with the same success.
Enjoyed this recipe, but must agree with other reviwers about the butter. Next time I will cut it down to 1/4 c. Also will cover the chicken for a while so it doesn't burn the tops. For some reason, I didn't read reviews on this before making and for that I am at fault for the chicken swimming in butter.
I've been making this for years! I use margarine and only 1/4 cup and add 2 T. lemon juice. I also use garlic powder rather than salt. Served it over white rice to soak up all the yummy juices!
I added NO butter at all, and used thighs with the skin still on; I just made sure to spoon some of the sauce underneath the skin before cooking. I baked for 65 minutes at 350 with the chicken covered with aluminum foil to retain tenderness, and then another 15 minutes with the foil off. The flavor was wonderful, and the sauce turned to a nice glaze. Next time I will marinade before baking.
The only thing I did differently was to use boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken, cooked at 375 for 35 minutes. The rest of the recipe I followed to the letter and it was fantastic! THe whole house smelled so good while it was cooking. The curry was definitely not overpowering as some have suggested- I put the chicken on top of rice and poured the sauce all over it- I will most certainly make this dish again. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was fabulous, my husband stated the best chicken he's ever had anywhere. Easy to make.
This is an excellent recipe that anyone can do! I agree with the previous suggestions to cut the amount of butter in half and add some more curry power if you like food a little more spicy. Instead of basting, I just flip the chicken every 15 to 20 minutes and cook it about an hour.
Holy Cow this was EXCEPTIONAL!!!! I did make a few changes...added 3 cloves fresh minced garlic and doubled the curry and decreased the butter to 1/4 cup. I covered this for the first 30 minutes and then baked uncovered for 20 minutes. The taste and flavor mingling was un-freaking-believable! I served the remaining sauce over white rice and it was absolutely incredible. This deserves 10 stars in my book! Thanks for sharing! I served this with a side of cauliflorwer, garlic and rosemary. Exceptional dinner!
Excellent with a little less fat! Excellent with boneless skinless breasts, with these changes: used 4 breast halves, 1/4 cup butter, half dijon and half plain yellow mustard, 2 tsp curry powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, two inch deep square glass pan (the chicken pieces were almost touching). Cooked at 400 for about 40 min. basting now and then. Sauce never carmelized but the color was good, lots of sauce, chicken was moist, and hubby (who thinks the hates curry) loved it... did not know there was curry in it. Will do again.
Yum! Used 2 tablespoons of butter and added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper. Turned out fantastic. Family loved it - will be using this again! Make sure you let the chicken get all crispy and sticky...
I followed suggestions and used much less butter and did not use the curry powder. Instead of basting, I followed the suggestion to just turn the chicken every 20 minutes. My husband loved it, and when my kids came over the next day they were sorry that there was only enough for one piece each for them!!! Definitely a keeper. Thanks!!
Wow! Fantastic! I tried this for a "company" dinner in which I was using two chickens. I doubled the ingredients, but cut the total butter in half at the suggestion of others. Cooked it for the full 75 minutes. There was a lot of sauce while cooking, so I think next time I would perhaps multiply the sauce mix by just 1.5 for two chickens and see how that works. Even though it was very saucy and didn't carmelize to a great extent (although it did brown a little), it was absolutely delicious! My guests raved and my younger son, who hates everything, said I should make it again. This was so easy to make, I'm still amazed how good it was. A total winner!
I scaled this recipe down and used thin chicken breasts so I didn't have to cook it for near as long, but it was still really good.
This is a really easy and really delicious chicken recipe that I will make again. I used dijon mustard and I also added 1 teaspoon of rooster sauce (sriracha) and when my husband asks if I'll make this again, rest assured, it is a superb recipe!
This was excellent! I added closer to two tsps. curry and sprinkled some thyme over the chicken before baking. I also marinated it overnight and it was superb; moist and delicious and smelled great while it cooked!
My mother wants to introduce curry into her diet because she learned that doctors believe curry and cumin may fend off Alzheimer's (Indian people almost never get Alzheimer's). This is a nice recipe to introduce the flavor of curry to those who may never have tried it before. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts but didn't marinate mine as suggested by some reviewers. I don't think you need to marinate when baking. I increased curry to one tablespoon and added garlic powder. Left out the onion because I was short on time and cut the butter in half. I bet this sauce would work great for grilling, but I would recommend marinating in that case. Would probably work well with chicken or even fish on the grill. I forgot to put the mustard in the sauce until the last 15 minutes of cooking when I added honey mustard to the pan juices; turned out great. I don't think you can goof this up if you try! My husband really liked the dish. Served it with pine nut couscous but will use rice next time. Nice recipe; thanks.
Doesn't look like much but this chicken was awesome. I made slight modifications by reducing butter, salt and curry (1/3 cup butter, scant on the salt and curry). Wife said it was the best baked chicken she has had! Winner for sure!
Need to add some oomph - extra curry? cayenne? garlic? Made almost double sauce, using about this amount of butter, and served w/ rice pilaf made with orzo (Sarah's Rice Pilaf from this site). Made the Curried Cashew, Pear and Grape Salad - also from this site and absolutely fantastic. Terrific meal!
I thought this recipe was excellant. I used it with chicken thighs and followed the recipe exactly. The chicken came out nicely browned, sweet and flavorful. I will definiately be making this again. Whenever I make it, people lick their plates and the pan. I sometimes use a little garam masala as well and I cut down the salt. This recipe was also very easy to follow. I took the skin off of the chicken and I reduced the butter by half. You can really get by with less butter, especially if you use chicken thighs which are already moist since they ar dark meat.
WOW! This is absolutely delicious!!! It is probably one, if not THE best chicken recipe I've ever tasted. My husband and I loved it and I will definitely add this to our recipe box. I want to make it again this week. My husband and I were fighting (nicely) over the leftovers the next day! :-) I used bone-in chicken legs and thighs. Basting it every 15 minutes is important and I covered the bottom of the metal pan with foil for easy cleanup. Thanks for an awesome recipe.
with a few changes this is a 5 star-the main thing is cut the butter in HALF! I halfed the curry and added a few shakes of hot pepper sauce. I also did as others have stated and just turned the chicken every 15 minutes. My husband had 4 pieces!!! (I had three-but we will keep that between us SHHH!!!) LOL! Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
My kids love this dish!!! I always double(+) the curry and add a dash of cayenne. The sauce is so yummy that I make extra to enjoy over rice with the chicken...it's baking again right now! THANK YOU for this family fav.
It was a hit!!! My boy and wife are picky eaters and they loved it! I followed the directions like everyone said I used less butter. All an all I will be making this again.
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I made it for my boyfriend one night and he loved it so much. I had a dinner party and made it again and it was a hit! It is so easy to make. I have to say i am kinda new at this hardcore cooking thing and I can whip this baby up like a champ. I highly reccomend it.
This is very good!! thank you
Excellent meal for surprise guests and also great served cold on a picnic.
A very nice/SUCCESSFUL recipe. I made it with Chicken Thighs ($0.79/lb.). My husband and my sons gobbled up 3 thighs each. My daughter (who really does not like chicken all that much) ate her share, too. I served it with heapings of Instant Mashed Potatoes (next time I'll be better, I promise), fresh carrots (cooked) and canned peas (heated). I will DEFINITELY cook my chicken pieces this way many times again.
I used this as a glaze on chicken drumsticks and it worked really well - the whole family enjoyed it. When I went to make it I couldn't find the curry powder (whoops) so I added paprika and cumin instead.
I made this with my sister last night and was so pleased with the outcome! I listened to the reviews and only used half the amount of butter, and double the curry powder called for. I covered the dish with foil for the first 30 minutes baking, then removed the foil for the remaining bake time. I also just used boneless skinless breasts cut up. Served with white rice and roasted vegetables :) I'm giving this five stars because it was so easy to make and was absolutely delicious! This will definitely be something I make time and time again!
Loved this! So simple, yet so tasty. We want to eat this again for sure. We agree with the others who rated this for using 1/2 the butter in the recipe and cooking some time covered and some open for browning. We thank the cook who shared this.
Grill it and BABY!!!! It was soooo scrumdelyish! I decided to go down another path as far as the actual cooking procedure and I don,t mind tellin ya... I am glad I did. Wowswers! Moist & flavorFUL! Can,t wait to make this one for cook-out company!
Without even telling my husband about the rave reviews, he said this one is the best ever. Served skinless cut up chicken with green beans over jasmine rice. As directed, and added a bit of cayenne pepper for zip. Mmmm!
I'm giving this 5 stars even though it was too sweet for my son. I thought it was fabulous. I used skinless chicken breasts and it turned out moist and tasty. Served it with Harvest Rice and french green beans.
Very good. Tasted alot like the Honey-Mustard Baked Chicken I made last week. I used frozen, skinless, boneless chicken tenderloins. Put them in the pan with the sauce and covered it with foil, baked for 35 minutes at 375. Then took the foil off and baked for another 10 minutes until chicken was thoroughly cooked. The sauce was great over the whole wheat rice and green beans.
We found this recipe in a cookbook called Cooking Plain and Fancy put together by the Women’s Fellowship of the Upland Brethren in Christ Church 1976 submitted by Jan Harmon and have loved it sense that time. The recipe in this cookbook is identical to this rendition with the exception that it calls for two fryers. I hope you enjoyed knowing the lineage of this wonderful dish. A lot of the recipes submitted to this book are Pennsylvanian Dutch. It would not surprise me that this dish originated in that area of the country. Thank you for putting it up on-line so that many more people could enjoy it. Thank You.
Loved this! I used chicken breasts. Also followed the others and used less butter, dijion mustard, more curry and minced garlic. Cooked for 20 min. covered with foil and 20 min more uncovered. Had all most 2 cups of sauce so I took out the breasts, kept them warm, added the same amount of instant brown rice as sauce and baked it for about 20 min or till done. Went great with the chicken breasts. I'm putting this one in our family cook book.
This was really good, I will make it again
Wonderful!!!!! It's possible to make this without so much butter if you want to cutdown on extra calories.
Wow, this was great! I used half the butter and left all other sauce ingredients the same and it was perfect. I used 6 large chicken breast and put them in a foiled lined roasting pan and poured the sauce over them an hour before baking. I baked them an hour with the foil closed and then opened it for another 1/2 hour. Done to perfection. My guests were so impressed and I can't wait to make this again. I served this with baked squash and popovers and whipped cinnamon butter. Yum!
AWESOME and FAST!! Here are the things I did differently: 1. Used 1/4 cup melted, unsalted butter- so basically half the butter. 2. Increased the curry to 1 1/2 teaspoonfuls because we like the flavor. 3. Sprinkled my chicken pieces (breasts without skin and legs with skin) with kosher salt and coarse pepper and then let rest until room temp. 4. Put them in a 9X9 dish, covered with sauce, pierced chicken with a knife to increase flavor, sprinkled with cayenne pepper, and covered with foil. Baked for 30 min then uncovered and cooked until done. 5. Served with rice the first night. ROUND TWO: Make sure to save any extra sauce or consider making extra! Reheated chicken and sauce the next day and used the sauce as a salad dressing. MMM warm chicken and dressing over fresh salad greens!!
One of the best chicken recipes I've ever had! It was incredibly flavourful and the leftover sauce was perfect for serving with rice. I also halved the butter and I added garlic, cayenne pepper, some dried pepper flakes, and a splash of soy sauce. Thanks for a great dish!
I was skeptical about this recipe because I do not like curry. My husband does however, so I decided to give it a try. I'm so glad I did, because it was really good! I would not add more curry like some people suggest, for me it was strong enough. Good recipe for those like me who aren't big fans of curry.
This was pretty good. It's great for a barbeque chicken substitute because it's sweet but the seasoning gives it a nice twist.
Great flavor, easy to cook. I cut down the cooking time & the fat. I preheated my oven to 425 degrees. I used 8 bone in, skin on chicken thighs, 3 tbs. of butter & the other ingredients. I removed the skin on 4 thighs, salted/peppered the chicken on both sides. I melted the butter w/the honey & added the mustard & curry powder & poured over chicken. I turned over to coat & baked skin side down covering my dish w/foil. Set timer for 25 minutes. Take out of the oven, turn chicken over while basting & bake for another 20 minutes uncovered. Can broil for 3 minutes if not brown enough. The sauce is great on rice & next time, I might add another tsp. of curry powder to bump up the flavor. Yum!
I liked it but my kids did not. I think they were put off by the curry flavor. My teenager only ate half and he is usually the disposal for the rest of the family.
Easy...unbelievably delicious... What more could I ask for?! My husband, a man of few words, said, "This is really good...really, really, really good." That's saying a lot!
The only thing I did not have on hand was curry otherwise I followed the recipe and the family loved it. I did not cover it and just baked it for the recommended time.
This was a great recipe! My family loved it and it was so easy. I used chicken thighs and removed the skin (just my preference). I used a little less butter, but otherwise followed the ingredients as listed. I covered the pan for about half the chicken from drying out, and then basted just once. Turned out perfectly and was a huge hit with my family!
My husband did not like to smell of this when it was baking but loved it when he ate it! It was very good! Chicken came out very moist. Used half the butter it called for...could use even less. Did not cover while baking either. Will make this again.
Nice flavor, especially good over couscous, but way too much butter! I'm not normally a low-fat fanatic, so I'm a bit surprised to say I don't think this recipe needs butter at all. If you're using skin-on chicken pieces you'll probably have enough fat rendered from the chicken to enrich the sauce, I don't see the point of adding butter. If you're not using skin-on chicken pieces, you still don't need as much butter as this recipe calls for. Use a couple Tablespoons, at most.
Delish!! Really easy and so good! I can't eat dairy right now so skipped the butter and used olive oil instead. Served over brown rice with steamed carrots and sautéed zucchini.
was really good.!!
My boy friend and I just devoured the 2 thighs and 2 legs that I made. It was delicious. A great change to our usual recipe, is my boy friend's happy comment and I couldn't agree more. I also took the other reviewer's advice and reduced the butter and covered the first 30 minutes and opened the last 20 minutes. The chicken was perfectly moist and cooked through. Wonderful recipe that I will definitely make again!
Used chicken thighs ., Put everything together in a pot, cover and bake 350 x 1hr, then increased to 400 F.x 15 mins.
I have been making a version of this recipe for years and my family loves it. I however, use course grain dijon mustard giving it texture and making it even more delicious.
This is simple and yummy. Made it as is and whole family liked it. I've made this a few times now and cut down on the butter a bit last time and it was just as good.
Holy cow this is good. I didn't change a thing and it turned out perfect! Great recipe!
