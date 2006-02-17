Italian Chicken with Garlic and Lemon

I cooked this dish for my family and my boyfriend. Everyone thought it was delicious! I followed a few of the suggestions given by other reviewers (substituted some of the parsley and oregano for Italian seasonings, put the potatoes on top of the chicken so they wouldn't get soggy, etc.). I also marinated the chicken in Italian salad dressing for a couple of hours (all day probably would have been better) and then left some of it on the chicken when I transferred it to the baking pan. My mom thought less lemon juice should have been used and my dad suggested filleting (sp?) the chicken breasts next time so that more of the flavor could be soaked up. Since I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, I cooked it for 45 minutes (it was perfect). I served it alongside sauteed green beans and it made for a beautiful dish. (I wish I had taken a picture, it looked so much better than the other two pictures with this recipe!) Overall, it was easy to prepare...the only time-consuming parts were the potato prep and dicing the garlic and onions...and it was delicious! I will use it again!