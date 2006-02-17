Italian Chicken with Garlic and Lemon

Baked Italian chicken with lemon and garlic. You can make this dish with any of your favorite chicken parts - breasts, drumsticks, et cetera. Note: the garlic and onion can be put through a food processor.

By PETEIYC

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange the chicken pieces in a 10x15-inch enameled roasting pan. In a large skillet over medium high heat, fry the potatoes in 1/2-inch-deep oil until golden brown, then put them in the pan with the chicken.

  • Combine the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, parsley, onion, salt and pepper with the 1/2 cup reserved frying oil and pour this mixture over the chicken and potatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/4 hours, basting the chicken and potatoes with the sauce mixture. Let rest for 5 minutes and serve hot.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 63.6mg. Full Nutrition
