Italian Chicken with Garlic and Lemon

Baked Italian chicken with lemon and garlic. You can make this dish with any of your favorite chicken parts - breasts, drumsticks, et cetera. Note: the garlic and onion can be put through a food processor.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 63.6mg. Full Nutrition
This might be my new favorite of all time!!! What a delicious meal! I used skinless, boneless breast and baked at 375 for 30 mins. and we had INCREDIBLE results!!!!!!! I want to make it again tomorrow!! I used plain old Italian seasoning and I used less than the recipe called for (based on another reviewer's suggestion), but next time I'm going to use the full amount, it was a tantalizing tease not to use the full amount!!!! (I'm a Jersey girl who knows real and GOOD Italian) YUM!!!!!!!!!!!! I only used as much oil as the potatoes needed to fry to a nice crispy outside. Plus, I made sure to get the potatoes on top of the chicken so that they would stay crispy as it all cooked. This is a delicious dinner! Thanks so much!!
03/12/2004
This is fabulous - I make it quite often. The chicken comes out soooo tender... it's a great comfort food dish. Make sure to get the potatoes real crispy when you're frying them. I use approx. 1/4 cup olive oil in the vinegar mixture (step 3) rather than use 1/2 c. frying oil - seemed to make the dish a tad too greasy. Other than that, I make the recipe as written. Thanks for sharing, Peter!
I cooked this dish for my family and my boyfriend. Everyone thought it was delicious! I followed a few of the suggestions given by other reviewers (substituted some of the parsley and oregano for Italian seasonings, put the potatoes on top of the chicken so they wouldn't get soggy, etc.). I also marinated the chicken in Italian salad dressing for a couple of hours (all day probably would have been better) and then left some of it on the chicken when I transferred it to the baking pan. My mom thought less lemon juice should have been used and my dad suggested filleting (sp?) the chicken breasts next time so that more of the flavor could be soaked up. Since I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, I cooked it for 45 minutes (it was perfect). I served it alongside sauteed green beans and it made for a beautiful dish. (I wish I had taken a picture, it looked so much better than the other two pictures with this recipe!) Overall, it was easy to prepare...the only time-consuming parts were the potato prep and dicing the garlic and onions...and it was delicious! I will use it again!
This was wonderful! Quick and easy, tasty, and a hit with the whole family. I did follow the advice to season my potatoes while frying them. For appearance sake, I will also brown my chicken a little first too, so it doesn't have that white color. The coloring has no effect on the flavor though! My husband couldn't wait to take these for leftovers the next day.
OMG!! This is AWESOME! AWESOME! AWESOME!!! I've been looking for this recipe for soooo long!! My grandmother used to make this all the time when I was a child. I loved it then and I love it even more now!! I had no idea how incredibly quick and easy this is!! Chicken comes out moist and juicy and potatoes are crispy and melt in your mouth all at the same time with incredible flavor bursting from everywhere! And it gets even better...The whole family couldn't stop eating this!! This is a MUST TRY RECIPE!! Thank you Peter for the wonderful recipe and for bringing back wonderful memories!! :)
Looking for a good recipe that my PICKEY family would eat using thighs. They all ate and asked for more---and not just for the potatoes. I followed the recipe except I decresed the lemon by half, added italian seasoning to the sauce instead of the parsley and fried the potatoes for the first 30 min while the chicken baked. I then added them on top and continued to baste. I did salt them before I added them. Thanks for all of the comments before. They really helped to make this dish my families new favorite.
04/06/2003
Thank you for a great and very interesting recipe! I tried this for sinner today and it was a complete success! The potatoes were so yummy, with such a wonderful lemony flavour! I did a few changes though, I was out of thighs so I used breast, but I will definitely tried with thighs next time. I find breast a little too dry! I pre-fried the chicken in olive oil first so it was nice and brown and then deglazed the pan with white wine which I used instead of the vinegar call in the recipe since my husband doesn't care for vinegar at all. I also used fresh oregano, thyme and parsley instead of the dry staff since I had it at hand. It took time to get everything ready, but it was well worth it! This will be one of our favourite Sunday meals for now on! Once again, THANK YOU KINDLY!!
03/29/2001
pan fried the potatoes with less oil .excellent flavors.will make again
This may deserve a five star and will try it again with some changes. Used balsamic vinegar instead of wine vinegar. This made the sauce sweet and did not really offset the lemon taste as much I expected. Had a light lemonade taste. Need to work on this or simply try the wine vinegar. Also put in about one tablespoon of Italian dressing powder from a packet (the Good Seasons kind) -- that was delicious. Put skinless/boneless chicken breasts and sauce into oven, then fried the potatoes separately. Added potatoes to the last half hour. That worked splendidly. Potatoes were not soggy and picked up a bit of flavoring from the sauce. All in all, a very good recipe worth trying again to adapt to taste.
I didn't care for this. I think many of the measurements are off. I took the advice of many other reviewers and substituted wine for the vinegar. I imagine it would be much worse with a 1/2 cup of vinegar. I think it would be the dominating flavor of the dish and that would just be odd. Also 5 lemons is ALOT. I used 2. If you added back 1/2 cup of oil to the dish it would be so oily. Yuck. But even with the wine, less lemons and less oil the flavor just wasn't very good. I was hoping to find a good recipe for thighs but this isn't it for me.
04/16/2000
Great recipe - simple to put together, and the potatoes can be made in advance. The kids loved it! The adults thought it was great - especially the potatoes on top. The only thing I would change is to sprinkle the onion and garlic on top of the chicken, top with the potatoes, then pour the liquid over.
I love love love this recipe and make it often. I live alone, so I reduced the recipe to 4 servings and freeze it for lunches. I made it for my coworkers at Christmas and they all really liked it too. In fact, my one coworker said if she had to rate it from 1 -10 on just smelling it, she'd give it a 15, lol! I use boneless, skinless chicken breast and cook it for about 30 minutes. An hour makes the chicken way too dry. My only complaint about this recipe is that the instructions aren't very complete or very clear. The poster may know in their head how much oil to use where, but it wasn't conveyed very clearly in the directions. It seems like there are a few steps missing and the recipe would be much easier to follow if the directions were revised and expanded.
OK dish. The potatos ended up being saturated with oil and the vinger taste was a little much mixed with all of that garlic (and I love garlic). The chicken also was a little too mushy, perhaps uncovering it for a bit would be the ticket to fix that. All and all, it was edible and tasted ok but I would not make it again.
This has serious potential but first, a warning; you must LOVE lemons for this. 5 lemons is a lot! Also, I took the advice from others and fried my chicken up a bit to give it color. I sprinkled some italian seasoning on them first. Also finished them off with a touch of paprika for a little smoky finish, After frying everything, I DRAINED all the oil but saved 2 tbsp, left that in the pan with the bits, deglazed with sweet vermouth and then added the seasonings, garlic and lemon juice. Instead of 5, I will do 3 (maybe 2 if large) lemons. Baked at 350 for about 45 minutes and it was fine. My toddler did like it with five lemons but my nephew and brother and husband found it incredibly tart. All in all, decent but needs a little love.
03/13/2004
Very tasty! I love chicken and potatoe dishes and this one is a real winner - the aroma while it is baking is MOUTHWATERING!! Very tender, juicy, and delicious! I highly recommend this recipe to anyone who wants a simple and delicious supper for their hubby!! :-D
This recipe is ok. The lemon and the various engredients just didn't mix well with me so was not too crazy about the over all flavor/taste. My husband thought it was ok. I tried to follow directions exactly but maybe I went wrong somewhere but I think more so this recipe is just not for our taste buds. It was edible enough to finish the meal but defintely would not make again. Thanks
Very good. This is what I did after reading the reviews and considering my families preferences. I marinated the chicken overnight in Italian dressing and fried in 1/2 inch of garlic oil until nicely browned, removed chicken to a baking pan. Fried the potato's until they were crisp in same pan as I used for chicken and added them to the chicken. Also fried some fresh mushrooms and parboiled some carrots. Topped the chicken & potato with the carrots and mushrooms. Mixed the sauce using Italian seasoning in place of the parsley and basil and used the oil from the frying pan for the sauce. Put it in the oven and basted it with the sauce in the baking pan. It turned out wonderful and this cut way down on the amount of oil in the recipe. Thanks for another keeper.
I made this tonight for my family and it was a hit! I did change a couple of things though (just to suit my families taste better)I omitted the wine vinegar and just used white wine. Also, I added a pinch of chili powder and paprika to my sauce mixture that really woke up the flavor without making it hot. I then took someone else's advise from another review and took a dry package of the italian salad dressing mix (sorry forgot brand)and sprinkled it over the top of the potatoes and chicken thighs. My family thought it was great! Thanks again for the great recipe Peter.
I threw this together and left it to cook in a timed oven while gone to church- it turned out perfect! I know a recipe is worth it when hubby takes the left overs for lunch the next day. My son didnt care for the onions- but if that is the only complaint? My 2 year old pigged out on the potatoes and she normally won't eat them unless they are fries! Thanks for a light tasting, flavorful recipe!
This is very, very good and so easy to make. I use skinless, boneless chicken breasts and do not fry the potatoes. I simply cook them down in with the chicken and these two changes cut WAY down on the fat content.
This was so good! We had chicken and potatoes and I wasn't sure what to cook and this was perfect. The potatoes, in particular, were great, cooked well and full of flavor. I have made this twice now; the second time I added italian dressing to the liquid mix instead of red wine vinegar. Definitely one of our new favorite dinners!
I reduced this recipe to serve 6, using boneless chicken thighs.I had to use balsamic vinegar, and added a couple Tbsp. white wine. It's a good thing I used the boneless chicken... at 1-1/4 hours those potatoes would have been totally burnt and inedible. I baked my dish for only 20 minutes, and I have to say, it was a pretty good meal, but the potatoes really made it... flavor was outstanding. Thanks, Peter.
Yummy Yummy! Everyone you have to try this! This recipe was outstanding and so easy. I have been trying to find a recipe like this to duplicate my grandfathers, and this turned out to be a pleasant surprise. It was so easy to make especially for a new bride! Haha The aroma that filled the air made your mouth begin to water. The potatoes were a bit of a pain to fry. They did become a bit mushy. I would probably fry lightly and then put in the oven to bake till golden. Great Job Peter! Thanks for bringing back my grandfather in a sense! Jamee
I was determined to make this recipe as written because I didn't have the time for the researching of all the changes all the cooks did. The vinegar and lemon together made the dish sour and the extra cooking oil that is poured over the top of the chicken and potatoes before cooking made the dish unbearably greasy.
12/15/2012
this comes out sooooooo good :) i only use 2 small lemons though and sometimes add cherry peppers bc i love heat. enjoy!
WOW!! Open your windows and the aroma will bring everyone for dinner; they won't be disappointed.
01/27/2004
I made the Italian chicken with garlic and lemon and i give it 5 stars. It was a big hit with my family. Even one of my kids that is a very picky eater liked the chicken so much she asked for seconds. Delicious recipe.
My boyfriend loves lemon chicken but I am not a huge fan...however, I am a die-hard lover of garlic so I thought that this would be a good compromise for the two of us. This chicken tastes incredible! I finally found a lemon chicken that I love! The only downside is that the potatoes take quite a bit of time. My suggestion to other people who are wanting to try this recipe would be to make sure that the potatoes are on top of the chicken when you bake it - otherwise, they can get pretty soggy! I made this for a family dinner and my father, who usually refuses to even try new things, tasted this and loved it. Thanks so much for this fantastic recipe!
Loved the potatoes baked this way...they turned out flavorful and crispy-baked. But -- chicken turned out dry & too bland for our taste. Soooooo, if I were to make this again, I would still use the garlic-lemon mixture over the top, but in addition, I would add seasonings to the chicken directly.
I made this recipe using boneless chicken breasts and left over baked potatoes. I quartered and fried the potatoes to make them a little crispy using less oil than stated. I followed the recipe but cooked it for about 35 minutes only since I was using boneless chicken and pre-baked potatoes. Next time I would ensure that the potatoes are placed on top as some of them got a little mushy from sitting in the sauce too long. It was a very flavorful recipe with great aroma.
ADDENDUM Feb 27/08: Based on the prep instructions suggested by chef Anel on May 11, 2006, I have changed the rating of this recipe to 5 stars. Following those instructions, this recipe turns out perfect every time now. I keep coming back to this recipe - it is now a family favorite! Original review: For aroma this dish gets a 4 - it smelled fantastic while cooking. For texture, flavor and appearance, the finished dish gets a 2 (I averaged out the rating to an overall of 3). I'm glad I tried this recipe, but probably will not make this dish again.
I really like the flavors of this, but I did tweak it a little- I used fresh oregano and parsley- it's worth it! Also, I didn't fry the potatoes, that was a little too unhealthy for us- I put potato chunks (with skins) in the pan uncooked, and let them absorb the flavors of the dish. Soooo tasty without the extra fat and calories!
Delicious!! My husband immediately said,"mmmmmmm" after his first bite! This is very a flavourful and tasty dish. The potatoes was a perfect touch. I used chicken breast and 1 tbsp of minced garlic. I also used 6 little red potatoes and cut them in halves. I only used approx. 1/3 of a cup of extra virgin olive oil to fry the potatoes then I poured the leftover oil on top of the chicken then baked for 1 hour. This is a wonderful recipe, I will definitely make this again. Thank you for sharing this!!
06/13/2006
Great meal! My husband and i both loved it. 5 stars and a place in my permanent collection.
pretty good, although i think there is wayyyy too much vinegar and lemon. my whole mouth was sour and squeeky for 2 days. i love lemon and vinegar but i think the recipe calls for a bit too much. i would cut it down to at least 1/2 of the amount so you can taste some of the chicken flavor.
09/07/2004
the chicken was good, really lemony in flavour. i didn't like the effect of the lemon-vinegar on the potatoes though, so when i make it next time, i'll probably just have the potatoes baking in a separate dish, so the chicken marinade won't seep in.
I could tell from the get-go that this was going to be amazing!Beautiful presentation and amazing aroma while cooking,it's one of the easiest,most delicious meals I've made!Hubby had to have seconds right away,and he rarely does!5 STARS! More people need to try this recipe!
This was great thank you for posting it. My family loved it, i used 8 large chicken breast and small red potatos so i quartered 16 of them...375 for 45 min, other then that i fallowed the recipe as stated above.
WAY too much lemon. It was so overpowering we couldn't even eat it. My husband said it tasted like sour lemon candy. I think it has a good potental with the spices and ingredients other than the lemon and vinegar. Will try it again with revisions.
This was pretty good. Not outstanding, although I did fail miserably at frying my potatoes to crispiness. I used half potatoes and half yams, and the yams were an absolutely delicious addition. The acid from the lemon and vinegar really brought out the sweetness of the yams. I think they were the star of the meal!
Made this for a family party and it was great but i made a little change first. I used WHITE WINE instead of vinegar because i have tried different recipes with vinegar and we don't like the taste at all. I also added 1 lemon instead of 5, and it came out perfect. Will make again!!
I actually liked this enough for four stars, but my kids didn't like the vinegar "tang" (and I only used half of what was called for) My husband took a few bites and then wouldn't finish. That's rare for him. Usually he'll eat it even if he doesn't like it.
LOVED this recipe! The potatoes came out perfect. Thank you
09/04/2004
I just want to say,mmmm mmmm mmmm this recipe is to die for. It is quick and easy! I really recomend that you try this! Word of advice, the potatoes take a little long to brown. Make sure that you brown them enough to be crispy. Also place the potatoes on top of the chicken or they will become soggy. Be sure to put enough of the dressing on the poatoes and chicken smother it all around! Another word of advice... If you have a hungry family double up the amount of servings the (one) little chicken thie if kind of small.If you make this dish you will be number one in your familys book for quite a while.ENJOY!
It's very good. I used 3 pieces of boneless/skinless breasts, laid them at the bottom of a baking dish. Mixed the rest of the ingredients and poured over chicken. I also chopped up 2 jalapenos and topped them over chicken too. It took about 20 minutes to bake.
I am a vegetarian who cooks meat for the rest of the family. I am always on the look out for that fool-proof, delicious recipe that will work every time without me having to fuss over the seasoning, and this is one of them! My whole family loved it, even my extremely picky daughter. I did taste the potatoes with the marinade and they were delicious. I found this recipe rather close to dinner time, so I took the advice of starting the chicken cooking in the oven while the potatoes were browning and it all came out wonderfully. Thanks for the great recipe!
My family really liked this chicken recipe. I roasted the potatoes instead of frying, added only half the oil that was required and added zest because I didn't have enough lemons for juicing. I halved the recipe and it worked out great. I found that basting throughout cooking is necessary for the success of this recipe. I will be making this again.
Easy to make and yummy to eat! I used chicken breast medallions instead of thighs.
10/27/2006
This was awesome and so delish but I did not use all the OIL it called for. Too much oil! I used some to cook the potatoes and only used that leftover oil for the other mixture. It turned out great and wasn't greasy. It was SUPER delicious. Thank you!!!
Fantastic! We wanted an Italian YOWZA meal tonight and this delivered. I added in large slices of I onions and a tad of white wine (it was really Japanese sake but we're all friends) but other than that, it was not touched. Excellent recipe which I shall be recommending time and again!
01/28/2004
This smelled fantastic while it was baking, but I had to bake it for at least 45 minutes longer than the recipe called for. The potatoes were still undercooked. The chicken tasted great, but I'm not sure I would add so many potatoes next time.
I scaled this recipe down to serve four. I used drumsticks instead of thighs, as that is what I had on hand, and I omitted the potatoes. I found this recipe to be savory and sour. I added more garlic to the mix and would probably use less oil next time. The garlicky aftertaste is good too. I also needed to cook it longer than stated. Thanks for sharing this with us.
Pretty good, but I will not opt for frying the potatoes in the future. As one other reviewer stated, the lemon/vinegar in the potatoes wasn't the most pleasant. I'll either make the potatoes separate or serve with rice.
We really didn't like the combination of vinegar and potatoes. The acidity/flavor was too pungent for us. It's a matter of personal preference: my mother would have liked it. She used potatoes with vinegar, also worceshire sauce. Without the vinegar, we would probably have loved it.
This was absolutely delicious! I made it exactly as written and my family loved it! Correction: I DID brown the chicken first, to give it a nice fond, but otherwise I didn't change anything. Very good, I will make this again!
I thought this was a great recipe except for the appearance. it needs some color which should be easy to correct. My husband is sick of chicken, but loved this. i used balsamic vinegar by mistake and loved it. i can't compare to regular wine vinegar. i'm yet to figure out what to do with the potatoes. i fried them, as directed, but then they got mushy (and delicious) anyway so it seemed like a waste of time. i think next time, i'll either put them in raw or parboil them. one of the reviewers said sweet potatoes were good, too. if you cut out the potato frying, the prep is much simpler and healthier.
I have made this a few times and at the moment it is my favorite dinner. Yes, it is a bit time-consuming, but soooo worth it! I only had regular vinegar the first time I made this, and I was so happy with the flavorings that I've used it every time. I used much less oil than called for, and basted the potatoes and chicken every 15 minutes. The flavors are wonderful and my husband and daughter love it too! Thanks for this recipe!
I love this recipe! I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut in half that I marinade in the sauce combo (Minus the oil) before baking. As other reviewers have said it is best to pile the potatoes on top so they don't get soggy. I also use baby red potatoes with this, their bitterness paired with the vinegar really works for me. The only reason I gave it four stars is because my husband complains about the vinegar smell EVERY time I make this. He thinks something electrical is burning.
This is fabulous!! Like having dinner out at a nice restaurant at home. This was a hit when made for my husband and mother. I did not change a thing except to cut back on the oil for frying. Definitely a keeper!
This is the first time I made this dish. I took some of the advice from the other reviews and made adjustments. I Pan seared the chicken to give it color and did the same with the potatoes using the cooking oil i used for the chicken. Omitted the oil in the sauce completely. My youngest son who is usually picky says MOM I LOVE THIS YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT AGAIN!! This is truely Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
The only changes I made to this (out of necessity) were substituting thighs for breasts, used squeezed lemon with bottled lemon juice and using garlic salt instead of minced garlic. Even with both of these changes, this recipe was a HUGE hit with my family! Will definitely be making it again and will add it to my FAVS folder. (I only used half of the chicken suggested but did not half the sauce which turned out to be a very good idea since my family was sopping it up. Literally....they were scraping it onto their plates with the chicken and potatoes.)
this was amazing.. i scaled it down to 5 thighs and used 3 large thighs and a leg.. left out the potatoes.. i used a "lemon pepper seasoning salt" in place of salt and peppering to taste.. used fresh parsley.. cooked it in the crockpot w/o the skin.. pulled the meat off the bone.. strained the broth, and stirred the meat back in.. then added the seasoning salt.. used this to stuff inside tortillas.. like carnitas style.. ty so much for the recipe
This was pretty good... but as leftovers, this was amazing. I used boneless thighs, because I had them. Used Marjormam instead of Oregano, next time I will try with fresh Basil. Also added about a teaspoon of thyme and balsamic instead of red wine vinegar because that's what I had on hand. Used a quarter cup of extra virgin olive oil instead of the potato oil and I think next time I will cut that too in half. Will definately make it again!
I was looking for something different to do with chicken.I tried this recipe and the family loved it. The kids liked the potatoes too. My daughter said she tasted a little lemon, I was afraid you wouldn't be able to taste it. It was a hit in my house.
I liked this recipe, although next time i'm going to do what another reviewer said. I'm going to use Italian dressing instead of the Italian seasoning. My husband doesn't like the seasoning. He told me to use the dressing next time. The potatoes were really yummy!
So good... it reminded me of my mom's Sunday dinners when I was a kid. She made a dish that tasted very close to this. Thanks for a great recipe! I will have to make it for our next girls night in for my sisters.
followed recipe except I used chicken breast and olive oil (1/2 of what is called for). Baked in overn for about 40 mns. My husband really liked the flavors. I will make again but definately cut down on the oil that you pour over to 1/4 cup. thanks.
11/15/2005
Garlic/Lemon sauce had a nice vinegar taste, but on the whole this dish was disappointing.
I made this for a party and it was delicious! It was simple and easy. Most chicken dishes require you to flour and then fry up the chicken. I up'ed the recipe for 15 people and it was a HIT! I will definitely make this again for another party!
