Toronto Pad Thai

Taken from a local chef in Toronto. You can get preserved tamarinds at a Chinese supermarket for a buck.

By FULLYRECLINED

25 mins
10 mins
25 mins
1 hr
6
6 servings
6
Directions

  • Place the rice noodles in a large bowl, pour in enough very hot tap water to cover, and let them soak for 30 minutes. Drain the noodles, and set aside.

  • Stir together the tamarind paste with boiling water in a bowl until well mixed, and let the mixture stand for 15 minutes. Press the paste mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to strain, and discard any fibers or seeds. Combine the strained tamarind paste with the ketchup, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar, and chili paste in a bowl.

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a wok over medium-high heat until the oil shimmers. Cook and stir the garlic and tofu until the tofu begins to show brown edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour in the eggs, and scramble for 30 seconds, then add the noodles, tamarind mixture, and bean sprouts. Cook and stir until the noodles are separated, heated through, and covered with sauce, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with peanuts and sliced green onions.

450 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 711.5mg. Full Nutrition
