Toronto Pad Thai
Taken from a local chef in Toronto. You can get preserved tamarinds at a Chinese supermarket for a buck.
Taken from a local chef in Toronto. You can get preserved tamarinds at a Chinese supermarket for a buck.
I made this recipe with shrimp instead of tofu, it was very good. I love the freshness the lime juice gives. Thanks!Read More
I really wanted to like this because of all the great reviews, but this tasted nothing like the pad thai at ANY of the many places of dined. The tamarind was WAY too strong and the ketchup was just wrong in flavor and texture. I had one bite, and the rest was tossed. Sorry :(Read More
I made this recipe with shrimp instead of tofu, it was very good. I love the freshness the lime juice gives. Thanks!
I really wanted to like this because of all the great reviews, but this tasted nothing like the pad thai at ANY of the many places of dined. The tamarind was WAY too strong and the ketchup was just wrong in flavor and texture. I had one bite, and the rest was tossed. Sorry :(
This is an excellent recipe- very easy to adapt. I sometimes use different types of meat, and it is very good.
Super fast & easy.
Well, this recipe defiantly didn’t taste like ANY Pad Thai that I have ever eaten. That being said, it was still pretty good. I strongly recommend trading the vegetable oil for wok oil though. I also used shrimp instead of tofu. The recipe was worth trying (although, when I was trying to find that tamarind paste I almost gave up on the whole thing!) but I’m not sure if it was worth making again.
This was delicious! It's SO simple to make! I followed the recipe exactly without any changes, but think it would pair nicely with shrimp, chicken or steak
It still isn't the original Thai noodle flavor but it is the closest up till now.
Very Good
This was a good recipe in and of itself, though it should be noted that the sauce didn't end up tasting much like the pad thai I have had. Still, very very tasty. We followed this recipe to a T.
I usually find restaurant pad thai too high in sodium and fish flavourey. So I was pretty pleased with this recipe. I did not add tamarind paste though...couldn't find it in the store and it still tasted great. Also, I added broccoli and red peppers to up the veggie count and used a whole cube of tofu. I will make this one again, thanks!
As soon as I saw the ketchup included in the ingredients, I thought...."Ahhhh, memories of The Bamboo (Queen St W) ;) I HAD to make it for that fact alone. My thought is this is best with chicken but would adapt well to any meat (and one of those dishes that's better as leftovers too if you ask me)
love this recipe as a standard quide that I tweek a little each time. made it several times now and always comes out delicious.
We’ve made this many times!! We love this recipe exactly as written or tonight we substituted the bean sprouts for a cole slaw mix! Reminds me of Pad Thai that you get in restaurants in Toronto so well done!
Couldn't find tamarind paste, so I bought tamarind concentrate. It is much stronger (I think) so I only used like 2 tablespoons and mixed with the boiling water. Also, I cook my tofu until browned on all sides and add the garlic after the tofu is ready. I think it tastes like Pad Thai! If you've had Pad Thai only at a fast food chain, then, this will not taste like Pad Thai to you.
Great base recipe. Only change I made was I used chicken instead of tofu, and topped with a little cilantro. The sauce was better than I expected - it really comes together when added to everything, and topped with peanuts, green onion and cilantro.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections