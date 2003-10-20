Oregano Chicken

This was sooooo good, I was very proud of being able to cook it until it was JUST done. I did change this up a bit though I added some vegetable oil to the sauce along with about 3 tbs of water because it didnt seem like enough ( I shortened the recipe to only accomodate 3 breasts). I also rubbed salt and pepper on the chicken first, and added crushed garlic to the sauce. The last few minutes I used the broiler to give it a slightly crispy top and I sprinkled some mozzerella cheese on top. VERY GOOD! Next time I think this would be good on top of pasta with sauce and maybe a little basil sprinkled on top would be good too. VERY GOOD, Highly reccomend recipe with my variations. Probably would have been a tad bland without garlic or cheese.

