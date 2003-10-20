Oregano Chicken
This is an easy recipe with good oregano flavor.
This was sooooo good, I was very proud of being able to cook it until it was JUST done. I did change this up a bit though I added some vegetable oil to the sauce along with about 3 tbs of water because it didnt seem like enough ( I shortened the recipe to only accomodate 3 breasts). I also rubbed salt and pepper on the chicken first, and added crushed garlic to the sauce. The last few minutes I used the broiler to give it a slightly crispy top and I sprinkled some mozzerella cheese on top. VERY GOOD! Next time I think this would be good on top of pasta with sauce and maybe a little basil sprinkled on top would be good too. VERY GOOD, Highly reccomend recipe with my variations. Probably would have been a tad bland without garlic or cheese.Read More
YUCK! My husband and I could BARELY finish this. Flavor is terrible. I won't make this again.Read More
INCREDIBLE! I made a couple of modifications as per other reviews. I added 1/4 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp chicken bouillion granules, and 1 tsp basil. I marinated the chicken in the mixture for 4 hours before baking. Absolutely delicious, very flavourful!
I cut this recipe in half and used a 9x( pan - but otherwise followed it to the letter. I served it with rice and a onion/bell pepper mix and it was awesome. Definitely keep the sauce to put on the rice. Delish!! And easy, too. I made the sauce and poured it on the chicken and put the whole thing in the fridge for a few hours so that all I had to do was pop it in the oven half hour before dinner.
This was very tasty! I marinated it for about 2 hours, then cooked it in the marinade. Toward the end of cooking I topped each breast with a mix of parm/mozz cheeses then broiled it until golden brown. Everyone loved it.
My kids really like this recipe- very easy to make.
I always thought of myself as an oregano fan...until this dish. I didn't see anything special about it. It was rather bland...even served over rice with a touch more soy sauce. Boyfriend and daughter gave this one thumbs up but there are sooo many other great chicken dishes out there that I think I'll just pass this one over. Thanks anyways.
Good recipe. The chicken didn't require the whole 30 minutes to bake, so next time I'll only cook it for 20-25 minutes. I tossed bow tie pasta in the marinade after the chicken was finished & it turned out great! Thanks!!
This was great,all I heard for the first five minutes of dinner was "WOW". I scaled it down to 3 servings, and served it with steamed rice and veggies. This had such a good flavor. Originally I was worried the chicken would be dry, since it wasn't marinated, but the chicken was juicy and tender. A real surprise!
This is a great recipe! My husband loves it, and I really like the fact that I can whip it up after a long day at work.
QUITE good. This is the perfect weekday evening recipe for those of us who love to cook but are too tired for a big production in the kitchen after a long day at the office. It was amazingly easy and had an excellent flavor. This'll become one of our weekly standards.
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly except doubled the sauce. It's not bland, like some reviewers have said, but probably b/c I doubled the sauce. Will make it again!
This was fantastic! I doubled the sauce for the two huge pieces of bone-in chicken thigh I used, added half a chicken cube I had lying around, and a pinch of cayenne powder. Didn't really measure the herbs but definitely added more than was called for. Baked for 45 minutes, covered, basting once in between. The chicken was frozen when I started off. Definitely not the most healthy of recipes, but the sauce is incredible, and so easy to make too!
I made this and it was awesome. I did make some changes. No lemon juice or Worcester sauce. I had some garlic pepper butter that I melted and mixed with olive oil as the butter solidifies. I didn't measure anything either. Seasoned the breasts a little and added the mixture of lite soy sauce, oregano, oil butter. I made this on the pan. Sautee the chicken on some olive oil first putting it aside while cooked it all. I added a sliced onion to the pan to get soft then added the chicken and some white wine, low heat and covered. The drippings were sooo good! Thanks.
Very tender. Too much lemon and Oregano. This marinade would probably taste better on Steak but it's still too much oregano. I served it over white rice and the taste is too strong. It doesn't taste bad but it could taste better.
Loved! It needed something, though. Maybe a dash of balsamic vinegar.
SUPER GOOD!!! my kids actually loved it and they can be picky. I did add a little parmesean cheese into the mixture prior to cooking and I doubled the butter( hey, you cant have too much!). I served over rice and wished I had made a double batch. I had leftovers(very little) with some noodles and even that was good!! a keeper for sure.
This was absolutely incredible! Made from ingredients I already had on hand - so convenient. For something so simple to throw together, it makes a nice, rich sauce that my husband raved about. This will definitely be one of my "go to" dishes in the future~Yum!
This was really good, way better than I had expected. I served it with rice like was suggested with the pan drippings and the whole family loved it, even the 3-year-old and the 18-month-old. We will definitely make this again.
Whole family loved it! Will probably cut back on the lemon juice next time, as it was just a bit too strong. Oregano flavor was not overpowering. Served the chicken with rice and put the drippings over the rice. Delicious!
I followed recipe exactly, but I did not really care for the sourness from the amount of lemon juice combined with everything else. It overpowered the other flavors
I made this according to the recipe except that I marinated it for a few hours before cooking. It was good, and my husband liked it. I would have served it over some leftover white rice, but apparently my son ate that, so I served it with angelhair pasta. We are used to lots of Asian, so the Oregano was a nice change without being too drastic.
I loved this chicken recipe! So many times chicken comes out dry and bland, but this had tons of flavor to it and was very moist! I wouldn't change a single thing in the recipe! Awesome!
This was delicious and easy! I added a few things-1/8 cup chicken broth, a little salt and pepper, and all purpose greek seasoning. DELICIOUS!!!
I agree too, the pictures don't look appetizing, but wait until you smell it! It smelled soooo good when I basted it and even coming out of the oven. I did find it very tender and juicy as well as tangy/lemony though. I'll read some more reviews to find out what others did to adjust the flavour.
pretty good!
My 9 year old said "Delicious and super yummy" and my 7 year old said "Awesome"! I halved the amount of oregano and threw on a little adobo seasoning. I cooked two large breasts and they turned out perfectly in 30 minutes but I have a convection oven. I poured the juice over cooked orzo with a little additional olive oil, lemon juice and roasted green peppers. Yummy! Next time I'll marinate the chicken as others have said to make it more juicy. Definite a family pleaser!
I guess this is one of those recipes that are just a matter of personal taste. I really didn't care for the Worcestershire /Soy and combined spices. My husband who usually loves anything with soy said this was "ok" Too many other new flavor combo's for me to try to make this one again.
I followed the recipe exactly. It was easy, moist, and delicious! I will make this one again. Thanks for sharing!
This looked and smelled so good, i couldnt wait to dig in, only to find that the flavor wasnt half as good as it smelled. I gave it two stars for how easy it was and the wonderful aroma... dont think ill make again!!
Very good and tasty. Added a bit more fresh garlic cause we like garlic.
this was easy, delicious, and my family loved it. next time, I'll make more sauce, though - there wasn't quite enough for both the meat and the egg noodles I made as an accompaniment, and we all wanted more of it.
Very easy - I poured the butter/oregano mixture over chicken leg quarters and baked for about 45 mins - transferred to another pan and crisped up for about 15 mins.
We make this often when we need a quick, easy meal. We usually pair it with rice and peas and never have leftovers! My entire family loves it!
Last night dinner was awesome so juicy and wonderful gravy with steam rice and stir fly veg great combination.In additional i add 1-1/2 tsp spanish paprika.
Excellent! Easily the best chicken I have made. It was great over rice and with margarine substituted for the butter.
Great recipe. My 14 year old daughter says definately 5 star.
this was a huge hit with my boyfriend, he loved it & i thought it was pretty delicious myself. i made extra sauce & served it over bowtie pasta & it was yummy. this will def go into our dinner rotation. only baked chicken breast about 25 minutes & they were perfect.
Perfect for a busy night. Prepared exactly as written, but would cook just a little less. Served over steamed rice - sauce is great over chicken and rice.
Very good for a quick chicken dish. I only had 2 boneless chicken breasts but made the mixture (amounts) as shown since I like a lot of flavor. Will definitely make this again!
This recipie was easy and great! I used a mix of italian herbs instead of just oregano.
Excellent dish, very lemony. Great for an after work dinner. I served with brown rice and a Caesar salad.
I loved the flavor and simplicity of this recipe.
This is a very flavorful, juicy chicken recipe. We have had this several times and it is now a family favorite!
This was really good..I served it with garlic mashed potates, and carotts and broccoli. Will definitly make again, and will make for company..may double the sauce though so that there is enough to put on top of chicken.
WE love this recipe
This recipe turned out really good...I also used crushed garlic instead of powder, and added some cheese to the top for the last 5 minutes of baking. Delicious! I will make this again.
Certainly tastes better than the picture looks!! My husband said ´delicious´. I will make again!
This was a hit with my family! Easy to make and quite flavorful! I doubled the sauce and put a little over the rice as suggested...wonderful! Also...popped the chicken under the broiler for a few minutes after baking in the oven to brown it a little. Will make again.
This was way too salty for me, though my hubby liked it.
This was a good, easy recipe for a weeknight. Pleasing for the whole family. Served over rice, as suggested.
When I started making this my boyfriend said it sounded gross. Now it's one of his favorite chicken recipes and I loved it too! Thanks!
Yummy! Quick, easy & very flavorful! I was able to cut the cook time of the chicken down by 5 minutes and it was juicy and perfect! Family loved it including my 4 year old who gave it a 5!
I made this recipe but use sage because I did not have oregano and dry lemonade kool aide in place of lemon juice which I also did not have. I also added basil, vingear, ms dash and carribaen chicken season this turned out really good next time I will make it just like this receipe. I also made this in my grille pan instead of the oven. Thank you!
I loved this, but I love everything with lemon in it.
Delicious! Stayed moist and was so tasty. Thanks for sharing!
Nice mild flavor, not an overwhelming taste when you need something just wholesome and good. I poured the sauce over half at a time and after 15 minutes turned it breast side down which kept it very moist. (last time I tried this it was a bit dry). I give it only 4 just because it's just a tad bland-- my husband especially prefers a little more zest to most meals; that said he adds hot sauce to everything anyway! Oh, and btw I used olive oil/sea salt butter which added a nice touch. LAST but not least, I baked it for 45 minutes which was perfect; 30 minutes would not have been enough.
Very easy to prepare and taste great. I will definitely make it again. My kid loved it although I had to scrape a bit of the oregano off as it was too much, but she loved the flavor.
Very good flavor! Only change I made was cooking it on the grill. The charcoal grill flavor was the perfect combo!
I'll give it four stars. Family liked it more than I did (3 stars for me) It is a very easy, non-time consuming recipe. I'd make again, but not too often.
Wow. This could be our favorite chicken dish. Swap out the breast for thighs. It's even better.
Good but nothing extra special. As previous reviewer stated, there are many yummier chicken recipes on this website. Also be sure & use a meat thermometer, mine took at least 45 minutes to be cooked, not 30.
We just didn't care for the oregano flavor or smell. It was so easy & we like all the other ingredients, so we'll try it again without the oregano. Chicken was moist.
Wonderful and simple! I also added the spices as described by others.
The chicken was juicy and smelled wonderful cooking, but I thought it needed more seasonings (salt!). Served over white rice with a side green beans. (Didn't reheat well either)
Tasty and easy to prepare! This is a quick meal to make if you are busy and it tastes great!
I have actually had this recipe for years, but wanted to tell everyone that it is incredible! It also freezes well.
My boyfriend and I made this last night for dinner with a side of baked potato. We used four large chicken thighs instead of breasts (neither one of us is a fan of white meat), but followed the recipe for the sauce. Oh, we also seasoned the meat with salt and pepper beforehand to give it extra flavor. For the thick thighs, we had to bake them for 60 minutes, basting every 15 minutes. I'm not a huge fan of oregano, but the chicken came out very moist and tender, and the flavor wasn't bad.
Another excellent recipe. I served this chicken with the "Fresh Tomato Salad" and the "Creamy Penne Pasta" and my guests loved it. It's easy to make and has great flavour. I'll definitely make it again.
I wouldn't make this again. It lacked in flavor and just didn't sit well with my family.
Very moist and delicious. Made changes as suggested by Amanda DW and really loved it.
Loved the interesting combo of ingredients, a great sauce to drizzle over the cooked rice on the side. Next time I will definitely cut back on the lemon juice or omit all together & substitute pineapple juice instead. A little to lemony for my family & they are not picky eaters.
3 words - family loved it. We will make this again. No need to change anything
Very delicious meal! Will make again in the future. Next time, I'll have to take the advise of another review, and add some brown sugar. That would have balanced the flavors a bit. It was still very good (even without the sugar)
This was so easy to prepare and tasted delicious! I did use margarine in place of butter and fresh garlic. It wasn't wild and crazy as someone else said, but for the flavor and ease of preparation, its 5 stars in my book!
Gotta love an easy recipe that turns out just as promised. I made this following the original recipe, and it turned out awesome! Definitely making this again! No modifications or changes needed on this one..Looks and tastes great just as is!!! Awesome Awesome Recipe!
We liked this recipe. It was fairly simple and the flavor was good. I can always use another flavorful chicken recipe so it doesnt seem like we are eating the same old thing over and over again. I followed this exactly but the cooking time was much longer for me. I cooked the thighs for an hour (which I always do) and then bumped up the temperture to crisp the skin. I will make this again and I also think it would be good on the grill.
This was good. Not spectacular. But it was easy and we liked it.
Great flavor. I used half the butter and added in a little EVOO. I cut up some red potatoes and baked in the same dish with the chicken. Very good!
Easy and quick. Have made this many times. One if my wife's favorites. Freezes very well. Great with pasta, rice or pearl barley and a veggie.
It was edible but too tart for us. I may have liked it more with half the lemon juice, but I don't think I'll try making it again.
Delicious recipe, I added parseley and ground black pepper to mine
My definition of an enjoyable dinner is partially influenced by the prep/cook time and partially by the taste/eating experience, and this recipe scores high for me in both these areas. Served over egg noodles and a side of green beans. Nothing too wild and crazy, as Steve Martin would say, but quick and tasty; it doesn't get much better. A couple quick notes, first, like many chicken recipes, be careful about the cook times, apparently I have large breasts as my cook time was closer to (2) 20 min intervals. Second, I agree with a reader's recommendation to broil for about 5 minutes prior to serving. Lastly, even though I used low sodium soy sauce, it was still a little on the salty side, so next time, I plan on a halving the this ingredient.
good
Super simple and very delicious. I used twice the amount of garlic and it was delicious.
Very good quick meal. Recommended.
This rapidly became a staple in our household, and it's something great (and easy) to serve when company comes, too!
This was pretty good. Not necessarily fabulous, but good. Everyone enjoyed eating it :)
This was extremely easy to prepare and I will prepare it again. I prepared two breasts with half of the sauce, and that allowed for enough sauce to pour over rice. Thank you!
This looked very appetizing, but when it came to the taste, we didn't care for it, maybe would be better without so much oregano.
Really good and really easy. Kids and hubby loved it too. Didn't change a thing.
This recipe is VERY easy and delicious. I serve it over brown rice or gnocchi, dripping the juices over the top. YUM!
My family of 5 loved this recipe. I didn't change a thing. Wonderful...Thank you
Quick, easy and yummy!
This is a good and quick dish. The flavors are nice without being overpowering. I would advise cooking only four chicken breasts with the amount of sauce given. I will be making this again.
Good Stuff! Quick and easy too. Works just as good with chicken thighs.
did not measure anything. did not premix just put right on chicken. added chopped garlic and salt and pepper. marinated for about 30 min
