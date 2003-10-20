Oregano Chicken

This is an easy recipe with good oregano flavor.

By CSSTITCHES

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine the melted butter or margarine, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, oregano and garlic powder. Mix well.

  • Place chicken in an ungreased 7x11 inch baking dish. Pour the butter/oregano mixture over the chicken. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Baste juices over the chicken. Bake for an additional 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and serve the pan drippings over hot cooked rice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 76.1mg; sodium 418mg. Full Nutrition
