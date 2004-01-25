Owen's Chicken Rice

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious dish of chicken, mushrooms, sausage and rice which has its origins in Singapore.

By Dell

Servings:
10
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Marinate the chicken and sausages in the soy sauce and 1 teaspoon salt and set aside.

  • Heat sesame oil in a large, nonstick wok. Stir fry the ginger until fragrant. Add the sausages and chicken and stir fry until brown. Add the mushrooms and fry for another 3 minutes. Stir in the rice and season with salt and pepper.

  • Transfer the mixture to a rice cooker and add water. When rice is cooked, garnish with chopped coriander and spring onions. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 575.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

vallow
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This was a very simple and quick dish to prepare. Coming from Singapore this dish definately brought back a few memories. For those who are interested in trying something new this is a pretty quick and easy "authentic" tasting Singaporean Chinese dish.!!!! Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Christine
Rating: 3 stars
03/16/2008
I ended up having to add more water than the recipe called for because the rice was still hard when my rice cooker stopped. Also since there was more water added the dish was rather bland so I served it with some Maggi Seasoning on the side. It turned out all right but since I had to modify the recipe in order for it to turn out okay I'm giving it only 3 stars. Read More
Helpful
(2)
