One Dish Chicken Bake
This rich tasting dish is amazingly quick and easy.
The taste was good enough, and the preparation was simple and fast. I had all the ingredients on hand. That's what I logged in for. I simply don't understand people who rate a recipe and then change everything. You might as well call it your own and post it.Read More
This is a great recipe but the chicken needs a little more seasoning for it to really be great. I added some s&p, thyme, paprika, and garlic powder and that seemed to be a nice combo. Also, I'm not sure you NEED to add the 1/3c. milk... ours came out just slightly runny and probably would have been fine without it. Probably a matter of personal preference. Lastly, took the advice of some others and sprinkled some sharp cheddar cheese on top the last few minutes of baking. But the chicken came out moist and delicious, and I will definitely make this again!Read More
Good, but I made many changes to it to ensure it didn't come out bland. Coated the chicken with thyme, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Used a 9x12 glass baking dish, mixed together 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 can cream of chicken with added cayenne, then poured on top. Then added a layer of extra sharp shredded cheddar before topping the with stuffing mix, more garlic powder, and black pepper. Baked for 45 minutes (the breasts were very thick), came out perfect!
So easy and so good. I used the roasted garlic mushroom soup (like another reviewer suggested) and just because it tastes SO MUCH BETTER. Will definately make again (when need dinner idea and just don't have the time to make it.) Thanks for the post.
This recipe is so fast to put together even though I decided to dip my chicken into egg and seasoned flour and saute until just golden. I just felt the chicken needed a little pizazz. I used roasted garlic mushroom soup which has a lot more flavor than the regular. Next time I'll try this with boneless pork chops. Thank you Allison!
Excellent! My whole family loved this. I used cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom...still excellent.
This recipe turned out great! Very moist and flavorful. It was very quick and easy to put together. Definitely a keeper for me.
This is a wonderful recipes with lots of flavor. The only change I made was after pouring the soup over the chicken, I crumbled up French's fried onions and put over the top. Then I added the stuffing. I did grate up some cheddar cheese and sprinkled it on top at the end!!! Way yummy!!!!
This really was easy. I cut the chicken breast into chunks and sauteed it, and then stirred the whole lot together and baked it. I did leave out the water and used two cans of soup (one of cream of celery) and added more milk. Everyone ate, but no raves. Husband asked if I was in a rush to fix dinner - not the best compliment. I'll save this for "30 min. dinner nights."
I made this for 30 people and it was still easy! I used fewer chicken breasts (the ones I had were huge) and because I was worried it wouldn't cook through on time I cut them in half along the width while they were still partially frozen - WAY faster than pounding thin. They came out tender and tasted great. My only complaint is that there wasn't enough stuffing.
So good. I followed the recipe exactly. So yummy.
This recipe is really yummy. The only thing I did extra was season the chicken with some garlic and pepper. I did double the recipe and used chicken thighs instead, but everyone in the house just raved about it, and it was simple and easy!
S.O. made this for dinner and followed recipe to the letter. It was really good, just the thing to come home to after a cold winter walk. But we did find it a little bland, so next time we'll be experimenting with spices.
This dish was surprisingly good!! I have made a similar recipe and was not impressed, but my husband and I both liked it!! So easy too!!
This recipe is good for what it is, a quick and easy meal. I liked that I had all the ingredients on hand (except milk). I was concerned about not having enough flavor so I did flavor the chicken with onion powder, garlic salt, celery salt and s/p. Not sure how much it did but it sure wasn't bland. I backed muy chicken for about 40 minutes and I used boned thighs. You also don't need exactly a quarter cup of butter as I was a tablespoon or so shy and it was still good. You could probably get away with just chicken, stuffing, soup and water with some seasoning. I used traditional sage stove top stuffing.
This reminds me of a recipe my mom used to make. I suggest sauteeing some celery, onions, and Jimmy Dean sausage and adding as the bottom layer for more flavor.
This was so good! I didn't change one thing and it was delicious. Definitely a keeper.
really good & simple to make.
I made this just as directed. The chicken was tender and the dressing delicious. Quick and simple!
delicious and easy! I sometimes add grench style green beans to the chicken too!
Didnt care for it. Very boring.
I just made this for lunch and it's AMAZING. I did what other members mentioned and mixed the soup and stuffing together. It comes out moist and delicious. I had to cook it a bit longer but it worked well. :) And about it being bland, heck no! I added a little more seasoning to my stuffing..some salt and basil. Go with your gut. :)
very easy and tasty
I absolutly LOVE this dish. I make it at least 2-3 times a month!! So much flavor!!
This dish was great! I was able to use ingredients that I had in the cabinet. In addition it was a quick meal which was a huge bonus. Afer reading the reviews, I decided to cut back slightly on the milk and water. I seasoned the chicken using poultry seasoning, salt and pepper and a hint of garlic powder. It came out great! The stuffing was not mushy at all. Great dish! Thanks Allison, I will make this again, it was a huge hit for my picky 5 year old and my husband!
This was good. My husband loved this dish. I used the stove top stuffing on top and pan fried the chicken breast with seasoned flour as suggested to lock in the flavor. Came out great! Hubby had the left overs the next day.
for a quick dish this wasnt that bad. I did add garlic and seasoned the chicken breasts with pepper, but that is all i did differently, kids and hubby ate it with no complaints.
This will become a stand-by in my home. It's so easy and quick. I's also filling and so yummy. Even great as leftovers.
This is a really good quick dish. Ive made it twice and both times it was eaten all up. Its a little on the salty side so I used low sodium soup and that helped.
Good for being so quick and easy. Will make this once in awhile when looking for a quick meal.
For such an easy recipe this turned out to be really good. I used a cornbread stuffing mix (which had no seasoning packet) and subbed chicken broth for the water. Seasoned the chicken well with garlic powder, pepper and paprika and drizzled extra butter over my stuffing before baking. Husband loved this and thanks, Allison.
this recpe was good, i lved the flavor of the chicken and he crunchy coat. will use again
I made a few simple additions to this recipe: sprinkle the chicken breasts with an italian seasoning, top with shredded Cheddar cheese, and then the soup mixture. This was a quick and easy meal for the weeknight. Thanks!
This was way better than I thought it would be. I used a lb. of chicken tenders, sprinkled seasoned salt on them and topped with some shredded Swiss. Other than that I followed the recipe exact. It was delicious.
Really liked this recipe for a weeknight meal. Quick and easy and delicious = can't get better than that. I used cream of celery just because I can't stand mushrooms.
I agree witht he others - 5 STARS! This has to be the most quick, delicious and hearty meal on earth. We all loved this dish.
Very tasty! I just made a couple small changes - used boneless pork chops I had in the freezer, used Cream of Asparagus soup (husband doesn't like mushrooms), and added some French Fried Onions. Everyone loved it!
I use a soup can full of chardonnay wine, and put jarlsburg (or swiss) over the chicken and under the stuffing mix before I bake it. Wonderful over rice!
This was very good and easy to make. I used cream of chicken soup in place of the cream of mushroom.
Sprinkled Pepper and Garlic on the Chicken Breasts and subbed Cream of Chicken for Mushroom - Everything else was exactly done as listed. Will make this again. Quick & Easy. Next time more spices will be added to the chicken. (Maybe Shake-n-Bake) Kids: 7,10,16 plus myself all enjoyed this dish.
Everyone enjoyed it very much, even my picky daughter.
Very good and super easy!!! I've made the chicken & soup mixture before but never added stuffing to the mix! It was awesome!
Good...easy and kid approved ...I also added a layer of steamed broccoli to this casserole. Used low fat/sodium cream o'soup and skim milk. Thanks!
This is easy to make, and tastes great. I followed the reciped exactly. This one I will definately make again.
quick & easy
We really liked this. As others suggested, I seasoned the chicken with pepper and garlic powder. And since I needed to use up some onion and mushrooms, I sliced and added them between the soup and stuffing. My only issue is that is seemed a little more liquidy than what I had expected (creamy). Any idea why? It was still delicious.
Fantastic, just make it exactly how the recipe says to. I served it with some fresh steamed broccoli- it was a huge hit. Delicious!
quick, easy and delicious! excellent dish! only change I made was using 1 can cream o celery and 1 can cream o chicken soups for a double sized recipe. the chicken was moist and flavorful. thanks for the post!!!
My family loves this recipe... the request from my husband was 2 boxes of stuffing. Also, i add more mushrooms and pre season the chicken befor puting it in the dish and cut up some onions and add that too. Its a SUPER good recipe!!!!
I think this rocks! I think it is awesome, as is, but I did throw in some fresh sliced mushrooms and let me say, it just REALLY took it up a notch. but really, it is GREAT without them, too. I suggest getting a stuffing mix with lots of seasoning, I bought Stove Top chicken flavored stuffing and it added plenty of flavor. YUM! This is a keeper for sure!!
my family loved this! Followed the directions as stated! This dish would also be great for a potluck, funeral, etc.
we thought this was yummy...the only thing i did differently was add some cooked broccoli to the bottom of the pan and season the chicken with garlic powder, celery salt, pepper & onion powder as well as the milk/soup mixture. delicious :)
Simple to make, used Cream of Asparagus soup and the smaller chicken tenderloins instead. Delicious! Husband loved it!!
This is a quick and easy recipe. The chicken was very moist and flavorful, even my picky toddler liked it.
My family raved about this! My 14 yo son who doesn't normally like chicken, loved it & my husband said it was "definitely a keeper, at least once a month!" I did season the chicken with poultry seasoning, curry & salt & pepper but otherwise followed the recipe.
I have been making this since college and always used white wine instead of milk and can substitute cream of chicken soup for the cream of mushroom. It has much better flavor in my opinion.
My friend brought this dish over a couple of years ago and it was so good. Easy too. Sometimes she puts mozzarella cheese on top of the chicken under the stuffing. Mine never came out as good as hers so I was glad to finally find it listed here. Adding the water and butter to the stuffing is what I was missing. Thanks!
This is awesome! It's easy, quick and delicious. All 4 of my picky kids and my husband loved it!! This is a keeper! Thanks!!
Great and easy go-to chicken dish to fix with veggies. Didn't have any Cream of Mushroom, so I used Cream of Chicken and a small can of mushrooms with the milk. Creamy and tasty- will definitely make this again!
This was a great recipe!!! Keep everything the same. I did not have the stuffing that it called for but i did have a box of stove top sage flavored, that had the seasoning already mixed in and it worked out great. But i will fallow it to a tee next time.
I like to add a thick slice of swiss cheese on top of each breast and cover with the prepared dressing then bake, the cheese melts and adds a nice flavor and keeps the chicken more moist.Easy basic chicken and stuffing-good with steamed brocolli.
I was quite surprised by this one. It actually was pretty yummy and the kids ate it. Used canned chicken as a timesaver and two cans of soup instead of just one. Doctored it up with additional spices like poultry seasoning and celery seed. Not that attractive to look at but it tasted good.
Wonderful, easy and quick! My husband claims to not like stuffing, but he ate this up. :)
We really liked this one and it's so easy. Great flavor and all the ingredients were at home! I cooked brown rice and served it on the side but we ended up mixing it in with everything else once we dished up. Good with fresh asparagus. YUMMY!
I've made this recipe as directed, and really like it. But I recently found out that my daughter has a dairy allergy. So I made a non-dairy cream of mushroom soup. I also had some leftover pork in the fridge, so used that instead of the chicken. It came out pretty good, but I'm going to have to get use to the taste of non-dairy soup :(.
it was super easy, but it was really bland. i even used the roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup as suggested by some other members. even after i added some salt & pepper it was bland, and my stuffing got soggy as well.
The whole family loves this dish! My daughter is a picky eater and asks for it at least once a week. If there is leftovers... they are just as delicious heated in the oven for 10 minutes @ 350.
This recipe was great! The chicken was moist and it has a wonderful presentation which is sure to impress everyone!
quick an easy and taste is really good. Kids that like stuffing should love this.
This was really good and really easy to make. I used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom because of my picky children and it was still great. I think my chicken must have been a little thicker than normal because I had to bake mine 60 minutes. My whole family really loved this, even my picky 5 year old. It is a definite keeper. Thank you for a great recipe!
This was incredible. I made this last night with a few changes. But I won't post those changes because they were minor and I hate when people do that. Anywho my husband loved it. My teenage boys like it also. My husband ate the last piece [out of eight pieces] for lunch today. I will be making this again. Thanks for posting this simple yet tasteful recipe.
Very nice dish and easy to make. My 2 year old like it and so did my husband! YEAH!! Did add some salt and pepper though. Thanks!
I was disappointed with this recipe. I added a few of my own spices and it still came out bland, and the stuffing came out very dry. I won't be making this again.
This was pretty good. It reminded me of a recipe that you might find on a Campbell's soup can - this is not a bad thing, just an observation. :) I think the chicken needed a little more flavor, because once the soup and stuffing aren't on top of it it is pretty bland. So maybe if it was seasoned before baking it would help. No problems with the recipe though. Thanks!
very good..easy and quick! right up my alley..my only thing was i used a big pack of chicken strips so ended up with more meat than stuffing but DEFINITELY a keeper...next time i will do exactly what the recipe asks...
This was okay. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup, so I used cream of chicken, so maybe that was it. I will probably not make this again.
We enjoyed this dish. Nothing fancy but who needs it to be. It was wonderful comfort food and so easy to make. All I had to do was make a side vegetable. I did season the chicken so it would have more "umph" and the dish itself can be enhanced if you prefer. The stuffing soaked with the cream of mushroom soup was my favorite part. I would make this again. Very easy weeknight meal.
Easy to prepare. A Family favorite.
Good for a quick and easy meal. I added jarred mushrooms and seasoned the chicken first with poultry seasoning, onion powder, and sage. It turned out a little runny, so next time I will use less milk.
Good, easy and tastes great with a side of cranberry sauce. I like using the roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup as others have recommended to give a little extra flavor. I've made this with chicken breasts, turkey breasts and pork chops. A great winter comfort food kind of meal.
I wouldn't bother again with this one..waste of expensive chicken breasts.
Pretty good stuff. My husband and Mother in Law both thought it was great. I did take one rater's advice and dipped the chicken breasts in egg and covered with flour (seasoned), only sauteed to golden brown. Thanks!
this dish is so easy and delicious! Everyone in my family asks for this.
This is a great recipe! I used pork chops instead of chicken breast and it turned out awesome. I plan on trying it with chicken breast soon though. Angi
I love this recipe!! I have made this with tenderloins and breast cut up, but did not change anything else. easy to make and doesn't take long in the oven! will keep this one! thank you so much!!
Needs more moisture.
Yummy! My husband and son loved it! No leftovers tonight! Thanks for the recipe.
This dish was easy to prepare, but it was pretty bad when completed. The chicken wasn't cooked all the way through. (So, I had to fish it out of the mix and bake it longer.) Also, there was very little flavor. I followed the recipe exactly---not sure why everyone else gave it great ratings. Hopefully, I'll have better luck with the next recipe!
I used cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic, and it was delish!
Just like mom used to make, added green beans like mom, but the rest was just the same, also a little extra roast turkey seasoning
I thought this was really great. Just what I was looking for. I added a little poultry seasoning to the chicken before putting it in the baking dish. I assembled mine a little differently than the recipe said--stuffing, then chicken, then soup on top. The stuffing came out a little soggy, so I think next time I will add a little less water. Otherwise, it was great, and for how easy it was, I have to give it five stars. Rarely is recipe both fast AND delicious. Thanks!
We really liked this. I made it as is, however, I did bake it a little longer and at the temp 400 to make sure the chicken was done. The chicken was so moist and delicious!
I'm not sure where I went wrong with this one. Made as written with the exception of using boneless pork chops instead of chicken breast, which other reviewers have done with apparent success. Mine was a mushy, raw, gray disaster after 45 minutes in the oven. Maybe the size of the pan I used? I probably will not try this one again.
My family loved this. I added frozen broccoli spears and sprinkled grated chddar cheese on top. Nice and easy.
Delicious! I didn't have chicken flavored stuffing so I used savory herbs instead and it came out excellent! I'll use chicken flavored stuffing next time and may season or marinate the chicken beforehand for extra flavor though the stuffing and soup mix provide a lot of flavor on their own. Quick, easy and made with items from the pantry; can you ask for anything more?
This recipe is great when you want something quick. I added 1/2 a cup of sour cream and only 3 tablespoons of milk to the soup and sprinkled pepper and garlic powder on the chicken before pouring the soup mixture on. Also I put the stuffing mixture only on the sides as when a friend made this it was soggy on the top. It is a recipe my family will use over again many times.
Excellent dish for preparing in a rush with items already in the pantry.
We loved this recipe. I did season the chicken with salt, pepper & paprika. Also, I had to increase the cooking time to 60 minutes. The end result was delicious!
Very simple to make! I always have these ingredients in my cupboard so it is easy to make in a pinch.
