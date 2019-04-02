Lemon Butter Chicken

1 of 212

Rating: 5 stars wow! I used skinless chicken breasts instead of tenderloins and increased cooking time about 5-8 minutes. It came out great! And the leftover sauce can be used as a marinade for rice. Perfect Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars My picky husband and 2 year old son love this chicken! I have made this twice now and I do have a couple of suggestions. Most importantly, make sure you don't use chicken that has been "enhanced with broth." The outcome is not nearly as good, but in one instance that was all that was available at the store. Both times I've used chicken breasts and used a meat mallet to flatten them and cooked them a little longer. I used Ken's Steakhouse Italian dressing with Aged Romano, it's perfect! Last but not least, we prefer it without the lemon zest, which can be bitter if you bite into a piece. Using fresh lemon juice gives it enough flavor. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was wonderful! I made it for company, and no one could get enough! I used 6 boneless chicken breasts, and pounded them flat so the cooking time would be shorter. I did marinate the chicken in some of the Italian dressing and lemon juice for a few hours before baking. I baked them in 2 pans, and so doubled the sauce recipe and divided it between the 2 pans. The chicken was moist and flavorful! I served it with brown rice, green beans, and french rolls. Everyone's favorite part was pouring the extra sauce from the cooked chicken over the rice. I will definitely make this again for my family...quick, easy, pretty healthy, and delicious!! Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars After reading all the five star reviews I was expecting out-of-this-world amazing chicken. I really enjoyed it but it wasn't THAT good. It had great flavor and stayed surprisingly most for chicken breast. Also as other reviewers noted the sauce is great with the rice. My boyfriend is very picky and he asked me to put it in the rotation so it must be good! One thing I particularly liked was that it used common ingredients so I didn't have to make a special trip to the store and it was super quick and easy to put together. I will definitely be making this again. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty and very easy!! We didn't have any Italian salad dressing so we used Greek salad dressing VERY GOOD - highly reccomend using it. Also used (bottled) lemon juice in place of fresh 2 tablespoons equals the juice of one lemon zest was omitted. Such a yummy recipe will make again.:) Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars My husband really enjoyed this. He can be a bit picky so it is nice to find something he likes enough to comment on! I did not have worchestershire so I used balsamic vinegar. I also added some fresh minced garlic and topped it with chopped tomato for presentation. The lemony flavor was nice. Quick and easy I will probably make this often. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! The taste is great and the ease of preparation sends it right up to 5 stars! I used a darker basalmic vinegar-style Italian dressing from Trader Joe's and I feared it would be too potent but it was great. I didn't have any fresh lemons so I used 2.5 tablespoons of a good-quality lemon juice. I tasted the sauce before adding the chicken and it was strong- but it definitley mellows out during cooking. Served with whole wheat fettucini and steamed veggies- garlic bread would have been great with it too but I didn't have any. Enjoy this one! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good. I used three boneless chicken breasts (add 10-15 minutes to the cooking time) and doubled the sauce. I didn't have any lemon pepper on hand but the lemon juice and zest was more than sufficient to flavor the meat just add some black pepper. I also added plenty of fresh garlic to the pan with the butter. With all that sauce it was wonderful served over pasta. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Every kitchen has the ingredients so I was already prepared. Quick and easy and tastes great. Chicken came out tender and juicy. Helpful (9)