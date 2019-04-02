Lemon Butter Chicken

Rating: 4.25 stars
204 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 101
  • 4 star values: 68
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 3

I love lemons on everything and created this quick and easy recipe one night. You can reduce the lemon juice for a less lemony taste. I use tenderloins for a shorter cooking time. It is even better if you have the time to marinate. The leftover juice is great served with rice or to dip with Texas Toast or rolls.

By paynes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the butter in a 9x9 inch baking dish, and melt in the oven. Remove from heat, and mix in Italian salad dressing, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.

  • Arrange the chicken tenderloins in the baking dish, coating with the melted butter mixture. Season both sides of chicken with lemon pepper, garlic salt, and onion powder. Sprinkle with lemon zest.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 581.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (212)

Reviews:
snwdrop
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2006
wow! I used skinless chicken breasts instead of tenderloins and increased cooking time about 5-8 minutes. It came out great! And the leftover sauce can be used as a marinade for rice. Perfect Read More
Helpful
(73)
Amber
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2006
My picky husband and 2 year old son love this chicken! I have made this twice now and I do have a couple of suggestions. Most importantly, make sure you don't use chicken that has been "enhanced with broth." The outcome is not nearly as good, but in one instance that was all that was available at the store. Both times I've used chicken breasts and used a meat mallet to flatten them and cooked them a little longer. I used Ken's Steakhouse Italian dressing with Aged Romano, it's perfect! Last but not least, we prefer it without the lemon zest, which can be bitter if you bite into a piece. Using fresh lemon juice gives it enough flavor. Read More
Helpful
(50)
KAGRECO
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2006
This recipe was wonderful! I made it for company, and no one could get enough! I used 6 boneless chicken breasts, and pounded them flat so the cooking time would be shorter. I did marinate the chicken in some of the Italian dressing and lemon juice for a few hours before baking. I baked them in 2 pans, and so doubled the sauce recipe and divided it between the 2 pans. The chicken was moist and flavorful! I served it with brown rice, green beans, and french rolls. Everyone's favorite part was pouring the extra sauce from the cooked chicken over the rice. I will definitely make this again for my family...quick, easy, pretty healthy, and delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(47)
MISSJENAFFLECK
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2006
After reading all the five star reviews I was expecting out-of-this-world amazing chicken. I really enjoyed it but it wasn't THAT good. It had great flavor and stayed surprisingly most for chicken breast. Also as other reviewers noted the sauce is great with the rice. My boyfriend is very picky and he asked me to put it in the rotation so it must be good! One thing I particularly liked was that it used common ingredients so I didn't have to make a special trip to the store and it was super quick and easy to put together. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(23)
CookinginFL
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2007
Very tasty and very easy!! We didn't have any Italian salad dressing so we used Greek salad dressing VERY GOOD - highly reccomend using it. Also used (bottled) lemon juice in place of fresh 2 tablespoons equals the juice of one lemon zest was omitted. Such a yummy recipe will make again.:) Read More
Helpful
(20)
lou lou
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2005
My husband really enjoyed this. He can be a bit picky so it is nice to find something he likes enough to comment on! I did not have worchestershire so I used balsamic vinegar. I also added some fresh minced garlic and topped it with chopped tomato for presentation. The lemony flavor was nice. Quick and easy I will probably make this often. Read More
Helpful
(13)
WhatADish
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2005
Very good! The taste is great and the ease of preparation sends it right up to 5 stars! I used a darker basalmic vinegar-style Italian dressing from Trader Joe's and I feared it would be too potent but it was great. I didn't have any fresh lemons so I used 2.5 tablespoons of a good-quality lemon juice. I tasted the sauce before adding the chicken and it was strong- but it definitley mellows out during cooking. Served with whole wheat fettucini and steamed veggies- garlic bread would have been great with it too but I didn't have any. Enjoy this one! Read More
Helpful
(12)
CandiceSteele
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2005
This was so good. I used three boneless chicken breasts (add 10-15 minutes to the cooking time) and doubled the sauce. I didn't have any lemon pepper on hand but the lemon juice and zest was more than sufficient to flavor the meat just add some black pepper. I also added plenty of fresh garlic to the pan with the butter. With all that sauce it was wonderful served over pasta. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Trista
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2006
Every kitchen has the ingredients so I was already prepared. Quick and easy and tastes great. Chicken came out tender and juicy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
SBelle
Rating: 2 stars
02/01/2011
This recipe was a disappointment to us. It wasn't that it was bad it just wasn't that good. Flavor was lacking and it seemed a little bland so it was below average for us. We will not be making this again. Like I said it wasn't bad we ate it - there are just too many other great recipes out there. Read More
Helpful
(6)
