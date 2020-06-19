Twenty Four Hour Layered Salad

Rating: 4.36 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Amazing salad with a creamy sour cream dressing.

By Heather

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss together the lettuce, spinach, celery, mushrooms, eggs, peas, bell pepper, green onions, and water chestnuts in a 9x13 inch dish. Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, and sugar in a bowl, and spread evenly over the salad to the edges of the dish. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, and top with bacon. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 126mg; sodium 432.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

melissa master cavell
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2006
Most helpful critical review

rosencat
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2013
Tried this to get more veggies involved in the feast that is Thanksgiving. I would recommend doing this in a 9x13 baking dish rather than a bowl to make for easier distribution of the ingredients while serving. Taste was very good but just didn't go over well at the party. Oh well......meant more for me in leftovers. Also the sour cream/mayo dressing could be doubled(or made for the side) for those who want a creamier salad. Read More
Helpful
(2)
tracy
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2006
When making this salad I leave out the celery and chestnuts.. (Just my personal preference) The only other change I make to this wonderful recipe , is adding a package of Hidden Valley Ranch...This gives it such a wonderful taste!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
melissa master cavell
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2006
I made this salad with a few variations for our 4th of July picnic. Unfortunately there was so much great food the salad barely got touched. Those that did try it liked it a lot...The good news for me is since there was so much left I have been enjoying it for several days now finally hitting the bottom of the dish 5 days later! And the marvel is it's stayed fresh all this time!!! When I made it I omitted the mushrooms and instead added broccoli flourets. I also used a whole head of iceberg because the spinach at the store looked dreadful.The dressing is simple but compliments this salad well. I used sugar this time but I think in the future I'll subsitiute with Splenda. I will definitely make this again and I will cut down on the peas too. I thought they were a bit overpowering. All in all a wonderfully tasty salad that lasts for days. Read More
Helpful
(22)
kristab
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2007
This recipe turned out well at a recent get together although some people didn't care for the water chestnuts. I think next time I'll substitute the chestnuts for something else. Otherwise it disappeared quickly! I'll defintely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
CLAMMERS
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2006
This is a great salad to take to any covered dish event. It is always well received and tastes great. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2007
This was quite good. I was surprised at how crisp the veggies stayed with the dressing on them. I don't like sweet dressing so I substituted some parmesan cheese and garlic powder in place of the sugar in the dressing and that was very tasty. A good potluck salad. Read More
Helpful
(8)
mom2mags
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2007
I didn't have water chestnuts and I forgot to put in the celery but this recipe was still great! I really liked it in a 9x13 pan. I've seen it made in deep bowls but this was great b/c everybody got a little bit of everything. I made it for my daughter's birthday party and everyone loved it. We had one leftover for the next day and it was still just as good. Nothing gets soggy---its great! Read More
Helpful
(6)
WIDALLAS
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2008
I make this recipe every year for Thanksgiving and look forward to this more than anything else. I do not use mushrooms and you could add any veggies you like (i.e. broccoli tomatoes). The dressing is the key as is letting it all set for at LEAST a day. (Even better -- it's done before the meal crunch!) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Sarah Elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2008
This salad was a huge hit at my son's birthday party. I used lettuce red onion peas bacon and cheddar cheese and this dressing. The dressing was a perfect topper for the veggies! Great make ahead pretty dish! Read More
Helpful
(5)
RJACOBSEN0
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2006
Delicious. I left out the celery. It was crunchy and flavorful. The bacon flavor really permeates after 24 hours. Read More
Helpful
(4)
rosencat
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2013
Tried this to get more veggies involved in the feast that is Thanksgiving. I would recommend doing this in a 9x13 baking dish rather than a bowl to make for easier distribution of the ingredients while serving. Taste was very good but just didn't go over well at the party. Oh well......meant more for me in leftovers. Also the sour cream/mayo dressing could be doubled(or made for the side) for those who want a creamier salad. Read More
Helpful
(2)
