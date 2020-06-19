Twenty Four Hour Layered Salad

When making this salad I leave out the celery and chestnuts.. (Just my personal preference) The only other change I make to this wonderful recipe , is adding a package of Hidden Valley Ranch...This gives it such a wonderful taste!!
I made this salad with a few variations for our 4th of July picnic. Unfortunately there was so much great food the salad barely got touched. Those that did try it liked it a lot...The good news for me is since there was so much left I have been enjoying it for several days now finally hitting the bottom of the dish 5 days later! And the marvel is it's stayed fresh all this time!!! When I made it I omitted the mushrooms and instead added broccoli flourets. I also used a whole head of iceberg because the spinach at the store looked dreadful.The dressing is simple but compliments this salad well. I used sugar this time but I think in the future I'll subsitiute with Splenda. I will definitely make this again and I will cut down on the peas too. I thought they were a bit overpowering. All in all a wonderfully tasty salad that lasts for days.
This recipe turned out well at a recent get together although some people didn't care for the water chestnuts. I think next time I'll substitute the chestnuts for something else. Otherwise it disappeared quickly! I'll defintely make it again.
This is a great salad to take to any covered dish event. It is always well received and tastes great.
This was quite good. I was surprised at how crisp the veggies stayed with the dressing on them. I don't like sweet dressing so I substituted some parmesan cheese and garlic powder in place of the sugar in the dressing and that was very tasty. A good potluck salad.
I didn't have water chestnuts and I forgot to put in the celery but this recipe was still great! I really liked it in a 9x13 pan. I've seen it made in deep bowls but this was great b/c everybody got a little bit of everything. I made it for my daughter's birthday party and everyone loved it. We had one leftover for the next day and it was still just as good. Nothing gets soggy---its great!
I make this recipe every year for Thanksgiving and look forward to this more than anything else. I do not use mushrooms and you could add any veggies you like (i.e. broccoli tomatoes). The dressing is the key as is letting it all set for at LEAST a day. (Even better -- it's done before the meal crunch!)
This salad was a huge hit at my son's birthday party. I used lettuce red onion peas bacon and cheddar cheese and this dressing. The dressing was a perfect topper for the veggies! Great make ahead pretty dish!
Delicious. I left out the celery. It was crunchy and flavorful. The bacon flavor really permeates after 24 hours.
Tried this to get more veggies involved in the feast that is Thanksgiving. I would recommend doing this in a 9x13 baking dish rather than a bowl to make for easier distribution of the ingredients while serving. Taste was very good but just didn't go over well at the party. Oh well......meant more for me in leftovers. Also the sour cream/mayo dressing could be doubled(or made for the side) for those who want a creamier salad.