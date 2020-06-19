Twenty Four Hour Layered Salad

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars When making this salad I leave out the celery and chestnuts.. (Just my personal preference) The only other change I make to this wonderful recipe , is adding a package of Hidden Valley Ranch...This gives it such a wonderful taste!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I made this salad with a few variations for our 4th of July picnic. Unfortunately there was so much great food the salad barely got touched. Those that did try it liked it a lot...The good news for me is since there was so much left I have been enjoying it for several days now finally hitting the bottom of the dish 5 days later! And the marvel is it's stayed fresh all this time!!! When I made it I omitted the mushrooms and instead added broccoli flourets. I also used a whole head of iceberg because the spinach at the store looked dreadful.The dressing is simple but compliments this salad well. I used sugar this time but I think in the future I'll subsitiute with Splenda. I will definitely make this again and I will cut down on the peas too. I thought they were a bit overpowering. All in all a wonderfully tasty salad that lasts for days. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe turned out well at a recent get together although some people didn't care for the water chestnuts. I think next time I'll substitute the chestnuts for something else. Otherwise it disappeared quickly! I'll defintely make it again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great salad to take to any covered dish event. It is always well received and tastes great. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was quite good. I was surprised at how crisp the veggies stayed with the dressing on them. I don't like sweet dressing so I substituted some parmesan cheese and garlic powder in place of the sugar in the dressing and that was very tasty. A good potluck salad. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have water chestnuts and I forgot to put in the celery but this recipe was still great! I really liked it in a 9x13 pan. I've seen it made in deep bowls but this was great b/c everybody got a little bit of everything. I made it for my daughter's birthday party and everyone loved it. We had one leftover for the next day and it was still just as good. Nothing gets soggy---its great! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I make this recipe every year for Thanksgiving and look forward to this more than anything else. I do not use mushrooms and you could add any veggies you like (i.e. broccoli tomatoes). The dressing is the key as is letting it all set for at LEAST a day. (Even better -- it's done before the meal crunch!) Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This salad was a huge hit at my son's birthday party. I used lettuce red onion peas bacon and cheddar cheese and this dressing. The dressing was a perfect topper for the veggies! Great make ahead pretty dish! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. I left out the celery. It was crunchy and flavorful. The bacon flavor really permeates after 24 hours. Helpful (4)