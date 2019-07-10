Super Summer Grilled Bluefish

I changed it up quite a bit but this recipe inspired me. I took a large orange, a lemon, a lime, the wine, olive oil, and the seasoning and mixed it. Put all the fruit meat and juice mixed with all everything else on the fish. Marinated overnight. In the afternoon took the fish out of the marinade. Tossed it in a Pyrex dish. Took another orange, lime, and lemon. Squeezed out half of them for juices. Tossed the 2nd halves on top as garnish and baked for 29 mins on around 350. Some of the best fish I cooked.i would use this on any white fish. Might not marinade it over night. Just tried it with this because reviews said this fish is really bad with the oil.