Super Summer Grilled Bluefish

Have a ton of bluefish and don't know what to do with it? Give this a try! Bluefish has a reputation for being a very strong fish. This super citrus marinade gives this grilled fish a bright and delicious flavor. I just made some (which I caught and froze) and it came out superb.
A neighbor caught shark and blue fish and because I really don't like the blues, I had every intention of making shark. I accidentally took the blue out of the freezer and once I realized my mistake, I went searching for a recipe that would hopefully take out the oily and fishy taste. I must admit that the marinade certainly did the trick. I did taste and altho I'll not likely change my mind about this particular fish, my girls thought it was pretty good. Thank you Miller for saving tonights dinner!!
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I don't like bluefish. I love to catch 'em. Only people raised on a fish diet truly enjoy them. No longer! I caught a 7 lb. blue. Filleted it and marinated it as the recipe called for. The fish grilled and browned up easily. It really did get firm and flaky (Unlike the bluefish that I remember.). It came out tasting a bit sour, which can be corrected, but the important part of this review is that, because of this recipe, the bluefish tasted great and is now on my official list of "Likes".
This recipe is excellent. The fish came out sweet and mellow. The next day I used the leftovers in a salad instead of tuna! Just make sure to cut the dark meat out from under the skin ahead of cooking.
This recipe is excellent! I used Emeril's Fish Rub. I didn't have any lemons, so I omitted them, however used the same amount of all the other ingredients the recipe called for. The fish was tender and so tasty without that strong, unbearable, fishy taste. Thank you so much for sharing! Delicious!
We caught some fresh bluefish and didn't filet it properly but this recipe save them and it was delicious! Even those at the table who didn't like bluefish really enjoyed this. I will make it again for sure.
I'm a avid fisherman here in New Jersey! Therefore, I made my recently caught fresh bluefish using this recipe expecting ummy things.....boy was I and the wife disappointed with the results. I followed the recipe EXACTLY. The fish just had a citrus flavor nothing else came "through". Maybe this would have been better with what we call "snapper" which are much smaller than the "cocktail" bluefish I used which is a bit meaty!
Well, Thank you soooo much for posting a recipe for Bluefish that I can say is worth making! I've been married to a deep-sea loving fisherman for 25+ years, and now he's got our 6 kids involved. I have 35 lbs of Bluefish in my freezer right now, and I'm beyond thrilled that this recipe turned out so yummy! I Even tried the leftover recipe that another reviewer left and made sandwiches a la "tuna salad" style with mayo the next day! This was great too! Wow! 2 hits in a row! You saved the day for me, and I thank you from the bottom of my Jersey heart! :)
This recipe was excellent! I wasn't sure what to do with bluefish, since it's a strong tasting fish but the citrus marinade did the trick. I cooked it on my George Foreman grill and it was wonderful. My children (5 & 7) loved it too!
We tried this recipe tonight. My 12 year old and I caught the bluefish today on a party boat (Hel-Cat II). Then this evening I assisted him in the preparations and grilling. He did well and the bluefish was awesome! Thanks!
TOTALLY FANTASTIC.... Two additional suggestions 1.Remove all dark meat from fillets 2.Marinate for 2 to 2 1/2 hours 3. Use grilling basket Delicious and I am not a blue fish eater had wild raves from all and they could not believe it was oily blue fish no oil no smell just juicy delicious fish
Tried the basic recipe in the oven instead of the grill (t-storms...) Mixed the leftover marinate with breadcrumbs and poured it over the fish before baking. I liked the results, reminded me of shark. I haven't had bluefish before so I can't compare it to other recipes, but I'll have more later after coming home with 8 nice fillets today.
In my opinion, this recipe is the best way to cook blue fish. Blues tend to be strong and oily but with marinating in citrus my fillets came out non- oily with a mild citrus flavor. I used fresh blues marinated for 30 to 45 minutes & grilled on high just until grill marked. Will use this recipe again!
My son and I caught a 15 pound bluefish off the NJ shore. We decided to celebrate by eating our catch. I worried that if he didn't like our "ceremonial" dinner, he would be turned off to fresh-caught ocean fish forever. I followed the recipe exactly and let it marinade for 6 hours. On the grill, it took much longer to cook (probably due to the size of the filet) but ultimately ended up moist and flaky. As someone recommended, I cut away the dark meat after the fish was cooked. After eating the meal which included our catch and some brown rice, my son declared that this is his second favorite dinner of all time (second to Pizza Hut). Although I am a much less picky eater, I also found that it tasted great and paired nicely with the rest of the dry white wine. Thank you so much for a great recipe that added the perfect exclamation point to our fishing adventure!
never had blue fish before and was a little scared cause i'm not a big fan of seafood...but this marinade was awesome. everyone loved it!! added garlic (cause i love it)...otherwise perfect!! thank you!
Thanks so much for this recipe! Made it exactly as written and marinated for 2 hours. Heated the gas grill to 400 degrees and cooked 4-5 minutes each side. Wow! The fish flaked nicely, and had a great flavor. No need to add anything after. One note, I couldn't find citrus fish rub, so I used McCormick Grill Mates Baja Citrus Marinade. A 1 oz. Pkg measures 1/4 cup. Will definitely make this recipe again. It's the only way to do bluefish for us from now on!
I changed it up quite a bit but this recipe inspired me. I took a large orange, a lemon, a lime, the wine, olive oil, and the seasoning and mixed it. Put all the fruit meat and juice mixed with all everything else on the fish. Marinated overnight. In the afternoon took the fish out of the marinade. Tossed it in a Pyrex dish. Took another orange, lime, and lemon. Squeezed out half of them for juices. Tossed the 2nd halves on top as garnish and baked for 29 mins on around 350. Some of the best fish I cooked.i would use this on any white fish. Might not marinade it over night. Just tried it with this because reviews said this fish is really bad with the oil.
Excellent! I love bluefish, my hubby not so much but I made this marinade and it was a great hit! With all the acid from the juices it really cut the strong fishy bluefish flavor, but was still delicious. Highly recommend and I used the Spicewalla Honey &Herb Rub for the seasoning and omitted the wine. Will definitely make again!
