Super Summer Grilled Bluefish

My son and I caught a 15 pound bluefish off the NJ shore. We decided to celebrate by eating our catch. I worried that if he didn't like our "ceremonial" dinner, he would be turned off to fresh-caught ocean fish forever. I followed the recipe exactly and let it marinade for 6 hours. On the grill, it took much longer to cook (probably due to the size of the filet) but ultimately ended up moist and flaky. As someone recommended, I cut away the dark meat after the fish was cooked. After eating the meal which included our catch and some brown rice, my son declared that this is his second favorite dinner of all time (second to Pizza Hut). Although I am a much less picky eater, I also found that it tasted great and paired nicely with the rest of the dry white wine. Thank you so much for a great recipe that added the perfect exclamation point to our fishing adventure!