Mexican Chicken I

You can make this one as hot as you like!

Recipe by Margaret Rolfe

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Arrange the chicken pieces in a 3 quart casserole dish or a 9x13 inch baking dish. Combine the salsa, red bell pepper, cumin, lemon juice, chili powder and garlic. Pour the mixture over the chicken. Pour the black beans on top and cover. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Serve with rice if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1099mg. Full Nutrition
