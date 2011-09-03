Mexican Chicken I

Despite my faith in strong review power to determine the goodness of a recipe, I have to say this one was not really anything to write home about in and of its self. For chicken tenderness, 5. Easy of prep, 5. Directions, ?-not sure an hour and a half is necessary at 400. Has any one tried it this way? I did 350 for about 45 minutes. The flavor was just lacking. I think those who have dressed this up with sour cream, cheese, fresh tomatoes, a tortilla, corn chips, etc. are on the right track. I served over rice as suggested by recipe. I accidentally got some canned Mexi-corn on my fork with a mouthful, and went, "That's what this needs! Something to lighten it up!" It is just so heavy and dark. So...if you add these lighter, cooler items, it is a good recipe. But not spectacular.

