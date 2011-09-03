Mexican Chicken I
You can make this one as hot as you like!
Absolutely delicious! Very easy and very quick, I needed something for a late night meal for me and my husband and this fit the bill! I cut the recipe and half and used "Taco Seasoning II" from this site to season the chicken first vs. adding it to the salsa and left out the lemon juice and garlic. I used Ortega's Medium chunky style salsa (a bit more than called for) and love the addition of black beans and chopped red pepper. After everything was layered I topped it with a light Mexican blend cheese. I then baked it at 375 for 45 minutes. Baking this at 400 for an hour and a half would result in some really dried out chicken. After it came out of the oven I dressed it up a bit by topping it off with some sliced black olives and thin sliced green onions.The chicken is tender, juicy and oh so good! It's perfect topped off with dollup of light sour cream and a side of Spanish rice - YUM!Read More
Despite my faith in strong review power to determine the goodness of a recipe, I have to say this one was not really anything to write home about in and of its self. For chicken tenderness, 5. Easy of prep, 5. Directions, ?-not sure an hour and a half is necessary at 400. Has any one tried it this way? I did 350 for about 45 minutes. The flavor was just lacking. I think those who have dressed this up with sour cream, cheese, fresh tomatoes, a tortilla, corn chips, etc. are on the right track. I served over rice as suggested by recipe. I accidentally got some canned Mexi-corn on my fork with a mouthful, and went, "That's what this needs! Something to lighten it up!" It is just so heavy and dark. So...if you add these lighter, cooler items, it is a good recipe. But not spectacular.Read More
This was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! Yummy!! Don't bake for an hour and a half though. That's way too long. I baked for 35 minutes, but I only made 2 servings. I suggest 45 minutes for more servings. If you you bake too long, I'm afraid the beans will burn. I topped with some chopped green onions and served it with sour cream and over rice. This was a really good recipe. The chicken was nice and moist, and it's really a nice low-calorie recipe. I will for sure make again. Thanks.
My husband and kids loved this recipe! I added 1/2 an onion sauted, 1 can of sliced black olives, and 1 can of chopped green chilis. I reduced the heat to 350 degrees and baked for 1 hour. I sprinkled on grated cheese for the last 5 minutes of cooking. Yummy!
I tried this recipe last night and my family loved it! I did mix the beans with the salsa and spices as others suggested. Also, omitted the pepper and added some onion. Other changes ~ baked it, covered, for an hour; then put a cup of crushed corn chips and about 1-1/2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese on top - returned to the oven and baked, uncovered, at 350 for 15 minutes. Will definitely make this again. Thanks for an easy, delicious recipe!
Cooking boneless chicken breasts in a sauce in the oven really appeals to me. Little chance of dryness. However, a 400 degree oven caused the black beans to become a bit crunchy after an hour. Next time I prepare this, I will bake at 350 degrees & add the black beans in with the salsa mixture. I topped this dish with shredded muenster cheese & baked just until melted for the last few minutes. Delicious even with the slight crunch.
SUPERB!!! SUPERB!!! I made this receipe, and there will not be any leftovers!! Wonderful taste, texture, spice combination, and easy to prepare. After it had cooked, we cut the chicken into strips while it was still in the casserole dish and then put the chicken as well as some of the sauce and a little cheese in a tortilla, rolled it up and topped it with Sour Cream! YUMMMMMMYYYY!!! It was delicious, will totally make again! Thank you!
This recipe is awesome. I did add some onions to the mixture and topped it with cheese the last five minutes of baking. To stop the beans from drying out I did like one other reviewer suggested, mixed the beans into the salsa mixture. Served with Pico de Gallo and brown rice. Also had it on a warm tortilla. Will definetly make again.
Very tasty! A great way to get a high fibre meal into a very picky family! I cut back the cumin to 1 tbsp. and at the very end of baking I topped it with some mozza cheese. Will for sure be making again.
Super easy and delicious. I made just 2 breast, so I really cut down on the other ingredients. I didn't have any bell pepper so I skipped it, and I didn't have quite enough salsa so I added some taco sauce. I baked at 375 for about 50 minutes and then added some cheddar slices and baked uncovered for another 5-10 minutes. The chicken was moist and tasty and the beans and sauce were great over rice. Will make again!
Made this for dinner last night and we loved it. Nothing fancy here, but nice Mexican flavors. I did cut back a bit on the cumin and chili powder and omitted the lemon juice – all due to personal preferences. I did add taco seasoning to both the chicken and the salsa mixture. I also added the black beans to the salsa mixture. I agree with others that the baking time/temp are WAY OFF!! I baked mine, covered at 350 for 30 minutes and they were perfectly cooked and still nice and moist. I plated the chicken over saffron rice and drizzled a bit of the juice from the bottom of the baking dish over the top, just to moisten up the appearance of the salsa. Then I sprinkled it with shredded cheddar, which just began to melt from the residual heat in the chicken. I sprinkled it with green onions for color, and served it with some shredded lettuce and sour cream. Pretty! Delicious! And very, very filling! Oh, and I forgot to mention – really easy!
Fantastic! I scaled the recipe by half, mixed the beans in with the salsa mixture like other reviewers and baked at 400 for one hour. Turned out great. Topped with a little shredded sharp cheddar and served with sour cream. With Spanish style microwave in the pouch rice, this tasty meal took vey little effort. Will be making again.
Wow! This was wonderful. I actually made this on the stovetop because it was way too hot to turn the oven on. I used cumin seed (all I had) and sprinkled on one side of each breast lightly, followed with lemon juice. Sat for about 5 minutes, while I sauteed the onion garlic and bell pepper. added the breasts spice side down, seared and then flipped. Added everything else to pan, covered, turned the heat down to med-low and cooked for about 20-25 minutes. The man said he could smell if from the street. I will make this again, but I will wait to turn the stove on!
I love this dish, and often get requests for the recipe! It changes a little every time I make it based on the vegetables that I have available. As in other reviews, I mix the black beans in with the salsa so that they do not dry out. In addition, I keep a close watch on the chicken when it is in the oven so that is does not get overcooked. Overall, a great recipe!
Added a bit of cheddar cheese in the last few minutes of cooking and finished with a bit of sour cream at plating. As others have said, 1-1.5 hr of cooking is way too much. Cooking that long drys out the chicken and beans. I reduced to cooking time to 45 minutes.
This was really good n my husband says it was fabulous. I will be making this again. Great w tortillas and extra salsa on the side!
This was really good and very different from any chicken recipe I've ever tried. Both my husband and I loved it.
Filleted the chicken breast to cook faster, sprinkled a little bit of low-sodium taco seasoning on each side of the chicken, mixed 3/4 can of black beans with the salsa mixture, kept the lemon (it gave it some zip) and added the last of the black beans on top of the salsa mixture. Cooked on 350 for 40 minutes, sprinkled a very small amount of cheese on each chicken breast. Awesome dinner!
I was surprised at how GOOD this was! I was just looking for something quick and easy with little fuss to make for dinner and was shocked at the wonderful flavor! I used 4 large chicken breast halves. I sauted onion and green pepper and mixed with the salsa, also mixed the black beans in. I only used one Tbsp of cumin and one can of black beans and it was plenty. I baked it for 1 hour at 350. Then I shreded the chicken and mixed it in with the sauce. I served it with rice. Would be amazing in tortillas this way. Thanks for a great recipe! :)
My Husband loved this dish. I added shredded cheddar cheese to to the top Yum!
5 stars because my boyfriend, who isn't a chicken fan like I am, loved it and it is so easy! I added sauteed onions and traded the salsa for a can of rotel. I also forgot to drain and rinse the beans and it still turned out great. Served w/ brown rice and enjoyed every last bite!
This was very good. Changes I made were mixing the black beans with the salsa, etc. and browning chicken tenders beforehand and changing bake time accordingly. Four of us liked it a lot. Picky #5 liked the chicken, but not the beans. I served with grated Mexican cheese on the side, and with quinoa as a side dish. Healthy, low-fat, high protein, high fiber and gluten free. It would have been really fast and easy if I hadn't browned the chicken beforehand. I think next time I'll leave that step out.
I followed everything and we enjoyed this a lot. It took over and hour to fully cook, but it ended up being perfect. I did mix the beans into the mixture as others suggested.
awesome!!!
Dry!
Good chicken but it didn't 'wow' me. I thought it was average. I thought it tasted more like chili than a mexican dish. I followed the recipe exactly except I only used 1/2 the amount of black beans. I thought one can was more than enough. Not sure if this will be in our regular meal rotation.
I tweaked this recipe a bit trying to be creative and it was fantastic!! First I only had skinless drumsticks and green bell pepper on hand, I didnt drain the beans and used more salsa than the recipe called for because I wanted to add rice. So I baked for 45 mins, then added a few small handfuls of rice,baked another 25,let steam with the foil on and out came a tex mex chix,rice,and beans dish :) Will definitly make this again.
I followed this recipe exactly and cooked it for 9 hours on low in the slow cooker. I really, really enjoyed it! The chicken came out tender and moist, which can not always be said when a slow cooker is used. My husband also really enjoyed this recipe, and he can be quite critical at times. Will definitely make again!
Great flavor! I forgot to add the red bell pepper and I actually kept the black beans separate and didn't add the cheese. It was very good!
This recipe was awesome....the last 10 minutes of cooking I topped with some shredded monteray jack cheese!! The family loved it...chicken was moist and all the flavors together..delicious!!
This was delicious and super easy to make!! I too made changes like many others. I mixed the beans with the salsa mixture. Baked it uncovered at 350 for 1 hour. I sprinkled finely shredded Monterey jack and Colby cheese and chopped green onions on top and baked until cheese was melted. No other changes. I served it with white jasmine rice. So easy. I think this could be an excellent dish for Sunday football parties.
So, so good! Loved this recipe! The best. Thank you!
This recipe had my three favorite qualities: It was excellent, quick and easy.
Super recipe, yummy and easy. I agree with other reviewers that the temp and duration would be way too hot for way too long. I grow my own cilantro so I also added some of that for a bright taste. I of couse like everything I eat to be super spicy hot so I added cayenne. I used reduced fat cheese to make it a bit healthier, overall a great healthy dish. Easy for any night of the week!! Thanks for the recipe!
Added beans to salsa. Baked at 350 degrees.
This is a great recipe! The only thing I changed is I took out the black beans ( yuck ) can't stand them, so I used refried beans. Great! I highly reccommed this for anybody's supper!
Mexican Chicken I Haiku: "Timing's a bit off. (If followed, would be too dry.) Otherwise, it's great!" I can't imagine baking chicken for 1+ hour at 400 deg; I did mine at 350 for just under an hour, and it was still slightly over-done, but not so much that it was inedible. All the tasty juice and moisture from the bean mixture (which, incidentally, I combined w/ the salsa, per other reviews) kept the chicken mighty tasty. My one complaint was the lemon juice - I didn't think it jived w/ the cumin and other flavors, so next time, I'd omit it all-together. I served my chicken w/ tortilla chips and cheese/sour cream/green onions for dressing up. Nummy num.
Simple, healthy and easily reduced for two people. I used a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies since I had no salsa, added in some diced sweet onion. I did marinate my chicken breast in the sauce for several hours before baking. I also reduced the amount of chili and cumin to our taste, added in some Mexican oregano. I baked for 50 min. at 375°, topped with some colby jack, chopped garden kale and sour cream. We will be making this one again.
Any recipe that makes me look like a good cook is most welcome, since I am a rookie. This was tasty.
This is excellent. I made the recipe exactly. I baked the chicken at 400 degrees for 1-1/2 hours. My baking dish was covered with foil. The chicken was tender and the beans did not burn. I made this 2x with excellent results. I did uncover and top with cheddar cheese last 10 minutes. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream. Nice and easy.
great tasting easy to make and quick.
Pretty good, but not great. Like a previous reviewer said, it seemed a bit heavy, and also seemed like slightly too much cumin to me. Next time, I will add corn, use slightly less cumin, and perhaps use chicken thighs rather than chicken breasts, for more tender chicken. However, this was a very easy and pretty tasty recipe, and used mostly very common ingredients, so it gets four stars from me. I baked it at 375 for 50 minutes, and that seemed to be just perfect.
Delicious, easy and healthy dish! The first time I made this, I cooked some rice separately to go along with it. The next time, I tried adding instant brown rice and water to the sauce and baking it altogether. It was a hot mess...dried everything out, including the beans. Just goes to show you, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The recipe is perfect as is, seasoning and all. Just make rice on the side to serve with it, because it has a lot of sauce.
I followed Jillian's advice and baked at 375 for 45 minutes; I agree that any higher temp would make it dry out. However, if you're going to put cheese on top like she does, wait and do so during the last 10 minutes. It gets dried out and crusty if you put it on there from the beginning (unless you cover it with foil). I'm not a huge fan of jarred salsa, so I diced up a can of stewed tomatoes, some onion, and some garlic. It was good. Served it with a pot of Spicy saffron rice, sour cream and hot sauce. This dish isn't spectacular, but it gets the weeknight dinner job done with you're just looking for something relatively easy.
This recipe was a family hit! I dipped the chicken pieces in flour and sauteed in olive oil, w/ the onion, garlic and bell pepper first to keep it moist, and then only baked whole mixture with rest of ingredients for about an hour.... it was delish! I served it over a bed of white rice and corn on the cob. I will share this and definitely make it again!!
I made very few modifications to this recipe. I cut the chicken into cubes. I didnt have fresh peppers so I used a cup of frozen diced green peppers. I also, didnt have lemon juice so I used a lime. I squeezed it onto the chicken before adding the salsa mixture. I added the beans on top for the last 30 min of cooking only. Not sure why others are coming out dry. I cooked it for an hour at 350 and it was really juicy. It was even better reheated the next day.
We enjoyed this dish, served over yellow rice. Small side salade was very filling.
I got this recipe from this site about 1 year ago and I've done it inumerous times. Very easy to fix and very tasty dish! Usually I make it with skinless bone-in thighs and pinto beans.
Made as prescribed and I thought it was tasteless. I see someone added taco seasoning and that probably would help.
Fabulous recipe! Only addition was adding cheese to the top the last 5 minutes of cook time. I cooked at 350' for one hour and that was plenty of cook time. Wonderful flavor and super easy. Thanks for a great recipe.
I was in a rush tonight for dinner and so I used Goya Adobo with pepper and covered the chicken (enough to taste) and added the salsa and the beans. Cooked until the chicken was ready and it was so good!!!
I made this as directed (except adjusted cooking time) and my family did not care for it. I don't plan on making it again.
My chicken normally comes out dry but this was so moist! I didn't have any red peppers or chili powder, but this was still really good. And best of all, it was really easy! I'm giving 4 star because I don't love chicken, but I'd definitely make again.
It was alright but won't be making it again. Family agreed it was not a keeper for us. Was really excited about it too after reading all the reviews.
My family loved it, but next time I would cut the chicken in smaller pieces, I did mix the beans with the sauce, was juice, dont know why tooo juicy. Will do it again.
4 stars with the exact recipe, however I did change the cooking time. I reduced over temp to 350, and baked 3 servings for one hour. 5 stars with this minor change. Sooo good, and hubby enjoyed too. This is a keeper!
Amazing! My boyfriend and I tried this about 2 months ago and I make it probably once every two weeks. I tweaked it because I don't usually have black beans so we use corn instead. Over rice with some shredded cheese and sour creams it's amazing!
Great blend of flavors. 2-3 tablespoons of fresh cilantro really adds a lot to this.
Excellent recipe. I made an extra batch and froze it. It reheated well and tasted just as good as the first batch.
Great recipe! I absolutely loved it. I would add, however, tomatoes and onions next time. I made half the recipe and used 1/2 red pepper. Even for 1/2 recipe, I should've used the whole pepper. I made some brown rice with it as well. Delicious! The cumin and chili powder make it so tasty, along with the black beans. I'd love to keep it low fat, but adding some sour cream on the side is even better.
Broiled instead of grilled, sooooooo good!!!!!!
Thank you for posting the recipe! This was excellent as is per your directions. Served over rice and it was yummy! I don't think cheese or sour cream is necessary, as others have posted that they added. Then again, to each his own. The cumin is the key to this dish. I did, however, mix the beans with salsa and spice mixture, then pour over the chicken. Also, covered with foil for 1 hr to avoid beans from drying out. Very tasty. Will definitely make again.
This was great! Really really good.
This was easy and very delish...I ate it alone one day, put it over romaine lettuce the next day and then the last day I diced it up and rolled into flour tortillas with some cheese and microwaved. Loved it!
I changed this recipe quite a bit after reading the reviews and what others added or subtracted. I cut the cumin & chili to 1 tablespoon each and just 1 can of beans. I added chopped jalepeno,chopped onion & sliced olives. I cut the chicken in bite size cubes and simmered it for a few hours in my electric skillet. It turned out good, the chicken was very tender. I served it over rice with sour cream on top. Next time will grate some cheese to add on top also. My husband is not crazy about chicken & he even said it was good.
This was excellent - not big on black beans but very good and easy,did tweek added 3 tablespoon of all seasonings. Friend who hates beans actually wanted teh recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Was disappointed I made the recipe exactly as written but the end result was very bland. I actually threw 1/2 my plate away which is very rare. My husband did eat leftovers the next day and added cheese and he said it was somewhat better.
without a doubt, this was easy and delicious
I was so surprised at how simple and delicious this was. I will be fixing this again!
I made these with chicken breast tenders, so it cooked fairly quickly. I didn't have any cumin, but I used a few squirts of fresh mexican seasoning in a tube and also added a bit of chopped onion. Very good and excellent way to use black beans. Thanks for sharing!
Not bad! Per another reviewer, I sauteed the veggies on the stove, seared the chicken with cumin and chili pepper, then added everything else. Completely forgot about the lemon! I added cheddar cheese and fresh cilantro, and served it over rice for a complete meal. Easy, tasty, and filling!
Yummy! Great for leftovers. I do mix the beans in the salsa mix and sub in a can of white kidney beans for one of the cans of black beans. And sour cream and melted cheese makes it really good.
Very good and super easy. Top with cheddar cheese and sour cream and it's excellent! I cooked it at 375 for 45 mins. and it was already getting too dry... definitely DO NOT do the recommended 400 for 1-1.5 hrs. Halved the spices and it was still a bit spicy for my weak tastes. ;) Will make again!
This was a very simple and very tasty dish. I had some chicken thighs on hand so used those instead. Reduced the heating time and temperature as others suggested since I was cooking for only one. Such good flavors! Will definitely make this again.
I thought this was pretty good. And super easy too! It took me longer to make, but that's bc I had to cook the beans. I thought I had canned black beans, but no. I did, however, have dried black beans so I cooked them in the crockpot on high until they were done, which is what took so long! Since I didn't have a can I just added beans until it looked right. I did halve the topping and used 4 pieces of chicken--I'm very glad I did as it would've been too much otherwise. Thanks for the recipe!
A quick, healthy, easy dinner that tastes good! My husband and daughter both liked it and went back for seconds so I'd say it's a keeper! I used red and yellow peppers and topped with cheese. I would also recommend stirring the beans into the salsa mix so they don't dry out and cooking with the lid off half the time, the sauce was very watery.
Delicious and so easy! I added a box of frozen corn, which it didn't need...we just like corn. My chicken was done in just under 1 hour. So tasty. Served with Royal Blend long-grained wild, brown, red and white rice. Yummy! Thanks for sharing!
Loved this! My three year old ate his serving and asked for more, it was absolutely delicious.
This dish was super easy and delicious! I made the black beans per the best black beans recipe on this site before adding them on top. This gave the dish a scrumptious bonus! I also added cheddar cheese! Yum!
Nothing special it's just chicken topped with salsa. I was looking for a quick delicious recipe for chicken breast I had in the fridge. This was quick and very easy to make but tasted just ok. I added a little oregeno and cayenne pepper to the salsa mix then once the chicken was done I topped it off with cilantro. I won't be making this again.
This is a good, easy and nutritious dish. I sub a can of rotel for the salsa, and mix the beans in with everything else and pour that over the chicken. I put sliced munster or jack cheese over the chicken the last few minutes of cooking, and serve with sour cream and fresh cilantro. Yum! A meal all in itself with very little effort.
I did not have olives and it still came out great. The last 5-10 minutes before taking out of the oven, I added shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese over the chicken. Will make again with the olives and cheese.
Fixed for my hubby who is diabetic, but a group of us ate it. Everyone loved it! Served with plain brown rice. Excellent meal even for non diabetic eaters! This recipe is a keeper! Hubby says plenty of flavor!
Bland as written.
One of my family's favorite recipes!!! I make this exactly as it says and it turns out perfect every time. The chicken just falls apart. I use Pace brand salsa and I sometimes add a small bag of frozen corn on top with the black beans. There are so many ways of serving it. Stuff it in a tortilla or on top of rice or chips. It's so easy and you will love it!! ??
I was concerned that this would dry out during the cooking process but there is enough liquid in the salsa to keep it moist. I omitted the seasonings and just made it a little easier and used a packet of taco seasoning. I used half the saesoning directly on the chicken and the rest I mixed with the salsa. I used 1 can of beans and used frozen corn in place of the other can. I also added a bit of cheese! This was very tasty!
It wasn't bad, but probably not something I'd make again. There was a little bit of a bitter aftertaste, but the chicken was very moist and juicy. I had to add salt and pepper when it was on my plate because it was too bland otherwise. I pretty much stuck to the recipe although I did use only 1.5 tablespoons of chili powder because not everyone eating it likes things spicy. I also added about a half cup of cilantro, which may have been too much. If I made it over again I'd only use a 1/4 cup as that may have been where the bitter taste was coming from. I also melted some cheddar cheese on top the last 10 minutes. It baked in about an hour for me.
My whole family found it delicious! The chicken turns out flavorful and juicy. I used this recipe for 4 medium sized chicken breasts, and baked it for 40 minutes. It was plenty of time. The minor modifications I made were adding 1/3 c. of finely chopped onion, lime juice instead of lemon, and 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro. As another reviewer recommended, I added a big handful of cheddar-jack cheese.
It was alright but not rave worthy. If I make it again I would use less cumin. It overpowered the rest of the flavors. I guess it will all depend on how the left overs are.
Really easy and good. I halved it and baked it covered at 400 for 1 hr. The chicken was tender enough to shred if I'd wanted to. I may try to combine with my mexican rice recipe to make a one dish casserole.
I thought this was good. I will add more beans next time as I only used one can. This has a very strong cumin flavor - might reduce slightly next time. I only used 1 tbsp. of chili powder as I was afraid I would make it to spicy for my kids. I also added cheese at the end. I would recommend this recipe.
Amazing! Also added fresh corn to recipe...adds a little crunch. After dish was finished I also squeezed fresh lime over it, a dollup of sour cream and sliced fresh avocado. Also topped with a little grated cheddar cheese. Delish!!
Fantastic!!!! I made this last week and my husband literally raved about it. Which is saying a lot because he absolutely never raves. So good I had to share this recipe with several friends. I will make this again and again.
GREAT mexican style cooking at home , Made this for a pot luck holiday lucheon and everyone love it , something different easy to make I used myu electric skillet for even better results.
Holy Cow!! That is some yummy chicken. I had Safeway Select Southwestern Style Salsa on hand and added a can of red enchilada sauce. I didn't have any red peppers, but it was so good anyway. This will become a part of the regular rotation for sure. High protein, low fat, deliciouso!!
Awesome, next time I will take the advice of others and mix the beans wit the salsa.
Great and tasty recipe! I travel for work and like recipes that I can make ahead of time and let my wife put in the oven to have a quick, healthy meal. This totally fit that bill. Easy for me to make, enough to feed the family, and plenty of taste for them as well. We added a little bit of cheese at the end to give it a little extra flavor and served Spanish rice on the side. Kids and wife loved it.
Really tasty! I used it for tacos. Wrapped it up in some corn tortillas with some light sour cream, small amount of cheese, diced jalepenos and some lettuce! I live alone, so I cut the recipe in half and had enough for about three and a half or four meals. Great for a beginner or verteran. All around easy!
Delicious and different! I used hot salsa and a little extra cumin and chili powder for bonus kick! We ate it over rice. An easy recipe to throw together.
