Chicken Pesto Paninis

This is my favorite kind of panini! I have a few tips though to make these sandwiches easier and healthier. For the bread, you can use any sturdy bread. Spray one side of each slice of bread with no-stick spray before putting it on the grill. For the pesto, Classico makes a very strong jarred pesto and you only need 1/2 to 1 tablespoon of it on a sandwich, which lightens it up significantly. Sliced turkey lunch meat is easier to handle and you don't have to cook something special before hand, and thinly sliced bell peppers stay in the sandwich better. I don't usually put cheese on mine, but I put a thin slice of mozzarella on my boyfriend's turkey pesto paninis. Mozzarella is lower in fat and calories than Monterey jack. I hope this helps someone, these are really great sandwiches!
I'm not giving these a five only because I changed things up a lot but they were delish. I caramelized my onions and mixed my pesto with herbed cream cheese. I then spread my pesto and cream cheese mix on both sides of the focaccia then I put my chicken, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers on with the shredded cheese. Warmed this all up on the Forman and had a salad with tons of veggies and Balsamic Dressing on the side. Okay, Yum!
Very good! I didn't have focaccia bread so used regular bread (the outside buttered) and grilled the sandwhiches on the stovetop using a plate weighed down with a can to press the sandwhich together as it cooked.
This panini was great in flavor and easy because of the already-made pesto. Only thing I would change would be to use sliced chicken because the diced chicken tended to make it messier to eat because it kept falling out. VERY good though and will use again.
This was delicious. I didn't change a thing. I bought a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to speed up preparation. The focaccia bread is terrific for this recipe. I will be making this again and again.
It would be great if people would not alter the recipe and tell how good it was (different recipe!) It doesn't let others know that THIS recipe is really, really good.
super yummy. i used vegetarian chicken strips instead of real chicken. next time i will omit the chicken altogether though. the flavor of the green peppers and the onions with the cheese and basil pesto was so good on its own. i don't have a panini press so i wrapped each sandwhich in foil and heated them in a 425 degree oven for about 15 or 20 mins.
AWESOME RECIPE. MADE THEM ON MY GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL. THANKS FOR A GREAT RECIPE.
These are good but only foccocia bread will work. I tried a substitute and it didn't work.
Tasty alternative to the usual sandwich (love the focaccia bread and pesto combination). I modified this somewhat since I'm not a big fan of the peppers/onion combo. I substituted those ingredients with fresh tomato slices leafy lettuce and a thin layer of olive oil mayo. I think this is a great recipe to adapt and tweak to your liking.