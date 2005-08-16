King Ranch Chicken Casserole III

For this recipe, I followed the advice of other reviewers and omitted the broth, except to dunk the corn tortillas in. Instead of chicken breasts, I poached a fryer chicken and cut it up. As I mixed my ingredients I noticed the recipe does not mention what to do with the corn it calls for, so I added it to my soup mixture. Also, I used a can of corn instead of frozen. I think that it would be easier and quicker to toss all of the ingredients, except the tortillas and cheese, in a bowl and mix it all together before spreading on top of the tortillas, without changing the results any. If you need to save some additional time, I think salsa would work well instead of the canned tomatoes and chilies, onion, and bell pepper. I only had a 2-quart dish available and it was finished cooking right at 30 minutes. Also, if the dish seems a little ‘soupy’ let it set and cool a little more and the tortillas will absorb some of the extra moisture. A very good recipe, I will definitely be making it again.