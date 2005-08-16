King Ranch Chicken Casserole III

A spicy, savory baked chicken treat. Food fit for kings!

Recipe by Ede

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the chicken soup, mushroom soup, broth and tomatoes with chiles. Set aside.

  • Lightly grease a shallow 3 quart casserole dish. Layer 1/2 the tortillas, 1/2 the chicken, 1/2 the onion, 1/2 the bell pepper and 1/2 the cheese in the casserole dish. Pour 1/2 of the soup mixture over the layers. Repeat the layers of tortillas, chicken, onion and bell pepper; pour the remaining soup mixture over the top, then top with the remaining cheese. Sprinkle with chili powder and garlic salt and bake for 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 1102.3mg. Full Nutrition
