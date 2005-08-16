King Ranch Chicken Casserole III
A spicy, savory baked chicken treat. Food fit for kings!
Wonderful! My mom had this recipe for years, and now I have it online. :) Her steps are MUCH easier though, and you DON'T add the broth to the mixture (would make it too soggy, as others have noted). First, mix the onion, bell pepper, and chicken together. Layer half of it in a 13x9x2" pan. Second, heat one can of chicken broth, and dip half the tortillas in (to soften them), one at a time, then layer them on top of the chicken mixture. Third, add the remaining chicken mixture, then the remaining tortillas (again, dipped in chicken broth first). Fourth, add the layer of cheese, and sprinkle with chili powder and garlic salt. Fifth, combine the soups and tomatoes, then add that layer. Done! (One tip: I saute' the onions and bell pepper a little bit before mixing with the chicken - I found that if I don't, they aren't quite done enough, even after baking.) Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Folowed advice of other reviewers and only used on e cup of broth. This as a good recipe but we did not like the corn tortillas. Wil def try again Maybe use flour tortillas? The sauce was great!Read More
Made this using a few of the changes in other comments; cut tortillas into strips, decreased chicken broth to 1 cup and only used to dip tortilla strips, added 2 cloves of fresh garlic, pressed and sauted with onion and bell pepper until onion was translucent and tossed chili powder into cheese before sprinkling on layers. It was sooooooo excellent! Made one for my family and 1 for another and everyone wants more!!!! Next time I will use 2-3 whole chicken breasts and up the cheese to 12 ounces. Still it was EXCELLENT the way it turned out, just trying to tweak it a little more.
Being from Texas I've tried many recipes for King Ranch chicken casserole but this is by far the best my family and I have ever tasted. I did saute the pepper and onion before adding them to the cassserole so they wouldn't be hard. I also dipped the tortillas in the chicken broth and only used 1 can of chicken broth to the casserole and it came out PERFECT. The family is already asking when I will make this again.
I love this recipe! My family has been making a similar recipe for years. In my recipe, I use 2 cans of cream of chicken and no cream o mushrooms, & I go ahead and mix the chicken with the sauce rather than layering seperate (saves a step). I also save some diced chiles and tomates to put on top layer for color. I hope everyone enjoys this recipe as much as my family does. It is super easy and quick but wows dinner guest.
This recipe has been in my family for years, but we do not do two layers - just tortillas in strips topped with chicken, topped with shredded cheese (we use 1 lb. Velveeta or mexican Velveeta is even better and so creamy melting)and then pour the soup mixture over all. I usually make it a few hours before I bake it and the soup mixture always makes its way through the entire casserole and is never too dry at the bottom. This also allows the flavors to blend well. It also freezes or keeps in the fridge well this way if you want to bake it the next day or later. A total fave of all my boys!
This recipe is very much like mine. The differences: I use 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 2 cans of diced tomatoes with green chilies (Rotel). I use garlic powder instead of garlic salt; I also sprinkle ground cumin in addition to the chili powder. My family loves this dish.
I prefer to leave out the broth, use 3 cups of cheddar, and add about 1/4 cup coursely chopped cilantro, and 1 large chopped fresh jalapeno. Delicious!
Easy and satisfying. A keeper!
This is an incredibly flavorful and very easy-to-personalize recipe. I subbed a can of cheese soup for the mushroom, and sauteed the peppers and onions with some spices to soften them, and those worked great for us. I used the full amount of broth and while it was soupy when hot, the extra liquid was thick and delicious, not watery at all. If you prefer drier tortillas/casseroles decrease the broth, but I think I'll stick to making it this way. Serving with tortillas and rice would work well. Thanks for sharing :)
Absolutely delicious. I haven't had king ranch chicken in a while..this was just like I remembered it. People complain about it being soupy, but I just let it cool down for like 30 minutes after I took it out of the oven and it turned out good. I think the answer to the soupy question is not using foil and letting it set after baking it. Do not use foil while baking it or when cooling it.
My family loved this! I followed pretty much, only change I used Nacho Cheese Doritos and mixed the soups/shredded chicken/cheese/spices and layered between chips. Thank you!!
This is very similar to my recipe which is a variation of the very original King Ranch recipe however, I do not mix the soups with the tomatoes. I keep everything separate and make three layers. I found it best to end up with the tomatoes and the liquid on top to protect the cheese from scorching during the baking process. Top make a complete meal, serve with pinto beans and guacamole salad and Mexican chips.
For this recipe, I followed the advice of other reviewers and omitted the broth, except to dunk the corn tortillas in. Instead of chicken breasts, I poached a fryer chicken and cut it up. As I mixed my ingredients I noticed the recipe does not mention what to do with the corn it calls for, so I added it to my soup mixture. Also, I used a can of corn instead of frozen. I think that it would be easier and quicker to toss all of the ingredients, except the tortillas and cheese, in a bowl and mix it all together before spreading on top of the tortillas, without changing the results any. If you need to save some additional time, I think salsa would work well instead of the canned tomatoes and chilies, onion, and bell pepper. I only had a 2-quart dish available and it was finished cooking right at 30 minutes. Also, if the dish seems a little ‘soupy’ let it set and cool a little more and the tortillas will absorb some of the extra moisture. A very good recipe, I will definitely be making it again.
this recipe is a staple at my house; my college student requests it every time he comes home.
We had some freezing temperatures today, and I felt like some comfort food when I found this recipe. My husband was not thrilled about the idea of king ranch chicken for dinner, and my daughter was even less interested, but I made it anyway. Surprisingly enough, my husband had two HUGE servings, and I got a "thumbs up" from the girls. Looks like this one will stay in the recipe box. I did not mix the broth with the soup for a thicker consistency and I added more chili powder. As for the corn tortillas, I did drench them in the broth for a couple of seconds just to soften them up prior to placing them in the pan. Yummmy!
This has been a family favorite since the 70's. We use more chili pepper and put all corn tortillas on the bottom, then the chicken, then the sauce and top with cheese. I also saute the onion and bell pepper with garlic then add it to the sauce. Fantastic!
Love the recipe! I have made it several tines and have even used rotisserie chicken and crushed tortilla chips instead of tortillas. Will make it for years to come.
My family loves this. I double the recipe, make 2 pans, and freeze one for later. I made this exactly like the recipe the first time and it was great! The next time I just mixed everything in a big bowl and then poured it into a pan. It is just as delicious and much faster and easier to make. We just tore the tortillas into bite size pieces and stirred them right in! This is not soupy at all if you bake it uncovered and then let it sit for 20 minutes after taking it out of the oven. Thx for the recipe!
I love this recipe! You can add more green chiles to spice it up, leave out the meat and use vegetable broth and 2 cans cream of mushroom to make it vegetarian, it is very versatile, but so good!!
It was really good! My husband gave it a 10! I followed the other suggestions and softned the tortillas in the chicken broth but I wont do that again I personally prefer them firmer than they were. I added more cheese. cooked the chicken on the stove top w salt n pepper n some garlic powder. I also added 1tsp. already diced garlic that u buy in a jar to the onion n bellpepper sauteed all 2gether (just the veggies that is) I would layer everything it it just tastes better. I did add about 1/2 cup of the chicken broth to the mix thats all u need cause it makes it much easier to pour n spread the mix over the other ingredients.
I made homemade corn tortillas today and later went searching for what to make for dinner. I decided to try this recipe and we were not disappointed. It was very cheesy (love that) and had a lot of nice flavor. I tossed the onion in with the chicken when it was almost cooked through. I am not fond of raw onion so this slight change pleased my family. We will definitely have this again. Thank you for the recipe.
The recipes called for a whole onion- but I thought it was a bit too much. Other than that I liked it, but I probably will never make it again.
I really liked this recipe. Pretty much followed the recipe, except I did saute the onion and peppers, adding some cilantro right at the end. Tore the tortillas (pkg. of 12) into quarters, and layered per instructions. I did let this set-up after cooking, and even though I used a can of broth (about 1 3/4 cups) found the sauce just right. Husband loved, great left-overs!
Really Really good!! my boyfriend and brother loved it haha and they are my boys! I used the spicy diced tomatos and green chilis and I also used extra cheese just because we are cheese freaks! NO complaints here yummy the picture I uploaded makes me want to eat it again!
We actually had this at a friends house on Sunday but she also added black beans and corn and it was amazing!!!
This is SO yummy. The prep takes a little while but it's still really fun and easy. It's my boyfriends favorite, especially because you can eat it with BBQ sauce.
Delicious and simple. i followed a combination of the suggestions made, but it was a tasty recipe to begin with!
My family enjoyed this, not as much as my Mexican Lasagna but it was still good. I reduce the liquid as my son has a bad gag and I was worried about the "soupiness". I used 1 can of cream of cheddar soup, 1 can of chicken broth and 1 can of Rotel. I also added a can of black beans and a heaping cup of frozen corn to make it complete. For seasoning I used 2 tbsps of homemade taco seasoning and 1 tbsp minced garlic. It was fine for the kids not at all spicy, next time I would add more. I also seasoned the chicken with garlic powder and taco seasoning before baking. I had corn and flour tortillas and some taco shells in the freezer, I cut them all up into pieces, putting the corn on the bottom and the flour on the top.
This recipe was great! My family gobbled it up! I liked it because it was really easy and fast to make. The only reason I gave it four stars was because I felt it was missing a few things. Next time I'm going to try adding a can of black beans, and chopped cilantro and green onions after cooking. I did add a cup of sour cream to the soup mixture before cooking.
I wasn't really sure what to expect from this casserole, but, thought I would give it a try. If you are a fan of King Ranch Chicken I am sure this recipe is wonderful. For us though - we didn't like the texture of the corn tortillas in the recipe and it really had that "canned soup" flavor.
Excellent recipe with great flavor. I have to admit I'm a Texas girl that's never really liked King Ranch Chicken. It was a little time consuming but well worth it! I added just a pinch of cayenne pepper to give a little kick but no other changes. It was super yummy!!
This was really good. It was a little soupy for me, but I can fix that next time I make it. :)
Excellent. Added fresh mushrooms and onion and eliminated the green pepper.
This recipe was great! I did sautee the bell pepper and onion before layering the ingredients. I also used a can of broth which is 1 3/4 c and the consistancy was perfect. Also to reduce fat I used 98% fat free soups and reduced fat cheese. I will definitely make this again.
This was okay, as others stated I left out the broth and dipped the tortillas in it instead. Thickness was still a bit soupy, but better after it sat awhile out of the oven. I think if I made it again I'd leave out the tortillas all together and use rice instead.
Great dish just need to reduce the chicken broth. Was too soupy with 2 coups.
This was very good. I cut the recipe in half as I'm one person. I also had to tweek it a bit for what i had on hand and it turned out really good. I used one can of cream of chicken soup. Instead of chicken broth I used half a cup of milk and half a cup of sour cream. I still used the whole can of tomatoes. Normally I wouldn't do the following but I was not in a cooking mood so I used forzen grilled chicken strips by tyson and frozen chopped green pepper and onion. I defrosted the chicken strips on the stove in the skillet and for the last couple of minutes threw in the pepper and onion. I also used a mexican blend of shredded cheese and tortilla chips instead of tortillas. Put in the oven for about 20mins. Turned out really good! Will definatley make this again.
Very good! Easy and quick to make.
Pretty good stuff though not "great." It was a little soupy, yes, but it helps to let it sit for a bit, and it wasn't soupy at all the next day for leftovers. I thought it was spicy enough and I even left out the green pepper and used plain canned tomatoes. The second time I made this I used all cream of chicken soup, which I believe I liked better. And I got in the middle of it and realized I had no corn tortillas and used flour. I did like the flavor of that better, but they are difficult to cut with a fork while trying to eat it, so I don't think that works well. I did use less tortillas than called for both times, enough to make the two layers without a lot of overlapping.
4 stars as written. I adjusted to our tastes-- no broth. Sub sour cream, about a cup, instead. 1 sm can tomatoes with chilies, 1 16oz can diced tomatoes. The liquid from the tomatoes made the mixture thin enough without the broth. Skipped the pepper, used more onion and my homemade Mexican seasoning. Layered in the cast iron skillet I cooked the chicken in--oh and used cojack cheese.
Delicious! Family loved it. Will make again soon. Only thing I did differently was to tear the tortillas into about 5 or 6 pieces. Also, I split the recipe between 2 8X8 dishes, refrigerated over night, and cooked one the next day for dinner, and took the other one to my parents. They loved it too. Easy recipe.
I thought this was to soupy and I wasn't real thrilled with the flavor but my hubby and my 2 boys devoured the casserole so I guess I'm in the minority here. Topped with lettuce and sour cream. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a wonderful chicken tortilla casserole. Very easy to prepare with ingredients usually on hand, I used a bag of toasted corn doritos and it came out great. I used 5 chicken breasts instead of measuring and saved the broth they cooked in to make this. I used a frozen fajita blend (green & red peppers, onions) and sauteed that in a little olive oil until it was tender-crisp and then added a clove of minced garlic. I went ahead and put the garlic powder and chili powder in the broth mix. I still sprinkled a little over the top, but only a very light dusting of either, the majority of it was in the broth part. I made a pan of this for hubby's Christmas luncheon and he said everyone raved and there are no leftovers.
I love this recipe just as written. I use the broth from cooking the chicken breasts and finely dice the onion and pepper to hide them from my daughter. A keeper in our family! Thank you so much for sharing this.
This was really delicious. I followed the recipe fairly closely although I made changes along the way for personal taste. I used less chicken broth than suggested because I added it to the soup until it looked right. I didn't want it to be too soupy. I also just put enough tortillas on the bottom of the pan until it covered. I added the spices to the soup and just eyeballed it, but also included some extra spice. I put garlic and onion powder in most recipes. It does come out of the oven a little soupy, but if you can, wait the 20 minutes and it will firm up. I actually made mine the night before and then cooked it the next day and it came out great! I will definitely make this again :)
Not as tasty as I had hoped. The tortillas got all mushy and I don't think the flavor was spicy at all. It wasn't bad, we ate it - it just wasn't all that good.
I took some of the suggestions made by other reviewers and this recipe turned out excellent. I dipped the tortillas in the chicken broth, but did not add the broth to the mixture and I sauteed the onions in fresh garlic before adding them to the soup mixture. Also, I only made one set of layers in a 15x10 dish: softened corn tortillas (I only used 6), chicken, cheese, soup/tomato mixture, more cheese on top. I only used about 6 oz. cheese and that was plenty for us. The cheese tasted great blended with the soup and I'm glad I did *not* use velveeta, which is what I would typically expect in King Ranch Chicken. I also sprinkled some cumin, paprika and chili powder on top and left out the garlic salt, thank goodness, because the dish was plenty salty as-is. All in all a this is a delicious, filling recipe that tasted even better as leftovers.
Very delicious...it tasted like nachos! I used tortilla chips and tossed my cooked chicken breasts in some taco seasoning. We will make this again!
This is a great recipe, thank you! I sautéed the onions, garlic and peppers in a little of the chicken broth and mexican chili powder as well as cayenne and black pepper. Also added the chili powder, cayenne, pepper and cumin to the soup mixture with only a cup of the chicken broth. I substituted the corn tortillas for chips and it worked out perfect! Definitely let it sit for a couple of minutes. Even better the 2nd day!!!
So easy to make and yummy! Added tbsp of sour cream to the soup mixture. also added the spices to that. Cooked at 350 for 1 hour. Added diced scallions on top. Also replaced chick broth with the fresh broth from the chicken I cooked. Added Adobe seasoning and wonderful!
I FOLLOWED THE DIRECTION AND IT WAS VERY GOOD BUT IT WAS BETTER THE NEXT DAY
This is the same recipte I got on a wooden postcard while visiting the King Ranch several years ago. I don't like mushrooms so I substitute cream of celery for the cream of mushroom soup. Other than that I following the recipe as written.
This is the lowest rating I have ever left...I took others suggestions added more cheese...put sauce on the bottom. I guess if you like across between a chicken pot pie and Chicken helper this would be the dish for you. Not good at all. No one in my family finished there meal.
We made this exactly as written, and it was way too watery. Reduce the liquid. The whole thing was so soggy we didn't even want to keep it for leftovers.
It was my first time making this dish. I followed directions to the T and my dish turned out great.
I added black beans and did it with mild salsa for the tomatoes and pepper omitted the chicken broth used flour tortillas cut into strips, Mexican cheese, 1 tsp of cumin, 1tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper and it was good my 13 year old loved it but I have high blood pressure and could taste all the salt so I probably won't make again unless it is for an event not in my home.
I made this for my daughter's band banquet and everyone absolutely loved it. Very simple to make and delicious. I will be making it again this weekend for our family reunion.
Gave it 5 stars for the way I made it. This is basically the recipe my grandma gave to me years ago. I left out garlic and chili powder and used flour tortillas (I do NOT like corn tortillas). Also, I mix all of the ingredients together (except cheese and tortillas) and then layer tortillas, mixture and cheese. My family loves this recipe. Also when I cook the chicken I boil it in water with herbs, celery, pepper and chicken bullion. Then instead of separate chicken broth I just use the liquid from the pot. Good Recipe.
very good as is............. i added more garlic to mine
This recipe comes the closest to the one I have been using for years. I use minced garlic instead of garlic salt and I also add a tsp of ground cumin to the mix. Something else I add is fresh cilantro. I use a 4 cheese Mexican blend that melts better and isn't as greasy as cheddar. I read the other recipes and cringed when I saw them using chips, lettuce, flour tortillas. I'm sure there are as many recipes for King Ranch Chicken as there are for curry, but this transplanted Texan prefers her chips with salsa, her lettuce in a salad and flour tortillas wrapped around a good taco truck burrito.
I made it pretty much how the recipe called EXCEPT I did saute the onion and green pepper AND I mixed all the ingredients with the exception of the tortillas and about 1/3 of the cheese, together. layer tortillas, half the mixture, another layer of tortillas, rest of the mixture, top with the 1/3 of the cheese that was left. PERFECTION! We lived in South Texas for six years and I have had this millions of times, this is the best recipe I have come accross.
Followed some advice from previous reviews and this was awesome!!!
I made this tasty dish for my family and everyone loved it! I did follow some suggestions. I used one cup of chicken broth instead of 2 as I didn't want a "soupy" casserole. Also, I did not cover with foil either. In addition I sauteed the onion and bell pepper prior to mixing. One more thing, I mixed the chili powder and added one teaspoon of cumin powder with the soup mix. I don't like salty so I omitted the garlic salt and just added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder to the soup mix too. If you have children who don't like spicy foods you can reduce the chili powder. However, the can of diced tomatoes and green chili peppers will also add to the spiciness of the dish.
Overall, this was very tasty. Mine came out a little runnier than I would have liked. Next time I will drain the Ro-tel tomatoes. Some of my bottom tortillas were tough, so think I will put a small amt. of sauce in bottom first. I wanted a little more umph, so added hot sauce to my serving.
This was good but the two cups of chicken broth made it a little bit too soupy. I would try it with just maybe one cup total. I also added some sour cream to the soup mixture to make it thicker. Great quick meal and nice and creamy!
I love this recipe-I only left out the chili powder and just seasoned the chicken with a little garlic powder and black pepper. I also substituted scoop hard tortilla chips, crushed, because that's what I had-it was great-of course, the chips softened during baking in the sauce, so it turned out great. Love this recipe!
It was yummy!!! I seasoned the chicken before baking; salt, pepper, garlic, cumin, paprika. It really made a difference. Better when it sits for a bit, not directly from the oven.
I thought this was really yummy..I had it years ago at a friends house in Houston (Texmex country)and could never find my recipe and this one came close. I do agree that it was a bit dry and I doubled the cheese. VERY YUMMY-even more so the next day!!!
It was okay. My boyfriend and I liked it but we've had better. Too many tortillas! I also took others' suggestions and cut down the broth to only about 1 1/2 cups. Came out with just the right amount of moisture. Needs more cheese (according to my boyfriend)and I cooked for about an hour. I would recommend either covering the corners so your edges don't get too cripsy. I will make again but with less tortillas, a bit more peppers and onions, and more cheese for the bf!
It was a little too limp for me - next time I'll use chips as others have tried. I'll also add much more spice - the mushroom and chicken cream was a little overpowered the chili and I want more flavor. But still good.
Yum, this was great! I made 2 8X8pans and froze one. Things I did different...I sauteed the onions, peppers cubed boneless chicken with garlic, added a little bit of taco seasoning. Used broken taco shells soaked in the broth. then layered taco shells,chicken and veg, cheese. Poured the 2 soups on top then added xtra cheese. Left out the rotel, my son doesnt eat tomatoes. But I topped mine with hot salsa.
this is an easy and quick recipe, that I made with frozen chicken breast, which are very handy to keep around. I might mix the garlic salt and chile powder in with the soup mixture next time. A winner!
Very delicious. I will make this again - however next time I'm only going to add 1 cup of broth because it was really soupy.
An easy,satisfying and yummy meal. Thanks!
This is almost identical to the recipe I got from family down in Kingsville, TX. The only difference that we make is to cut the tortillas into strips before layering, and we don't use chicken broth--just more cheese.
Honestly, I don't understand the big hurrah about this recipe. It was ok. VERY salty. Too much prep and too many dirty dishes for what I ended up with, will not be making again.
yummy yummy!!!
This was so tasty!!! My family loved it. I made a few changes I boiled and shredded the chicken instead of cubes. I reduced the chicken broth by half based on other reviews to avoid it being to watery. I also omitted the bell peppers. I mixed the soup mixture and chicken before layering in the pan leaving some if the soup mixture to the side to pour on top. I topped the casserole with another layer of tortillas, sauce and cheese to really top it off. I will make this dish again.
AHHHHHMAZING!!! Freezes well too!!
Great recipe! As others have stated, I've changed mine up a bit. I always use flour tortillas (ripped into pieces) which I would think absorbs better than corn tortillas. I use the broth from boiling the chicken pieces and then only about 1 cup. I omit the onions and bell peppers – that’s just too much work for this simple dish! I use Tony Chachere's seasoning instead of the ones mentioned. Although this recipe has always been a family favorite - I switched to the Extra Hot Rotel tomatoes a few years ago and being Cajuns in Texas – we really liked the extra hotness!
Quite bland I think...needed a bit more kick. There was not enough cheese at all. You might want to triple the amount of cheese the recipe calls for. Having Wisconsin roots...there is no such thing as too much cheese!!
Great recipe! I made it for a progressive dinner and it was the hit of the evening. I would have liked it a little bit spicier. Perhaps some extra jalapeno peppers or hot sauce on the side? Overall, though it was Muy Bueno!!!!!
Well, I hated this, but my husband LOVED LOVED it. So, For that I'll rate it in the middle. I thought it looked like pink mush and I didn't like the taste or tesxture. ALthough, hubby loved it and went back for seconds and thirds. Go fiqure.
Thanks for a great recipe! It tasted wonderful....everyone went for 2nds and some even 3rds. We'll do this again
Very good! Had great flavor. I did change some things. I already had flour tortias so I used them instead of the Corn Tortias. I increased the cheese to two cups. I also put some seasonings in the soup mixture (red pepper, garlic salt & cajun seasoning)to spice it up. My husband & I enjoyed it. I will make this again.
I read many a review about too much liquid/too soupy. I made mine a day in advance, and figured the corn tortillas would soak up liquid. So, I ended up using 1 1/2 cups broth. It was good, but maybe 1 cup would be better. I used double cheese. I 8oz bag medium medium shredded cheddar and 1 8oz bag mexican blend shredded cheddar cheese. I mixed the cheeses in a bowl and tossed in the chili powder and garlic salt, to evenly distribute the flavor (rather than just on top). IT was great. The recipe makes a big batch. Next time, I will split in into two smaller pans. 1 spicier for adults and 1 regular for kids. I forgot bell pepper and it was still good. We served with olives and sour cream with a salad and corn on the side. Bonus, it was even better the next day (Saturday lunch). We'll be making it again. This is the first mexican style casserole my husband has ever liked.
I dont know what happend but this came out very bad. When i served this the kids had this look like "what is that". i will nt make this again.
My husband has recently started helping out in the kitchen so I found this easy recipe for him to whip together one night. It was pretty good....we served it with tortilla chips for added crunch.
I really wanted to like this and it has a lot of potential but it did not work out for me. I'm thinking I should have cut the tortillas into strips, cooked the bell pepper and onion before adding it to the layers and cooked it longer altogether. For me this was runny, the soup mixture didn't seem to set. Runny on top of crunchy undercooked onion and bell pepper made for a night of indigestion. Even the tortilla didn't cook, you would think 40min in the oven with the soup mixture would have turned them to mush but no, chewy. Will try this again but not this recipe.
I used already cooked southwest flavored chicken and doubled the cheese and it was easy, quick and delicious. It was a real hit.
My husband and I thought this was very good, but a little too spicy for the young kids. I followed other's suggestions to cut the chicken broth down to one cup. The casserole was a little soupy, but after 1/2 hour of sitting out it was fine. I would definitely make this again.
Delicious recipe! However, I found I like it a little dryer and do not put as much of the broth as it calls for. Preparation time could be alot shorter if you have a food processor and boil the chicken in advance.
very good, very easy- tastes like my Grandma's recipe!
I tried this recipe for dinner two nights ago and thought it was wonderful! The only thing I did not do was add fresh onion and bell peppers (i did not have any). I agree with the other reviews that it was a little soupy so I may add less broth if at all. Overall it was really good and we all enjoyed it!
This recipe was a smash success with my family. It was easy and fairly quick. I would definitely reccomend it to anyone who is interested.
Great meal! Fun variety. Addicting flavor!
Great recipe -- I did follow PODGER1's advice on the recipe and it turned out fabulous!
a little soupy for me but otherwise good.
