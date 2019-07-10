Light Chicken Piccata

Yum! Mine was a bit heavy on the lemon, but I didn't measure and probably did it to myself, so I don't think it's the recipe. It's a good thing I love lemon. LOL! I don't usually go out and purchase things for recipes since we have tons of food in this house, but we don't really have any chicken breasts right now, so I looked for them today at the store. I couldn't bring myself to pay for chicken breasts that weren't on sale, so I ended up with boneless skinless chicken thighs instead, but they worked just as well. I used white wine instead of vermouth since I didn't have it, and it worked just fine. I may have had the heat under the skillet up too high, bc I really had to work to get the browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Once I figured that out, it worked smoothly. I love capers, so I added more. Ate this with salad, bread, and spaghetti. I have plenty of leftovers (Bf's away) but I'm so excited about eating these leftovers, I don't even mind. Thanks for the recipe!