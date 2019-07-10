Light Chicken Piccata

A nice, healthy version of chicken piccata. Very light dish. My boyfriend requests it at least once a week!

Recipe by KBJORNSTAD

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Coat chicken with yogurt, cover, and refrigerate at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

  • Rinse chicken, and pat dry with paper towels.

  • In a bowl, stir together flour, paprika, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat oil, margarine, and 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice in skillet over medium heat. Dredge chicken in flour mixture. Place chicken in skillet; cook, turning to brown both sides, about 15 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate, and keep warm.

  • Pour vermouth into skillet, and scrape brown bits with a wooden spoon. Stir in garlic, 1/4 cup lemon juice, water, and capers. Cook until reduced by half.

  • Return chicken to the pan, and simmer 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 261mg. Full Nutrition
