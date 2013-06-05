Baked Lemon Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

This recipe would be perfect if it called for some, ANY kind of seasoning! Salt and pepper isn't even mentioned. However, last night I made "Chicken Seasoning Blend," also from this site, and I was looking for a chicken recipe to use it on - and this one seemed perfect to rescue, especially since a number of reviewers remarked that this chicken was "blah" or "boring." These two were MADE for each other! The submitter (in her review) and I were obviously on the same page, as I preferred to prepare this in a skillet rather than in the oven. I dredged the chicken in flour, seasoned it with the "Chicken Seasoning Blend," then browned it in the skillet. When making the sauce, the flour is unnecessary. Once the chicken was done I removed it from the skillet and kept it warm. I sauteed the mushrooms with fresh minced garlic (and salt and pepper of course), added a good dousing of chicken broth, lemon juice and white wine (Pinot Grigio to be exact), reduced that somewhat, then swirled in some butter at the end to thicken the sauce and to make it rich and velvety smooth. (measuring these ingredients is really unnecessary - just cook with "a little of this and a little of that" and enjoy yourself!) Served this with pasta and sauteed patty pan squash with dill. This dinner, this chicken, was right up my alley.

