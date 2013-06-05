Baked Lemon Chicken with Mushroom Sauce
A great chicken recipe that I have made for years. Serve with rice and a fresh veggie. Impressive!
This recipe would be perfect if it called for some, ANY kind of seasoning! Salt and pepper isn't even mentioned. However, last night I made "Chicken Seasoning Blend," also from this site, and I was looking for a chicken recipe to use it on - and this one seemed perfect to rescue, especially since a number of reviewers remarked that this chicken was "blah" or "boring." These two were MADE for each other! The submitter (in her review) and I were obviously on the same page, as I preferred to prepare this in a skillet rather than in the oven. I dredged the chicken in flour, seasoned it with the "Chicken Seasoning Blend," then browned it in the skillet. When making the sauce, the flour is unnecessary. Once the chicken was done I removed it from the skillet and kept it warm. I sauteed the mushrooms with fresh minced garlic (and salt and pepper of course), added a good dousing of chicken broth, lemon juice and white wine (Pinot Grigio to be exact), reduced that somewhat, then swirled in some butter at the end to thicken the sauce and to make it rich and velvety smooth. (measuring these ingredients is really unnecessary - just cook with "a little of this and a little of that" and enjoy yourself!) Served this with pasta and sauteed patty pan squash with dill. This dinner, this chicken, was right up my alley.Read More
I made as listed but probably should have trusted my instinct to tweak a bit. We all thought this was missing something. The chicken did turn out nice and moist with a pleasant lemon taste but if I were to make this again, I'd definitely add minced garlic and perhaps marinate the chicken ahead of time so that it picks up a bit more flavor.Read More
This was very good - although it absolutely needs garlic. I marinated the chicken breasts in the olive oil and lemon juice (with additional spices like poultry spice, italian seasoning, thyme, salt and pepper) for about 3 hours, which made the deeply infused them with lemon. I baked them but also found they didn't brown, and so put them in the broiler for about 5 minutes right at the end to get that nice browned top. I also used 2 whole lemons in the entire process (and had scaled the recipe down to 2 servings) so it was quite lemony, but I like to really taste things. A nice change of pace.
Made this last night. It was simple enough, but I highly recommend doubling the sauce for your recipe. In my case, rather than using 6 breasts for the 4 serving size, I used 3 breasts and left the sauce amount as is. There was barely enough for my reduced serving. Anyway, the chicken came out beautifully. As other reviewers mentioned it could have used more flavor. I'll make sure to salt and pepper the breasts in the future. In addition, the sauce could have used more flavor. I used half broth and half wine for my version. I also added garlic powder, but it needed something more. Perhaps a bit of rosemary?? All in all I enjoyed the textures of everything, just need to spice it up a bit in the future. My accompaniments were brown rice and asparagus.
This was very good. I took the suggestion and instead of putting it in the oven, I just cooked it in a skillet. Also didn't have lemons, so I just used lemon juice and also sprinkled Lemon Pepper seasoning. I used a whole can of Chicken Broth, so I could have more gravy. Turned out great-- my whole family enjoyed this recipe. Thanks sooo much for sharing :>)
EXCELLENT!! I am going to recommend this recipe to people. I put some asparagus in with the chicken while it baked, and it soaked up the lemon flavor and tasted really good! I added some white wine with a cube of chicken boulion instead of chicken broth. It came out great and it was quite simple and is pretty fool proof. Great recipe!
My 14 yr. old daughter was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and trying to find recipies with low carbs that everyone likes can sometimes be difficult... what pleases one turns another off, but this recipie was a HIT! Everybody loved the scent that the lemon put in the air while the chicken was baking and more importantly for my family... they all LOVED the mushroom sauce. I did however use 2 4oz. cans of sliced mushrooms and upped the chicken broth to 1 cup. The only difference was the cooking time for the sauce but it was only a matter of 2-3 minutes... Bravo Joyce for such a wonderful recipie.
I marinated the chicken in lemon juice and olive oil for about an hour before cooking in the skillet as suggested by other reviewers. It turned out wonderful. I also added 1 whole cup of chicken broth which yielded a nice amount of sauce for the chicken. I'm sure a quarter cup as stated in the recipe would have been too little.
Very good recipe! I used a skillet as suggested, then after chicken was done I put it in the oven to keep it warm. For the sauce I used 1 whole can of chicken broth, and added splashes of white wine and heavy cream. My fiancee loved it and asked me to make it for his parents (future mother in law asked for the recipe by the way!). Thanks for a new favorite!
I know it's frowned upon to review a recipe that I made adjustments to but I just have to, so take it for what it's worth. I used 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts and squeezed the juice of one lemon over them. I love flavor so I seasoned both sides of the chicken with garlic powder, salt, pepper, lemon pepper, and rosemary. I sliced a 2nd lemon and laid those slices on top of the chicken. For the mushroom sauce I used 1 full can (14.5 oz) of chicken broth, 16 oz. mushrooms, 1/4 c. white cooking wine, 1/4 c. heavy whipping cream, and adjusted flour/corn starch accordingly. I also added minced garlic, salt, and lemon pepper to the sauce. For an impressive presentation, serve the sauce over wild rice and place the chicken on top and garnish with fresh parsley. I served cooked fresh broccoli on the side. This was the best meal I've made in quite some time! Enjoy!
This was a big hit at my house! I loved the lemony taste of the chicken, and the mushroom sauce was great. I used two cups of chicken broth in mine. I did make the entire batch of sauce for just two chicken breasts. I'm like everyone else. You just can't have two much of this mushroom sauce, and I would double it if I was making more than two chicken breasts. I'm probably going to this sauce for other things, as well.
This was fabulous, I added 2 cloves minced garlic and salt and pepper, of course,to butter in sauce before adding mushroom. I also used portabella and white mushrooms. Next time I am going to try white wine instead of chicken broth. Definitely a keeper!!!!!!!
Wow, this is great with a few changes (most as previously suggested). I marinated the chicken (I used tenders, 2 lbs) in a T olive oil, the juice of 1 lemon, 1t italian seasoning, and 1/2 t old bay (or poultry) seasoning for 2 hours, flipping over at one hour. Then I sprayed a bit of olive oil spray in my skillet and poured the chicken and juice into the pan to brown on each side and then I covered with a lid and cooked each side 7 minutes until no longer pink on medium heat. I took the chicken out of the pan to keep warm in a 200 degree oven while I used the same skillet for the gravy. I cut the butter down to 2 T and added a chopped shallot along with salt and pepper with the mushrooms (used a 10 oz. container of sliced mushrooms). After adding the flour I added the chicken broth a little at a time until I had the right consistency to call it gravy. It was darn yummy. Thanks
This chicken was amazing! My boyfriend & I raved about it, even while eating it. The only thing is we didn't have any lemons so we used lemon juice & it was still perfect. Also, from reading over reviews I seasoned the chicken before baking with a little bit of salt, fresh ground black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder & chicken seasoning. Will definitely be making again.
Key is: BASIL and a little garlic. I also added a touch of milk to mushroom sauce to make it more creamy. Perfect!
Very GOOD! I made for 2- and doubled the sauce. You really need more of the mushroom, butter sauce. I used 2 cups broth and 1/2 cup white wine with the 2tbs of flour. Came out just dandy! Will make again.
Good so long as you douse the chicken in Italian seasoning before you put the lemons on top.
Made it twice. The first time was OK. Took too long and it was kinda blah...needed some seasoning. The second time I made it I sprinkled salt and pepper on the chicken breast, coat it in flour and browned it on a skillet with olive oil. I added some garlic to the the pan also. Added a can of chicken broth and some dried tymes. Put the slices of lemon on each chicken, brought it to a boil and reduce the heat to simmer and covered it for 20 mins. Took the chicken pieces out and reduced the broth to a saucy consistency, about 10 mins on med. heat...end result= yummmm!
A wonderful chicken recipe and the mushroom sauce really added to the dish.
Not as much lemon as I would have expected, but thats okay. Made some homemade french fries and a carrot/broccoli veggie mix to go with it. I only made two chicken breasts, so the amount of mushroom gravy was great. I rubbed the chicken with lemon pepper, thyme, basil, oregano and olive oil and then let it bake from there. I cooked the mushrooms with some onion and garlic in a skillet, and had to use a lot more chicken broth to keep it a medium thickness of a gravy. But overall, I really enjoyed this recipe! Thank you!
This is so good! I did change it up a little, but it would have been good the way it was written. So, still 5 stars! I sprinkled the chicken with lemon zest, sqeezed on lemon juice, added a sprig of rosemary then topped with a lemon slice. I also topped with sliced onion and green pepper. For the sauce, I added some pressed garlic, lemon zest, very little lemon juice and salt and pepper. I also added some white wine and reduced it a little. I used boulion instead of broth (sodium free), added 1 1/2 T flour to thicken then added 1 cup of milk to make a creamy sauce. My family loved this! My husband does not like chicken breast and he loved this. The chicken was so juicy and flavorful. I served this with pasta. Rice would have been good too. I will definatly make this again! Next time I am going to try marinating the chicken in lemon juice, rosemary and EVOO.
The lemon is a very light taste, but perfect and the chicken came out very tender, which is difficult for me in the oven. I only had beef broth, but the mushroom sauce still came out wonderful and my 2-year old helped gobble everything up! This goes on my "make often" list :)
This recipe is unbelievably good! The sauce is amazing! I made it pretty much like this recipe, but I added a little white wine to the sauce and extra lemon. Also, I used orgainic lemons, which are stronger, have more juice, and are all around just way better. I love lemon, so the extra lemon was great. My husband isn't so fond of lemon. Using the exact amount is better if you aren't that into lemon flavor, otherwise go crazy!
A fabulous and simple recipe that I was happy to make on a normal weeknight but would have been delicious enough to serve to company! I cut the chicken and mushrooms down since there are only 2 of us and kept the sauce the same so we would have extra for our rice. If I was making the full recipe I think I would increase the sauce significantly. Also, I ended up using quite a bit more chicken broth than the recipe stated.
This was good, but as leftovers it just doesn't work. The chicken is to dry
Guest Dinner Good with light changes! My kids whined when I told them what was for dinner. I almost had to argue with them to try it. The first words out of my daughters mouth once she tried it was, "Wow! This is REALLY good. I mean, REALLY, REALLY GOOD!" Score! I did take other reviewers advice and season the chicken. I seasoned them with a very light sprinkle on each side of the chicken breasts with poultry seasoning, season salt, and garlic powder. I lightly browned each piece on the stove top. I also squeezed one whole extra lemon over them all, before baking them in a 9x13 pan with a foil cover for 35 minutes. Served over a bed of rice.....most excellent dinner! Update: I made this for a dinner party with the same seasonings as I did last time. They don't like mushrooms, so I put the gravy on the side for each to add to their own. One of my dinner guests, who usually eats minimally, scarfed her meal and raved over it the rest of the meal! Then the next morning she called again thanking me for such a wonderful meal, and said she couldn't stop thinking about the chicken and wanted the recipe! It's AWESOME! Must try!
Chicken didn't carry as much as the lemon flavor as I was expecting.
I wanted to make this as I haven't had lemon chicken in years. First I marinated the chicken in lemon juice and olive oil. Then I browned the chicken breasts in a skillet before baking them. I used the juice of two lemons...I thought it was too lemony and tart for just 2 pieces of chicken but my husband loved it and said, "Make it again exactly the same!" I put egg noodles on the plate, chicken breast on top and then spooned the mushroom sauce over it. It was a good chicken recipe and gave us something different to do with chicken. Thank you!
A nice simple dish that has good flavor.
Pretty basic recipe. I marinated the chicken for about 5 minutes in olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and a dash of cayenne pepper. Gives it a lot of flavor. Browned the chicken in a skillet first. Removed the chicken and made the sauce in the same pan to get all the flavor from the chicken. To make the sauce, I added a splash of white wine (about 1/4 cup) initially and did everything else the same. I had to use about twice as much chicken broth as the recipe called for. I'll cut down on the amount of flour next time.
This was beyond delicious and SO easy to make.
While this recipe shows promise and is good, conceptually, I had to add a lot of seasoning to it, to make it good. I found it to be lacking in flavor.
This is one of the best chicken recipes I have ever made or eaten. So good. You can really taste the lemon in the chicken and the mushroom sauce is delicious. I don't think any other spices are necessary to add if you really want to taste the lemony chicken. I do recommend doubling the mushroom sauce though. It seemed to run out quickly. Other than that, this was perfect!
Was a wonderful dish!!! I prepared it exactly as directed except I added garlic and pepper to the chicken breast before baking. Also after after cooking the mushrooms down I added a small bottle capers which went really well with the lemon flavor!! All in all an awesome recipe!!
Must have just been me but sauce was really thick.
I cook for two, this is very good,i will be making this over and over. I served mine with brown rice, and asparagus.
The mushroom sauce was delicious!!!
Very easy but VERY bland. Chicken should be browned first. Didn't taste the lemon. Disappointed.
Very easy recipe. I substituted a gluten-free flour for the sauce and was pleased with the results. I loved the taste immediately and I will be making this recipe again.
Wish I would have seasoned the chicken a bit more before baking, otherwise the mushroom sauce was great!!! Delicious dish!
This was excellent. I marinated in oil/lemon, salt & pepper with garlic in the a.m. and made it when I got home from work. Easy & delicious. Added lemon zest at the end.
This was REALLY good. (The picture on the recipe doesn't do it justice). No alterations to the recipe needed. It is really easy, even on a weeknight. I will definitely make it again.
I've made this recipe several times and I love it. I add a little white wine to the chicken before I bake it and just a little lemon juice to the gravy and it turns out great!
Good! I love the lemon and mushroom flavor! I cooked the chicken on the stove instead bake in the oven. Added extra lemon zest for a more intense lemon flavor.
I am giving this 4 stars based on the recipe as it is. I followed the advice of many of the other reviewers and added more seasoning (it needs it!). I also cooked the chicken in a skillet as suggested. This dish was delicious. My husband and son gobbled it up.
This is really good!! The only change I made was to do half broth, half white wine. I also did the updated version of skillet cooking the chicken. Wow, wow, wow!! Thank you!
Delicious, definately double the sauce. I didn't use parsley and I added garlic salt and pepper to both sides of the chicken before baking.
Mmm! My husband and I loved this stuff! I only made 3 chicken breasts but I followed the other reviews and used 1/2 cu. butter, added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the butter, added 1 extra cu. of mushrooms and used an entire can of chicken broth and it was the perfect amount! I also used Wondra sauce/gravy flour (a must-have for gravy lovers!!) instead of the all-purpose flour and the texture was perfect! The chicken was super moist. I served w/ steamed asparagus and white rice that I squeezed some lemon juice over as well. This was one stays for sure!!!
so easy and delicious!
This was excellent! I took the others' advice about searing my chicken breast on a pan first (it looks better when served and also makes the chicken crisp on the outside and juicy in the inside) before baking it. I also added white wine to the sauce and it was divine. My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. I served it with roasted potatoes and steamed green beans.
Yummy. I did as others suggested and browned my chicken first. I also seasoned it before coating with lemon juice. I put a little more juice on than called for and topped with the whole sliced lemon. I also baked covered in foil. It came out very moist and wonderful flavor after 40 mins. I will be making this again. It was so fast and easy and with baby #2 on the way that's exactly what I need in my life ;)
The fresh parsley is key on this one. I followed it to the 'T'. It was easy, tasted even better than I'd hoped, and got a rave review from a very honest (when it comes to my cooking) boyfriend. Next time, I'll double the sauce and serve it over pasta.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I wouldn't change a thing! Everyone loved it!
Ths was simple and really good. I did add some lemon pepper and capers. I served with butter noodles and the Italian Peas recipe that is also on the site. I will definitel be making this again!
I think this recipe is perfect just the way it is. So easy to make and so delicious.
This recipe turned out great for me and my husband. I listened to other reviewers who suggested marinating the chicken with the lemon and oil (added minced garlic as well) for about 30-45min before baking. Also, I flavored up the simple mushroom gravy by adding about 1-2tbsp. of Dried Thyme which gave it just the perfect amount of seasoning. It tasted so good with the lemon chicken flavor. Rosemary would also be pretty nice I think with the lemon flavor; I'll try that next time I guess. I will definitely make this again though.
I doubled the sauce and it turned out to be the perfect amount. I used veggie broth instead of chicken broth and it was delicious. I took advice from other reviews and salt/peppered the chicken then cut it into 2" pieces and cooked in a skillet. YUM!
I made this in a skillet with all the indedients listed. This meal was fantastic!! I served it with a salad on the side and was very happy and wanting more.
We really enjoyed this chicken! The mushroom sauce was a HUGE hit! Now I have to have my daughter over so she can try this amazing dish. :)
Love anythng with lemon or lemon pepper seasoning so naturally really enjoyed this tasty dish
I've made this recipe several times and do like it each time. Definitely will continue to make.
The sauce was great. I baked the chicken instead of using a skillet and I still thought it was excellent, although it took longer to cook than listed. I added extra chicken broth to the sauce and kept it on a low simmer- came out great! I think the sauce is what makes the dish- so plan to make extra sauce.
I've made this numerous times and I love it. If it weren't for my mushroom loathing husband and sons, this would be come a staple. The problem is, I LOVE mushrooms and would cook it as is and wouldn't hear the end of the complaints. Great recipe!
I made this chicken exactly as it says to. I thought it was flavorless, and didn't look very good either. Without the Mushroom sauce, it would have been awful.
Substitute mushroom soup and half a can of water for the chicken broth.
This was so delicious I have passed it on to others. I did add a lot more lemon and broth and did not use butter but used olive oil & some margarine. Not as much as it was called for. Also cooked it on top of stove and it worked out just fine. Innes
Delicious, simple and looks like a lot of effort went into this meal. I did double the Mushroom Sauce portion so we could pour on our rice too. I especially liked this because this recipe has what I refer to as "normal" ingredients (the basics) so not a lot of time hunting for rarely used spices. That is the main reason I like this site. Average people sharing their families favorites, for the most part, that are easy to follow.
Make extra sauce and use with mini penne as a side.
A winner in our home! I brushed the chicken legs and thighs with EVOO, lemon, and herbs, and followed the rest of the recipe. The mushrooms didn't yeild a very much sauce, and I threw in some peas and bacon. Still a keeper :)
Quick, easy, and good! I added a little lemon pepper seasoning on the chicken before baking. The only negative: I needed more gravy!! Thanks!
First of all, read other reviews and be sure to add some seasoning! I went ahead and baked this since it worked out to do that with the side dish I was making. It did not brown, but it gets covered with sauce and my bf and i agreed it was still yummy. Here are my changes: 1. Seasoned chicken with Salt, Pepper and Garlic Pepper 2. Added 1 clove of minced garlic and Salt & Pepper to mushrooms while sauteing. 3. Added Salt and a lot of pepper to sauce right after adding broth. Definitely easily seasoned to taste, but we thoroughly enjoyed and will make again!
Loved it... I am using the mushroom sauce on everything.
delicious, made for dinner last night and came out wonderful. I baked the chicken since i thinnk it comes out juicer but you need to adjust the time because i feel it was a little dry. I sprinkled lemon pepper and garlic powder over chicken before baking and added it to the sauce. Very tasty dish.
The only good thing about this recipe is the moistness of the meat. I had pounded the chicken breasts to tenderize it before adding the olive oil and lemon. The mushroom sauce adds very little flavor. I will most likely season the chicken next time and hold the mushroom sauce. It wasn't a good combination. I'm thinking of a light lemon sauce with asparagus and wild rice.
I loved this recipe. My husband and I aren't much of breasts eaters though, so I used bonless skinless thighs. It was a big hit. Thanks for the recipe.
As the recipe stands, I wouldn't give it more than 3 stars. With some modification it's certainly a 4 or 5 star recipe. I added garlic, salt and pepper to mine. As the original author noted in her comments, I floured my chicken breasts and then pan seared, then finished cooking at a low temperature in the oven. The sauce was really flavorful.
Good. The lemon chicken was great!
The good thing about this recipe is that is can work for adults and kids. I seasoned the chicken with Mrs. Dash and a little bit of garlic powder and proceeded to follow the recipe as called for. The good thing was I left off the mushroom sauce for my picky 8 year old and the lemon chicken by itself was tender and flavorful for her. (She ate every bite of her chicken breast) The rest of us added the sauce on top of our chicken and were able to enjoy a more complex dish. I will make this again.
Simple recipe and easy to make, very yummy! I did splash on quite a bit more lemon to make the chicken really juicy. I also through on some salt, pepper, and cajun seasoning, on both sides, so that the chicken could have a bit more flavor. My husband really loves this dish!
I followed the recipe exactly. It was good, but I think the mushrooms need a little more oomph. Next time, I may try adding some Worchestshire sauce and/or garlic to the mushrooms as they cook. Overall, a good meal.
This is really good, but with a few minor changes. I add half a sliced onion when I saute the mushrooms and I used half chicken broth, half dry white wine. Using a good chicken broth and a decent drinking wine, your outcome will be much improved. If you like more sauce like we do, you might want to double it. It goes excellent over rice. My husband ate three helpings of the chicken last time I made it!
Actally, it's the sauce that gets 5 stars. The chicken was in desparate need of seasonings. The sauce is delicious although a little milk or cream added will make it creamier and stretch it further since there isn't much of it for six cutlets.
Very simple and very delicious. I made this and it is a great dish for super fresh ingredients. Really minimalistic and basic and straightforward but very good.
I gave the basic recipe 3 stars because I had to follow other reviewers ideas for doctoring this up. Added garlic, salt and pepper, and Italian seasoning to the chicken before cooking. I also had to add quite a bit of flavor to the sauce. Doubling the sauce was also needed. Good basic idea but as is it would have been very bland and skimpy on the sauce.
I made this last night. The only changes I made was to season the chicken with garlic salt & pepper. And I added green onions to the gravy mixture along with seasoning salt & pepper to taste. It was delicious. Our 9 year old daughter raved. It's a keeper!
I doubled the butter,flour and stock to have more sauce. I made the recipe as called for but next time needs more lemon flavor in sauce and I cut the breasts in half and cooked in a lot less time. Would make this again
My family loved this whole recipe. I only added garlic salt to the chicken and very lightly and used chicken broth when making my white rice and everything was just perfect. I was proud of myself or making such a fine dish. I sauted green beans for are side veggie. I am very, very happy with this one. Thank you Joyce for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I think the chicken and the sauce need to be rated separately. 1. The chicken needed to be seasoned before baking because I wanted to make sure I had some dimension and it was more than just a "lemon" flavor. I give the chicken 3 stars because I ended up having to broil it afterwards to have it brown and season it extra. 2. The mushrooms just needed some salt and pepper and this was FANTASTIC!! My fiance eat it up. The only thing I would say is to make more of the sauce!! (I made a rue ~ cooked flour and COLD butter~ in a separate pan and added more stock and salt and pepper than added to the pan.) I give the sauce 5 Stars. If you wanted to make this more of a marsala type of dish before the flour you could reduce some red wine for awhile and then add the flour. Great base for a cream sauce. Next time...I'll add some broccoli or asparagus in the mix. :) :)
For a healthier choice, I baked my chicken as in the recipe but I added potatoes so they baked together. I also sprinkled garlic powder on the chicken breasts and lemon pepper all over. I also added some white wine and half a can of cream of chicken soup to the sauce and more garlic powder and lemon pepper.
thought it was great!
Delicious!
We love the mushroom sauce, but it felt a little out of place on chicken. we made this with Porkchops and it was much better!
The chicken was terrific. Super easy and really good. I did have to add milk to the gravy because it was REALLY thick, but after the addition of the milk everyone in my family loved the result. Thank you for sharing this one!
I used tilapia instead of chicken. Also used the 4th reviewer's suggestion (the long one about seasoning) and used poultry seasoning instead of the chicken seasoning
Great, healthy recipe!
This recipe was yummy! yummy! I would definately recommend it to anyone, very easy to make. The only thing that I did different was add garlic and onion powder to chicken. Awesome!
Several folks suggest cooking in a skillet, however I thought it came out absolutely perfect baked uncovered for 30 minutes. Only thing I changed was using montreal chicken seasoning w/ EVOO before baking and to the sauce adding minced garlic, chopped red onion and capers. It was AMAZING on bed of linguine!
Nice quick and tasty meal if your'e rushed for time.
although , as another reviewer suggested,i dredged my breasts in flour, then pan seared them, then put them in the oven after i had used basil, garlic, lemon, this was a lackluster serving. the mushroom sauce was ok - i also added garlic and onions to that and used WAY more chicken broth than called for in the recipe or it would have been too thick and not really a cream sauce. as the recipe is written, i have to think this recipe would have been seriously bland. after dinner, my husband spontaneously spoke up and said that we had a nice dinner. he didn't go overboard though and he just loves to see a big ole slab o meat on that plate. trying to serve veggie several nights a wk:)
