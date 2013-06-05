Baked Lemon Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

A great chicken recipe that I have made for years. Serve with rice and a fresh veggie. Impressive!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Pour olive oil in an 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Place the chicken breasts in the dish, coating each side with oil. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over each chicken breast. Slice the rest of the lemon and place a lemon slice on top of each chicken piece.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 30 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; add mushrooms. Cook and stir until mushrooms are brown and liquid is evaporated, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mushrooms and stir until coated. Add chicken broth, stirring to make a medium-thick sauce. Allow sauce to reduce, adjusting with a little more broth to make a creamy sauce. Add fresh parsley at the last minute. Spoon the sauce over the baked chicken breasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 13g; cholesterol 87.9mg; sodium 195.7mg. Full Nutrition
