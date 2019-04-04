Chorizo Stuffed Bell Peppers

These turned out really good. Modified quite a bit due DH's diabetes and ingredients on hand. Didn't do rice. Browned chorizo with finely diced onions. Added diced tomatoes(drained), garlic, black beans(drained) and chopped spinach(thawed,drained).I didn't drain my chorizo, I just simmered everything together until most of the liquid had dried up. I did as some others and just cut my peppers in half without boiling them. I baked the filled peppers for about 45 minutes until the peppers themselves were fork tender (covered). My mexican cheese had gone bad so I put a slice of fresh mozzarella on top of each and then broiled it until the cheese had melted. Next time I will definitly use the mexican cheese and get it just a little brown under the broiler. The peppers themselves produced a fair amount of liquid in the bottom of the pan but using a slotted spoon solved that and the little bit of liquid in the filling was absorbed. Taking out the rice and using the black beans turned it into a nice lower (better) carb meal for the hubby that was so flavorful they were gone before we knew it.