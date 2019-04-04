Chorizo Stuffed Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are stuffed with a spicy blend of chorizo, onions, garlic, fresh herbs, Worcestershire, three kinds of cheese, and rice. If you have a taste for spice, you'll love them. Don't let the number of ingredients scare you!

By MALAPSO

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to boil. Place peppers in boiling water, and cook 5 minutes. Remove, and set aside to cool.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, cook chorizo until almost brown. Drain fat. Stir in celery, carrots, onions, and garlic. Cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, basil, rice, and water. Cover, and simmer until rice is cooked, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and mix in Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Mozzarella cheeses.

  • Place peppers upright on a baking sheet. Stuff each pepper with the chorizo mixture. Sprinkle extra cheese on top.

  • In a small bowl, combine tomato soup with just enough water to give the soup the consistency of gravy. Pour generously over peppers. Cover with foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 82.8mg; sodium 1477.6mg. Full Nutrition
