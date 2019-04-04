Chorizo Stuffed Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are stuffed with a spicy blend of chorizo, onions, garlic, fresh herbs, Worcestershire, three kinds of cheese, and rice. If you have a taste for spice, you'll love them. Don't let the number of ingredients scare you!
Absolutely fantastic! I did a few things differently though. One, in order to make it spicy I minced two green Serrano peppers and added it in with the other herbs. This is pretty spicy so if you want some spice but not a lot, I'd only put in one. Second, I accidentally grabbed fresh cilantro at the store instead of basil. I added half of the bushel and it was fabulous. Lastly, when I cut off the tops of the bell peppers, I trimmed them up and and diced up the excess and added that in with the veggies also. I don't usually try new recipes unless they've had a lot of high ratings but the combination on herbs, spices and meat sounded so wonderful and I was NOT disappointed. You will love this recipe.
These were ok but, as written, I thought the filling was very thin and pretty bland. I added more seasoning - cayenne pepper, garlic powder, lots and lots of freshly ground pepper - which improved the flavor, but I wish I had used ground beef along with the chorizo for more flavor, and to improve the texture. Some tomato paste wouldn't have hurt either.
Excellent! When stuffing peppers, I cut the green stem just even with the pepper, then cut off the bottom of the pepper for the opening - they stand up better when baking. Of course, they still must be cleaned out. I used red,yellow and orange peppers for stuffing and the taste was just wonderful. Next time, I'll use green peppers as I believe it will taste just as good, and be a prettier presentation. Thanks!
Wow! Truly amazing! I used red bell peppers and different cheeses and it came out looking, smelling and tasting wonderful. I didn't see what the tomato sauce poured over it would do other than spread out in a thin layer at the bottom of the baking dish, so I gave that a miss. Also, accidentaly cooked the rice seperately before adding it to the sauce (also used a bit more than called for) but it worked fine. I would definitely not cut down on the amount of cheese added to the mixture as it gives it a great texture, and of course flavour. You can play around with this dish using different kinds of cheese. Will definitely make it again. It's so good I actually want to make this for company!
I can't give this 5 because I didn't stick to it fully. However, it was an excellent starting point. Beware when buying chorizo... if you don't have access to a mexican buthcher shop that makes it's own, buy the best quality stick chorizo you can find. Make sure it looks more like sausage and less like ground to a pulp...something! Those ground tubes cook up to highly salted mush and are over 1/2 grease! I had already make a gulf coast style rice so I mixed that in with the cooked chorizo, carrots and tomato. Since my rice was already seasoned with garlic & onion, I didn't add more. Mixed in a heaping handful of Chuhuahua cheese instead of the mix suggested. Very delicious! Thanks!
These were very good. My husband and kids loved them...I made them with homemade chorizo which I highly reccomend I use Anne's homemade chorizo from this site its simple and quick to make. Instead of mixing the cheese in with the filling I spooned some filling into the pepper put in a layer of cheese spooned in more filling and topped with cheese that way it had a nice cheesy center. The only thing I will do differently next time is cook the rice first and stir it in when the meat mixture is done....Thank you for such a great recipe!
I modified this recipe quite a bit; I used ground beef instead of the chorizo and made a batch of mexican rice instead of plain rice and added it to the mixture using the rest of the ingredients in recipe and it turned out GREAT! Even had leftover filling that I made chili rellanos with the next night.
Instead of the uncooked rice, I used some leftover rice and adjusted the liquids used. This recipe wasn't spicy enough for me. Although I only used cheddar cheese (didn't have the others), I would probably use pepper jack to kick it up.
I thought this was ok. I thought the stuffing was somewhat bland. Next time I will follow the advice of another reviewer and use Chihuahua cheese and Mexican style rice. Also I really think this needed more rice. At least twice as much in my opinion. Maybe add some cumin as well. Not sure what the tomato soup poured over the top was supposed to do, I didnt think it added anything to the recipe. I will omit next time. I did like the pepper and chorizo combo flavor and I do think this recipe is worth making again, just with some modifications. Thanks for the recipe.
From reading the reviews, it sounds like the quality of chorizo you use really makes all the difference. My end result was not bland at all, but really spicey. I do agree with some of the others about the tomato soup. I didn't really think it was necessary. Overall it was pretty good.
I'm rating this three because there is one key problem with the recipe. This calls for uncooked rice. Now, either it needs to be instant rice, or it needs to be cooked, because we made this and the rice was no where near cooked. It was hard and crunchy. I've made stuffed peppers before, but thought I'd give this one a try and follow as instructed, but I'd make changes to it if I make it again.
We LOVE this recipe! Of course I always put my own "twist" on things. I cut the peppers in half, clean them out and then can skip the boiling. I like to add finely chopped habeneros to the mixture. I also add brown rice instead of white for the health factor but keep in mind that you have to cook the mixture much longer because brown rice takes longer to cook. I have also used zucchini in place of the carrots. I stuff the raw half peppers and they soften in the 30 minutes in the oven. Delicious! These are the only way I make stuffed bell peppers for the last couple of years!
These turned out really good. Modified quite a bit due DH's diabetes and ingredients on hand. Didn't do rice. Browned chorizo with finely diced onions. Added diced tomatoes(drained), garlic, black beans(drained) and chopped spinach(thawed,drained).I didn't drain my chorizo, I just simmered everything together until most of the liquid had dried up. I did as some others and just cut my peppers in half without boiling them. I baked the filled peppers for about 45 minutes until the peppers themselves were fork tender (covered). My mexican cheese had gone bad so I put a slice of fresh mozzarella on top of each and then broiled it until the cheese had melted. Next time I will definitly use the mexican cheese and get it just a little brown under the broiler. The peppers themselves produced a fair amount of liquid in the bottom of the pan but using a slotted spoon solved that and the little bit of liquid in the filling was absorbed. Taking out the rice and using the black beans turned it into a nice lower (better) carb meal for the hubby that was so flavorful they were gone before we knew it.
jlo
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2012
I'll definitely be making these again. Only changes I made was to use fresh tomato & since I didn't have celery I used a can of corn. since I don't like to waste I chopped up the bell pepper from the tops. I also used "soy" chorizo so no grease and made such a healthy meal. Thank you "Malapso" for sharing your recipe.
my family loved this recipe, thanks :) only thing i will change next time to simplify it a little is to use "mexican blend" shredded cheese instead of 3 different kinds of cheese. This dish takes a little time to prepair, but is absolutely worth it!!
Why didn't I think of substituting chorizo sooner? Excellent recipe! Remember if the peppers don't want to stand up on your baking tray or dish slice a little off the bottom to make them even! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! Sometimes I add a little corn too if I have some leftover!
Made this with Italian sausage vs. chorizo. Also, I had a box of leftover fried rice from Chinese takeout, used that rather than cooking rice as the recipe calls for... just reduce the amount of water. I had leftover stuffing since I only stuffed 4 peppers, so I mixed the remaining tomato soup into the mixture and saved it for later... next day scrambled some eggs, stirred in the stuffing mixture, and made what my husband said were the best breakfast burritos ever. Will definitely make this again and make lots of it! Even the leftovers were delicious and versatile.
Modified to what I had on hand. Used 12oz chorizo, omitted carrot, 1 can chopped tomato, cilantro in lue of the basil/parsley, cooked a batch of Spanish rice and added, layered cheddar cheese in the middle of the stuffing and topped with the peppers. Omitted the tomato soup and they turned out moist and delicious.
A little bit time consuming (especially if you have little kids pulling at you while in the kitchen) but well worth the extra work! This is delicious! The combination of cheeses and chorizo are great. My husband loved this dish, way more than a traditional ground beef stuffed pepper that I had made before. Will make it again, without any changes!
I've made this recipe with several modifications and it turns out great every time. I use carrots, celery, green onion, mushrooms, zucchini, corn for veggies and ground beef instead of chorizo. Also I use one can of Rotel and Mexican rice. Omitting the herbs and just use Worcester sauce, red paper flakes and a bit of cayenne. I also stuff tomatoes and onions not just peppers. Very tasty!
This was VERY good. All I changed was: the cheese (I used a Mexican blend instead of buying multiple bags of cheese) and didn't use carrots. I also added some seasonal to the mixture because another review said the filling was bland. But My husband and our friend devoured them! I will definitely make this again soon.
These were tasty! Made as written, but had trouble adding the soup to the filled pepper, my meat/rice mixture was very dense. Loved the flavorful chorizo, so yummy! I didn't think the cheese added to the meat/rice mixture added much flavor, except more calories. Next time I make these I think I'll omit the soup and just top with cheese. Thank you for sharing your recipe with AR, we enjoyed these.
I will definitely be making this one over and over again. I used mainly hot wax peppers for this recipe. I also substituted my own homemade sauce from fresh Roma tomatoes as opposed to the tomato soup.
We loved it, thank you, but had to make quite a few revisions due to what we had on hand. I had brown rice which takes about 45 minutes to cook. Instead of sauteeing anything with the chorizo I just threw it all in the rice water. I had no celery or basil or diced tomatoes so I used a can of Rotel tomatoes to kick it up a notch. I also had no jack so I used pepper jack. The chorizo was a homemade, very flavorful and little grease. I topped with Ragu sauce instead of tomato soup. My husband has been a cook for 35 years and when I asked him if there was anything that he would change he said no. It was good just the way it was. So thank you very much. It was a winner.
The number of ingredients made it an expensive recipe. however, I made this as written and the non-vegetable eater, in the house gobbled them up, asking for seconds and didn't know the veggies were there until we told him afterwards. It was super yummy.
recipe sounds very good. I bought chorizo yesterday and was looking for a good recipe. The only thing I would change is the canned tomato soup (high in sodium). Instead, I would use a nice low-sodium tomato sauce. Thanks :)
Delicous!!! Love Chorizo Sausage. I made one substitution, due to not having a can of whole peeled tomatoes by error. I substituted with 1/2 spaghetti sauce and 1/2 Classico Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto to equal amount requested. Great substitution, Great Flavor.
I did it according to the recipe but next time i would not add the tomato soup I would rather make my own gravy and i would precook the rice as it was still hard after the specified 15 minutes other than that it was pretty tasty. :-)
These turned out absolutely fantastic!! I used 1 lb. ground turkey, 8 oz. chorizo - while these were browning, I added a chopped onion, a chopped serrano pepper, chopped carrot, a can of rotel tomatoes, 2 cups water and a pkg. of zatarain's rice - cooked for 45 minutes (drained). let cool for a few minutes and added a gob of mexican blended shredded cheese. stuffed softened green peppers and topped with remaining cheese - baked until browned. FANTASTIC!!!!
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2018
My grocery store did not have chorizo so I substituted with Cajun style andouille sausage and hamburger. I used big fat yellow, red and green peppers fresh from farmers market. They were beautiful and tasted oh so good.
Made recipe as called for and it had plenty of spice from the chorizo. Next time I will double the rice because it was too thin for me. I agree with other reviewers that it didn't need the tomato soup on top.
I probably shouldn't review this because I used only the idea, not the actual recipe. I've been making stuffed peppers for 42 years and, like my mother, used ground beef. I was intrigued by the use of sausage and although I have always topped with cheese, I've never incorporated it into the filling. Here's what I changed: I used Italian sausage; I used mozzarella, sharp cheddar and asiago cheese; I used fresh basil, parsley, oregano and hot pepper flakes. I did not use Worcestershire sauce; I did include the chopped pepper tops with the veggies. I used brown rice (which I pre cooked with water and some of the juice from the tomatoes) and garden fresh tomatoes. This was hands down the BEST stuffed peppers I've ever made! Thanks for the great idea.
I had to change a few thing I only did half chorizo and half ground turkey. I also added corn and used fresh tomoato's and herbs.I only had 5 small bell peppers from my garden so i used the rest of the mixture in a zuchinni squash(seeded) it was so yummy
I really liked this recipe! I was looking for a way to spice up my stuffed peppers. I used Zataran's dirty rice as a base, and followed the rest of the directions (so I ended up with a LOT of the rice/chorizo mixture left over). The only thing I did differently was remove the foil for the last 5 minutes in the oven to get the cheese a little bit browned. Yum!
2nd time making this. The only thing I do different is if I don’t have fresh parsley or basil I use dried organic spices and I do not add salt or pepper to taste. The chorizo I make has enough flavor. I also do not blanch the peppers in water.
Loved it. Changed it a lot but the basic structure was vital. I had cooked rice already so I doubled the dry amount and left out the extra water. No tomato soup in the house so i reserved some of the Mexican style tomatoes for the top. I was lucky to have fresh chorizo from the Michoacana butcher, which is much chunkier and less fatty than the tube kind. I used all cheddar, too. The recipe still held up. I will make it again and again.
We love this recipe and make variations of it all the time. In its truest form we do everything but use carrot or celery. I also swap quinoa for rice. Otherwise we do it as written and it's very good. That said, it's so easy to manipulate to whatever we're in the mood for.
My family really enjoyed this, even my kids. I tweaked the recipe based on what I had on hand - used a can of diced tomatoes, used Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheeses, left out the tomato soup. I also cooked the rice separately since I wasn't adding the soup. It was really tasty and easy to put together. I'll be putting this into regular dinner rotation.
These turned out great! I used homemade chorizo for the meat. The rice needed more water and cooking time. I also used 1 3/4 cups fresh tomatoes puréed. Lastly, I cut the peppers in half and skipped the boiling step. I also left out the tomato soup. I only had enough meat for 4 peppers total. I didn't cover these and they still turned out great.
This dish was super delicious! The whole family loved it! The only thing I altered was I cooked it as directed for 25 minutes, then added a little more mozzarella on the tops and put it under the broiler for the final five minutes.
One of my favorites! I have a rice cooker so I make the rice at the same time the peppers are boiling/meat is cooking/oven preheating/chopping ingredients and then I put everything together and put them in the oven for about 20 Minutes with a cheese and bread crumb mixture on top to crisp them up. SO good and only takes about an hour tops from start to finish.
Using tomato soup for the sauce made this recipe a no go for us. My husband usually loves leftovers for lunch the next day but he was less than enthused about these stuffed peppers. He said he would probably eat the chorizo mixture but would scrape off the tomato soup.
This was delicious as I was tasting the filling...then I read some reviews that said it came out bland. I added a jalapeno and some chalula sauce. DON'T DO THAT! Hahaha! Next time I'll make the recipe as directed.
This is now a favorite in our house. A few things we've changed: We don't boil the peppers beforehand because we like them to be a little firmer (and it cuts out a step). Based on what others said, we added some more spice to it--cumin, paprika, chipotle chili powder, and whatever else I find in my spice cabinet that would add some flavor. We also don't use tomato soup for making a gravy at the end. They are delicious by themselves.
I made this for a pot luck and got rave reviews. Really good flavor. To make them go farther I cut them in half (top to bottom) and made little "boats". Followed the recipe exactly and will again. Great just as it is. Oh, also used green, red and yellow peppers. Very pretty.
This was really good! The chorizo gave it just the right amount of spice. I followed the recipe pretty closely but used dried basil and parsley instead of fresh and used shredded Mexican cheese blend instead of the three cheeses in the recipe.
I used soy Chorizo sausage from Trader Joe's, which added all the spice I needed for this dish. I also used vegan cheese, instead of dairy cheese to make this a vegan dish. The main cheese I used was also from Trader Joe's: cashew fiesta dip, which gives a creamy texture. I added non-dairy mozzeralla on top of each pepper before they went into the oven. I liked this dish pretty well and would make it again. My wife was looking for a lighter dish at the end of a sweltering summer day and felt it was too heavy.
