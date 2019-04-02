White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

This was okay, but I don't think I'll make it again. It's a lot of food; it filled my 6-quart slow coooker. It was easy enough to make, but there wasn't anything special or unique about it. The recipe didn't specify what size tortilla to use, so I used soft taco size. Seven on each layer was far, far too much. I ended up with hard, dry tortilla layered between soupy cheese. Also, the combination of sour cream, cream of chicken soup, and chicken needs something to kick it up. One 7-ounce jar of chiles is not enough. I added 3 tablespoons of hot chili garlic sauce, and that made it more distinctive. Also, the recipe specified 15 chicken thighs, but not the amount of chicken breasts. I used four large breast, and that was not enough; I couldn't taste the chicken around all the tortillas. If I were to make this again, I would half everything, use 4 chicken breasts, and add some mixed vegatables. Over 800 calories a serving is a lot, and I personally don't think it's worth it.
Awesome! I was suprised at how good and creamy this was. If you are looking for a lower cal/fat alternative, use light sourcream. The cream and soup make a suprisingly cheesesy consistency. Leave the cheese out altogether or sprinkle it on after its done and you've tasted it. You will be suprised. You dont even need the cheese. I used a can of tomatoes with the green chilies inside w/ lemon, then chopped up a tiny bit of green chile for added bite. (If you dont like spice, skip added chile). Used 1/4 tsp. garlic power instead of garlic clove and cilantro cause I had some.
This is my families new favorite dinner. I used Pilgrim Prides Eat Well Stay Healthy lime chicken breast. They are precooked so you simply heat them up in the mircowave and chop them up. I also substituted Rotel, drained, for the green chili's and used jalapeno sour cream dip for 1/2 the sour cream and added a can of black beans, drained. The tortillals will get mushy if you leave it in the crock pot too long.
This is a great recipe, but it needs a little added zip. The first time I made it, I used pepper jack cheese and offered diners jalapeno peppers and taco sauce on the side. The second time I made it, I put in about 2/3 of a jar of Mrs. Renfros Green Chile sauce. I made it for a church potluck and it was a hit! Definitely a keeper in our house, with the added help.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2006
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2005
I loved this recipe. I ended up cooking it in the oven instead of the crockpot and I used corn tortillas because my family likes the corn texture better. This is almost like a recipe I used to make, but the addition of the sour cream makes it much better.
My fiancee actually wanted to eat this 2 nights in a row! That NEVER happens! When we were making this, we left out half of the tortillas because it seemed like to much- DON'T! I wish I's put all of them in, and will do so next time. And the time after that, and the time after that... I'll be making this again.
I give this 5 stars, my hubby and I devoured it. I did make some changes. What I made fit into a 9x13 casserole dish. Boiled 4 boneless chicken breasts, then cut them in half and shredded with two forks. In a bowl combined 4oz cream cheese, one 10oz can cream of chicken soup, 8oz of sour cream (gradually add sour cream to cream cheese then add other ingredients), half a packet of taco seasoning, shredded chicken and two cups of cooked minute rice (precook rice so it won't absorb the soup mixture). Used the pizza cutter to cut tortillas into bite size pieces. Lined dishes with half of pieces topped with half of mixture, sprinkled with some taco sauce and covered with half of cheese, and repeated this one more time ending with cheese. Baked at 350F for 30 min. Excellent!!! A recipe we will be making over and over.
A great "throw together" dinner! Like other reviewers, I spiced it up, adding chili powder, cumin, and habanero. I did not have any black beans on hand, so I added a can of "Grillin'Beans" (the Santa Fe style), which worked out well. I cooked it on high for only an hour and half.The final result was a tasty cross between a flavorful rib-sticking, creamy chunky soup and a Mexican stew. I plan to experiment with adding more liquids as I think it has the potential to be a great tortilla soup!
We loved this. It served 5 adults and a couple kids. I have more of a narrow and tall slow cooker and I made three layers instead of two and I used a few less tortillas. I also used chicken breasts...I would probably use about 5 next time. I also added a little taco seasoning to the chicken.
Love it! Love it! Love it! It has become a favorite at home and a request for any pot-luck I go to. I have made it straight from the recipe and other times I have made some substitutions. Either way it is a hit. Got to love a crock-pot recipe that goes against the grain of just meat and veggies!
I've been making a similar dish in a casserole pan for years and we love it in our house. One easy thing to do with the tortillas we've discovered is to put them on a cutting board and cut them into smaller peices with a pizza cutter. It's faster than tearing them by hand.
This was a good base for a chicken enchilada casserole in the crockpot. I used rotisserie chicken to save time. I also added taco seasoning to the sour cream, as well as cumin and chili powder to the chicken mixture. Next time, I think I'll had some chipotle and adobe sauce for some much needed "heat". I also found this recipe to be SUPER salty, so next time, I'll be sure to use low-sodium soup and 2% cheese. This was in the crockpot for 5+ hours and it still tasted fine - - not soggy. BTW: As written, this would feed an army, so be sure to scale it down if cooking for less than 10. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Trista5.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I was pleasently surprised that the tortillas were not soggy. I didn't use Monterey Jack cheese, and will have to next time as I believe that it would have added to the flavor. This is definetly a keeper in my house. Thank you.
I thought this was a great recipe! I used cut up chicken breast, diced tomatoes w/ green chiles instead of just green chiles, and a can of sweet corn. I didn't add the tortillas to the slow cooker since they get soggy however I used the tortillas at the end filling them w/ the mixture. My husband and in-laws loved this recipe, I look forward to making it again.
I used a different ammount of chicken.. I used 6 skinless boneless chicken breasts, betweeen 10-12 oz of Sour Cream, only 16 oz of Cream of Chicken soup and about 6-7 Small Corn Tortillas and about 1/2 can of the 7oz Green Chile Peppers. My family loved it it fed 6 Adults and 1 child.. plus a little left over, I served it with Rice & Beans. Its great an some of my family does not like the food to be spicy so it was just perfect.
I added black beans and cumin, but it still lacked flavor. It wasn't soggy at all and very tasty, just a little bland. It also makes a huge dish so be careful if you only have 2-3 to feed, leftovers will last a long time!
So I did a couple things differently. See I made a quite similar casserole in the oven using tortilla chips instead of flour tortillas, adding a packet of taco seasoning to the sour cream/cream of chicken/green chili mixture. I did layer the mixtures w/ chicken and cheese between tortillas and top w/ green onions, I thought I had a can of black olives but I didn't, I love black olives, so I am sad I didn't have them, but I loved this recipe. I live along and cook for 1, and I ate on this for days, almost finished it myself. As far as the oven version of this, if you're interested in making it, use the same ingredients, layer the chips on the bottom, then spread the soup mixture on top, I like to chunk up some velveta on top of that, cover w/ a thinner (than the bottom) layer of chips and then top w/ lots of shredded cheese. Bake at 350 for about 20 minutes until the peaked areas are browning and it's bubbly, and you're good to go.
my family loved this!! the only thing i changed was the cheese. i added pepper jack, my favorite. my husband has asked me to make it again and that so rarely happens! thanks you for the wonderful reciepe!
I like trying out recipes on unsuspecting friends. I made this for an office luncheon, and it turned out well. I did follow others' suggestions to add some spice to chicken meat, and also added some black beans and corn. It made a lot!! I used 9 chicken breast halves instead of thighs.
This recipes was ok. Nothing special. I made it exactly as the recipe called except for scaling down the ingreiants to make less servings. While the taste was good, it was somewhat bland. It's a good starter recipe. If I made it again, I would ad some taco seasoning to the chicken and maybe some diced tomatoes. Also I will agree with another review in that it honestly doesn't need the cheese. The soup/sour cream mixture was good. I honestly didn't even taste the cheese much, so I don't think I would have missed it.
Great base recipe. Added pkg of enchilada seasoning and w/sour cream drained of excess liquid, added big splash enchilada sauce. Corn tortillas allow for more enchilada sauce. Like to add onions also. Great for football get together!
This was really good! I added chicken taco seasoning to the sour cream and chicken soup mixture. Unfortunately, I didn't have enough tortillas (forgot to check) so I made the chicken mix in the slow cooker and made burritos out of it. Yum, Yum, YUM! I will be making this again and will make sure I have enough tortillas next time!
This was very good. I baked it in the oven instead of the crock pot. To reduce the fat and calories, I used reduced fat soup, fat free greek yogurt instead of sour cream, and reduced the amount of cheese. I also added some taco seasoning.
We use large (burrito size) tortillas and I only cut up 10, and didn't use all of those. This recipe probably should specify tortilla size. With only 3adults this recipe has gone far, 2ate for lunch next day 2for dinner day after that, and I think there is still some hidden in back. Want to try Colby-Jack cheese next time and maybe a smidge of taco seasoning next time but no complaints. Everybody loved it & the kids were mad they had made other plans bc they wanted to stay for dinner after a sniff and a glimpse :D
I have to say, I followed this to a tee and it was a big disappointment. First visually it just is not appealing which and it is definately lacking in the flavor department. Made it for my whole family and no one liked it, even my husband who pretty much likes anything. If you are considering on attempting this recipe, I urge you to read the other reviews and follow their suggestions. I have never rated a recipe as low as this, but I have never been as disappointed. Again...read the reviews and take their advice and suggestions. Good Luck!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2005
This was a great recipe. I did read the reviews and added some salsa and cilantro to the soup ingredients, this gave added flavor. I put all the ingredients into the crockpot the night before and was very pleased that the tortillas were not mushy. I am going to made this again and again.
I loved it. My husband loved it. And anything that we both love is bound to be a keeper. I only drizzled a little salsa (leftover from a taco dinner kit) over the top of the cheese for a little more flavor. I also used a Mexican cheese combo. But the tortilla didn't burn or get too dry or too soggy--just perfect. Thanks!
For this recipe I substituted some garlic powder for the garlic, and dumped in way to much. Other that an over-powering garlicy flavor, this was a pretty good dish. My tortillas were not mushy, they actually retained their consistancy fairly well. I might add some cheddar next time, for color as well as flavor.
YUMMY!!! New family fav. Made this last week, only change I made was using white corn tortillas as opposed to the flour. Now, I boo-booed and forgot to plug in my slow-cooker. By the time I realized my mistake, it was too late to expect it for dinner that evening, so I put in the fridge for the next evening's meal. Held over well. Would most definitely recommend!!
Delicious but I changed everything to fat-free (sour cream, condensed soup), except the cheese, and suffered no loss in taste and it was much healthier. Served with green salad tossed with verde salsa and apple cider vinegar.
I made this when my hubby was out of town. My teenager LOVED it! I split the recipe in half, but he'd have eaten more if it was available! Definitely a comfort food! 4 stars is only because my hubby didn't get to taste it!I exchanges 2 bnls breasts for the chicken and used just 7 of the tortillas. Cheddar is good mixed w/ the monterey Jack as well!
5 stars for easy prep, I took this into work and got rave reviews. I thought it could use a little more zip. I may add some cumin or something else next time I try it. All in all -- Great recipe, all my co-workers asked me to forward it to them.
Not enough meat for my husband who loves his protein. I was not a big fan either. Maybe it would have been better cooked in the oven as one reader suggested and using corn tortillas instead of the flour, they were soggy. It was just too soupy.
This dish was a hit for the whole family. Even my picky daughter ate it. I did change the recipe a bit though. Since some people said the tortillas got too soggy I decided to bake it. I split the entire recipe except I used the entire amount of green chiles. If you like things spicier you may want to add something to spice it up. It is very mild (which I like) Also for the chicken I cooked them in a pan with oil, garlic, salt, and pepper.
Not a fan. It did end up soggy even after I used corn tortillas. I think it would have better if I used tortillas chips or fry them up first. I think I would have used more cheese like it asked and maybe enchilads sauce. I won't make this again.
This was a great recipe! I didn't quite have all the ingredients it called for so I added some of my own. I put way more cheese than it calls for because we love cheese, I also added tomatoes, and El Pato brand tomato sauce to give it a little kick. I left out the cream of chicken soup to let the other flavors be stronger. I cooked it on high for 4 hours and it was perfect for that evening!
Easy to assemble and pretty good flavor. I may add some seasonings if I make it again. I loved the creamy texture but craved more flavor. I took this to a pot luck and everyone enjoyed it. I didn't bring a bit home.
Did not like this. I thought there was too much soup and not enough tortilla. My husband liked it more than I did, but I didn't even want any leftovers. I think some sort of red sauce would have added some acidity and more depth.
Excellent recipe! I did not have tortillas so I mixed all the other ingredients together, added 1t. ground cumin, 1t. chili powder and let it cook in the crock pot. Smelled wonderful and when it was finished I added a little corn starch to thicken and served it over wide egg noodles. Everyone loved it and asked me to make it again!
I sauteed a chopped onion with the garlic, then browned the chicken before adding to the slow cooker. I also substituted Campbell's Southwest Style Pepper Jack Soup for the cream of chicken soup, decreased the green chile peppers to 4 oz & left out the black olives. This had loads of flavor & was even better as leftovers the next day for lunch!
I halved it, added dried onion, garlic, and cumin. I also used fat free soup, and extra sharp cheese. I put it in th oven for 35-40 min because of time. It was great and kids loved it. It's just 3 of us, so I have the perfect amount left for 2 lunches for me this week. Next time I'll try the crockpot!
Wonderfu? Starter recipe it gave me a great start I first off slow cooked thighs in a bit of water and a packet of taco seasoning then shredded the chicken sauted some garlic and onion add a can of black beans all with the soup and sour cream layed in slow cooker with 3 layers of tortillas (but wouldnt) put them in again soggy) slow cooked for about 4 hours served with fried tortillas pepperjack cheese salsa and mexican rice honey is already askin when I makin again
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2006
I actually changed up this recipe a bit the last time I made it. I found a chicken chile verde soup and used it instead of the jalapenos and cream of chicken soup. It gives it a more mellow flavor and cuts down prep time even more.
This was an easy recipe that turned out great. I added a little more cheese (who doesn’t love extra melted cheese on enchiladas?). I cooked it for 3 1/2 hours and I would recommend letting it sit for about 10 minutes to get a little structure to it otherwise it will be a little “soupy.” I will be putting this into rotation. Bon a petit!
I added a bit of cumin & salt to the chicken mixture and baked this in a glass baking dish sprayed with Pam for 40 minutes or so. I've made this twice now and my son really likes it. Could also work as a dip without the flour tortillas. Thanks for sharing!
I made this last night. After reading reviews, I did make a few changes. I boiled the chicken in water to which I added cumin, coriander, chili powder, and red pepper flakes. Put in a few bay leaves. I let it simmer 30 min. and let the chicken cool in the broth. Then shredded the chicken. the chicken was soooo tasty and full of flavor, which seemed to be lacking per reviews. I layered the chicken and spread the sour cream mixture over it (I added some salsa verde to the sour cream). I used flour tortillas on the bottom and corn tortillas on the second layer. Baked in a 9x13 dish in oven. I know this sounds like a lot of changes, but it was absolutely delicious. I did cut recipe in half. Everyone raved about it.
I made two crockpots for my bunco ladies. I used Tyson grilled and ready chicken thigh strips. One crockpot I followed recipe exactly, the other I left out the green chiles and olives. Everyone loved it!! Will definitely make again?
This wasn't our favorite. I used the Chile Verde Soup in place of cream of chicken, but otherwise followed the recipe. I added diced green chiles too and I thought it still needed more flavor. he tortillas on the bottom layer were dried out and nearly burnt, even though I only cooked it 4 hours on low.
This was very good! The garlic added a nice flavor. I did modify some to reduce fat/calories, by using plain yogurt, 2 (10 oz.) cans of Healthy Requests Campbells, and less olives and cheese. I only used 3 jumbo tortillas, and it would have been good with more. Next time I will try using even less cheese, as it really does taste cheesy! I would be happy to serve this at a potluck or for company.
Very good recipe. I took some of the suggestions from others. I used four large chicken breasts added a small amount of corn, small amount of rice, a large can of creme of chicken and a small can of creme of corn. I also added two small cans of green chilies and hot taco seasoning. Baked it at 350 for 45 minutes and it was delicious. will make again.
I love this recipe! A few adjustments I made: I boil chicken in seasoned water (salt, or whatever you prefer), if not, the chicken is bland. And instead of using flour tortillas I use corn tortillas. Gives it a reminiscent taste of tamales!
I did this recipe in my Ninja slow cooker and placed frozen chicken breasts on top of 1/2 the tortilla's and layered as shown on the recipe. I also added 1/4 cup of taco seasoning to the sour cream mixture. I cooked this for 9.5 hours on low, stirred when I got home from work and added the olives and scallions and a thin layer of thunder jack cheese. This meal was a favorite with the family!
No leftovers with THIS recipe! I used about 2/3 package of the rotisserie chicken already packed from Costco. Added 1/2 jar Trader Joe’s Salsa verde along with one can diced green chilis. Substituted one can of cream of mushroom soup, along with the one can of cream of chicken. (10 oz.)
This came out pretty tasty. I halved the recipe and added a dash of cumin as suggested by other reviewers. I put this together in a 9" x 11" baking dish and cooked it in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes.
Made this quite a few times and rarely make it the same way twice. But what I found was a great change, is using restaurant style tortilla chips. Delicious with a little crunch between layers! And I add a bit of medium salsa to the sour cream/chicken mixture.
Amazing! I followed the recipe exactly except I used 1 1/2 cups sour cream and 1/2 cup cream cheese. I also baked it in a 13x9 pan and used corn tortillas because we liked them better. Thanks for the recipe!
This is my hubby's favorite dish! This recipe makes ALOT of food. I do change it a little... I leave out the green chiles and put in 1/2 cup hot salsa instead. I add in extra black olives, onions, and poultry seasoning. I also try and get Sargento's Mexican Cheese with dried jalepenos... hard to find but wonderful! I serve this with spanish rice.
This was my first crock pot dish that wasn't velveeta queso. I was very excited to make it. I left out the olives because my husband thinks they are the devil. And added the cumin recommended by another reviewer (which I think really helped it.) I will probably make again but at more green chiles and maybe some thing else to add some color to it, though I'm not sure what yet.. tomatoes? peppers? I accidentlly used all white cheese and it came out looking extra white which wasn't very appetizing to me. My 1 year old loved it and my husband said he liked it. Though sometimes I think he just likes not having to worry about what is for dinner. ha. Updated: I made it again and this time I marinated the chicken before cooking it and didn't boil it but rather let it simmer with some extra peppers and green chiles. I also used additional peppers in the crock pot. I went with tricolored pre-chopped but still fresh and the color and taste was much improved. Marinade was made from lime juice, cumin, garlic, EVOO , salt and pepper and a teeny dash of cayenne. I didn't want it to be too hot for our son. It was all just kind of on the fly so I don't know how much of anything I used bit it tastes great.
This recipe made alot more than my slow cooker could handle. I only used about 1/2 of the chicken breasts (they were pretty big ones) & I shreaded the chicken instead of cutting it. I made my slow cooker & had enough stuff left over for regular enchiladas the next day. I also took 3rd in a casserole cookoff :)Thanks for the great recipe
This was OK. It was pretty mushy and didn't have as much flavor as I'd hoped. I think it has potential, and if I make it again, I'll probably reduce the amount of soup and add some veggies to give it some texture.
I make this regularly, my family loves it. The improvements I suggest are using precooked fajita chicken (I use 1 lb) and adding a can of drained black beans. I add about 1/2 cup milk to thin the sauce a little, and prefer to leave the olives off. I also put a little sauce on the bottom of the crockpot before laying the tortillas.
