White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.

Recipe by TRISTA5

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Continue to boil until the chicken is done, about 10 minutes. Drain, allow chicken to cool, and cut into small pieces.

  • Place chicken pieces in a large bowl. Stir in soup, garlic, sour cream, and green chiles.

  • Spray the inside of slow cooker lightly with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Tear tortillas into pieces, and arrange half of the pieces in one overlapping layer across the bottom of the slow cooker. Arrange half of the chicken, half of the soup, and half of the cheese on top. Repeat with remaining tortillas, chicken, soup, and cheese. Top with black olives.

  • Cook on Low setting for 3 to 4 hours. Top with chives.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
824 calories; protein 40g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 44g; cholesterol 123.4mg; sodium 1930.9mg. Full Nutrition
