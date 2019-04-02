White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

This was my first crock pot dish that wasn't velveeta queso. I was very excited to make it. I left out the olives because my husband thinks they are the devil. And added the cumin recommended by another reviewer (which I think really helped it.) I will probably make again but at more green chiles and maybe some thing else to add some color to it, though I'm not sure what yet.. tomatoes? peppers? I accidentlly used all white cheese and it came out looking extra white which wasn't very appetizing to me. My 1 year old loved it and my husband said he liked it. Though sometimes I think he just likes not having to worry about what is for dinner. ha. Updated: I made it again and this time I marinated the chicken before cooking it and didn't boil it but rather let it simmer with some extra peppers and green chiles. I also used additional peppers in the crock pot. I went with tricolored pre-chopped but still fresh and the color and taste was much improved. Marinade was made from lime juice, cumin, garlic, EVOO , salt and pepper and a teeny dash of cayenne. I didn't want it to be too hot for our son. It was all just kind of on the fly so I don't know how much of anything I used bit it tastes great.