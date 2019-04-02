I felt like making a soup that had ingredients that all of my family loves. So voila! My warm heart stew contains all of the best beans and robust bratwurst of the season. We enjoy this, and my family even asks me to make it in the summer!
I really enjoyed this recipe! It's easy to make, the flavor was complex,without being overpowering. It did taste better the second day, primarily because some of the starch from the beans helped to thicken up the soup. I think next time I'll mash up an extra can of pinto beans and add it thicken it up a bit. A really nice stew/soup! Thanks!
It may sound like a strange recipe, but the broth turns out so flavorful! I used smoked sausage because I don't care for brats, and both times I used different a different combination of beans. Black-eyed peas, kidney beans and pinto beans are my favorite combination. This is going to be a staple in the colder months!
The only ingredient change I made to this recipe was using dried basil instead of fresh (I just didn't have any). I let this simmer on Low while I was at work all day. YUM. This was so so good. Filling and comforting on this particular snowy day. Can't wait to taste the leftovers. I can see this becoming a staple.
As I always do, I prepared this exactly according to the instructions: Turkey Kielbasa Light (2 Packages chopped up like hamburger) and it was AWESOME! The whole family loved it and my wife even stated this was the kind of food you just keep eating because you can't stop. I served mine with Texas Toast (garlic bread) and a side sald and it was a wonderful meal. Highly Reccomend it! I will put this on our fall/winter menu for sure!
Yum! I didn't have carrots but I figured it would be a good addition to the flavor of the broth, so I used a bottle of carrot baby food! Sounds crazy but it worked in a pinch. Took this to a pot luck and got tons of compliments.
very good! My husband has requested it again. I had some brats and also some smoked sausage so added both. This is good recipe to have as if you don't have one type of sausage or beans, you can easily substitute!
Not fancy or exotic. It's down-home country comfort food and it's just great. I substituted dry parsley and basil because I didn't have fresh. I used turkey bratwurst, making this soup/stew a healthy choice, all the way through. Preparation is quick and easy too.
I loved this stew. My husband didn't like carrots in it so I made it again and used a small amount of pre-shredded carrots. He ate it 'like a man'. I'm sure it will be on our table many times this winter. Pansynan
Wonderful stew! I made it today for the first time, and it is awesome! Bold & flavorful if you are looking for some great flavor. I love to make soups and stews, especially in the Fall, and was loking for something a little different. I found it here! Thanks, Loolay, for a fantastic recipe! It is going in my "favorites" file, but I think I will rename it "Oktoberfest stew"! A good Pilsner with this one hits the spot!
I scaled this down to four servings, and because I didn't want three 1/2 cans of beans going to waste, I made this with one large can of pintos. In hindsight, I wish I had followed the recipe, or used pintos and kidney beans at least - the pintos were kinda boring, and didn't provide much flavor. Despite this, we did enjoy it - quick, easy, and comforting. Thanks!
I thought this stew was very good. I did add extra chicken broth and used only kidney and pinto beans. I cooked it the night before on low for 7 hours then reheated it for dinner the next night. I think next time I will use spicier bratwurst or chicken sausage for a little more flavor, but I will make this again.
This stew is excellent! Only a few small changes- I used soaked pinto beans in place of the canned beans, used beer brats (added excellent flavor), didn't have any carrots (but it would be great with most root veggies), and cooked it on the stove (first in a stock pot, then in a pressure cooker when I realized I hadn't put the beans up soon enough for a 6pm dinner). It was excellent with a slice of toasted crusty homemade bread, and I look forward to leftovers! This will certainly become a regular meal, and I'll probably even make a big batch and can it for quick winter lunches!
What a surprisingly great dish. Tried this using extra package of bratwursts I had on hand but substituted using beef stock for broth, canninelli beans for navy and dried basil for fresh. Husband who is picky loved it, will definitely make this again.
I didnt have the time for 4 hours on low so i put it on high for two, and nuked onion before....carrots were still crunchy. Didnt have 1/4 cup fresh basil so i did 1 T fresh and 1 t dried and tasted good.
It was very good and had a very unique flavor. It was a little on the salty side, just exclude adding any extra salt and it'll do just fine. I sustituted dried basil (because I didn't have any fresh) and used kielbasa instead of bratwurst. It was delicious and I was all too happy to eat the leftovers the next day!
