Warm Heart Stew

33 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I felt like making a soup that had ingredients that all of my family loves. So voila! My warm heart stew contains all of the best beans and robust bratwurst of the season. We enjoy this, and my family even asks me to make it in the summer!

By LOOLAY

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bratwursts, carrots, and onion in a slow cooker. Pour in chicken stock and beef broth. Mix in sauerkraut, pinto beans, kidney beans, navy beans, basil, parsley, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Cover, and cook 4 hours on High.

Tips

Did you know Allrecipes is home to over 400 crock pot recipes? Click here to visit our complete collection.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 1826mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022