Sensational Steak Sandwich

These are definitely sensational!!! It's a cross between a cheesesteak and a french dip. I partially froze the sirloin in order to get very, very thin slices. I also fried the veggies (used a whole package of baby portabella mushrooms, 2 green peppers and a vidalia onion) just until tender crisp and added them the last hour of cooking in the crock pot so they didn't get soggy. I used minced garlic vs. garlic powder, definitely add the red wine, added a couple of Tbsp. of low sodium soy sauce along with the worcestershire, and 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes. The horseradish and mustard combo is good, but would be more suited to roast beef or ham sandwiches. We used a garlic mayo (1/2 c. mayo with a couple tsp. of minced garlic or to taste). We opted for swiss cheese and put our hoagie rolls under the broiler to get them toasty and to melt the cheese then added the very well drained meat and veggies - we hate soggy sandwiches....... If we go for more of a cheesesteak version we'll opt for some melted velveeta as this does make a lot of leftovers!
This makes a delicious sandwich that makes LARGE portions. Next time I would serve it without a side dish. Didn't use a slow cooker and just simmered everything in a large pot on top of the stove for about 1/2 hour. Doubled the garlic powder and crushed red pepper. Only used 1/4 tsp. salt. Be careful of the horseradish/mustard mixture, though. I only made 75 per-cent of what was written, and I have about 1/2 left! This was truly a GREAT sandwich that I will make often.
I omitted the green peppers since I didn't have any, I used extra beef broth instead of the wine, and instead of spreading the horseradish on the bread, I added 2 TBSP. of it to the crock pot with the cooking liquid. I didn't use the mustard on the sandwich bread, and I made up individual sandwiches in hoagie buns, then heated them in the oven to melt the cheese, and it was a huge success! This is delicious, and a bit like a cross between a cheese steak sandwich and a french dip. I also used a lot of extra mushrooms since my husband and I love them, and this is one recipe I will be making over and over again! The leftover liquid from cooking used for dipping is so tasty, we loved it! Thanks!
Very easy and was yummy! I will make a few changes next time I make this one. I like horserasdish and brown mustard and I did cut down amt of each to 1/4 c (should have plenty if use 3 Tbsp each) but taste does not go well with this recipe in my opinion...also made bread a little soggy. Wine added some flavor but not necessary for recipe to turn out well. I also put steak in freezer for about an hour and was much easier to get thin slices. Will make again but only butter and toast the bread.
This was totally awesome. Nothing beats coming home to dinner done for you. The only thing I did different was used hoagie roles that I brushed with evoo infused with garlic. Popped into hot oven for about 3 to 5 minutes until lightly browned then added cheese till melted. Take out of oven and add steak and veggies from crockpot. Did not use the horseradish and each person added their own dijon mustard to their liking. Yummy Yummy Yummy. Thanks for the great post.
This one's hard to rate. The flavor is very good (we didn't care for the mustard spread though - definitely better without). Our problem: we used individual hoagie buns, filling them up with cheese and meat+veggies, but I must not have drained well enough because the bottom bun stuck to the foil. Open faced steak sandwiches don't dip into au jus very well!!! The next day, I drained the meat well and microwaved the sandwich (no spread) - this variation we liked!
This was truly sensational!!! I read the reviews and omitted the horseradish and mustard although I usually like both - I'm glad I did as I think it would have completely overwhelmed the taste. I used "Garlic Butter" from this site instead, which was great. The sauce was wonderful, I would dip other sandwiches in it as well when I'm done with the leftovers! ;) I made it as written but added a touch more worcestershire. I also misunderstood "sliced thinly" - I think it means shaved but I cut thin strips of sirloin. That ended up being great but I had to cook on high for 5-6 hours to make it tender. I definitely recommend the slow cooker to make the meat the right texture. Be sure to drain well as other reviews recommended to avoid sogginess. Delicious, I will make it again, frequently!!!
This was by the far the best tasting steak sandwich recipe I have ever tried. I used the frozen steaks (not the minute) and tried a mixture of yellow and brown mustard. The brown mustard won every time. My teenage sons and his friends loved it - along with a number of picky adults.... I would make this again and again. Already bought the ingredients to make over weekend. Thumbs up and up ..................
This truly was sensational! I used hoagie rolls instead of a loaf of French bread and left the cheese off of mine (just personal preference). The cooking liquid made a wonderful au jus for dipping. The only change I made was to use fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Since the price of sirloin has sky-rocketed here, I think next time I may use a cheaper cut of meat. I don't think it would make much difference since the meat is slow cooked anyway. Wonderful recipe. Thanks!
These are great! I used red grape juice because we don't drink alcohol & never keep it on hand and I substituted the Garlic Butter recipe from this site for the horseradish/mustard sauce. I would suggest using that garlic butter everytime, it worked out really well. I also added a pack of au jus mix to the liquid. I used a very good cut of sirloin, so I didn't need to cook it for so long to be tender, but next time I think I could use a less expensive cut and get equally great results. My 4-yr-old commented, "very tasty" and his 6-yr-old friend gobbled it right up. I used 1-1/2 lbs of meat and there was just barely enough left over (3 adults, 2 kids) to make a sandwich for my husband's lunch. I will be making this often, as we love french dip sandwiches, but deli counter roast beef is rather expensive (1 lb of steak costs less!).
doubled everything in the meat portion of the recipe but the wine and the taste was wonderful. Used one large loaf of french bread and the provolone. Did not use the mustard horseradish mixture but may try it on half next time we make this. Thank you for a great recipe.
I am always looking for easy things to cook since I cook EVERYTHING from scratch b/c of a severe milk allergy. I had all ready been doing crock pot pulled pork and this is a similar idea, cook meat for hours in a crock put in various seasonings and liquids till tender. When I make this the only thing I leave out is the peppers, and that has nothing to do w/ the recipe itself, but my husbands taste, otherwise I would make this as-is, its great! Awesome flavor. And one time I actually just recooked the meat in leftover au jus and some broth and seasoning as needed. After that I froze the leftovers and ended up using them for stuffing (I made it not on the inside of a turkey, so I needed liquid), and it made the BEST stuffing I have ever tasted. As for the meat on the recooked au jus, that's a matter of taste, it was definitely stronger tasting not sure if I liked the strongness on the meat itself, but it was an interesting experiment. :) Overall, awesome recipe! God Bless ~Amy
Yummy! Great slow cooker recipe! I did the mustard and feel that mayo would have been better with the horseradish BUT I am a mayo lover and semi mustard lover so I can't judge on that. Everything else was great though!
This sandwich is awesome!!! Everyone loved it! The only change I made was not adding the peppers, onions, and mushrooms until about an hour before serving. Te meat just melts in your mouth! This is a keeper and the only way I will be making steak sandwichs from now on.
Wow, this was sooo tasty I came back for a midnight snack and ate another. I wanted to use some things I had on hand (and I am not a big fan of lots of mushroom texture), so I subbed Golden Mushroom soup instead of beef broth & mushrooms. Sliced a slightly frozen sirloin about the thickness of a nickel. I would have liked to have gotten it a little thinner, but this was thin enough and came out perfectly tender. I cooked vegatables for all 4+ hours on high and thought they were perfect, being soft like this. I used a splash of port wine, too. Strain the meat well or you will have a soggy bun, though. I used cheez whiz for more of a Philly Cheesesteak style, but my boyfriend stuck with the provolone & dipped in the au jus. We both swear ours was best. Will make again and again!!
I made this for a party and everyone liked the steak sandwich but no one liked the mustard on it. Next time I would leave it separate. I also tried a few different types of cheese and everyone agreed that the pepper jack was the best.
I didn’t have provolone cheese so I substituted with mozzarella. Also, I didn’t have time to slow cook the steak in the crock pot so I decided to cook it on the stove top on low for an hour… and it was still awesome!
Great to make with LeftOver steak! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly. The only thing I did different was to use steak that had been grilled and leftover from a prior meal and then I DidNot precook the veggies... They cooked beautifully in the crockpot (I cooked 6 hours on low) Since you're using the crockpot, any cut of beef will do, as long as you slice it thinly, as instructed - It will be tender, Guaranteed! Excellent flavor! My husband and I both LOVED it!
These were wonderful! I doubled the recipe and it was a good thing I did....all the men liked them so much, they went back for seconds! I made them exactly as directed (except used low sodium beef broth) and I will come back to this recipe again and again!
This was so easy and everyone loved it! I tripled the recipe. The meat was tender and moist. It does make a lot of "juice" and it just seemed a shame to throw it down the drain. Maybe stash for the freezer of beef stock gravy base! EDIT: Made this again and since I was out of red wine I used beer. Still totally awesome. Lots of flavor and tender as all get out!
Doubled recipe as we have five kids. Used hoagie rolls for individual sandwiches. Kids can be picky so I left out mushrooms and peppers on theirs but added all to mine and DH. Everyone loved them which can be tricky with a sandwich to please all seven people. I did not use the horseradish/mustard but did add horseradish to the meat mixture did not double the w. sauce 1/4 c. seemed a bit much. Great flavor. Would make this again.
Fantastic recipe. I made one slight change and that is added corn starch (mixed in cold water first) to the last 15 minutes to get a gravy over the jus. We used a panini press to grill rather than heat the ciabatta bread used. Flavour was fantastic. Used the leftovers poured onto rice for dinner the next evening. Used a very good Baco Noir as there was no Pinot Noir available but it was wonderful. Thank you.
I made this recipe "as written" and what I ended up with was a really super sandwich. However, if I make it again I'll probably make a few changes. First, I'd skip the French bread loaf and just use hoagie rolls. For some reason the top of the French bread was hard and the bottom got soggy. So next time, I may toast the rolls first before I add the meat mixture and cheese. Then wrap it up and heat in the oven to melt the cheese. Also, I'd probably cut down on the horseradish/mustard mixture to half and I'd add some mayo on it after baking, just because I like mayo. Also, some more cheese wouldn't hurt either! All that said, it was a great sandwich that the whole family loved! You wouldn't be disappointed with this recipe!
I agree that the horseradish and brown mustard it unnecessary. But other than that this recipe is perfect! I was impressed at how delicious the sandwiches were. And I only used a $1.49 loaf of bread from walmart. They still tasted restauarant-quality!
I did not care for this at all. :( My hubs liked this a *tad* more than I did, but agreed that this was not what he expected when I described what I was preparing for dinner. We both felt this tasted like OVERCOOKED pot roast in sandwich form. The au jus was mediocre at best. The concept is GREAT, but tastewise, this was a real let down. Other than adding a couple tablespoons of (low-sodium) soy sauce, DOUBLING the red pepper and omitting the mushrooms (we HATE mushrooms!), I made no major changes. Unlike the majority of reviewers, my hubs and I REALLY enjoyed the mustard / horseradish spread. The key is to LIGHTLY brush your bread with it (I made HALF the amount of spread called for and ended up using only HALF of it). You just want a hint of spread on your sandwich. Too much will overpower everything else and make your bread S-O-G-G-Y!!! All in all, this was OK, but not "sensational" as the title implies. Thanks anyways, SEEASTAR.
Very yummy!!!! Everyone loved these! I did not use the foil wrap method, we just let them heat through and melt the cheese (about 8 minutes on a baking sheet) then I broiled them a minute or so to brown the cheese!! Dipping sauce was wonderful!! Thank you!! My husband said "I hope you'll be making these again soon!
I use this website all of the time, and make a lot of wonderful recipes but have never actually "joined", or rated and commented on anything. This recipe prompted me to do so. I made this last night and woke up thinking about it this morning. It was absolutely delicious. I read the reviews and altered it just a bit... I added red peppers and added the vegetables to the crockpot just about an hour before it was finished. I also omitted the mustard/horseradish mix, and added a garlic aoli instead.
this recipe was ok. it smells way better then in taste. the base recipe was good but the onions and peppers get mushy. i would keep the recipe the same and saute the veggies on the side. both my husband and i were both liking the horseradish and mustard duo. nice touch. i will try again but with my changes. thanks for sharing.
I gave it 4 stars only because I had to modify based on ingredients I had. We used deli-sliced roast beef, topped with mushroom/bell pepper/onion, and a nice fontina/asiago cheese blend named "fontiago" we'd just found. Used McCormick's packaged "au jus" mix instead of the beef broth so I did leave out the salt since the au jus tends to be salty. We both loved the dipping sauce. I've saved this recipe!
Delicious as is, but the bread fell apart after toasting, and wasn't the easiest to eat. Next time I'll try something different than a loaf of french bread. The mustard/horseradish sauce is what took this sandwich from 4 to 5 stars.
Super tender steak recipe. The French bread was a bit too thick for us. Will use a toasted buns next time. Left over steak is delicious in a salad the next day with ranch dressing and Parmesan Reggio grated over the top. Definite keeper. Ps I had to cook our steak five to six hours to achieve tenderness .
This sandwich was incredible!! Like some other readers, I cooked in a skillet on top of the stove. I let it simmer for about an hour. Yum!! I was concerned that the steak might not get tender, but I was wrong. I didn't add the red pepper flakes but I did use the horseradish/spicy mustard sauce. I will definitely use this recipe again and again. I think I will try it on my college-age son when he's home for spring break. He enhales steak so I know he will LOVE this sandwich. It's so easy he can make it for his team mates.
This was an excellent meal! I forgot the horseradish this time but it was still good. I think it would have been even better had I remembered. Can't wait to make it again, but with the horseradish! I would not change a think. My 7 year old loved it. My 8 year old ate it but I had to remove the onions and peppers. I didn't mind because it was one meal that we all could eat.
Excellent recipe. I followed the instructions exactly minus the crock pot. I simmered on the stove for 1 hour instead. It was very flavorful and tender. I made homemade steak sauce to accompany it. I will make this again.
We had this steak sandwich for dinner last night. My husband, who is not a big beef eater, really liked it. It's great on the french bread. I did not use the slow cooker method, but instead cooked on the stove top and sauteed the onions & peppers separately. I did omit the mushrooms because husband will not touch them and I did not have any red wine, so that was omitted as well. I did not make the optional horseradish/mustard spread because I didn't feel the sandwich needed it. We will definitely have this again when I'm craving a good steak sandwich.
This is an excellent sandwich!!! I made this recipe exactly as written, minus the mustard spread. I made this primarily for my husband because I've never been a fan of steak sandwiches, but this recipe changed my mind! The meat is so tender and the au jus is rich and flavorful. Way better than a traditional french dip. Finally, wrapping the sandwich in foil and baking is the key. The bread gets just a little crunchy, and the cheese blends so well on this sandwich. Outstanding!
So far, i believe this is the BEST steak sandwich i have ever had, and my husband agrees. did not have pinot nior, used cabernet sauvingnon, and also did not use horseradish or mustard, just the juice from the meat mix. DELICIOUS!
This was wonderful, I even used leftover london broil that had been indirect-grilled. I just heated it up in the broth mixture and served on hoagie buns. The horseradish/mustard mix was perfect to us, and we loved the dipping sauce. Thank you!
We really enjoyed this. I made the meat mixture exactly as written other than leaving it in the crockpot on low all day while I was at work. I ended up using rolls for individual sandwiches and made a small mixture of horseradish & dijon mustard to spread on the bread. Didn't bake it at the end at all. That way turned out a little soggy but very tasty anyway. I'll do it exactly as written next time! Thanks.
the flavor is fantastic!! after making a few times I've found that I prefer to cook my onions and peppers at the end and throw them in with the finished meat in the crockpot because I still like a little crunch to my veggies. they become too mushy in my opinion when cooked so long in the slow cooker.
Husband actually said he loved it! I skipped the horseradish/mustard spread and used some chipotle mayo instead. which added an extra kick. They turned out great and will make them again and again. Thank you!
My first review on this site. Made exactly as directions. I decided to write this review since my husband kept saying as he was eating this how good it is! He in most cases compliments my cooking, but this was overboard in his compliments. (I had it too, I have to say, this will be in our meal planning rotation going forward). Easy to make, and super yummy!
It wasn't the best steak sandwich I've had, but still had nice flavor. I omitted the horseradish sauce due to personal taste and added bacon. I cooked everything on the stove top for a little over a half hour. I thickened the sauce with just a touch of cornstarch. I toasted the bread in the oven, then added the provalone and bacon to heat before filling the sandwich and serving. I did enjoy the flavor, but will stick with a more favored recipe to this one.
The first time I made this I accidentally doubled the amount of Worcestershire the recipe calls for, and it turned out great. The second time I made it I used exactly the amount the recipe calls for and it was kinda bland. Lesson learned - I will use extra Worcestershire from now on!
I made this for a dinner that included over a dozen people and they all loved it. The great part was I put everything in the crock pot and when we came home, all I had to do was put the sandwiches in the oven for 10 minutes, and dinner was ready for that many people.
These sandwiches were amazing. So easy and tasty. My husband loved them. The first serving we forgot to dip in the juice. But the second serving we used the juice and it was even Better!! I might make double next time so I have enough left over to freeze for later. Great recipe, will be making this a regular!
My husband LOVED this sandwich. The french bread is a great touch. The one exception that I would suggest is to use garlic mayo. Garlic mayo MAKES the sandwich. Sounds crazy, but it adds a creamy, garlicy flavor to the sandwich.
I had to change it a wee bit due to what I had on hand. I made it with hoagie rolls, omitted the green pepper as I didn't have any, and I used Gouda and Swiss cheeses. The steak I used was good quality, so I just simmered it with the broth/wine etc for about 30 mins. The sandwich turned out great - meaty, melty, rich and delicious. Thanks!
Goooood gravy! These were deelish! I served these with homemade baked french fries and it was so yummy!
Family loved this meal. Husband thought it was better than restaurant's. Much easier to cut steak thin if partially frozen. Added soy sauce to crock-pot as well as 1/2 onion sauteed in beginning of cooking. Sauteed whole onion, green peppers and mushroom and added directly on top of sandwich. Lightly buttered hoagie roll and sprinkled garlic powder on top. Broiled bread till toasty then place cheese on both sides and broiled till melted. Place drained meat on top of bread, then sauteed veggies. Juice from crock-pot on side for dipping. Definitely will make again.
It is sensational. I cooked the meat, then removed it from the pan and added it to the crockpot with sauce ingredients. Then I sauteed the vegs. Cooked the meat for about 2 hrs and then added the vegs for 1 hr. Perfect! I also used Velveeta and nothing on the bread.
This recipe was very easy and good. We will keep this on our regular rotation. Didn't use the mustard/horseradish sauce. We made garlic mayo and used that instead. The sandwich is very good dipped in the additional juices.
Incredible! SO yummy! I got a loaf of french bread from Wal-Mart, sliced it open and toasted under broiler. I put Mayo on bottome slice and layered non-smoked Provolone slices and broiled until lightly melted. Next, I added the well drained meat and topped with slices of cheese and top half of bread. I placed in oven at 400 degrees to melt the cheese. Cooked Mushrooms, peppers, and onions would have been delish, but didn't have time this time to add it. Husband L-O-V-E-D it!
I used mozzarella slices instead of provolone. For speed I used my pressure cooker instead of slow cooker. Fifteen minutes at full pressure was perfect for melt-in-your-mouth results. Bake time was 15 minutes. Will make again without hesitation.
My family loved this sandwich! I followed the recipe as written except I used a honey mustard/mayonnaise combination instead of the horseradish. Easy and great to make the beef ahead of time and assemble it just prior to serving.
Made this tonight for dinner and will make again. As per some reviewers comments, I waited until an hour before dinner to add the veggies and I saute'd them briefly first. I didn't use the horseradish/brown mustard mixed because I had a jar of horseradish/dijon in the fridge. Next time I won't use the mushrooms because they just tasted rubbery and I'll do something different then a loaf of french bread. There was way too much for just the two of us. Otherwise I liked this a lot and have added it to my regular rotation. Thanks for posting.
This is a great recipe for a quick supper or any casual gathering. We loved it! I made it as written; however, I cut up the onions, bell peppers (both green and red), and mushrooms and put them in the refrig. until about an hour before serving when I then added them to the beef mixture in the slow cooker. By doing it this way the veggies were still done, but didn't get all limp and mushy like they would have had they been in as long as the beef was. Oh----and I did use the garlic butter recipe from this site instead of the horseradish mustard. We had a toss salad and homemade french fries with this. Just great! This one will go in our book of favorites!
This turned out really tender and flavorful. I used a red pepper and left off the horseradish/mustard (personal preference). I did not have any bread, but used a slotted spoon and dished the meat into tortillas, melted the cheese for 10sec. in the mircrowave, wrapped and ate like a fajita, and served the dipping juice with it. It was a big hit and easy to make.
This was actually really good...I omitted the mushrooms and onions for personal taste...the only thing I would do differently would be to add the peppers just before serving, instead of adding them to the crock pot. They became too soft and soggy.
Kind of bland flavor. Needs a stronger cheese, like cheddar, to complement the beef, as the provolone flavor was completely lost. Would recommend sauteeing the onion and pepper in some oil or butter and then add to the sandwich just before baking- mine turned to mush done in the crockpot. I would also recommend thick slices of tomato be added after the sandwich is baked...it needs something tomato-ey in it. I will try this again with the variations, as it is a great meal idea.
I made this last night, and my husband and I loved it. We used cuban bread instead of french bread, and used the brown musard, and horshradish sauce, but mixed it with mayo. The marinade dipping sauce was truly excellent, and my husband is looking forward to the leftovers tonight. Putting it in the oven at 425 is way to hot to just heat up the sandwich, so we put it in at 325 f for 10 mins, and it turned out pefect.
