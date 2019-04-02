Sensational Steak Sandwich

If you are looking for a steak sandwich recipe that's packed with flavor, then this sensational slow cooker steak sandwich recipe is for you!

By SEEASTAR

30 mins
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
4
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add steak and cook until browned. Add mushrooms, bell pepper, and onion; cook and stir until just tender, about 5 minutes.

  • In a slow cooker, combine beef broth, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, and red wine. Transfer steak and vegetables to the slow cooker; stir to blend. Cover and cook on High for 3 to 4 hours, or until beef is extremely tender.

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Drain liquid from the slow cooker and save for dipping.

  • Slice French bread loaf lengthwise like a submarine sandwich. Mix together horseradish and mustard; spread onto the inside of loaf. Place slices of provolone cheese on both sides of loaf, then fill with steak and vegetables. Close the loaf and wrap with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. For crunchier bread, you can bake it without the aluminum foil. Slice into 4 sandwiches; serve with the juices from the slow cooker for dipping.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
908 calories; protein 55.7g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 109.2mg; sodium 2586.4mg. Full Nutrition
