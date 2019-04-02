Sensational Steak Sandwich

I am always looking for easy things to cook since I cook EVERYTHING from scratch b/c of a severe milk allergy. I had all ready been doing crock pot pulled pork and this is a similar idea, cook meat for hours in a crock put in various seasonings and liquids till tender. When I make this the only thing I leave out is the peppers, and that has nothing to do w/ the recipe itself, but my husbands taste, otherwise I would make this as-is, its great! Awesome flavor. And one time I actually just recooked the meat in leftover au jus and some broth and seasoning as needed. After that I froze the leftovers and ended up using them for stuffing (I made it not on the inside of a turkey, so I needed liquid), and it made the BEST stuffing I have ever tasted. As for the meat on the recooked au jus, that's a matter of taste, it was definitely stronger tasting not sure if I liked the strongness on the meat itself, but it was an interesting experiment. :) Overall, awesome recipe! God Bless ~Amy