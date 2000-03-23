Island Chicken with Fruit Salsa

A truly 'fruiticious' and spicy chicken dish, wonderful for summer deck parties or island dreaming in December! Grill for best results!

Recipe by Lois

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the pineapple and the reserved juice from 1 can, mangos, peppers, cilantro, lime juice and pulp, orange juice, rum, and garlic. Let stand for one hour before adding chicken.

  • Strain the juice from the salsa to use for the marinade. Set aside enough salsa without the juice to use for topping the chicken. Marinate the chicken breast halves in the bowl with the remaining salsa and juice mixture for 2 to 6 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Discard salsa used for marinating, and bake chicken for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken juices run clear. Top with reserved salsa to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 62.8mg. Full Nutrition
