Island Chicken with Fruit Salsa
A truly 'fruiticious' and spicy chicken dish, wonderful for summer deck parties or island dreaming in December! Grill for best results!
Wow! This chicken dish is absolutely delicious. The fruit salsa adds a sweet and tangy taste to the chicken. I served this at a baby shower and all of the guests begged for the recipe.Read More
I had extra mangos and limes - and was looking for a good recipe to use them - and this hit the spot. It was time consuming to make - especially with the fresh squeezed juices. It was a nice tsting dish - but due to the somewhat exotic ingredients, and the length of time to put together, I don't see myself making it again.Read More
I attented a luau the other weekend and made this salsa and served with tortillas chips. It makes a TON and was quite a hit. No need to squeeze OJ and lime juice though. Just buy some! I also diced up some jalepenos for some added kick!
This was excellent chicken but time consuming. Not great for kids but great for adults! I didn't have rum on hand but used tequila instead, it was a great combonation with the lime and cilantro! If your looking for a rewarding dish, this is it!
The marinade/salsa gave the chicken a nice flavor. As far as a side dish of salsa, I would have liked a little more "zing" in flavor, but I think I could modify that by adding a touch of jalapeno, or more chile pepper. All in all, a nice dish--thank you!
very time consuming to chop all the fruit for salsa. marinade doesn't quite get into chicken enough. best to set over night.
I added Papayas as well as the mangos. I thought the papayas add more color and my kids like them more. Also I recommend the longer marinade time; 4 hours at least for full flavor.
This chicken was awesome!!! My family loved it. I served it on top of brown rice seasoned with cilantro, oranges, butter, cayenne pepper, and garlic. Definitely recommend!!!
Other than using fresh pineapple and canned juice, and I used canned diced chilies, I followed the recipe and proportions. It tasted OK, just didn't have a lot of flavor. This surprised me because it had so many highly flavored ingredients. I probably will not make this again.
I just made the salsa portion of this recipe & served with taro root chips. It was great!
Excellent change for ordinary chicken. We grilled this on the b-b-q and it was so tender and the flavor was wonderful! Our company loved it! I would have liked to taste the rum a little more :) so i think i'll be a little more generous with that. The kids liked the chicken but not the salsa, ALL around an A+ in our books!
I loved this! My husband, who hates cilantro and white meat chicken, thought it was tolerable. I had to use mangos and papaya out of a jar, but it seemed to work well.
Pretty good. Made extra salsa to use on fish. Very light dish and healthy also.
I used mango orange juice and light rum instead of orange juice and dark rum, and it gave the chicken a nice mango pineapple flavor. I was worried the cilantro was going to be too strong since it was the only thing I could smell while marinading it but you could hardly taste it at all. Very good recipe.
This went well as a side dish to burgers. Added chopped purple onion and sliced back olives. Very tropical!
It definitely took a long time to make, but more importantly did not taste great. The salsa was marginal to good, but the chicken (which had marinated for 6 hours) was terribly bland. Overall a waste of time.
i made this for my sister's birthday, and it was a big hit. they all loved it, will do again.
This recipe is delicious. I have made it four or five times. I substitute tequila for the rum. The fresh cilantro adds a fabulous flavor to this dish. Thank you for a great recipe.
Super fresh taste that is delightful and healthy. I used apricots instead of mangoes and really enjoyed the outcome.
very good, but extremely putsy to make.
nice flavor, very moist. I marinated the chicken overnight. I love mango, but my family didn't care for the taste of the added fruit.
Decent recipe but needed a little punch.
I made this a college and all of my friends raved.
It was pretty good, but was missing something I though.
Way too much cilantro! It was overkill, I suggest using half
This was good and easy to make. I loved the fruit salsa. I used a small green chili pepper but did not find this very spicy. I found out later that if you remove the seeds and veins (all of which I removed) it removes most of the heat. I will try this again and will leave the veins of my pepper in.
Love the addition of rum and fruit paired with the paltry. Only complaint is that the salsa runs a bit too fluid. Otherwise, great dish!
I grilled mine - I would not recommend that. It was pretty dry and lacking flavor. It needs somethingto make it stick, maybe honey
My family really liked it. Added it to the family favorites list!!!
This recipe got rave reviews! it's better as an aadult dish because many children to not like cilantro and/or liquor. other than that you can prepare it ahead of time and then when dinner rolls around take the 20 min to cook the chicken and you're done. i served this with corn bread which was a big hit
We were in a hurry so we just made the salsa and poured it on top of the cooked chicken breasts instead of marinating it. It was delicious! I only wish I could be eating it on a tropical island...
