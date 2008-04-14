Chicken Sopa
Like a lasagna except with corn tortillas instead of pasta!
This recipe is good but I as well as others changed it up a bit. I omitted the Mushroom soup and replaced it with Campbells Cream of chicken Verde. I also omitted the chicken broth for fear of it being to runny. And lastly, instead of 1 cup of cheese I used about 4 cups of pre-shredded pepper jack cheese and chopped green onions and black olives on top. My family loved it! Easy and quick!Read More
This is a gerat recipe for when you're in a pinch. Used flour tortillas and 2 cans cream of chicken soup, no mushroom soup. So easy to make, thank youRead More
This recipe is good but I as well as others changed it up a bit. I omitted the Mushroom soup and replaced it with Campbells Cream of chicken Verde. I also omitted the chicken broth for fear of it being to runny. And lastly, instead of 1 cup of cheese I used about 4 cups of pre-shredded pepper jack cheese and chopped green onions and black olives on top. My family loved it! Easy and quick!
I used this recepie, I used flour tortillas instead of corn and used Rotel, also El pato sauce, we enjoy spicy..
i used nacho cheese soups instead of the ones listed and put red enchilada sauce on top of the whole thing. Hubby loved it(he likes recipes often liked by picky children), i will make this again.
Holy Cow! This was fabulous! Sure I tweeked it a tad to our liking...thats what we do as we cook for our families. The only thing I changed was I used Nacho cheese soup instead of the cream of mushroom. But then I added chopped green pepper, onion, fresh cilantro, chili powder, black pepper, season salt, and garlic to the chicken mixture. Also, drizzled enchilada sauce on top before baking! Served with guacamole, sour cream & chives, and salsa! Thanks for the awesome recipe! We'll have this atleast every other week!
This was good, just not as good as I had hoped it would be. I might substitute cheese soup for the chicken soup if I made it again. Great idea for a recipe !
This is similar to the Chicken Sopa that our family has enjoyed for almost 40 years. Ours uses cream of chicken soup (not mushroom), 1 stick of butter, one large onion (chopped), 1 can of evaporated milk, and only 1/3 cup of a can of diced green chiles. In our version, you saute the chopped onion and green chiles in the stick of butter until the onions are clear. Add the soup and evaporated milk. Layer in a greased casserole dish: tortillas, soup, chicken, cheese--until all ingredients have been used. Top with remaining shredded cheese. If you use flour tortillas, they melt into the casserole. Corn tortillas retain their shape. Both are good...just be prepared for the difference in texture. never used Rotel tomatoes in it, though.
I make extra chicken and cut it up so I can make casseroles like this. It's great and easy since my chicken is ready to go. Even my son likes it.
This is good, but instead of just using chopped green chiles, I puree the green chiles and add salt, garlic and onions to taste. Then I added it to the cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soups and let it simmer. It's a great sauce and can be used as a casserole or rolled enchiladas.
i tried this reciped with leftover turkey from thanksgiving and it was pretty good. The hubby wasn't thrilled with it but me and the kids enjoyed it. It had nice flavor and was easy to put together. Thanks for the great recipe. Sonya
This recipe is delicious! I used tortillia chips and added a drained can of pinto beans. My family loved it.
Yum! My husband & I loved it!! I changed it a bit - 2 cans cream of chicken soup with some skim milk instead of broth (as others suggested). I also added some diced onion, cumin, chili powder, and minced garlic. It turned out great!
I thought this was very good, (I like creamy dishes) although my husband wasn't quite as impressed. I am gluten free, so it was nice that the recipe used corn tortillas. I couldn't find gluten free cream of chicken soup, and the cream of mushroom was not condensed. I cut the recipe down to serve 3 (more than enough), used one 18 ounce can of gluten free cream of mushroom soup, and a little less broth than what the recipe called for. It worked out very well.
This is a gerat recipe for when you're in a pinch. Used flour tortillas and 2 cans cream of chicken soup, no mushroom soup. So easy to make, thank you
I have made this rolling the filling up int he tortillas but this recipe is even faster and is so tasty. it is a favorite of anyone who tastes it.
My Grandmother used to make this ... l Loved it then, I Love it now. This recipe is true to her recipe. I doctored it a bit with Chipotle Red Pepper seasoning (1/2 tsp) -- nice upgrade IMHO. I couldn't comfortably get 12 6-inch tortillas in (I think I used 8)
I added onion and fresh garlic along with some hot peppers and it still was bland. I would add cumin and crushed red peppers and more jalapeno peppers to it at minimum if I try this again. I would probably add more cheese too. And maybe even a package of taco/burrito seasonings. But like others, I was dissapointed and expected more taste, esp. with adding the things I did.
This was really good, but I had to make some changes. I omitted the mushroom soup and chicken broth and just used double the cream of chicken soup and a splash of milk. I topped the dish with red enchilada sause, chopped onions and jalapenos. I also used flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas.
This was overall a great recipe. I made a few changes to it though... First, as others suggested, I omitted the chicken broth. I only had Cream of Mushroom soup, so I used 2 cans of that instead. I also had a can of Ro*tel, so I used that in place of the green chiles. I also added a layer of Spanish rice between the tortillas and chicken mixture... it seemed to bulk it up into a meal better. My hubby couldn't stop telling me how delicious it was.. I will be putting this one into my monthly rotation! Thank you!
I like my food a little spicier, so I cooked the chicken with fresh garlic, garlic power, about a tsp. of cumin and 3 to 4 diced green onions. I used 10" flour tortilla so I layered it in a 10" skillet, and pepper jack cheese. It was delicious!!!!! I will try the cheddar soup instead of the mushroom soup next time.
This is the easiest dish to make and it is so flavorful. It is a crowd pleaser! I take it to pot luck dinners all the time now!
This was really good. Had great flavor. I substituted corn shells for jalepeno cheddar flour shells and next time I'm not going to put in the chicken broth. It turned out a little too runny. We might also try rice with it next time. This tasted amazing though. I will definatly make it again!
I used 3 chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. Fantastic recipe.
Similar to one I make.....saute one chopped onion and rather than diced green chilis, add 1 can Rotel tomatoes....you can use mild, regular or hot depending on your taste. . 2 cups of cheese rather than one. Yum. It's been a dish I've made for over 30 years and all love it. I actually just add all together in a bowl except the corn tortillas and then layer tortilla and mixture. So easy.
Not a bad recipe. Quick and easy to make. I mixed in 1 eight ounce package of cream cheese and left out the chicken broth for fear that it would be to soggy. I also added sauted onions and garlic. It really turned out well with plenty of flavor.
I buy a large roasted chicken at the store and debone it and cut the chicken into bite size pieces.I also use Tostitos instead of the tortillias. It's really good and very easy!
This was not a favorite for us. I flavored the chicken with chili powder and cumin,but still this didn't knock it out of the park for us.
I made this dish last night for my family and it was awesome. I used diced tomato, and diced green chilies. I also garnished the top with mozzarella and jalapeno!
I cook almost the same thing all the time except that I don't use the broth & I add green onion. My family loves this meal. Very quick & easy.
My family really liked this recipe. I substitued Campbells Fiesta cheese soup for the cream of mushroom soup and I omitted the green chiles. My two picky teenagers had seconds!
Very good recipe. It's nice and quick and tastes great. I'll be using this one again. I did make one alteration and that was to use flour tortillas instead of corn. Other than that, I followed the recipe.
I have made this recipe for years with a few alterations. I also use flour instead of corn tortillas and I add diced onion to the sauce.
We need some honesty here... all of the reviews give way too many stars. This dish is marginal at best.
This very good, similar in taste to an enchalada recipe that we make. The chiles add a great kick that's just right, not too spicy.
not what i was expecting. mushy and a little bland.
not so yummy...I expected it to be much much better from the reviews
I too, took out the mushroom soup, and used Fiesta Nacho Cheese, I also added a can of black beans. It came out AMAZING. Super quick, and easy to make.
Very good. Similar to another recipe we use.
This is the perfect "chicken casserole" for those who love green chiles and south-of-the-border flavor!
Would be better with a little salsa or enchilada sauce for additional flavor.
Good stuff. I made some alterations (bc I didnt have some ingredients) 1) I skipped the cream of mushroom, and cream of chicken. 2) I used about 1/2 cup of chicken broth. 3) I cook for 2, so I only used 3 pieces of bonelss skinless chicken thighs (which I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and let them sit in the fridge for a few hours...but thats not neccessary) 5)I cut the thighs to bite-sized sized and sauteed until cooked through...aprox 6-8 mins). 6) followed insturctions as posted..using a smaller pan of course. WILL MAKE AGAIN!!!!
A quick and easy dish to make that even my picky eaters enjoyed. I used flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas. I didn't have any chillies on hand, so I substitued "Sweet Jalepenos" YUMMY! I think since my picky ones don't like mushrooms, i'll try it with cream of Celery next time. We will definately have this again soon
i cooked chicken breast in a skillet with cumin and a little oregano( sounds weird tasted great) and i heated up 2 cans of cream of chicken (no mushroom) to the soup i added a little cumin(to taste) green chilies ,salt and pepper and a little chili powder(to taste) and since i was making posloe(enchilada sauce with a little water might work) anyways I added about 3-4tbls of the sauce to the soup mix and to the top. I should have doubled this recipe as it was that good...my family loved it! thanks for the share....I would have made it as the recipe says but as i was making this it was kinda bland for Mexican food...so I had to add....but wow yummy!!!
Pretty much followed recipe as written. I did add about 8 oz sour cream (I needed to get rid of it) and a total of 2 cups shredded cheese. It came out good and my family liked it. I will definitely make this again.
The tortilla's were soggy and the dish was more like a soup. It did not come out of the oven firm.
this is a good recipe however if you think you're getting chicken enchiladas get a different recipe this is SOPA not enchiladas don't try to make it into enchiladas
My family has made a version of this for years and years. Love it! We add two cans of green chilies, more cheese and tortillas, but otherwise as is. Tasty, tasty!
