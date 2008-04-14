Chicken Sopa

Like a lasagna except with corn tortillas instead of pasta!

By Sue

5
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Put the chicken into a mixing bowl. Add the chicken soup, mushroom soup, green chiles and broth. Mix well.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish place a layer of corn tortillas to cover the bottom, then a layer of the chicken mixture, then a layer of cheese. Continue to layer, like you would lasagna, until all of the chicken mixture is gone. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and brown. Let cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
705 calories; protein 53.7g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 37.2g; cholesterol 163.4mg; sodium 1349.8mg. Full Nutrition
