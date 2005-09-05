Swiss Chicken

This recipe is great - I've been making a version of it for years courtesy of my mother! I use two cans of soup, and then just refill those cans with water to measure the water (why dirty another dish?). I always put a bit of the soup/water mixture under the chicken breasts, and then just top the meal with Pepperidge Farm's Herb Seasoned breadcrumbs so it's nicely covered in breadcrumbs. I don't use butter on the top since I'm fairly health-conscious and this dish is indulgent enough. Instead, I just tent the entire dish with foil (to protect the breadcrumbs from burning, but still allow circulation and heat flow) and bake it for 35-40 minutes, then remove the foil for the last 10-15 minutes. I like serving this with rice (white tastes better, but brown is healthier... I switch) and green beans. I love the "gravy" type sauce that results, and end up mixing my plate together. It is really quick, and can even be made the night before... just assemble in a covered dish, and then when you get home from work the next day, just preheat the over and bake. It's the perfect meal to take to someone's house, surprise a new mom with (so she doesn't have to cook) or leave for the babysitter to feed the kids. Yummy to all ages!