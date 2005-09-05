Swiss Chicken

This is a wonderful recipe. This was given to our family years ago by a good friend through the Boy Scouts. My brother would eat it all if he was allowed to and now my children who are both little love this dish. For people on a low budget this is an easy meal to make and it is easy to reheat. My mother, who does not eat chicken, loves the topping of this dish.
I've been making this recipe for years and we love it but instead of the breadcrumbs, I use 8 oz or half a large bag of Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned stuffing, not croutons. It tends to absorb the extra liquid that some people have complained about in this recipe's ratings. Plus it's so delicious! It's just as great microwaved the next day too.
This recipe has a lot of potential to be even better. Substitute 3/4 C. white wine for the water. Only use 1 C. of bread crumbs and a little less butter. Layer chicken, swiss cheese and then pour over your sauce- add a little ground pepper. Top with bread crumbs and drizzle with melted butter. These minor adjustments bring up the flavor quite a bit. This dish goes great with rice pilaf and green beans! This is one of our favorites.
I had this recipe already for a few years and have made some adaptations here and there. Our family is now two people so I do this as a two person dish - one whole chicken breast will make two meals - one for now - one for later. I use cream of mushroom soup and 1/2 can of white wine (or chicken broth if you prefer) and combine them. I use croutons instead of bread crumbs - any flavor you like. I also use baby bella mushrooms sliced. So I put down chicken, mushrooms, swiss cheese slices, croutons, soup/wine mixture, and later top with more swiss cheese. All in all the recipe is very good. For us just needed to be beefed up a bit.
Great Recipe! Made some personal changes... Sauteed 1/2 large sweet (Vidalia) onion, 1 TBS minced garlic and 1/2 cup fresh mushrooms. Browned 4 chicken breasts, sprinkled with paprika, salt and pepper in 2 TBS olive oil. Placed chicken breasts, onion, garlic and mushrooms in a casserole dish, covered with 1 can Mushroom soup, 1/2 cup white wine and toppped with crushed 12 saltine crackers. Covered with foil and baked 30 minutes. Uncovered, cooked another 15 minutes..... Heavenly and fit for company if plated properly with garnish. Served with wild rice and broccoli with cheese sauce.
Oh, this is one of those really surprising meals that is fairly easy but tastes like you spent $30 at a restaurant. I did make quite a few changes per JUDITH's comments. I started by pounding out 3 very large chicken breasts and then cutting them in half. I sauted crimini mushrooms and vidalia onions in a bit of EVOO and then deglazed the skillet with white wine and continued cooking the mushrooms until just firm. Removed the mushroom/onion mixture to a plate and then sauted the seasoned chicken breasts just until slightly browned (not cooked all they way through). I removed the chicken breasts from the skillet, added back in the mushroom/onion mix. I then mixed the soup (98% fat free) with 1/2 cup of white wine and poured that over and added the chicken breasts back in. Placed 1/2 pieces of 50% reduced fat swiss cheese on the chicken and then just sprinkled with some italian seasoned bread crumbs. Used about 3 T of butter to cover. I then covered the skillet and baked for 30 minutes. Took the cover off, baked for 15 more minutes. I served with roasted red potatoes and fresh french bread. I would make it this way for important company, it was seriously that good. I know it's a few changes but they are well worth making!! Hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
Family loved this recipe. I did change it up a bit, Used one family size can of cream of chicken soup, seasoned chicken breasts with Lawrys Seasoned Salt and added instant rice on top of my chicken before the soup. With the rice, it makes an instant meal for a family, just add a veggie or salad.
Followed this recipe as is the first time I made it and it was good. Second time I browned the chicken in olive oil. After removing the chicken I sauteed mushrooms and sliced onions spread this over the chicken before adding the swiss cheese. I deglazed the pan with 1/3 cup cooking sherry then blended in the soup and some mrs.dash seasoning. I also cut the crumbs and butter in half. There were no leftovers and hubby now requests it once a week.
when making this, i saute oil, garlic, mushrooms and onions in a pan and add it to the soup mixture. Also, i use mushroom soup and add white wine instead of water. its delish and a really easy minimal-prep recipe. i use it as a "dinner party go to" dish.
I made this for dinner last night and it was very good. I added a thin ham slice before the cheese and used wine instead of water as a previous person stated. I also used cream of mushroom soup. A real keeper, thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2002
Everyone I have fixed this recipe for has LOVED it!! I used 1/3 cup of white wine instead of the water and it is even better. This is a definite keeper!!!
Eating this as I sit & give it my review. I did change it up a bit as it sounded to me like it needed more flavor. I was afraid it would be to bland as written. I sprinkled the chicken breasts with Tastefully Simple's All seasoning salt, Garlic! Garlic!, and Onion! Onion!. Then I poured the cream of chicken on top, added some minced garlic, covered with shredded Italian cheese (because that's all I had), then I put some Italian seasoned bread crumbs generously on top (I did not measure out 2 cups). I think the end result is delicious! My kids are not fighting me to eat it, they're 6 & 9 yrs old, and I'm going to go out on a limb & say my husband is going to enjoy it when he gets home also. Thanks for a great, easy to make, minimal ingredient meal!
This is a good recipe but not really above average in my opinion. We seasoned up the chicken and added a slice of ham for added flavor. The cheese mostly just slid off into the soup. I used a little less bread crumbs than what was called for and will probably use even less next time.
I have made this before with the following modifications: I used two cans of the soup adding 1 cup of milk (instead of water) to the soup before placing over the chicken. Instead of the seasoned bread crumbs I use Pepperidge Farm Herb Stuffing mix (dry) and sprinkle it over the chicken. I also cut down on the amount of butter used.
I halved the recipe, but still used the full can of chicken soup. It came out very well and my hubby can't stop raving about it. The changes I made were to saute some onions with green chilies and garlic paste (didn't have plain garlic) and this was added on top of the chicken before adding the soup. Then I added some seasoning on top of the soup before covering with cheese slices and sprinkling the bread crumbs. This added a little extra to the dish!
This recipe is a real winner! The flavor is great, however I sprinkled mrs dash over the top of the bread crumbs because I didnt have italian ones. Also, I made this twice this week for different people, and the second time around I used a generic soup, and it was really watery and didnt have the same consistency that campbells soup had, just an FYI in case you need to buy the ingredients. Otherwise the dish is wonderful!
This recipe is plain and does not have a lot of "kick" to it. Instead of water, I used white wine and added salt and pepper at the table and Parmesan cheese made it taste a bit better. It needs some sort of spice, I just couldn't figure out what, but it needs something! This recipe is good if you want an easy to make quick meal but don't expect much.
This recipe is great - I've been making a version of it for years courtesy of my mother! I use two cans of soup, and then just refill those cans with water to measure the water (why dirty another dish?). I always put a bit of the soup/water mixture under the chicken breasts, and then just top the meal with Pepperidge Farm's Herb Seasoned breadcrumbs so it's nicely covered in breadcrumbs. I don't use butter on the top since I'm fairly health-conscious and this dish is indulgent enough. Instead, I just tent the entire dish with foil (to protect the breadcrumbs from burning, but still allow circulation and heat flow) and bake it for 35-40 minutes, then remove the foil for the last 10-15 minutes. I like serving this with rice (white tastes better, but brown is healthier... I switch) and green beans. I love the "gravy" type sauce that results, and end up mixing my plate together. It is really quick, and can even be made the night before... just assemble in a covered dish, and then when you get home from work the next day, just preheat the over and bake. It's the perfect meal to take to someone's house, surprise a new mom with (so she doesn't have to cook) or leave for the babysitter to feed the kids. Yummy to all ages!
My husband and I really enjoyed this meal. It was so easy to make! I added a slice of provolone cheese over the chicken in place of the swiss someone suggested. My husband is not a chicken fan, but he was surprised how much he liked this dish. The chicken was so moist! Wonderful and easy to make.
I made this as another reviewer suggested. Lined my pan with tinfoil, spread chicken soup across bottom, poured chicken broth over (didn't have any wine), put chicken on, put cheese on, only used a cup of bread crumbs, and a 1/4 cup of melted butter, drizzled over the breadcrumbs and ground some pepper on it. Cooked uncovered for about 50 minutes at 350. It was pretty good. Served it with mashed taters and corn. It got approval rating from both the men in the house. Will make again!
I recently started using a variation of this recipe and I think it might be my hubby's favorite! Instead of the bread crumbs I use stuffing... it doesn't matter which brand. I use about half a box but my hubby and I love stuffing! I leave out the water entirely and instead blend in about 1/4-1/3 cup of milk. If you pre-cook the chicken on a skillet for a few minutes before hand, you can cut the oven time to about 20-30 minutes.
This was so great tasting! I didn't have any breadcrumbs, so I made my own with french bread and italian seasonings. Then after I baked the chicken, I used my convectional oven and browned it real good. It was beautiful as well as , as my husband said, :This is a 4 star hotel recipe".
I have been making this recipe for years. I do not add water or butter and the consistency is great for serving over rice or pasta. I have seen where white wine has been mixed with the soup, but that is optional, of course. I too use seasoned stuffing mix, which eliminates any need for additional seasonings such as salt. (Especially since can soup has plenty.) I recently made this without the stuffing for a lower carb meal....de-lish! One last thought, I find using chicken tenders or bites (cut up breast) cooks more evenly and in less time....I use my toaster oven!
I made this last night the following way: I layered the pan with small pieces of chicken, poured mushroom soup over it, added a little water to the soup mixture(which made it too runny when it was finished), put deli slices all over it(I had turkey slices available), and layered on top of that swiss cheese. I baked at 350 for 30min and it was great. My husband commented "wow, this is really good!" lol. So..I believe it turned out fine. A little runnier than I liked, but will change for next time. Great and easy dish to make! I will probably make rice sometime this week and serve over that with the leftovers. Thanks!
We like 1/2-3/4 soup can of dry white wine in place of the water. I melt the butter and mix with the seasoned bread crumbs and sprinkle over the top. I also mix garlic, onion and white pepper into the soup per your own taste. You can even make this in 1 pan on your stove top. Cut chicken into bite size pieces and and cook in a little EVOO, garlic, onion and white/black pepper. Add add remaining ingredients and enjoy.
I made this for my husband. He is kinda a finiky eater,He really enjoyed it. I did add the onions and mushrooms also the thin slice of ham that the others used and the white wine it was very tasty and very easy to make. I will be making this again soon.In our house when my husband likes something he calls it a keeper. This is definetly a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2001
This is excellent. It makes a great "company" meal. My kids, of course, loved it. I highly recommend this one.
I also used white wine instead of h2o and peperjack instead of swiss and too make a little healthier i used cream of mushroom instead of chicken (less calories) and no butter just sprinkled a little olive oil on top. turned out great and family loved it.
This was a nice recipe. I did substitute cooking sherry for the water. Personally, I thought there were too many breadcrumbs. Next time I will use much less. Otherwise, I thought it was good enough to make again. Oldest daughter said, "Good", and also commented that it made her think of Frankenmuth chicken. Those of you in Michigan know what that means, and that it is a compliment. Youngest said "Really Yummy!" Hubby hasn't chimed in yet, as his is his work lunch, today. This was also a very easy dish to prepare. Served it over buttered egg noodles with a side of Italian-style Swiss Chard.
What an improbable recipe to be this good! And so easy. For 4, I used 1 lb chicken breast tenders, reduced fat soup with 1/4 cup dry white wine. Sprinkled the tenders with pepper and Italian seasoning. Used 1/4 cup plain bread crumbs. This turned down the calories, but it didn't turn down the flavor. Thanks, Pamela.
SUISSEDOG
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2005
This has been a family favorite for a long time and I was very pleased to find it here. I alter it a bit by using cream of chicken with herb soup and gryere cheese.Teenage kids love it and this is one of the only meals that they will reheat the next day
Easy to make and everyone liked it...especially our 18 month old! She chowed down! Next time I probably wont so many breadcrumbs but it was good. Might just used plain breadcrumbs too...as it was a bit salty to me. Thanks Pamela for posting this recipe!
This is a good recipe. I crushed garlic in the soup mixture and used less bread crumbs than it asks (about 1 1/4 cups)for and I think it turned out ok. I also used Mushroom soup which worked also. I will make it agian.
Fantastic! My fav recipe from this site so far. I used sherry like others instead of water, and I used chicken stuffing mix from Stove Top for breading. I made noodles to go along with the chicken. I cook them in as little water as possible with chicken cubes and a stick of butter. When noodles are done there should be no need to drain. Very tasty noodles. First thing my son said afer taking his first bite was, "You're making this again!" Thanks, it will be an enjoyable addtion to our meal plan.
I think 45 minutes is too long to cook boneless breasts. The flavor was good - I seasoned meat with lemon pepper, garlic powder and poultry seasoning. Kind of unappetizing looking on the plate, but otherwise everyone ate it so I can't complain.
I found this to be just okay. I made it no changes. It might be better with the chicken stuffing like some other users had suggested. Everyone ate it, but they weren't crazy about this dish. My family liked the anniversary chicken much better ,which is also on this site.
This was delish!! Except that 2 cups of bread crumbs seems to be VERY extreme - the family didn't like that part, so I will cut this down in the future. I also changed it up and included 1/2 a soup can full of heavy cream along with the water. Although it was "soupy", there was a lot of gravy in the end, which was perfect over rice. I also used 2lbs of chicken pieces, cut into chunks, and baked for about 35 minutes. My Swiss Cheese layer was just slices to cover the entire dish, which only took 7 slices. (I got to eat the 8th slice - YUM!) Overall, it was a very simple dish, and one I will make again.
This recipe was way to watery, I even got the real Campbell's condensed cream of chicken. But despite it being watery it did tastes good. Oh yeah, I think the amount of breadcrumbs that it calls for is purfect.
I thought this recipe was just ok. There was WAY too many breadcumbs. The amount could easily be reduced to 1/3 of the called for amount. The excess crumbs turned into a soggy paste. Also, the Italian breadcrumbs really contributed to the very very salty taste of the dish. I think this could be a five star recipe with a few personal changes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2001
This is just awesome. It is so easy a child could make it. It's creamy and yummy, my whole family loved it. Try it!
This recipe was good considering how simple it is and I love simple dishes. Passed the picky husband test and my live-in brother in-law asked me to make it again. I always season chicken with some rosemary. It seems to go really well with the swiss. We eat a lot of chicken and it's good to have something just a bit different and the swiss cheese adds just that.
My family loves this recipe. So do all the other families I make it for (it's a great - sick, new baby, etc. - "take to a friend" dish! I dredge my chicken in egg and breadcrumbs, then layer them in a casserole dish, place the slices of cheese on the breasts, and pour the soup around the edges. My version does take a little more prep time, but well worth the effort.
Sarah Howard
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2001
This recipe takes about 5 minutes top to put together. And it is GREAT!!! The whole family loves it!
SHERI PETTERSSON
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2001
My Husband is from Sweden and like his food full of taste. He LOVED This recipie!!!!!!! My kids also gobbled it up. Am planning to make this more often.
Very good, my husband and I both loved it. The only changes I made were to lightly season the chicken breast before placing in casserole(pepper and garlic powder) and use white wine instead of water. I've already shared this recipe with several friends and will definately make again.
This is a simple and delicious recipe for chicken breasts. I have done several things differently, like substitute half of the cream of chicken with cream of mushroom, very good and adds texture to the gravy. I have also used jalapeno jack cheese instead of swiss, deliciously adds a hint of spice.If you do this then you can add sliced nacho peppers to the top of the dish for a prettier presentation. It is much easier to simply melt the cheese into the gravy and pour over the top instead of layering.
Very tasty, easy recipe. You do NOT need to add any salt! I love salt and I thought it was salty (I did cook w/ some season salt). Sauteed onions and celery and used wine instead of water. Added parm z to the bread crumbs. This will def become a regular in my cooking.
This was ok...I didn't add as many bread crumbs listening to some other reviews. All the cheese slid off the chicken instead of staying on top. This dish also didn't ahve much flavor to it. Whether I make it again or not and change some stuff up is still open for thought.
This was outstanding! I think without my adjustments (per other reviews) it would have been average so that's why I'm giving it a 4. Here's what I did. 4 chicken tenderloins, 1 can soup, 3/4 cup white wine, crushed fat free croutons subbed for italian bread crumbs just enough to cover chicken and about 3 slices of cheese also just enough to cover chicken. Layered chicken, cheese, soup mix and bread crumbs with no butter on top. This made a lot of sauce but we used it over rice, I think it would be awesome over steamed Yukon Gold potatos, too. 5 stars the way I made it. Reviewers are right about the wine, definitely gives it great taste. We will definitely have this again!
Absolutely fabulous! Baked it for a wedding reception for 60 people. It was the most popular item on the menu. The most amazing thing about it, was that cooked for 2 hours and was still incredibly tender and moist. I substituted white wine for the water, but did add some water to thin the sauce a bit before baking. Omitted the butter and baked uncovered which browned the dish nicely. Couldn't have been any easier or more delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2003
This recipe was good and very easy to make, but the 2 cups of Italian seasoned bread crumbs were a bit much! Next time I will use half the bread crumbs try sprinkling them directly onto the chicken rather than on the very top. The Swiss cheese is what makes this recipe a keeper...my husband is not a big fan of chicken he loved this! Will definitely make again!
I love this recipe! I've made it many times but I've used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken and top with either crushed Ritz crackers as another reviewer suggested or soda crackers. Thanks for sharing this quick, simple, easy yet tasty recipe Pamela.
This was okay. I used diced chicken meat instead of chicken breasts. It turned out like a casserole. The flavor wasn't bad, but others suggested I should have used cheddar instead of swiss. I would love to try it again, but using the breast meat.
Very easy to make - cooked in suggested time. Husband loved it - I did place stuffing mix on top instead of breadcrumbs as other suggested, this worked well. I did not put butter on top either. Thought it was a bit salty ( and I LOVE salt) due to the stuffing mix. Would make again - when the husband and kids love it , who can argue with that.
I loved this and so did my hubby. I did make a few changes for our tastes. I browned garlic and onions and spread them on the chicken breasts. Then I put Kosher salt, Emeril's original essence seasoning, and some oregano on them. I then put the swiss cheese on. I mixed cream of mushroom soup with white wine and poured this over the chicken. I covered this with panko and put pats of butter on the top. I baked it they way you did. We just loved it!!!!
This is a really good recipe but I made some changes. The white wine option sounded really good but the only thing I had was beer...so I used that. Also, the recipe called for cream of chicken soup but the only thing I had was cream of mushroom so I used that and threw in some fresh mushrooms for good measure. In the end it came out more like a lazy and cheesy chicken marsala...something I'm sure I'll be making again.
This is a fabulous recipe. Easy to make and delicious enough for a dinner party. I usually don't change a recipe the first time I try it but I just had to substitute cooking sherry for the water and it was wonderful. The kids ate this too and loved it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.