Quick Lemon Dijon Chicken

I changed this a bit I used 1 TBS lemon juice insted of lemon and lime (also winter in England so lemons aren't exactly in season). I also added two spring onions and 2 cloves garlic chopped up and 1/2tsp honey when cooking the chicken. Then I served it on top of a romaine salad that had been tossed with a bit of olive oil lemon salt pepper and Parmesan. Yummy! Very good for the diet effort as well!
My boyfriend loved this - he was still talking about it 3 days later! I kept the chicken breasts whole and coated in the dijon mixture, browned in the skillet, and then mixed in more dijon mixture along with about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth and a heaping spoonful of sour cream. I did find the dijon mix to be a little tart and on the salty side (due to the mustard, I presume), and the broth and sour cream helped with that. I finished cooking the chicken in this sauce and covered with foil so it wouldn't dry out. I also mixed in some dried parsley at the end to help balance the flavors. Served with white rice and green beans. My boyfriend has already asked for it again - thanks the great, quick idea!
Quick and easy both for cooking and clean-up. I've made this several times already. On all occasions I added a small bit of soy sauce and worcestershire sauce to balance the citrus and dijon just a tad and also added a dash of garlic salt to the recipe. Very tasty and cooked on very low heat it comes out very juicy! Served it with white rice and steamed veggies.
The lemon & lime gave this a nice depth. Based on other reviews I reduced the Dijon by half and it was about perfect.
It was really quick and easy to make and it tasted pretty good. Although I love lemon the lemon flavor was a little overwhelming. However I was eyeballing it and may very well have put in too much lemon juice. I'll follow the directions to a T next time I make this meal.
What a great mix lemon and dijon mustard - my taste buds are in heaven. If you haven't tried this (again and again) you'll kick yourself for it. Try it love it pass it on... this is a real keeper. Enjoy! (and thanks for sharing)
This was a pretty good recipe. I made it exactly as specified except that I probably used less Dijon mustard than the 4 tbsp. specified. (I wanted to use up a little 2 oz. bottle I got from a hotel and it measured out to probably less than 3 tbsp.). Also I cooked the dish for 18 minutes instead of 15 just to make sure the thick pieces of chicken were well-cooked. Even still they stayed juicy not at all dried-out. I'm not especially a fan of mustard flavors but the resulting dish was mildly mustardy and I thought the citrus flavors were mild too (my palate isn't discerning enough to tell the lime from the lemon). I didn't much notice the pepper and Creole-style seasonings when I ate it so I wish I'd put more in (I usually like strong flavors). I served this on a simple bed of white rice and it lasted me for about three meals. The flavor didn't wow me all that much but it was pretty good; and since the dish is so quick and easy to make I'll give the recipe overall a 4-star rating.
Quick and easy! This recipe is definitely a new go-to meal for weekdays when I have less time to think about it and prepare. I'll use a little less Dijon next time per some reviews I added soy sauce and sour cream. Served over rice with steamed vegetables. Healthy quick and tasty!
Very quick and easy to make but is very dijon flavored(which I liked) I served this with steamed asparagus tossed with a little butter and basalmic vinegar. Yum.