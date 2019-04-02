Quick Lemon Dijon Chicken

1 of 221

Rating: 4 stars I changed this a bit I used 1 TBS lemon juice insted of lemon and lime (also winter in England so lemons aren't exactly in season). I also added two spring onions and 2 cloves garlic chopped up and 1/2tsp honey when cooking the chicken. Then I served it on top of a romaine salad that had been tossed with a bit of olive oil lemon salt pepper and Parmesan. Yummy! Very good for the diet effort as well! Helpful (122)

Rating: 4 stars My boyfriend loved this - he was still talking about it 3 days later! I kept the chicken breasts whole and coated in the dijon mixture, browned in the skillet, and then mixed in more dijon mixture along with about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth and a heaping spoonful of sour cream. I did find the dijon mix to be a little tart and on the salty side (due to the mustard, I presume), and the broth and sour cream helped with that. I finished cooking the chicken in this sauce and covered with foil so it wouldn't dry out. I also mixed in some dried parsley at the end to help balance the flavors. Served with white rice and green beans. My boyfriend has already asked for it again - thanks the great, quick idea! Helpful (77)

Rating: 4 stars Quick and easy both for cooking and clean-up. I've made this several times already. On all occasions I added a small bit of soy sauce and worcestershire sauce to balance the citrus and dijon just a tad and also added a dash of garlic salt to the recipe. Very tasty and cooked on very low heat it comes out very juicy! Served it with white rice and steamed veggies. Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars The lemon & lime gave this a nice depth. Based on other reviews I reduced the Dijon by half and it was about perfect. Helpful (26)

Rating: 3 stars It was really quick and easy to make and it tasted pretty good. Although I love lemon the lemon flavor was a little overwhelming. However I was eyeballing it and may very well have put in too much lemon juice. I'll follow the directions to a T next time I make this meal. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars What a great mix lemon and dijon mustard - my taste buds are in heaven. If you haven't tried this (again and again) you'll kick yourself for it. Try it love it pass it on... this is a real keeper. Enjoy! (and thanks for sharing) Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This was a pretty good recipe. I made it exactly as specified except that I probably used less Dijon mustard than the 4 tbsp. specified. (I wanted to use up a little 2 oz. bottle I got from a hotel and it measured out to probably less than 3 tbsp.). Also I cooked the dish for 18 minutes instead of 15 just to make sure the thick pieces of chicken were well-cooked. Even still they stayed juicy not at all dried-out. I'm not especially a fan of mustard flavors but the resulting dish was mildly mustardy and I thought the citrus flavors were mild too (my palate isn't discerning enough to tell the lime from the lemon). I didn't much notice the pepper and Creole-style seasonings when I ate it so I wish I'd put more in (I usually like strong flavors). I served this on a simple bed of white rice and it lasted me for about three meals. The flavor didn't wow me all that much but it was pretty good; and since the dish is so quick and easy to make I'll give the recipe overall a 4-star rating. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Quick and easy! This recipe is definitely a new go-to meal for weekdays when I have less time to think about it and prepare. I'll use a little less Dijon next time per some reviews I added soy sauce and sour cream. Served over rice with steamed vegetables. Healthy quick and tasty! Helpful (17)