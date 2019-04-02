Quick Lemon Dijon Chicken

Rating: 4.04 stars
214 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 83
  • 4 star values: 84
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 9

Spicy, tangy, flavorful chicken that can be prepared in a snap! Ingredients can be adjusted to taste.

By PEACEKIKS

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Place chicken in a skillet over medium heat. Pour in lime and lemon juices, and stir in Dijon, black pepper, and Creole-seasoning. Cook, turning chicken occasionally, until the chicken pieces are done, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 55g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 136.9mg; sodium 983.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (221)

Most helpful positive review

raisydaisy
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2008
I changed this a bit I used 1 TBS lemon juice insted of lemon and lime (also winter in England so lemons aren't exactly in season). I also added two spring onions and 2 cloves garlic chopped up and 1/2tsp honey when cooking the chicken. Then I served it on top of a romaine salad that had been tossed with a bit of olive oil lemon salt pepper and Parmesan. Yummy! Very good for the diet effort as well! Read More
Helpful
(122)

Most helpful critical review

MSMELISS04
Rating: 3 stars
07/21/2005
It was really quick and easy to make and it tasted pretty good. Although I love lemon the lemon flavor was a little overwhelming. However I was eyeballing it and may very well have put in too much lemon juice. I'll follow the directions to a T next time I make this meal. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Reviews:
Becky
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2008
My boyfriend loved this - he was still talking about it 3 days later! I kept the chicken breasts whole and coated in the dijon mixture, browned in the skillet, and then mixed in more dijon mixture along with about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth and a heaping spoonful of sour cream. I did find the dijon mix to be a little tart and on the salty side (due to the mustard, I presume), and the broth and sour cream helped with that. I finished cooking the chicken in this sauce and covered with foil so it wouldn't dry out. I also mixed in some dried parsley at the end to help balance the flavors. Served with white rice and green beans. My boyfriend has already asked for it again - thanks the great, quick idea! Read More
Helpful
(77)
YayHappens
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2007
Quick and easy both for cooking and clean-up. I've made this several times already. On all occasions I added a small bit of soy sauce and worcestershire sauce to balance the citrus and dijon just a tad and also added a dash of garlic salt to the recipe. Very tasty and cooked on very low heat it comes out very juicy! Served it with white rice and steamed veggies. Read More
Helpful
(65)
PLYSLZ
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2007
The lemon & lime gave this a nice depth. Based on other reviews I reduced the Dijon by half and it was about perfect. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Michelle Mac
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2008
What a great mix lemon and dijon mustard - my taste buds are in heaven. If you haven't tried this (again and again) you'll kick yourself for it. Try it love it pass it on... this is a real keeper. Enjoy! (and thanks for sharing) Read More
Helpful
(21)
NMChef1
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2007
This was a pretty good recipe. I made it exactly as specified except that I probably used less Dijon mustard than the 4 tbsp. specified. (I wanted to use up a little 2 oz. bottle I got from a hotel and it measured out to probably less than 3 tbsp.). Also I cooked the dish for 18 minutes instead of 15 just to make sure the thick pieces of chicken were well-cooked. Even still they stayed juicy not at all dried-out. I'm not especially a fan of mustard flavors but the resulting dish was mildly mustardy and I thought the citrus flavors were mild too (my palate isn't discerning enough to tell the lime from the lemon). I didn't much notice the pepper and Creole-style seasonings when I ate it so I wish I'd put more in (I usually like strong flavors). I served this on a simple bed of white rice and it lasted me for about three meals. The flavor didn't wow me all that much but it was pretty good; and since the dish is so quick and easy to make I'll give the recipe overall a 4-star rating. Read More
Helpful
(17)
UALMEIDA
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2007
Quick and easy! This recipe is definitely a new go-to meal for weekdays when I have less time to think about it and prepare. I'll use a little less Dijon next time per some reviews I added soy sauce and sour cream. Served over rice with steamed vegetables. Healthy quick and tasty! Read More
Helpful
(17)
DrSteggy
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2007
Very quick and easy to make but is very dijon flavored(which I liked) I served this with steamed asparagus tossed with a little butter and basalmic vinegar. Yum. Read More
Helpful
(13)
