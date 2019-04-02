Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.

Recipe by Miss G

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

  • Spread cream cheese to fill jalapeno halves. Wrap with bacon. Secure with a toothpick.

  • Place on the grill, and cook until bacon is crispy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 79.1mg; sodium 577.1mg. Full Nutrition
