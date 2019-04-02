Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
I made these for a party. There were so many reviews we tried them two nights earlier using all the different methods. Here's what I found made them great. After slicing the peppers and cleaning them out, drop in boiling water for 4 - 6 minutes. This will pretty much take all the heat out though so if you want a punch, leave the membranes. We taste tested several cream cheese flavors. We picked 3 fav's, they were the cream cheese mixed with a powdered ranch mix, or mixed with a chipotle seasoning, or mixed with worstershire and garlic powder. (we tried 12 different flavors to get this perfect) Also, I found that 1/2 a strip of bacon was not enough - used the whole thing! And finally after you put the pepper together with cheese and bacon and toothpick - freeze it for 15 min. Then 10 minutes on the grill is perfect. Thanks so much for the yummy appetizer!!Read More
We have a different variation on this recipe that came from the Marlboro Cook Like A Man Cookbook. You mix an 8oz pkg of cream cheese with 1 tbsp Cajun Seasoning and 2 tsp Garlic Pwdr. They are awesome like that! Just make sure that you always tuck the end of the bacon under where you already wrapped it or it will unravel on the grill.Read More
I made these for a party. There were so many reviews we tried them two nights earlier using all the different methods. Here's what I found made them great. After slicing the peppers and cleaning them out, drop in boiling water for 4 - 6 minutes. This will pretty much take all the heat out though so if you want a punch, leave the membranes. We taste tested several cream cheese flavors. We picked 3 fav's, they were the cream cheese mixed with a powdered ranch mix, or mixed with a chipotle seasoning, or mixed with worstershire and garlic powder. (we tried 12 different flavors to get this perfect) Also, I found that 1/2 a strip of bacon was not enough - used the whole thing! And finally after you put the pepper together with cheese and bacon and toothpick - freeze it for 15 min. Then 10 minutes on the grill is perfect. Thanks so much for the yummy appetizer!!
We have a different variation on this recipe that came from the Marlboro Cook Like A Man Cookbook. You mix an 8oz pkg of cream cheese with 1 tbsp Cajun Seasoning and 2 tsp Garlic Pwdr. They are awesome like that! Just make sure that you always tuck the end of the bacon under where you already wrapped it or it will unravel on the grill.
VERY tasty, and SUPER easy... but 2 warnings: 1)WEAR GLOVES. As with all peppers contact with skin can leave you burning for hours. And since I was in a hurry I did just that - 4 hour later I still felt like my hands were in a fire. 2) BACON ON GRILL = FLAMES... The fat will start on fire... so be careful with your fire! Keep and eye it.
Try adding a packet of dry Ranch Dressing mix to the cream cheese before filling the peppers. We used to cook these every Thursday night for about 40-50 people and they were gone in a matter of minutes. Still get requests for these all the time.
This was pretty good. I followed the suggestions of some other reviewers and added cajun seasoning to my cream cheese, I used half slices of bacon and I baked them. The flavor is really good but I had problems with mine drowing in grease while they baked. I might try elevating them on a rack next time. ***UPDATE*** I elevated them the next time and they were really good but extremely hot. I used some older jalapenos and they were so hot they were inedible! Buy fresh jalapenos if you can and it will lessen the chance of getting the inedible ones.
We make these often at home. As another user suggested, I like turkey bacon better, but some of my family prefers regular. 1/2 a piece of bacon works great, and I like to freeze the constructed peppers (spread out on a cookie sheet so they don't stick together) prior to grilling, so the cheese doesn't melt as much while the bacon is cooking.
The de-seeding is a bit of a pain, but these are very good. I simmered the peppers in boiling salted water for about 4 mins, then proceeded with the recipe. Peppers turned out tender, and the bacon was nice and crisp. Thanks!
I made a small batch of these jalapeno wraps for a test run and it was so simple and easy. I wore gloves and glasses to protect my eyes and skin while seeding the peppers. I sliced pieces of cream cheese off of the block and rolled them in cigarette shapes in my hands and pressed them into the peppers. It was a fast and easy. I wrapped each stuffed pepper with one piece of Oscar Mayer Original Center Cut bacon, secured each with a toothpick and baked them on a rack on a foil lined cookie sheet in a 400 degree preheated oven for about 30 minutes, until the bacon was crisp. They were absolutely delicious. The peppers were cooked perfectly and had just enough heat. The cream cheese, which baked nicely and did not run out, was a mellow contrast to the heat of the peppers and the crunchy, salty bacon finished it off nicely. I don't think I would want to ever grill these over a flame because they cooked so evenly in the oven without the fuss and babysitting one has to tend to on a grill. I would not bother to add any additional seasoning, etc. to the cream cheese either. This simple 3 ingredient recipe is quite satisfying.
I've been making these forever but I never cut them in half. I make a T incision, leaving the top on, seed the peppers, stuff them and wrap them in a slice of thick bacon. If you stuff the pepper whole, the cheese won't come out and you can cook them a little longer so bacon gets really crispy and the pepper gets tender.
We've been making these for years and they are delicious! If you don't have time, they turn out just as well in the oven. I would recommend putting them on a rack that sits well on your baking sheet where it elevates them, then they aren't sitting in grease. We add grated Parmesan cheese- about 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup (depends on how many you are making) and mix it with the cream cheese- so good. Also, for those looking for jalapeno peppers that don't set your mouth on fire, look through the peppers that have no "stretch-marks". The ones that have the little tiny lines running down the skins indicate they are HOT! :)
A great suggestion for improved results... I have been making these for a little over a year now. My guests gobble them up before any other offering of appetizer on the table. In a bowl of water, if you hold the pepper under water to remove the seeds and membrane, you won't cough from the pepper mist. Also, I pre-cook the bacon to about half done, eliminates so much grease, cooks in less time, and prevents the cream cheese from cooking out of the pepper before the bacon is done. If you want to add a mystery flavor, soak the bacon in honey before you wrap the pepper. It's delish!
Easy recipe that's simple to make and generally liked by all. To control the heat factor, remove all the seeds and membranes, the more you remove, the less punch from the pepper.... Note of caution: Use gloves when handling the peppers or you just might live to regret it!
My friend and I served these at a chili competition that we competed in. We couldn't keep them coming off the grill fast enough. We found that it is easier to cook them if you use two skewers to hold them together instead of tooth picks. you can a bunch of them on the skewers and its easier to turn them.
Fantastic! We used two blocks of 1/3 less fat cream cheese and mixed in 1 packet of Hidden Valley fiesta ranch mix and a little bit of cheddar cheese. We used center cut bacon which has the same amazing flavor but so much less fat and calories. We also put them in the freezer for about 20 minutes before cooking them. Instead of grilling, we put them in the oven at 350 for about 30 minutes and they came out perfect!
These were AMAZING!!! Everyone LOVED them! I will be making these pretty much any time we have people over! I followed a few tips from some other reviews; 1) I soaked the the jalapenos in cold water over night to take the "fire" out of them 2) I put the bacon in the microwave for approx. 2 minutes before wrapping it around the peppers 3) I ended up having to bake them in the oven due to Grill issues, and did so for 25-30 minutes at 350 and finally 4) I mixed in some garlic seasonings with the cream cheese before filling the peppers.
My dad makes these with Jalapenos from our garden and usually he makes about 2 or 3 per person :) These are super yummy! One suggestion: Let your tooth picks soak in a dish of water for like a 1/2 hr to an hour...sometimes they can catch on fire in the grill :)
I HAVE ONLY SEEN MY HUSBAND CRY TEARS OF PURE JOY ONE OTHER TIME....and that was when his college football team WON the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.....Yes, these bacon Jalapeno wraps are THAT GOOD!!!!!! TIPS: I did boil the Jalapeno halves for 6 mins, used a packet of dry ranch dip/cream cheese/shredded Italian cheese that was leftover in fridge and mixed. I put them in the freezer for 20 mins after wrapping with bacon and put them on skewers instead of toothpicks. I grilled them on medium/high heat cheese side down until cheese began to bubble then flipped them until cheese bubbled more and then moved them to a piece of foil to continue cooking them on the grill. These were tender, low amount of heat and I did not get cheese all over the place although this can easily happen if you do not watch them cook. Hope you and yours cry tears of joy as well!!! UPDATE: Made these differently. Added to cream cheese: 1 tsp of chili powder, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1 Tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp liquid smoke, 1/2 cup of shredded Italian cheese or cheddar....YUMMY!!
Time consuming but I didn't mind, I tend to enjoy that kind of cooking, husband and I couldn't get enough of them!
I am rating this recipe with five stars, but as is I really think it is four stars. My five star version of this is to use cheddar or a harder cheese. It does not melt as fast, or as fluidly as the cream cheese. To take some of the heat out of the pepper, be sure to remove all stems and seeds. That is where majority of the heat is at. I live in San Antonio, and I am surrounded by spicy food. I learned from a hispanic friend of mine that to tame some of the heat from peppers, you soak them in an ice water bath after de-seeding and stemming. I usually give them a good 30 minutes to an hour soak before constructing. Hope it helps someone out!
We love these. I made a great sweet dipping sauce with apricot jelly. I prepare my jalapeno's cleaning out the seeds and then cook on the grill.. take off let cool then add your cream cheese wrap with bacon and then cook on the grill. This takes a lot of the heat from the peppers and my bacon was always done way before the peppers so this method lets you adjust how well done you like your peppers.
had people over for appies, these were a bit hit :)) used Philly 'herb and garlic' creamed cheese, and I followed the suggestion and used 1/4 cup of grated parmesan (mixed parm and cream cheese in a bowl) .. I scooped out the membranes and seeds, didnt boil them at all and they weren't too spicy... next time I think I will try half of them with the membranes still in, to see how much hotter they are. Used a whole slice of bacon for each one, and even though I didnt freeze them for the recommended 15min. before cooking, I wrapped the bacon in such a way that when I got to the top of the popper, I folded the bacon over the 'head' like a hat, and used a toothpick or two to secure .. so there were no open ends for cheese to leak out. I baked them @ 350 for 45 min., on a raised rack/cooling rack on top of my baking tray, so they weren't sitting in bacon grease, it all dripped down. they came out perfect!
5 STARS !!! Delicious ! I like to add Rasberry Chipolte sauce in the jalapeno. Just add that first then put creme cheese in and wrap with bacon. For your hands burning , pour vinegar over them and the burn will go away.
We like using pineapple cream cheese - love the combination of the heat, the sweet, and the bacon! YUM!
Have been making these for years....I cut them at aslight angle across the top and stuff them that way. Holds the cream cheese in better. Use a tooth pick to secure top and a starting hook to hold the bacon strip. Havent grilled them in years........Bake at 350 for 20-30 min then kick it over to broil high for 3-5 more min. to really crisp up the bacon. Leave in the seeds and/or season the cream cheese to really melt your face off.
Freezing/chilling is wise in order to set. Another variation is to dip the wrapped pepper in brown sugar to caramelize with a touch of sweetness. Delicious!
I used a mexican blend of shreaded cheeses. Make sure your toothpick goes through the pepper and not just through the bacon or the pepper will slide out on the grill. Also to keep the cheese from running out slice only on side of the pepper and carefully push on both ends to make it open like a change purse.
These came out great! I made them for the first time and it was easy. a lot of good tips on this recipe that helped. I like maple bacon so I used that and everyone loved it. also using a melon baller to remove the seed and membrane minimizes your hands from soaking up the hot stuff.
This is my absolute favorite way to make jalapeno poppers. So easy and so much more flavor than the breaded and fried variety. I like to sprinkle a little parmeasn/romano blend on top of the cream cheese for a little extra flavor. I know I'll make these many, many times.
Oh my gosh! I have been looking for this recipe for EVER! I love these things, they are so delicious!
These are really good as written but there is way too much cream cheese. The second time I made them I made the following changes: 12 jalapenos halved, 3/4 package cream cheese, 2 tbsp salsa, and 1/4 C shredded cheese. Do not make the mistake I did of using thick cut bacon...it doesn't get crispy enough. I baked at 400 f for about 35 minutes. Really yummy!!
Made these for an appetizer on Christmas Day. I made these in stages so I wouldn' thave so much to do on Christmas. I seeded the jalepeno, then blanched them so they wouldn't be too hot-spicy. Put them in ice cold water to stop cooking and retain color, dried them and filled with cream cheese. I cooked the bacon in oven for approx 7-10 mins, just so they start to cook a little but aren't done, then wrapped the jalepenos using one full piece of bacon and used water soaked toothpicks to hold them together. Wrapped up the platter and refrigerated for a day & 1/2. Simply, popped them in the oven on Christmas on 350 for 25 -30 mins and they were done perfectly....oh, even though people warn not to touch your eyes after handling jalepenos, I touched my cheek/nose area and it was potent, burned for awhile...careful.
I think that this a wonderful recipe. I tried it with the Philadelphia Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese, and cooked them in the oven, they were great.
These were also great with Turkey bacon! Alot less fat and not greasy. Definitely freeze for 15 minutes before hand and season the cream cheese for more kick.
I have only baked this version of "jalepeno poppers". I spread cream cheese on each half and wrap with 1/2 a slice of Low-sodium bacon (for some reason I find it easier to wrap with this kind) I don't use toothpicks, don't find it necessary. I then line them up on a broiling pan so the grease drips off and the bacon crisps up nicely. I then bake them @ 400 degrees for 45-60mins. If I take them somewhere, I just layer them in my crock pot and leave them on low to keep them warm. Has been a huge hit for my family and friends!!!
I have been making these on the smoker for years. add a lil smokie link between the cream cheese and bacon, and they'll be the hit of your party. 1 pkg. cream cheese, 20 jalapenos, along with 1 pound bacon and 1 pkg little smokies works out perfectly. Nothing to throw out or try to use in something else.
Warning: do not try to grill these on a Foreman. It will not work. After a first failed attempt, I baked them for 45 min at 350 degrees like someone else suggested. These came out much nicer! I used 2 tsp garlic powder and 1 tbsp Cajun spicing in the cream cheese. Put them in the freezer for 15 minutes to let the cream cheese harden up. An awesome snack for a cold winter night.
I thought these were good, but I needed a little more kick. My husband thought they were just fine with the cream cheese,but I decided to try the recipe with pepper jack cheese. I liked it spicer. Also, since we're not much on grilling, I would sugest broiling. Very yummy in general!
Love these! I liked them better baked in the oven then broiled for a minute to brown the bacon. Too messy on the grill and the bacon burned easily. I brushed them with peach jam to add a little sweetness. I followed others by putting them in the freezer before cooking. Worked out well.
We have been making these for years. The one thing that we do different is mix equal parts cream cheese and shredded cheddar to stuff them. We have also frozen them and used them when we are grilling in the winter. They work great! Just pull them out when you light the grill and they are ready to go when the grill is hot.
I love these.. they are really good. Try a Colby Monteray Jack Cheese in place of the cream cheese. also try freezing them before cooking does not change the taste at all. This keeps the cheese from melting and running out as the bacon cooks, and it is melted through when the bacon is done.
This is a really good recipe, and the version that I tasted the very first time a couple of years ago used MAPLE smoked bacon...WOW! Sweet, heat, and salt. It doesn't get much better than that. UPDATE DECEMBER 2011: my family did these (again) for the holidays...only we made another change. PEANUT BUTTER instead of cream cheese! Oh, we did the cheese, too...but made a few experimental changes. OMG! Sooo good! You might think it doesn't sound good, but try it! We did them in the oven at 400 degrees. UPDATE DECEMBER 2011: my family did these (again) for the holidays...only we made another change. PEANUT BUTTER instead of cream cheese! Oh, we did the cheese, too...but made a few experimental changes. OMG! Sooo good! You might think it doesn't sound good, but try it!
We make these all year round, but we use a grilling basket~MUCH EASIER!! Also, I cut the bacon strips in half & it's plenty. We use different variations with the cream cheese. Sometimes we mix in garlic powder & Tony Chachere's, sometimes bleu cheese crumbles & also crushed pineapple mixed in. The possibilities are endless! ENJOY!!
These were surprisingly easy to make and were a huge hit at my Labor Day BBQ. Instead of grilling, I backed them in my convection oven at 375 for about 10 minutes per side (started with 'cheese side' down, then flipped after 10 minutes). When they were done, the bacon was crisp and the peppers were soft. I also used half a piece of bacon per pepper.
This recipe is fantastic - a real crowd pleaser. Before stuffing, I blanche the cleaned pepper halves for about 4 min. then place in an ice water bath. I use neufchatel cream cheese to cut the fat calories, and add about 2 tblsp. ground cumin and fresh cilantro. I wrap with turkey bacon (the crowd consensus is that it cooks up crispier). I freeze them overnight, then to cook - I place on a low rack and broil about 8-9 minutes. Voila! Yummy - there are NEVER any leftovers.
Good basic recipe. I boil the peppers for a couple minutes to make them slightly less spicy. I also do half cream cheese, half shredded cheddar. My husband isn't a huge cream cheese fan so I swap half of it...it makes the filling taste like cheddar but still have a creamy texture. After I form the poppers I put them in the freezer for about 20 minutes. I find that freezing them helps the bacon crisp up without the filling melting out too quickly!
These are very good. But after slicing in 1/2 and cleaning the peppers, I blanched them in boiling water for 2 minutes and removed to an ice bath. I'm not a big fan of biting into raw jalapeños. I also served with a sweet pineapple salsa which really brought the dish together - sweet, spicy, and salty. Medium heat worked for me; high heat burns them by extracting the cream cheese out causing flames. Alternatively, I would like to try to partially bake the bacon to - cooked but still limp- wrapping the pepper and then broiling until crisp.
It's Just Ok, but it tastes better if you mix cheddar cheese into the cream cheese for more flavor.
The yummiest way we have found to do these, is to follow the directions, but after you have wrapped them in bacon, roll them in a mixture of 1 c. brown sugar mixed with 1 Tbls. chili powder. Then cook. We have baked them on a broiler pan at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes, or until bacon is crisp. There is never any left and everyone wants the recipe!!!
It was good.
we made these except we cut the tops off and added hickory smoked pulled pork to the cream cheese. Then puts the tops back on them wrapped with the bacon and coated them in a flour, salt, and pepper mixture and deep fried them for about 10 min. And they were delicious!
These are sooo good. If you remove all of the seeds and ribs from the peppers, they're not spicy at all. I like to mix grated cheese and assorted herbs and spices to the cream cheese.
One problem with this recipe. They are so good everyone wants them as the main course! I make them all the time. And cook them in the oven. Prepare them and chill for an hour or so. Then put them in a pre heated 400 oven, upsit down. Turn them over and broil 1/2 though. YUMMY!
To easily deseed the jalapenos, use a melon baller to scrape out the insides. Also, instead of firing up the grill, you can use the George Foreman.
Out of this world good. I impressed everyone with this! I did wear gloves when i de-seeded but only because I have a baby and didn't want to get anything on her. I made them the day before, refrigerated for 24 hours and baked them in the oven. Delicious! They were not hot at all tho, I may try leaving some seeds next time, or not refrigerating before hand.
These are so good! I went ahead and added a packet of Ranch dressing after I read some of the reviews and some one suggested it, it was a great tip! It gave them way more flavor. One thing I will mention is always use thin cut bacon! I only had thick cut the first time I made these and my grill caught on fire! It ruined the entire batch! They were so burned! Oh! Also if you don't want the jalapeños really, really hot, let them soak in cold water for a couple of minutes before stuffing.
the hubs makes these all the time and we love them.sometimes when he is removing them from the outdoor grill, he will brush a small amount of quality bar-b-q on some of them. i prefer them without it but he likes it with. a trick a very good friend of ours taught us(he is from mexico)is to roll the jalapenos for a minute on your cutting board before cutting and stuffing. the pepper will release more oils and will retain the heat of the pepper. it works!we live in texas and he has taught us so many tips and recipes to cook some great mexican food.i am getting hungry thinking about these peppers!
One of my favorites, make these several times of year. Usually make 2-3 dozen for a party so it is a time investment for sure. Main suggestion I would have that I always do is add a piece or two of shrimp (or cooked chicken) prior to wrapping. If you like it hot, leave in the white stuff and the seeds. I usually do half and half. I don't use gloves because I think they are a pain but be sure to wash your hands PRIOR to using the bathroom, not just after! My dad helped last year and he ended up doing the hot pants dance. Other suggestions...I like using thick bacon. Pepper crusted is best but Maple will do. Don't use those wussy toothpicks, get the bigger ones. Use full fat cream cheese and a good brand, don't use the generic or fat free - it comes out like plastic. These are also best if you can cook them in indirect heat on your smoker for about an hour and then move them to over a medium heat to crisp the bacon. Don't put directly over a high heat as they will need CONSTANT attention not to ruin them. Also - Try using OTHER larger peppers too, just core, don't split. fill with the cream cheese and shrimp. wrap a couple pieces of bacon. Mixing spices into the cream cheese sounds good! I will try it.
been making these for years . if u want to add a good taste mix dill in with the cream cheese and after wrapping the bacon around them put soy sauce all over them and then sprinkle black pepper and kosher salt and cayenne pepper on then then let sit in fridge for about a hour. i make them about twice a week and usually make 150 of them a time and give to family members and friends. Also these are great when they are cold take them and chop them up and put them in a omelette you won't regret it . probably one of the best omelettes i have ever made
I didn't have much of any ingredient, but they sounded so good I had to try them. After reading the reviews, I parboiled the 3 jalepenos for 4 minutes and fried the bacon in a pan until it was tender crisp. I filled with cream cheese with chives and froze the pepper and cheese for 15 minutes. I wrapped in bacon and oven heated at 400 for 10 minutes. In my opinion...perfect!
These are so good! I followed the recipe, but before I wrapped the jalapeño I popped the bacon in the microwave for a couple of minutes to cook it about half way, then I let the bacon cool and wrapped the jalapeño. After they were finished, I stuck them in the freezer for about a half hour. Since the bacon was semi cooked I didn't have to grill them as long. This was the first time I have made poppers and the filling didn't melt all over the place.
Are there really almost 500 calories in each pepper?? yikes...not sure they're worth it!
Use a wire rack to cook them on... even thou it takes slightly longer to cook, I prefer baking in the oven - or under the grill - not the BBQ - have too many other things going on at the same time and bacon flare ups are a pain in the :O . That said... best tip is to bake/grill in the oven BUT place them on a wire rack on a cookie sheet. This way they are not sitting in the grease which can now drip below. Foil on the sheet also makes a far easier clean up! Hot summer? don't want to use the oven? Baked them on the upper rack of bbq, still on a wire racked sheet. Times will vary depending on what else you are cooking. A previous reviewer said they used salmon flavoured creme cheese - WOW - fantastic. I use a different flavour ingredient almost every time. What ever I have handy. None have been failures! BTW, poblanos work well too... just a slightly different cooking time, depending on your filling. But the larger size gives you such a variety of choices for fillings. Miss G. good post! delish!
I have mad these several times and they are always a huge hit. I bake mine in the oven on 375 for 50 minutes and flip them over half way. I also put them on a grate on a cookie sheet so they dont sit in the bacon grease that drips off. Perfect!
I don't cut them in half, i cut the stems off and core out the middle. Core out as much as you possibly can otherwise they can be too hot, but this way, you do retain a bit of heat/pop. Start the bacon wrap as a cap where the stem was, and then wrap and toothpick. Grill the same as this recipe calls for.
When I make these, I make extra. The next night, I chop up the pepper combo and stuff the mixture into chicken breast and roast in the oven
Pretty good.... I should have stuck to the recipe but instead added ranch dip seasoning like other viewers mentioned... this made it way too salty, and I like salty. Next time will make it without. Cooked the bacon a bit before wrapping....
These are amazing, have been making them for a few years now. I tend to use Chive & Onion cream cheese. Also another trick to help with those who don't like the heat is to soak the seeded jalapeno peppers in ice water.
Made these for my Dad and I at Easter and we loved em. Scanned through a few suggestions and the freezing them first is a great idea, prevents the cheese from melting and making a mess of the grill. Two suggestions: make sure the peppers are not to big, length wise, other wise the Bacon will not wrap around totally. Second:When you first put them on the grill put them cheese side down on low heat. Once the bacon is done to your liking flip them over and do the bottom. This way the cheese will not melt and mess the grill and two if you just put them on the bottom the bottom bacon will burn as by then the cheese is starting to melt and will run out. This is a good way to get evenly cooked bacon and no melted cheese. We tried it with Smoked salmon cheese and was surprising quiet tasty. Next time I will try a herb cheese. thnx for sharing this peppery delight.
Just like with the bacon wrapped shrimp, it is best to first cook the bacon till edible (but flexible), then wrap for the grill to avoid overcooking the cheese.
This has becomes one of my family favorite appetizers. I add shredded cheese to the cream cheese(whatever I have handy) and chopped cilantro, if the grill is not on ...i just pop them in the oven.. delish!!
These were really good! I kept feeling like they were to simple and I needed to add something more to spice them up....until I ate one. These are fantastic as is. I gotta be honest that I still might try mixing ranch mix in with the cream cheese later next time just to compare but they are fantastic just the way they are. I tried a half slice of bacon and it unraveled as it shrank. These definitely need a full strip as the recipe calls for.
These are the bomb! Becoming a pro...since everyone begs for these tasty treats! Ages 10 to 89! NEVER been dissappointed! I use my Foreman grill....cooks on both sides and don't loose any of the cheese!
These things are addictive! I made one small change, I cut the stem end off the pepper and cleaned out the inside, this allowed the cheese to stay put better. Also lay slice of bacon over the top of pepper and secure with a toothpick.
These were delishious! My husband loved them and wanted me to make more...i did them in the oven at 350 for around an hour, came out really good and spicy! Thanks for the recipe...will make again :)
Great recipe first go around i ended up doing them in the oven doing it at 350 to cook the bacon then fliped on the broiler to crisp the top. When my guest showed up they were a little scared of them but once they tried them they were gon in no time made just they way it says too no changes other than the way i cooked them.
This is a favorite in our house! I use cream cheese, green onion and mexican shredded cheese and then wrap them in bacon...Freezin' them is the key for no seepage of cheese! My hubby loves 5 star so for him I leave in the seeds and for me, I take them out!!
Very good! I added a little bit of garlic powder and Mexican cheese blend to the cream cheese, but I think it would've been just as great without. Plan on making these again!
Made 2 dozen this weekend for friends. Came out great. Changed it a little by roasting the peppers before hand. So good that I only got one before they were gone.
I made these with pre-cooked bacon. I softened peppers in oven for about 10 minutes before stuffing them, and then threw them in the oven. They were tasty and not too greasy.
These are dangerous! I mixed shredded cheddar in with the cream cheese and I baked these in the oven (425) for about 25 minutes. Yum. Could've eaten all of them myself. Will be making these again!
Yummmmm! Huge hit a birthday party. Just remember to wear gloves when seeding the jalapeños.
Delicious! I didn't change anything!
Try with Monterey Jack cheese or swiss!! Made these for years.. Yummy
These were a huge hit. I made them as stated in the recipe. I took the advise of others and baked them on low in the oven for about an hour on a rack. This crisped the bacon perfectly and the cheese did not melt out. Also take the advise and wear gloves while prepping these. I cleared all of the seeds and membranes and they still had a kick...which is what we like. I will make these again and again!
Loved these! Because I had to reheat I grilled and then later popped them n the oven. We'll prepare them like that every time from now on.
I leave whole and use a peeler to deseed the inside. Take a baggie or pastry bag to fill with cream cheese. Wrap with bacon and grill. If weather is not permitting, works in the oven too.
This was a delicious recipe. I gave it 4 stars because it was difficult to cook. On the grill, the bacon created a large fire, and was hard to control. However, when the cooking was done, these had a strong presentation, were enjoyed by my guests (althought they were curious about the combo), and the cream cheese stayed in the pepper, to my amazement. Nice creative side dish/appetizer for BBQ night.
These are perfect for football or gathering. I make them all the time....but most of the time I just bake them in the oven. I bake them for 30-45 mins at 350. This usually cooks the spicy hotness out of the jalapeno.....because I am a whimp and do not like super spicy food. ;)
I stuff the peppers with my crab dip (cream cheese based) it is favorite of all! The neighbors always request i bring them to any event! I like the idea of cutting a T in the pepper to avoid melting out. I will be making 24+ tonight
We were so addicted to these wraps all summer long.. we also brushed a little bbq sauce over them in the final 5 mins :D
My husband makes these almost every time we have company over, and they always get rave reviews. When we aren't able to grill, we cook them in the oven on 350. Sometimes we let them cook for a while in the oven, and then pop them on the grill at the very end. We usually use regular cream cheese, and then also do a batch with pineapple cream cheese. So yummy! Also, if you are looking to reduce the heat of the peppers don't just remove the seeds - make sure you remove the veins as well.
Love it! What could be better than shrimp, jalapenos and bacon....YUM
This is great - as is almost anything wrapped in bacon and grilled over hot coals! One suggestion - try "queso fresca" (fresh Mexican cheese) instead of the cream cheese - it doesn't melt.
Making a T incision in the whole pepper is a great idea to keep the cheese from melting out
These are fantastic! Now this is what I bring to all the family/holiday get togethers. Everyone loves them and they're so simple to make! I've also learned you can put them in the oven at 200 - 300 degrees and keep them in there for awhile, them come out great. The lower the heat and longer they stay in the oven, the better they come out. (That is, if you don't have a grill handy/heated.)
We first tried this recipe over ten years ago and have never gotten tired of it. Even the kids can tolerate the spicyness :) we save the seeds to add to soup etc.
These were fantastic! I added worchestire, shredded cheddar and garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture. Grilled in a jalapeno pan but I think baking and then broiling would crisp the bacon up nicely.
I just saw this recipe but have made it many times. It's a great recipe but this person left out one of the most important parts; Eat them with a homemade style jam, it offsets the heat and gives it a good finishing touch. I suggest raspberry or peach.
These tasted great, but they were pretty messy & not very appetizing looking. Next time I will heed the advice of prior reviewers and freeze them for a bit before grilling to see if that keeps the cheese from "oozing" out. I'll also leave some membrane/seeds for a little more bite (though my peppers were also exceptionally large and I've been told the larger the pepper, the less bite?). UPDATE: Just made these again today w/extra jalaps from Jalapeno Chicken II and put them in the frig for awhile before grilling...had NO issues w/the good stuff oozing out on the grill-it all stayed neatly inside the pepper where it belongs. ;)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections