Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

One of my favorites, make these several times of year. Usually make 2-3 dozen for a party so it is a time investment for sure. Main suggestion I would have that I always do is add a piece or two of shrimp (or cooked chicken) prior to wrapping. If you like it hot, leave in the white stuff and the seeds. I usually do half and half. I don't use gloves because I think they are a pain but be sure to wash your hands PRIOR to using the bathroom, not just after! My dad helped last year and he ended up doing the hot pants dance. Other suggestions...I like using thick bacon. Pepper crusted is best but Maple will do. Don't use those wussy toothpicks, get the bigger ones. Use full fat cream cheese and a good brand, don't use the generic or fat free - it comes out like plastic. These are also best if you can cook them in indirect heat on your smoker for about an hour and then move them to over a medium heat to crisp the bacon. Don't put directly over a high heat as they will need CONSTANT attention not to ruin them. Also - Try using OTHER larger peppers too, just core, don't split. fill with the cream cheese and shrimp. wrap a couple pieces of bacon. Mixing spices into the cream cheese sounds good! I will try it.