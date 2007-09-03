Chicken Enchilada Casserole I
A delicious recipe that is easy to make, and can be prepared the day before and baked the next day. These enchiladas are almost like a Mexican lasagna!
Yes yes and yes! This was outstanding. I made the following changes. Omited the chicken broth, drained the tomatoes, sauteed the onion w/garlic, added 1 can of rinsed and drained black beans, used a total of 16oz of shredded mexican cheese on top of each layer (instead of the processed cheese), cut the corn tortillas into strips for easier eating and finally added some sliced jalapenos and black olives. With these changes, it wasn't runny at all, a nice thick cheesy casserole. I highly recommend you make this recipe with my changes! It was delicious!!!!Read More
Honestly, the sauce is to die for...very tasty, but as a layered casserole...its way too runny. Maybe if you added more chicken to thicken it. OR instead of layering the tortillas, i might try tearing them in bits and mixing them in with the casserole OR as another reviewer suggested, skip the tortillas altogether and just use the sauce as an appetizer dip by shredding the chicken instead of chunks. I'm not giving up on this one yet (it really is good) but it just doesn't seem to cook as intended!Read More
This recipe turned out great with a bit of tweaking. To save time, (and money!) instead of buying and cooking chicken breast I bought a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket and stripped it of its meat...it shredded well! Like others, I didn't use the cheese spread but instead used grated old cheddar on top of every layer. Because I didn't need to melt the cheese into the mixture as I would have if I used the cheese spread, I omitted the step of heating all of the ingredients together on the stove and just mixed them up in a bowl. I used both of the soups but not the chicken broth. When I mixed the ingredients, I put everything in the sauce together except for the chicken pieces and reserved a cup or so and then added the chicken. I used the reserved sauce for spreading on the bottom of the casserole under the first layer of tortillas and for on top of the last layer. I used more tortillas then they called for, and did three layers...tortillas, chicken sauce, cheese, repeated it, and then finally one last layer of tortillas topped with a thin layer of the reserved sauce and then grated cheese. The casserole was not runny at all, I believe the extra top layer of tortillas helps absorb some of the extra liquid. I also drained my chiles and tomatoes well. I also made this dish the night before and took it to a friend's for supper then next day, it cut out in perfect squares that we easily reheated in the microwave and everyone had seconds!!!
I gave this dish 5 stars and 2 thumbs up because it really is tasty. This turned out beautifully because I left out the chicken broth. I'm sure it would have been runny if I had added it like other reviewers have stated. It was a little on the spicy side but that can be easily adjusted by the temperature of the green chilies. My grandfather who is not fond of "hot or spicy" foods had more than one helping. This is totally a casserole dish if you leave out the access liquid. Great recipe Kyle!!
Husband has already requested I make this again. I substituted flour tortillas for corn. I would decrease the amount of liquid--maybe drain the tomatoes or leave out broth. Oh, and since I HATE velveeta, I just omitted it and topped each layed with shredded real cheese. Over all, a pretty good recipe. Super simple to make, which is always a big fat plus.
BEAUTIFUL! A few changes...1) I eliminated the chicken broth and cream of celery. I just mix a can of enchilada sauce with cream of chicken. 2) I saute some onions, sliced garlic, and red bell pepper and add it to the mix. 3) I make sure to drain the can of tomatoes and green chillis because doing that and eliminating the chicken broth leaves the mixture with a nice thick consistency 4) I add a can of drained black beans! 5) I layer torn up corn tortillas, chicken mixture, and cheese. Then I top it with sliced black olives and jalapenos from my garden!!! It is even better on the second day.
I usually like to make recipes as is before I tweak them, but after reading the recipe and the reviews I did omit the broth, I also didn't have velvetta so use a mexican blend cheese. I was surprised at how well this turned out. Everyone liked it and there were no leftovers. Thanks for the post.
This recipe came out a little bit runny...I think next time I will cut down the chicken broth. It was really tasty though...
Very good. I agree that the chicken broth should be omitted. I added Black Beans and used Shredded Cheese instead of the processed cheese. I also used chicken thighs instead of the white meat. The dark meat is a little more moist.
Awesome recipe... everyone I make it for absolutely loves this one. I use mexican Velvetta instead of plain and leave out the chicken broth and the can of celery soup. Very tasty.
This is a pretty good dish with some alterations. I took heed to previous reviews and omitted the cream of celery and chicken broth. It certainly does not need the extra moisture. I used green enchilada sauce, shredded colby-jack, sauteed the onions with a clove of garlic, and added a can of black beans. Though the cassrole was touch runny, it had a pleasing flavor and is ideal for cold weather.
All I can say is, Processed cheese spread???!!!??? What were you thinking?!?
5 stars with the following changes: omit the onion, add a layer of black beans (1 can is enough), and top with cheddar cheese. A lot of people said the sauce was too runny - those are usually the same people who substitute shredded cheese for the velveeta. I used velveeta and it was the perfect consistency. My suggestion is if you're going to substitute shredded cheese, omit the chicken broth and drain the can of tomatoes.
Great recipe! Followed other reviews and omitted chicken broth, added black beans, and substituted 8 oz. of Mexican cheese blend for the processed cheese. Also cut the tortillas into strips. Turned out creamy. This has been requested as the chicken enchilada dinner for now on. Thanks for sharing!
We Loved this dish!! I used authentic corn tortillas, not a national brand and it made it a 5 star dish!!!
Everyone who tries this, LOVES it. Fabulous recipe..thanks so much for sharing!
After reading the reviews, I knew I had to cut back on the liquid, my son has a bad gag and can't tolerate mushy. I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1 large jar salsa, 1 can Rotel, 1 heaping tbsp minced garlic, 1 tsp homemade taco seasoning, 1 heaping tbsp fat free sour cream and 3 or 4 tbsps water from poaching the chicken. I seasoned the chicken with 1 tsp homemade taco seasoning and sliced an onion to place underneath when I poached the chicken. I used small corn tortillas which I cut 3 in half for each side of the pan, then placed 3 whole ones down the middle, used 18 tortillas all together. I used Texmex cheese blend for the processed cheese spread which we don't eat. I sprayed the foil with Pam spray so it wouldn't stick to the cheese, 1 hour was perfect, let sit at least 15 minutes to serve easier.
Tasty but even with omitting the chicken broth I thought a little too runny. It was messy to dish but I added fresh tomatoes, green onions and sliced olives on top and it made the overall presentation nicer. The family enjoyed it and it was easy to make.
A few changes and it was great! -Omit chicken broth -Use shredded cheddar cheese layered on top of chicken mixture -Saute onions beforehand Also, I prefer to shred the chicken rather than cube it. Was the perfect consistency with the changes!
Yum Kyle! Everyone LOVED it! I only made a few small changes due to the reviews. Ommitted most of the broth. Here's how I did it. I first braised the chicken and shredded it when cool. (You brown the chicken on both sides, then turn down the heat and cover. Cook about 15-20 minutes) While the chicken was cooking, I mixed all the sause ingredients together, minus the can of broth. (everything but the tortillas and chicken- oh and I used cream of mushroom instead of celery because it's what I had) I added in the broth that dripped out of the cooking chicken. Then I spread a couple of blobs into a large oblong pan that had been greased. Then 1/2 the tortillas tortillas (I used q 12pk), all the chicken and I added olives. Next spread 1/2 the remaining sause mixture, and the rest of the tortillas (I cut them into large strips) and finally the remaining sause mixture. Mine was cold because I'd made a few hours in advance and refridgerated so it took an hour in the oven. The last 10 minutes, I topped with about 1 1/2 cups meduim cheddar cheese and more olives. A layer of corn would have been good added on top of the chicken layer. It was SO yummy! Everyone raved about it.
Ok... this was definately runny, even with cutting the chicken broth. It had a great flavor though. Next time I am going to add 3 cups of rice to the mixture. I think it will be great then.
Although I followed this recipe exactly, neither I nor my family enjoyed it. The extra soups and sauces gave the tortillas a somewhat slimy texture when baked.
Wonderful recipe, I did leave out the chicken broth and used a larger can of enchalada sauce. Yummmmmy thanks for the recipe, will be making it on a regular basis.
This was easy and great!! I did change a few things. I found a can of cream of mushroom and chicken soup, so only used 1 can of soup. I also omitted the broth. I used flour tortillas instead of corn, torn into pieces (easier for the kids to eat). The picture shows slices black olives, so I did that, too. To make this even faster, I used canned chicken. Will definitely be making this again.
This was a good recipe. I decided to follow the recipe as is, despite the "runny" reviews. I did however, use shredded cheddar cheese instead of the processed cheese. My casserole came out runny as well, but by the next day all the extra liquid had been soaked up. It's just my husband and I eating, so we had leftovers for a few days. It got better and better. My mother used to make something like this, but she would use broken tortilla chips instead of corn tortillas. Maybe that would also help with the runniness.
i USED 3_1\2 LBS OF CHICKEN AND USED CRUSHED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS ABOUT 3 CUPS DIDNT GET A WHAT SOME SAID TO BE TOO GOOEY OR WET JUST RIGHT MY CO-WORKERS LOVED IT
Soooo good!! We omitted the broth (it would have been way to runny for us) also added a can of drained blacked beans. We used shredded cheese instead of cheese spread and it turned out so great. Yummmm. We have worked this into our "Taco Tuesday" rotation. One of our favorites!
This recipe is easy and awesome. I too modified it and cut out the broth. I will also use a rotisserre chicken to make it even easier
First of all thanks to all who reviewed this and suggested the omission of the stock - I can't imagine how "soupy" this would be with that added in. I cooked the chicken in water with Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce along with some liquid smoke. This gave the chicken a bit of a "punch". I then shredded the chicken in a food processor to get the consistency I was looking for. I substituted real shredded cheddar cheese for the processed cheese. Finally, I recommend tasting the mixture before putting it together in the pan. Believe it or not, it was a bit bland (for my taste anyhow). I ended up adding some Frank's Red Hot to the mixture to "kick it" a bit. Final product was a gooey goodness that is best described as a "enchilada cobler". A must try in my opinion.
3-30-21 Oh my...so good with ground beef brisket and matzo rather than the corn tortillas. Since I was using matzo, I used 1 cup beef broth, 1 can cream of mushroom soup (all I had), regular cheddar cheese, topping with sliced black olives. This is a wonderful recipe, easily adapted to what's on hand. Leftovers are so good. 01/17/20 - I'm still making this still leaving out the chicken broth and cream of celery soup adding diced chilies if I have them still using 1 can of chicken (drained & rinsed) but this time I added 1 can of black beans (drained & rinsed) 2.5 ounces of velveta-rotel dip topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheddar. I used 14 corn tortillas--2 layers of 6 cut in half top layer of 2 cut in quarters. Delicious. 13x9 pan emptied by 4 adults. Prior review: 01/22/2005 In spite of the fact that I had to make this recipe based on what I had on hand (canned chicken flour tortillas) it was excellent. I did leave out the celery soup (didn't have enough chicken!) and broth (based on others' reviews). I also used only 2 oz. of low fat shredded cheddar cheese (because of health issues). Still excellent and I will make it many times--so easy!
..This was good, but I brown my onions in butter before adding, also I use Crushed Nacho cheese chips, adds to the flavor and I use sharp cheddar cheese and colby jack and chicken stock......otherwise was great!...Happy in Maine!
I made this for the first time last week and it was FABULOUS! My husband and I both raved. He's already asking me to make it again, and I will soon. Definitely a keeper. I cut out the broth completely, sauteed the onion with some fresh garlic (thus omitted the garlic powder) and used sharp cheddar and jack. If you like enchiladas, I think you'll really like this.
A family favorite! I dont add the broth either but add extra shredded Mexican four cheese bland too.
It was tasty, although too salty for my preference, so I felt bloated for a day or 2. I used shredded cheddar instead of processed cheese and only added a little chili powder. I'd love to find a variation or another recipe that cuts out the high amount of sodium added from the condensed soups and enchilada sauce. My husband loved it, though.
This was quite soupy and very mushy. I would suggest making it with shredded cheddar instead of processed cheese.
I wanted chicken enchiladas without the work and this was a pretty good sub. I followed the recipe except I used a cream of jalapeno soup I enjoy using instead of the cr of celery and used a Mexican cheese blend. I tasted the filling after it simmered a bit and adjusted seasonings a little- it just seemed too bland, not enough spice. I also used more cheese as I layered it. This was good, just not wow- great.
This was awesome. I substituted the processed cheese for a 16oz bag of Mexican cheese - half melted in the sauce and the other half used in the layering. I topped it with 2 tortillas and the rest of the cheese but no sauce on top. This made the top of the tortillas crispy with the melted/burnt cheese but soft on the underside from the sauce it was sitting on top of - the perfect topping in my opinion. I also used chicken thighs to keep it tender. A great recipe that I will continue to make.
We both loved it, husband had 3 helpings. I used leftover chicken broth and skipped the cream of chicken. Other than that I followed the recipe, but added garnished sliced jalapeño like the photo.
This was an instant family favorite! Exactly what I've been looking for. FINALLY an enchilada recipe that doesn't use sour cream, (my husband can't eat sour cream) The only change I made was to omit the cream of celery soup and use two cans of cream of chicken soup instead of one. I served this with homemade mexican rice mixed with corn, the perfect side to go with this! Everyone in my family cleaned their plates. We will be making this A LOT!
Ecxellent flavor! Cut tortillias with pizza cutter into strips for easy serving!
I always find it interesting when people tell you to leave something out that isn't even in the recipe.... canned tomatoes for example! Good grief. AND using rotisserie chicken... really? That is SO not even close to the recipe and EXPENSIVE!
Thanks to all the reviews I did make changes to the recipe and the result was delicious. Substituted taco seasoning for the chili powder; used 16 oz grated Mexican blend cheeses instead of the processed cheese; and used 12 corn tortillas. Omitted the chicken broth; and drained the diced tomatoes and chiles. Assembled casserole in layers of tortillas, chicken mixture, then cheese. Baked for 1 hour. The casserole was not runny. Served with black olives, fresh salsa and sour cream. Everyone enjoyed the meal.
The sauce for this is fantastic!! But this came out runny, and I had even omitted the chicken broth, drained off the tomatoes, and ripped up the tortillas. But luckily I had flour tortillas on hand as well, so for each bowl I ripped up a large flour tortilla and then topped it with the chicken mixture. It turned out amazing! The flour tortilla soaked up the sauce and made this one of my favorites from this website, thanks, Kyle!
This was excellent! I cut the recipe in half, used only cr of mush soup, rotel tomatoes, whole can of green chilies, and added 1 tsp cumin since I omitted enchilada sauce. Also added one chopped jalapeno for heat and used all 10 tortillas. It was still a little soupy so next time will omit chicken broth completely. Topped with shredded cheddar. Excellent flavor! Will definitely make again!
OH how I love this recipe!! I have made it several times and the kids love it!! The leftovers never last 24 hours- it is just as good reheated as fresh! I do, however, omit the broth to make it a little less runny!
This recipe was really GOOD!! I ommited the Chicken Broth and the cheese spread and added coby-jack about 1/4 to the mix then grated the cheese in each layer. Next time I think i might add rice it was still a little runny.
MMMM.. I love this stuff! One thing that is an absolute MUST for me, is that there HAS to be fresh cilantro to put on the top. Maybe even a dash of sour cream? The fresh cilantro leaves makes this dish taste sooooo fantastic. This is a great dish Kyle. Pass the chips and margaritas!!
This recipe really caught my eye, but I didn't have all the ingredients. I loved the lasagna type style but with strips of flour tortillas. I cooked some enchalida like chicken, layered and continued on with my imagination. i.e. salsa, beans, cottage cheese, tabasco. GREAT!!!
Great treat for the whole family. Delicious and so many possible variations.
I cut the tortillas in strips for easier serving. It is good!!!
This caserole really had the potential to be great. The flavors all mesh so well. Next time instead of the processed cheese I will layer the ingredients with real cheese so it is more like an enchilada lasagna. You must also reduce the amount of broth used, otherwise it is a tasty, juicy mess.
I didn't have any garlic powder, and since recipe called for such a small amount, don't think it made much of a difference. I also didn't have any Velveeta, so put in shredded Mexican cheese. The last thing I changed was based on some other reviews. The chicken broth, I lowered the amount to 3/4 cup. Turned out very good, even good the next day heated up. Give it a try, you won't be dissappointed!
Absolutely amazing!!! I have the worlds pickiest husband who never tries new things and this was was hit with him. I too omitted the chicken broth, and drained the tomatoes. It was not runny at all , it was perfect ! I used The brand "Rotel " for my tomatoes and chili " loved it !! I also added black beans. I definitely recommend to double or triple the corn tortillas. I used one layer and they seed to have disappeared.
I made this dish the second time this weekend. This is a fairly tasty recipe, except it's kind of too wet for the tortilla. I used 16 corn tortilla and it just turned out right. Next time, I will definitely cut down on the broth. This past weekend, I saute the onion and garlic first. I also used 1 cup beer, added a bunch of chopped cilantro and tons of chili powder and cumin.
ok, so, I read the reviews and changed up the recipe just a bit! First off I had to cut the recipe in half because well, I don't have that many people to cook for! So I used 2 chicken breasts instead of weighing out a pound, then instead of cubing, I boiled and shredded my chicken. it helps hold things hold together a bit more, and then after mixing the cheese into the sauce, when layering, I sprinkled a little more in there! I also added olives to the top instead of the jalepeno's. This turned out delicious, and eating it as left overs has been PERFECT!!!
To make this for two toddlers in my family, here's what I did (I made in an 8 by 8 square pan), because there's only 4 of us 1 can of diced tomatoes DRAINED, about 10 oz of MILD enchilada sauce, 1 can of cream of chicken, dash or two of both onion and garlic powders, 2 cooked and diced chicken breasts. I omitted the chilis, and chili powder. Like someone else suggested, I saved about 3/4 cup of the sauce BEFORE I added the chicken so that I could put the sauce on the bottom of the pan and on the very top layer, on top of the last layer of tortillas I put on. Also, I used grated cheddar cheese ,not the american/velveeta. I give this 5 stars this way. It's mild enough for toddlers, but still has enough flavor for adults.
Really yummy & easy recipe. I agree with others & I left out the chicken broth. I also added the black beans in addition to a can of corn. I served it on a bed of lettuce with sour cream & crumbled tortilla chips. Everyone loved it!
I made this last night for dinner. Had good flavor, but based on other reviews I did leave out the chicken stock. I thought it was good, but a little too saucy for me, this is however being very picky on my part. I added cilantro to mine, but kept with the basic version...wanted to see what I felt needed to change after actually making it per the given recipe. Heat was good enought for my 5 & 6 years olds, so it's very kid friendly. I just felt it needed more spices or someting to sop up all those extra juices/cheese.
I normally hate chicken enchiladas.....but I'll tell you what...this is the BEST chicken enchilada recipe I have ever tried and I will never try another one. I have passed this recipe on to several friends and family and you have got nothing but rave reviews! Thankyou for a wonderful and easy recipe!
This was tasty. However, I didn't have corn tortilla's so I used flour tortilla's and it turned out yummy anyway.
I poached the chicken breasts in chicken broth beforehand. Left out the chicken broth and the cream of celery soup - it turned out great! My b/f says don't change a thing but I'd add even more corn tortillas.
This is an awesome recipe! I was looking for an easy new recipe and this is it. Like a lot of the reviewers I used shredded cheese instead of the cheese spread. It turned out wonderful and I got complements from everyone at dinner that evening. Thanks for a great new recipe. (And it freezes well too!)
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I will make it again. It was a bit too spicy for some without adding any extra hot or spicy ingredients I will have to experiment a little to try to bring the spiciness down.
Yummy with these changes: crushed corn chips instead of tortillas, 1/8 tsp cayenne to the sauce, 1 tsp garlic powder, and a mixture of jack/cheddar cheese for the topping.
We liked it but the processed cheese overpowered everything. My husband and I called this nacho casserole because that's exactly what it tastes like. You couldn't taste any other flavors except the cheese and chicken. We might make it again but will have to tweak it per some of the other reviews.
I will be making this recipe again for sure. My husband and I loved it. I made a few changes though. I halved the recipe, used 1 can of cream of chicken, omitted all of the chiles and anything that could cause it to be spicy because my husband does not like spicy food. I used the full amount of tortillas so the casserole wouldn't be soupy, and I added some shredded cheddar cheese on top. The casserole turned out perfect and was very tasty. Thanks so much!
These are so easy to make and have great favour. I did make a couple of changes but only to make prep time even faster. Instead of chicken breast I used a whole roasted chicken from the grocery store and removed all the meat and chopped it up (skin removed), I also used a 4 cup pack of kraft tex mex cheese, 2 cloves fresh garlic instead of powdered that I sauted with the onions. I mixed it all together in a bowl (did not heat on the stove first) then layered like lasagna, topped with remaining cheese and baked. It was fastastic, and my boyfriend liked it better then the Enchiladas that take me a whole day to make.
Delicious. Had to alter with ingredients on hand, which is why four stars and not five. Used the meat from store bought rotiserrie chicken, no green chiles on hand, so added some medium salsa for the heat. No processed cheese so used an 8 oz bag of shredded cheddar, not melted in the mixture, but layered on top of chicken mixture like you would do in a lasagna. Flour tortillas instead of corn, and added a can of drained and rinsed black beans. Left out the chicken broth because I thought it would make the chicken mixture too soupy. No chili powder, so added some cumin. Well recieved by adults and kids.
A very tasty dish which gets better every time it is reheated!
This was so good! I can see myself making this again this week. I did not add the cream of chicken soup due to the reviews of it being too runny. I also did not include the salsa and put it in a side dish. I used black beans, it was just awesome! I would suggest to use 1/2 cup onions, seemed like there were not enough in there for me. I added chopped green onion on the top for a finishing touch. All gone, not even a bite left for leftovers!
Our family loves this recipe! I have made it for several large get-togethers and everyone wants the recipe. I also make it without the torts and serve it in a crockpot as a dip with chips.
Delicious! I converted the recipe to lowfat. By using lowfat soups and lowfat cheese. My husband loved it.
I added sour cream to the broth mixture and it was great!
Great recipe. However, I did make a few modifications. I cooked chicken tenders in the crock pot with a jar of chunky homemade salsa on low for 6 hours. I used this as the chicken meat, after I added the soup. The result was delicious!
We didn't care for this much at all. We felt all the cream soups diluted the wonderful mexican flavors that we so enjoy from enchiladas. It wasn't terrible by any means, but for all the extra calories, & subdued flavor, we will stick with our own tried & true enchilada recipe. This just made us want to fix our standard version:(
This was a good, tasty recipe. This what I added/changed: For one cup of broth, I added 1 cup of my cooking liquid flavored with bouillon granules and black pepper. I added a can of black beans and a can of Mexi-corn (I drained everything). I added one tsp. of cumin. I used a 16 oz. block of Mexican Velveeta. I sprinkled a Mexican blend of cheese in between each layer (8 oz. in all). I also added black olives at the end like a previous reviewer. Mine came out the perfect consistency and after 10 minutes it was like a solid Italian lasagna.
This casserole was so tasty, I'm making it for the second time in less than two weeks! I do agree with another review that it's best to drain tomatoes and use real cheese instead of processed. The first time I made it, I used chicken broth as directed, but it was a bit runny. This time I'm only using about a third of what was suggested in the recipe and it's going to be PERFECT! Highly recommend this one and will add it to my favorites for sure!
This was good for a quick dinner. I cooked the chicken in about 1/2 c. water with the seasonings and used that for "broth". Added both cans of soup, Rotel (tomatoes/chilies) & green enchilada sauce. I also cut the tortillas into strips and used shredded cheese rather than velveeta (I don't keep that on hand). This may have changed the texture of the casserole, but it didn't seem very soupy to me. I made this for my husband and toddler before leaving for a different dinner function and they ate half the dish by themselves. I've now eaten a good size portion and barely have enough to call leftovers (for a family of 2 1/2-that's saying something). So even if you play with the ingredients slightly, I don't think this recipe can fail much.
Delicious! I have been making this casserole for years. It was the first recipe my daughter requested after she got married!
I made this recipe as written, except I left out the chili powder (because of kids). It was too runny for a casserole, but the flavor was very good. The kids used tortilla chips to eat it. Next time I'll make it without the corn tortillas and use it as Mexican cheese dip.
This was so awesome. I did not add the cream of celery soup,and only added 1/2 cup water.Added shredded cheddar cheese to the top(which I grated myself),will make again!
Nice casserole, but didn't use that much chili powder, our family's choice. Makes enough for one to eat, and one for the freezer or to share.
My husband and I love this recipe. I make it without the chicken broth so it isn't too watery. I make spanish rice and corn bread on the side, it is to die for. You couldn't get anything this good in a Mexican resturant!!!
Very good I also left out the chicken broth and the consistancy was still a little runny. The taste makes up for the runniness.
We loved this recipe..I made it for my boyfriend. He wanted it again the following weekend! I left out the green chiles since the tomatoes had chiles. I also omitted the chicken broth. I was not sure if cheese spread was cream cheese? I used Mexican shredded cheese...it was great!!
Really great! My kids loved it. Still too runny. Took out the chicken broth it was better.Will make this a regular at our house
I have made this dish many times. I would say that it is very easy and simple to make. Everybody I have made this for enjoys it. I brought some to work one day for a luchin and everybody wanted the recipe!!
I made a Mexican feast and invited over my sisters and their families. This casserole was literally gone in ten minutes. It was just spicy enough for us - we don't like bland food. My sister was still raving about it days later. This one was so delicious, I will definely be making it on a regular basis. Everyone, you MUST try this recipe! I cut down on the chicken broth, and drained the tomatoes and the chilies, and the dish was NOT runny at all. It was perfect. Thank you for this recipe!!!
my family loved this!! it was even better the second day!! i also tore the tortillas in strips and i used flour tortillas......very good!!
My husband loved this! I served it with black olives and sour cream.
I changed the recipe a bit also. I used sour cream instead of the chicken broth in order to maybe thicken it up a bit. It was still a bit wet and the cream made it really rich. I also substituted Cream of Mushroom for Cream of Celery. The kids loved it and the grown-ups each had two bowls. Next time no sour cream, just on top :)
Followed the recipe except left out the extra chili's; used 10 oz rotel & it was WAY to liquidy. Baked for 1 hour & it wouldn't thicken. After sitting in the frig overnite it thickened. No one liked it, we had a Mexican Christmas lunch & this was the FLOP. Threw the recipe away & this will NEVER be served in my house again. I get recipes off this site all the time & this was the only bad experience I've ever had.
3/5 for dinner, but 5/5 for a chip dip!
This is such a delicious dish! Although, I do have two young daughters who thought it was a little spicy, my husband and I loved it. I will have to make some adjustments in the future. Maybe I'll try serving them first, and then I will sprinkle in some chile powder for my husband and I.(the spicy food lovers) Thanks for a very easy and tasty recipe.
OK, but not great. Followed earlier suggestions and cut down the broth, but it was still kind of runny. Had to use TWO packages of corn tortillas for layering. A little too spicy for the kids. Probably not a repeat recipe for us.
This recipe is very good. I did change a few things per the other reviews. Omitted the chicken broth completely, used shredded Cheddar cheese, and replaced the tomatoes for chopped red pepper. Yum! Thanks, Kyle.
This recipe has potential. I followed a few suggestions given by others, however, there still seemed to be something missing.
I opted to shred the chicken and it worked well. Also, like others did, I found the result to be fairly soupy. Maybe we were supposed to drain the tomatoes and chilies? Or maybe I'll omit the chicken broth next time, like others did. With those quibbles, I have to say this was a wonderfully tasty dish. I'm only one person, so it lasted for days. And I'll surely make this again, perhaps with some of the others' suggested changes. Thanks for a great recipe!
