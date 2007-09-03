Chicken Enchilada Casserole I

This recipe turned out great with a bit of tweaking. To save time, (and money!) instead of buying and cooking chicken breast I bought a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket and stripped it of its meat...it shredded well! Like others, I didn't use the cheese spread but instead used grated old cheddar on top of every layer. Because I didn't need to melt the cheese into the mixture as I would have if I used the cheese spread, I omitted the step of heating all of the ingredients together on the stove and just mixed them up in a bowl. I used both of the soups but not the chicken broth. When I mixed the ingredients, I put everything in the sauce together except for the chicken pieces and reserved a cup or so and then added the chicken. I used the reserved sauce for spreading on the bottom of the casserole under the first layer of tortillas and for on top of the last layer. I used more tortillas then they called for, and did three layers...tortillas, chicken sauce, cheese, repeated it, and then finally one last layer of tortillas topped with a thin layer of the reserved sauce and then grated cheese. The casserole was not runny at all, I believe the extra top layer of tortillas helps absorb some of the extra liquid. I also drained my chiles and tomatoes well. I also made this dish the night before and took it to a friend's for supper then next day, it cut out in perfect squares that we easily reheated in the microwave and everyone had seconds!!!