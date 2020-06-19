Tomato and Pepper Salad
I make this green pepper salad with fresh tomatoes from my garden. The key is to let it marinate and chill for the flavors to blend.
I love this salad! Great fresh taste and almost calorie free! I added about 1/4 cup chopped red onion and subbed 1/2 red pepper for 1/2 of the green pepper. Also used a packet of Splenda instead of sugar and red wine vinegar. Terrific!Read More
This salad is good but not outstanding. I added an extra tablespoon sugar because the vinegar can be pretty strong. This would be a good salad to add ingredients like feta or dill or basil to.Read More
Great salad so simple to prepare ahead then just pop it in the fridge and forget about it until you want to serve it. I put all the dressing ingredients in a screwtop jar and shook it well to mix them. I will make this again with some modifications I'll use a tablespoon less vinegar next time and omit the celery but that's because my family don't like celery much. Thanks.
Good but not extremely exciting. Add Feta for a little zip
Really good! Followed reviewers suggestions to use balsamic vinegar instead of white, add garlic and herb Feta cheese and red onion and omit celery. We thought it had plenty of flavor. It went really well with a greek themed dinner. Calamata olives might go well with this if you still want more flavor... Will definitely make again!
delicious!
This was a nice cool, refreshing salad. I did use home grown cherry tomatoes and home grown cucumbers that were given to me. I made 2 bowls, one I added fresh dill. They were both very good and my family loved them both. This is a good way to use up garden vegetables and it goes with any meal. It taste best when you let mariande for several hours. Try it, you will like it!!
I added a little red onion, too. Very good!
This recipe is great on it's own - a nice spotlight on good, fresh veggies. It's also a great base recipe for using your favorite fresh herbs, cheeses, vinegars... Thanks so much!
Add Mediterrean flavored Feta crumbles for extra flavor
I mix up the vinegars I use. I love this recipe I make it all the time.
I make this with basalmic instead of white vinegar, very good
This was great! I substituded balsamic vinegar for the white and add a little yellow onion. Also, I used a few drops of Stevia instead of sugar. Perfect.
I made this for a family bar-b-que and my 4 year old grandson and 3 year old granddaughter loved this and kept asking for more. Therefore, if children like it and will eat it, I have to give it a 5. The adults like and enjoyed it also, I made exactly as stated and it was a hit. The secret is letting it chill and using the freshest vegetables, home grown vegetables do extremely well.
Very light and tasty salad! I compliment it with my pasta or even when I'm eating Asian food. Great salad!
A good recipe but leave out the celery and add some red onion and a jalepeno pepper for some zip
Having made this in the middle of winter, I found it delightfully refreshing.
Very good! I omitted the bell pepper, added a splash of balsamic and a splash of red wine vinegar and tossed in some chopped fresh basil. So light and fresh! Perfect for summer!
Good basic recipe. I omitted the celery and ended up adding feta cheese, kalamata olives, and red onion. Very good with the additions.
This is Our Favorite Salad. We make it all the time
I made this with fresh tomatoes and cucumber from the farmers market. It was delicious. I added a yellow bell pepper in addition to the grn bell pepper. I am not really a fan of celery, so I may leave it out next time! love it. Great for my BBQ, guests loved it too.
Amazing flavor! I followed the recipe exactly, used heirloom tomatoes and english cucumber and 2/3 Tbsp. Truvia Blend instead of 1 Tbsp. sugar. Wouldn't change a thing. Fresh, delicious flavor and wonderful crunch.
Soooo easy!! Best when you've got a basket of ripe tomatoes to use up. I use this a lot in the summer as an additional side to our meals.
Try with balsamic, red onion or dill.
Very refreshing summer salad. Loved it!
I JUST made this – it hasn’t ‘aged’ yet – but even NOW it is SO GOOD!! Here are my changes, some from reading others reviews and also my picky husband (anyone out there have one of those?) First – no celery, Lawry’s Garlic salt (to taste), ½ teaspoon sugar, small amount really made a difference right away, ½ teaspoon honey. My husband does like ‘sweet’ way too much so, but I have noticed honey has worked on him and a little stevia, but even with small amount of ‘sweeteners’ used in my adjustment – I didn’t see a need for added stevia, but might later – to get him to eat salad. Fresh oregano, from our garden – oregano is a takeover plant – so I clip more than I use and I used a lot! Green onion, red onion, fresh lime juice (husband does NO vinegar . . . when it is ‘easy’ to recognize!). I was glad to find this recipe when tomatoes were only 99¢ a pound. Soon tomatoes and cucumbers will come from THE GARDEN – so this will be great produce use salad! Thanks STACYLYNN130
I liked the combo of veggies in this salad. I also added some red onion amd a drizzle of olive oil. My veggies must have been large, because I felt like I didn't have enough dressing, so I doubled it. I cut the sugar in half because we like it more tangy than sweet. I let the cucumbers drain for 30 min, which I do with all cucumber salads now so that they're not too watery.
This was very good and I didn't even have time to chill it for long! Thanks.
I would substitute Balsamic Vinegar for White.
This is an easy go to summer salad. I use red vinegar, add red onion and sprinkle with feta cheese before serving.
Just made this and I want to eat more. I made this for my brother who has heart problems. All I added is another stalk of celery.
EASY dressing and delicious. I made extra and poured it over a regular garden salad. Excellent.
I used a yellow bell pepper instead of green, and didn't have celery so I just left it out, but it was still fantastic!! It gets better as the days go on too.
Very good, simple recipe. It's not too sweet, not too vinegary. This would be great with some cubed cheese thrown in there. Thanks! :)
This tasted great and was very easy. My daughter helped make it and we had a lot of fun together.
Loved this. Such a versatile salad - and the dressing is so simple. We had corn on the cob the evening I made the salad. I had one uneaten ear left over, and added it to the salad the next day, along with a jalapeño pepper. Was fantastic. This will definitely be a staple salad when our garden is ready. Its going to be even better with home grown tomatoes!
The salad had very little flavor even after letting it sit for 4 hours.
Wow this is just the greatest salad. Very light and fresh. Highly recommend and thanks for the recipe. I will use it often.
Great summer salad. Perfect with anything grilled. I added some green/spring onions. Recommend not adjusting the seasoning until the salad has set for an 1 hour.
Fresh and fabulous! I added some avocado just before serving with a little lemon pepper and some dried basil to garnish. Delicious and healthy!
Easy and delicious. I omitted the celery because I can't digest it. Also, I accidentally added 3 Tablespoons of sugar. It was a huge hit! Fresh, crisp and lovely to look at.
Love it. A refreshing summer salad, and was able to get almost all of the ingredients from my garden. I added feta cheese, which complimented it well.
Used balsamic vinegar and added red onion
Easy to whip together and a very light and cool taste for summer meals.
I make this all the time, and I'd even add greek yogurt at time of serving. I don't understand why would anyone spoil that healthy salad with sugar though. Adding sugar is a bad idea, really. The yellow/red bell pepper along with the cherry tomatoes should be sweet enough, the salt would definitely bring the sweet taste to life. Dill would be a great addition as well. 3 stars instead of 5 for adding "sugar" to a salad.
I also used balsamic vinegar and added feta cheese. Really good and healthy. I had requests from family to make it again. Really tasty.
Loved it! I am going to make this again....and again....trying different variations as submitted by other reviewers. :)
It was ok...but, my husband liked it better than I did. I thought it was a bit tasteless and needed something more? Salt? More sugar? I'm not sure. I made it as written, but the next time, I will make some changes to suit my tastes.
This tasted ok. It's definitely not something that works as leftovers. I'd probably make this again if I needed a light side dish.
Bright, cheerful, fresh. A good use of produce from our garden. Skipped the celery and added extra peppers. A hit with the family. I think next time I may jazz it up with some herbs. Will definitely make it again.
I made this last weekend and it was a huge hit. My whole family loved it. I got fresh veggies from the farmers market which made it that much better.
Love this salad! I can have a lot with little calories! Love the fresh sweet and tangy flavor! I omitted salt added red onion and substituted Truvia Baking Blend for the white sugar. Yum! Definitely making this again!
This was refresheing and hit the spot!
Delish! I used red wine vinegar and added a little olive oil and red onion.
indeed a "superious hot" salad.
This salad was delicious. It made me think of a salad my mom used to make in the summer when I was younger. Only thing I modified was exchanging the celery for onion. Also the longer you allow it to sit in the refrigerator the better it will be.
Super easy, fresh tasting and healthy. A great way to get some veggies! I went searching for a recipe that would help me use some blah tasting tomatoes (it's winter, good tomatoes are tough to come by) and a cucumber that needed to get used asap. If diced small enough this could be a fresh tasting salsa alternative. It could also be served over some spinach as a leafy salad. The only change I made was the addition of some sweet onion. Thank you, this recipe is a keeper!
It's a good recipe. My husband and I eat it the first night "as is" with some extra's items (i.e.red onions, feta) based on previous comments. The next evening we added some cooked whole-grain pasta which actually turn it into a low calorie entree vs a side dish.
Really good! Very refreshing salad. I added some sliced red onion and dill weed for a little zing. My 80+ year old Dad ate 3 servings!
