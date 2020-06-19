Tomato and Pepper Salad

70 Ratings
I make this green pepper salad with fresh tomatoes from my garden. The key is to let it marinate and chill for the flavors to blend.

By STACYLYNN130

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, cucumber, green bell pepper, and celery in a bowl.

  • Mix vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl and pour over salad. Gently toss to coat.

  • Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 203.8mg. Full Nutrition
