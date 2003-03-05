Chicken Curry II

A spicy home substitute for the expensive golden curry found in the grocery store. Serve over jasmine rice for best flavor.

By Teresa Smith

  • Rub the chicken with garam masala and garlic powder. In a large saute pan, over medium heat brown chicken in olive oil in a large pot.

  • Remove chicken and saute onions in the same oil, until golden. Return the chicken to the pan and cover with the broth. Simmer until the meat is tender and can be easily picked off of the bone. Remove the chicken to cool.

  • Mix the soup into the broth in the pan, then add the potatoes and the curry. Simmer until tender. As soon as the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the skin and bones and, if necessary, cut into bite size pieces. When the potatoes are done, add the meat to the potato mixture and heat through. You may add golden raisins at this point if desired, adjust seasonings and serve!

Per Serving:
799 calories; protein 48.9g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 44.3g; cholesterol 175.1mg; sodium 578mg. Full Nutrition
