Chicken Curry II
A spicy home substitute for the expensive golden curry found in the grocery store. Serve over jasmine rice for best flavor.
This is a great recipe. The curry tasted better than some that I have had in restaurants. I addded a sliced, fresh jalapeno with the onions to add a little extra heat. Also, make sure that you make small cubes with the potato to ensure that they cook all the way through in a shorter time.Read More
I am a REAL Indian and know what chicken curry is supposed to taste like and this is definately not it. This is a western adaptation. If you want REAL curry chicken have an Indian person make it for you or teach you!Read More
Okay, at first, I was annoyed at the review that criticized this recipe for not being authentic. It didn't claim to be, and who says it has to be... BUT, it turns out I tend to agree. It's all garam masala and curry, and as we ate this, I realized that cinnamon and other typical Indian ingredients were missing. HOWEVER, this is good and fast, especially if you use cubed chicken breast and add the broth/soup/curry mixture all together as I did. My fiance liked it, as did I, but it just didn't satisfy my curry craving.
Easy to make and excellent curry. I used skinless, boneless chicken breasts cut into bite size pieces instead of whole chicken. I also added some baby carrots and frozen peas with the potato. I've made this a number of times and varied the quantity of curry powder so I can say that 3 tbsp = mild; 4 tbsp = medium and 5 tbsp gives you a hot curry.
Easiest curry recipe I've seen. I didn't find any garam masala but it tasted great anyhow. I also cut the onion down to just one.
quite nice, very simple to make. needs a little more heat/ hot pepper I think.
I made this curry two days ago. The first day it was just ok. But we had the leftover curry tonight and it was super! Maybe the flavors need a few days to blend. Next time I will make it the day before we plan to eat it.
This was an excellent dish and even passed the "picky boyfriend test" with flying colors. I guess the spicyness depends on the kind of curry used - I bought mine at an Indian grocery store and 3 tbs was more than enough! But I did use more Marsala, enough to generously cover the chicken. Again, it came out delicious. Everyone was impressed, although it's so easy to make!
I was worried about making this recipe bec of all the mixed reviews but mine came out great. I did make it alittle different but I used all the ingredients so didnt change it too much.:) I marinated diced chicken breasts with the marsala and minced garlic for a few hours. Then I browned it, set aside. I sauuted onion and carrots (after cutting up in the food processor) than added potatoes cubed small. Added soup, broth, curry a pinch of cayenne!. Covered and let potatoes cook for 15 mins. Threw chicken in and raisins and let it cook for 10 mins more. Had with jasmine rice. This was very Good and I think the cayenne gave it what it needed. Yum! I also dont think its far to rate a recipe Just to say it not authentic thats's not what this site is about:(
Loved this recipe. I used chicken thighs and increased the garam masala to 2.5 tbsp and used 2 cloves of fresh, chopped garlic instead of powder. Because we like it hot, I used very hot curry powder. Followed instructions on recipe as given. We skipped the raisins because we aren't fans. Loved this recipe - was delish! Thanks for sharing!
Is it authentic? No. Does it taste great? Yes. The only change I made was to use skinless, boneless chicken breasts. It even passed my “I-hate-anything-with-onions-in-it” adult son test. They are so soft and flavorful he didn’t even know they were there. I like some of the variations I’ve read about in the reviews: carrots, celery, peas, mushrooms – again, not authentic but you’ve got to think outside the pot.
This was excellent! Just enough heat for me, but some may wish more. Jasmine rice was the perfect compliment.
I eat and cook Indian/Pakistani food quite often but there is something way off in this recipe. I will not guess as I am not trying to change it. It was not appealing to my taste nor to the eye. Sorry.
This was my first time making a curry and it was very easy not too time consuming. Who cares that its not a traditional curry its still really good. I added coconut milk to it made it creamy and smooth. Also added some red pepper for heat. Thanks for the recipe its YUMMY :)
First curry dish I've ever made. I didn't follow the directions completely, but I liked the concept. It was easy and fun experimenting with flavors. I used chicken stock instead or broth. I didn't have any garam masala, so I sprinkled some cinnamon and ground cloves, granulated garlic, and one Tbl. of the curry seasoning. I also didn't rub it on the meat. I added it to the oil and cooked to release the aromas, then carrots and onions, then chicken ect. I used two sweet potatoes instead of regular. This recipe dosent say what kind of curry powder to use. The one I have is called "hot madas curry powder" it's a McCormick seasoning. I like it. Hope this helps ^_^
This was really good.I added carrots,celery and mushrooms.Skipped the raisins.Will make this again.
easy recipe... i added sweet peas, for a nice color.
Fairly easy to make. It reminded me of the chicken curry i ate while in Hawaii on vacation at the little Japanese curry houses.
Kind of bland, will not make again.
This was a great basic recipe to get me to make this dish I remember my mom making when I was a kid. I did boneless chicken instead of whole chicken, omitted potatoes in favor of rice. I also added celery to the onion mix, and chopped granny smith apple as well. Now that i know the basic, I can figure out a similar recipe for shrimp, perhaps using cream of celery soup. As far as authentic goes, what the hey, spaghetti and meatballs is not Italian either, but it sure tastes good!
Ok. but nothing I'd make again.
Okay, I'll agree not "authentic", but REALLY good. I added some frozen brocolli flowerets with the potatoes and didn't serve over rice because it was thick like a stew as it was, and used Spice Islands spicy curry powder. Be sure to use the golden raisins - adds the sweet contrast of a chutney. DELICIOUS!
As our first attempt at curry this came out really well. In the future, we will cut back on the amount of potatoes this recipe calls for as it felt a little more like spicy potato soup with chicken in it. So maybe 2 big baking potatoes instead of the four it called for (for the 2 people in our household).But we served it over jasmine rice, and it was delicious! We have made it both with and without the garam masala. Without it, it still has a curry flavor without the hotness, and with it it was very tasty. Will become a staple in our household.
I sauted fresh chopped garlic and ginger root with cubed boneless, skinless chicken breasts which made for a much quicker dish. I omitted the raisins. It was delicious.
We liked this recipe, I added mushrooms to it and we served it over rice.
I used boneless chicken tenders cut into pieces and I mixed the broth, soup, and curry beforehand. It was much faster and it tasted great! Will definitely make this again! By the way, I used 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup. Better alternative...
YES!!! I LOVE Indian food, and have not been able to find any that is half decent since I left England and came back to the states. THIS IS AWESOME. I have made "authentic" recipes before, and it's a TON of work. This is so easy- and uses stuff that I always have on hand. THANKS! :D ETA: I did use cubed chicken breast, and I added coconut milk (half a can) to the soup mixture. All I had was 2 TBSPs of curry powder- so I just added some chinese 5 spice.
Either I did something really wrong or this isn't a very good recipe. It tasted way too much like chicken with the broth and soup both. I have no idea how I can improve this, maybe use coconut milk? yogurt? Sorry.
This was pretty good stuff and filling. I never knew what garam masala was and tended to just throw more curry in. Welp, I finally did some research on it and used this as excuse to make my own with coriander, pepper, cumin, cardamon, ginger and cinnamon. Certainly could never be sure of the balance of those but there appear to be lots of variations of it so... much different than curry powder. LOL. I always have boneless chicken breasts around so I used what seemed to be an equivalent of that. Left the raisins off cause the idea of raisins on this kinda gave me the willies.
Decent recipe, though it was a bit too much garam masala for our tastes (ended up tasting too spicy like cloves and not sweet enough). Cream of chicken soup gave the curry a good, thick texture. Should add raisins a bit earlier in the process to ensure that they are thoroughly rehydrated and plumped up - we were generous with the raisins to add more of a sweet dimension.
These are definitely the flavors I was looking for!! I didnt use the whole chicken and instead used chicken breast and thighs and added some carrots and left out raisins because I don't like them. My boyfriend loved it, even though at first the yellow color from the curry didn't appeal to him...thanks!
Very tasty and pretty easy to make... if even someone like me could do it! Somehow it tastes a little bland, like it's missing a flavor somewhere?? But I've never made curry before this so I can't say... the raisins go so great in it though! I will try adding in some cranberries too next time. Thanks for the recipe!!
I have cooked several curry dishes over the years but this one blew all my old ones away. This recipe actually is not afraid of a little bit of spice I'm throwing all my old recipes for curry out and using this one. Whooo weeee good stuff!!!!
Very good and spicey. My S.O. & roommate liked but found it a bit bitter, thinking that the addition of sugar will remove the slight edge of bitterness off. Will keep this one in the box if this works out.
This tasted pretty authentic, i used chicken breast cut into pieces instead of a whole chicken, which worked well. Only change to the recipe that i would recommend is to boil the potatoes first to speed up the cooking process.
This is exceptional! Okay, so maybe it's not perfectly authentic, but we eat at Indian restaurants a lot, and loved it! I used chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken, and substituted peas for the raisins. Delicious!
