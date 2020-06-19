Brazilian Bananas

15 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Bananas are baked in a citrus sauce then topped with coconut before serving in this tropical treat.

By ILOVSCREAM

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place the bananas into the baking dish. Combine the orange juice, lemon juice, sugar and salt in a pitcher or bowl; pour over the bananas. Dot with butter.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Sprinkle with coconut before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 56.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022