Brazilian Bananas
Bananas are baked in a citrus sauce then topped with coconut before serving in this tropical treat.
I was looking for something to do with some really ripe bananas and did want a bread. This seemed like a nice change. After reading reviews I decided to make some changes. First, I dissolved the sugar in the liquids prior to pouring over bananas. Second, I skipped adding the butter prior to baking. Then, after baking, I further reduced the remaining liquid (which was way too thin) to make more of a syrup consistency. All in all it was pretty good. My husband and I both thought toasting the coconut then sprinkling on top would be a good idea. I ate it alone and found tasty but a littlesweet. My husband put ice cream on top-which I found better tasting.
I tried this recipe and found it to be just okay. I thought that the oj/sugar would form more of a syrup but it just stayed liquid. I did like the fact that it's introducing fruit as the dessert but no one was wow-ed in my family. Sorry, I hate to not rate things well.
We made this in my jr hi cooking class. At first the kids weren't too receptive to it because of how it looked but once one tasted it, they all went for it. Nothing was left!
I took the other reviews into consideration when I decided to make this recipe. Since alot of reviews said the sauce was liquidy and too sweet, I cut the sugar back to 1/3 cup and simmered the orange sauce in a saute pan until syrupy. I then sliced the bananas on the diagonal, and heated in the sauce for a couple of minutes. This recipe can be done completely on the stove top, no baking required. I served it over vanilla ice cream and topped it with toasted coconut. My family all loved it, and my son said it was almost as good as his favorite dessert, banana cream pie. It's a keeper and I will be making this again.
A nice, different dessert. I added crushed pineapple and a little juice instead of the lemon juice. It did seem like it was missing something. It was really good with vanilla ice cream- a tropically banana split. I'd probably make this again and experiment with the ingredients for fun.
This was a really nice, light dessert. Everyone went back to get seconds, even after a large meal.
We were not a big fan of these at all, unfortunately.
This is alright, but I think there are many, many ways to use up 6 bananas that are better than this. The "syrup" is very runny, and the dish is very sweet. Also, the presentation isn't much -- limp, wet bananas. Sorry. The taste was actually alright (and I toasted the coconut, which was good) but I don't think I will bother again. Sorry.
This dessert is good, for getting rid of very ripe bananas. My 4 year old was crazy about it (5 stars), but the adults were more ambivalent (3-4 stars)
I really wanted to give this 4.5 stars. I just made it and it was delicious I served it with fat free whipped topping. The only adjustment I would make would be a little less sugar as it was a little too sweet for my taste.
Next time, will use brown sugar. Left off the coconut (allergies), and added a touch of caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
