Cool Watermelon Slushes
A Thailand watermelon slushie that is sweetened with honey. You may use sugar if you wish though.
A Thailand watermelon slushie that is sweetened with honey. You may use sugar if you wish though.
Well, I would give this recipe a 3 as it is written. I followed the directions exactly and when I asked my guest what they thought they all said, “Well, it tastes like watermelon.” Not really what I was looking for, but I had to agree with them. I was willing to drink it, but I didn’t want seconds. Then I tried adding 7 Up, a suggestion that someone else made and I had to give it a big wonderful 5! The 7 Up made the difference! With that help, I couldn’t get enough! YUM!Read More
I love watermelon but not water it down, so, I didn't put too much ice in mine. I tried the Freska in mine and loved it. I didn't use the honey, watermelon was already sweet. Might try what another viewer tried...Tequilla!Read More
Well, I would give this recipe a 3 as it is written. I followed the directions exactly and when I asked my guest what they thought they all said, “Well, it tastes like watermelon.” Not really what I was looking for, but I had to agree with them. I was willing to drink it, but I didn’t want seconds. Then I tried adding 7 Up, a suggestion that someone else made and I had to give it a big wonderful 5! The 7 Up made the difference! With that help, I couldn’t get enough! YUM!
I like this a lot! Although I had to sweeten it a lot more for my tastes. I used about tablespoon of honey and two to three tablespoons sugar. Well done tho.
OMG! this was soooooooooo good Might i suggest lime juice
Instead of using ice cubes, I blended in frozen strawberries with the watermelon. Didn't add any honey or sweetener, but did add a small amount of 7Up. Delish!
Good idea for turning extra watermelon into a cool summer's drink. I added ginger ale and 1 tsp of sugar to give it a little kick.
I used sugar instead of honey and put them in the freezer right for forty-five minutes before serving and they were great. Made me wish that the evening had been much hotter, they were so refreshing.
Great summer drink! I turned it into an adult drink by adding a bit of tequila. Very refreshing!
I took Sheila's advice and used frozen strawberries instead of the ice. What a fabulous idea! It worked so nicely and it was absolutely delish. Very refreshing and appreciated after a hard work out. Thank you "Ilovscream!"
Served this yesterday for neighborhood BBQ. I followed suggetions of others as far as using some 7-up. I also added a few pinches of suger rather than a full cup. I left some larger pieces of ise in tact since it was 102 degrees in Vegas Yesterday. Came out beautifully. Few adults were able to get a taste 'cause the kids just went nutzo over it! Thanks
Yummy! I skipped the honey, added just a sprinkle of sugar, and a splash of raspberry lime seltzer, and these are delicious!
I love watermelon but not water it down, so, I didn't put too much ice in mine. I tried the Freska in mine and loved it. I didn't use the honey, watermelon was already sweet. Might try what another viewer tried...Tequilla!
Yummy refreshing drink as written, but I added a touch of lime juice and some ginger ale. Wonderful and Kid approved! Will try with rum in the adult drinks next time!
My son was requesting some type of drink with the watermelon I bought. I decided on this one. Not quite sure how to fairly rate this...it turned out pretty well, but I didn't really measure...just added to the blender as it buzzed along. Maybe added too much honey, it was very dominate. Added some sugar, too. Everyone drank it except the son who requested it because of the honey taste. Maybe I'll try some lemon-lime soda next time.
Very good although I exchanged the honey for simple syrup and topped my glass of with Seltzer Water.
Nice idea for left over watermelon! I added some lemonade, nice refreshing treat. You could also freeze this into ice cubes for other summer drinks or popcicles for the kids.
I did not care for this recipe.
Instead of water and honey I used fresca. It was really low calorie and delicious. It was the perfect end of summer recipe.
this was good, but I left out the honey and added a little white zin! Now its def my favorite summer drink
My watermelon was so sweet I didn't really need the honey. The kids they they were so cool drinking these. :)
Awesome recipe and so refreshing and light on a summers day
Kind of ok but just not what I remember
Delish! Had a watermelon in the fridge uncut for a few weeks, cut it open today but it wasnt as crisp as I like....so, off I went in search of a slushy recipe. This one is simple and delicious. I prefer honey to sugar in almost all cases so no argument there, and I didnt even measure the ice and watermelon I just dumped it all in the blender =) Its hot here today and this is super! Thanks for this simple and great recipe. Next time I might try with 7-up because that sounds interesting but this was really good ^^
Refreshing! My 5 year old and I could not get enough of this! We sweetened it with agave nectar & it was like drinking the ripest of watermelons!
To cool down and stick with a diet this is your drink. Except, I used a juicer to juice the watermelon. My blender is a really old 1996 version.
Yummy! Even my kids liked it. Made a batch with honey and without. It was sweet enough on its own without any honey.
the most awsomest slushie ever i made this for my family they thank for posting this if you come with any other slushie ideas please post them thanx
pretty surprising! I am not a huge fan of watermelon because it is so messy, but this was the perfect way to drink it!
The kids liked it, So Cal. is heating up and it hit the spot!!The honey added a little something unexpected.:) Thanks!
This is super delicious! My son and I love watermelon. I thought I would try it with a ripe melon that needed used quickly. The honey adds a subtle sweetness and brings out the melon flavor. Plus, I felt good giving it to my son, so nutritious.
it was good... i personally didn't find the flavor appealing....
loved it but next time i'm not adding the honey. i did use some 7up. about 1/4 cup was good for me.
Yummy - and a great way to use up watermelon that's a little over-ripe. I omitted the honey and it was sweet enough on it's own. My kids loved it!
I would make this again if I had extra watermelon. I used 7-up this time but I think I might prefer the honey.
I was looking for something quick and cool for a summer snack. These were so easy to make and tasted wonderful. I will definitely make these again (and again, and again...)
Nice recipe but no way do these quantities make four servings! This managed about 1/2 pint - enough for one person.
My mom makes a modified version. She adds rose syrup instead of honey and that gives it a nice kick that's popular with our guests! Add enough so it doesn't get diluted from the ice.
I had a watermelon that really wasn't sweet enough for eating. I hated to just throw it away, so I decided to try a drink with it. This works! I used Splenda instead of the honey because I am on Weight Watchers and this counts as 0 PointsPlus for me to have a cool, refreshing drink.
What a great way to use up the leftover watermelon from this weekend's bbq! Made as directed, topped with a little whipped cream and served with a straw. A big hit with and without the frozen strawberries.
After reading other reviews, I made a change or two and LOVED the result. I added 1 cup Sugar Free Strawberry Lemonade that was sitting in the fridge, and plopped in 4-5 frozen strawberries. I didn't add but a few ice cubes because I really don't like thick beverages, so this is more like a pulpy punch. This is a good recipe for leftover watermelon that is sitting in the fridge!!
it was good and cool and equally different. I will make it again...I am big on smoothies, etc.
Wasn't too fond of the texture at first so I blended it again with 1/2 Cup of StrawberryBanana Crystal Light and it came out quite tasty!
This is pretty good. Would be refreshing on a hot summer day.
Interesting recipe, although, it did taste a bit like plain crushed watermelons. If you add a bit of sugar, it helps. Also, we added minced mint leaves which was great but adding that reminded us too much of "chilled watermelon soup".
absolutely simple, yet still incredible
This recipe is simply brilliant But i say use sugar instead of honey
This was ok. My kids weren't too crazy about it, so I don't think we will try this again.
This is a GREAT way to use up a so-so watermelon. Bought one that was only ok, so this recipe works perfectly! Will make it again.
I did this for my Family and they loved it!
i like watermelon but iduno, this didnt do it for me. followed the recipe as is. i ended up putting it down the drain and having plain watermelon with cream cheese on top. now that was yummy!!
It was pretty good as is but when you add some sprite or ginger ale, it gets sooo much better. I wasn’t sure how much to put in but it was great. I used frozen blackberries to keep it cold.
Its a little flavorless so I added sugar,lemon juice and whipped cream but very refreshing.
Instead of the written 6 ice cubes, I put 10 but didn't crush it thoroughly , and then added an additional couple (not crushed) ice cubes after it was finished. Also, instead of honey, I used 1/2 tsp of sugar. After the changes, it tasted like what I'd call ACTUAL slushy, not watered down watermelon juice.
This recipe was great for me, since I am a diabetic!
I made but froze some watermelon chunks & used instead of ice or strawberries. I made adult & kid versions adding vodka for adults & plain for kids. Big hit! I added the lime juice also & used sugar not honey. Very good & so simple. Gosh you could do it with any fruit. My next experiment will be with honeydew. Woohoo!
I had some frozen watermelon chunks to use up. I made it as written except I used the frozen watermelon instead of ice cubes. It was SO good! I do want to try it with some Sprite, though. It felt like a treat, but is low calorie! Thank you!
Well, i add 30 ml of rose syrup and few mint leaves..and 30 ml sugar syrup..taste was awesome,,
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections