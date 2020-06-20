Cool Watermelon Slushes

A Thailand watermelon slushie that is sweetened with honey. You may use sugar if you wish though.

Recipe by ILOVSCREAM

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
6 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ice cubes into a blender. Cover, and pulse until crushed. Add the watermelon and blend for about 1 minute, until slushy. Add the honey, and blend for about 10 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
