Carole's Sesame Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.49 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is delicious. I had a salad similar to it in a restaurant and tried to duplicate it. This is what I came up with. Hope you like it.

By CAROUSELENT

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make the dressing a few hours before serving. Combine mayonnaise, sesame oil, sugar and ginger. Cover and refrigerate.

  • Thinly slice the cabbage and place in large bowl along with the cubed chicken. Add the green onions, toasted sesame seeds and shredded carrot. Toss then mix in the dressing. Divide salad onto serving plates and top with additional green onion and crispy rice noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
592 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 52.5g; cholesterol 62.2mg; sodium 369.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

LIZARD_FRENCH
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2003
I loved this salad! I marinated the chicken in soysauce/ginger/brown sugar/garlic and oil then pan fried it - it added a lot of flavor - this is a great main dish salad for luncheons. Read More
(62)

Alisa Edwards
Rating: 2 stars
09/08/2005
There are many better Chinese Chicken Salad Recipes out there. This one has very fatty dressing. Read More
(18)
MELGAD
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This was a hit at the Memorial Day picnic! To speed things up I used a bag of the coleslaw mix and grilled the chicken on my Foreman Grill. I made the dressing a day in advance to make sure there was plenty of time for the sugar to break down the mayonaise. Also, I found that it's much cheaper to buy sesame oil and sesame seeds at an Asian food store rather than the grocery store. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
(48)
Caroline
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2003
I thought this was a good recipe overall but I made some tweaks and enjoyed it much more the second time. I sprinkled the chicken with a pre-made Schezuan spice mix before pan frying. I thought the dressing was too heavy with mayonnaise so I cut the mayo to 2/3 cup and increased the sesame oil to 1 1/2 tablespoons. I added sliced celery mushrooms and almonds and garnished the salad with sesame seeds more almonds and crispy chow mein noodles instead of rice noodles. Mix in the dressing a little at a time so you don't put in too much and overwhelm the taste of the veggies. Interesting recipe a great mix of flavors and very filling. Read More
(47)
HADASSAHF
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
Great salad.Cool and refreshing on a hot day. I added canned pineapple chunks for a moister sweeter taste. Also to save time I used the pre-packaged grated cabbage-carrot salad(cole slaw mix). Read More
(25)
MAXANDKRIS
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This is the best chicken salad I ever had & it is so easy to prepare! Read More
(22)
Jennifer Jaye Horwitz
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2005
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I added extra ginger to the dressing for more flavor and I grilled the chicken seasoned with salt and pepper on the Foreman which was perfect. I also used 2 small heads of cabbage and 3 chicken breasts for two of us. I too used the chow mein noodles and the crunchiness in the salad was great. Would definitly make again. Read More
(19)
LIKKEL
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2004
Can make this ahead and mix just before serving. Next time I'll use low fat mayonaise since there is so much in it. My husband said it had too musch sesame oil. Be sure to add the sesame seeds last. Adding some crispy noodles would be good (I didn't have any). Read More
(17)
GREGSGIRL63
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2005
my only tweak is to cut back the mayo. Read More
(16)
